6 Saudi mosques closed after virus outbreaks

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance on Friday temporarily shut down six mosques in two regions after a number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were confirmed among worshippers.
Virus cases have led to 269 mosques being forced to temporarily close over the past 33 days, with 253 reopening after sanitization measures were completed.
The ministry said that three of the mosques were in Riyadh, and three in the Northern Borders region.
Nine mosques have been reopened, including four in Riyadh, two in Makkah, and one in each of the regions of Tabuk, Jazan, and the Northern Borders. The decisions came after precautionary measures, including sanitization and maintenance, were carried out.
The ministry praised the cooperation of worshippers and mosque employees in complying with health and safety requirements.
Authorities will continue to sanitize and clean mosques and implement measures to ensure the safety of visitors, the ministry added.
Saudi women reach for the skies, inspire fellow dreamers
Unlimited opportunities made by the crown prince inspire many young women to pursue a career in aviation
Updated 13 March 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Not long ago, working in aviation was somewhere near the bottom on the list of careers for Saudi women, until the Kingdom launched a number of reforms including female empowerment programs.
Now, they have broken into many professions which, for decades, remained dominated by men, including in aviation.
The number of Saudi female pilots has risen steadily, with three names standing out: Hanadi Zakaria Al-Hindi, the first female pilot to fly with a Saudi commercial pilot license; Rawia Al-Rifi the first to fly the Airbus A320 internationally as a civil aircraft from the UAE;; and co-pilot Yasmin Al-Maimani, who was the first woman to co-pilot a commercial plane in the Kingdom. Source of inspiration
Such names were a source of inspiration to many young women pursuing a career in aviation. One of them is Arwa Niyazy, 17, a student at the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
“When I was young, every time I got on a plane I would try to sneak a peek at the pilot’s cabin, and one day I finally got to do that in a museum. It was that moment when I knew I wanted to do that for the rest of my life,” she told Arab News.
She started to take the first steps toward her dream job by enrolling in one of Mawhiba’s summer programs. “I chose a three-week program in space and rocket science called Oxmedica. The physics of it and understanding the science behind it is what inspired me the most.”
Niyazy wants to pursue a career in aviation to inspire more Saudi females that they can be “whatever they want.”
HIGHLIGHT
Ghadir Mohammed, 23, a flight dispatcher with a diploma in aviation, told Arab News that she is keen on completing her studies to obtain a pilot license.
“I want to be a source of inspiration for those of my age. I have always been dreaming of achieving something special among my community and family, and I want to make them both proud,” she added. Dreams to reality
Raghad Mohdher, 26, has been dreaming of working in aviation since she was only 10, when she was inspired by her father, who used to tell her all about airplanes during their trips to the airport where he used to work.
She is now a flight dispatcher. “Since that day, I felt like this is my place and where I want to work,” she said.
Taking responsibility to plan flights and make decisions with pilots to ensure passengers arrive safely was something Mohdher was passionate about. “I am managing the daily decision-making process according to data about the airplane, the airport, and the weather.”
Prior to the recent reforms targeting women, Mohdher was planning to continue her studies in human resources. “Now, the unlimited opportunities made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to empower us women made me reconsider my plans and follow my heart instead.”
Laila Ibrahim, an 18-year-old student, finds herself fascinated by aviation as it combines physics and engineering, two fields she is interested in the most.
She told Arab News that she is eyeing the Sports Pilot Certificate from the Oxford Saudi Academy and hopes “to participate in aviation competitions” in future.
“The feeling of flying an airplane is incomparable,” she concluded. Empowering women
Inside the corridors of Flyadeal airline, everything looks vibrant.
The company’s 56 Saudi female employees have succeeded in establishing and launching the latest low-cost airline in the Kingdom, by providing an ideal air travel service under the slogan “travel daily at the lowest prices.”
Women have successfully managed to reach all departments of Flyadeal, onboard and on the ground, including in air operations, ground operations, human resources, marketing, finance, information technology, and others.
Over the past two years, the company has also doubled down on its initiatives towards empowering women, offering many employment opportunities, in addition to organizing many intensive training courses.
Maha Adnan, the company’s marketing director, said that she worked three years in the field of education, four years in information systems, and three years in graphic design before moving to the field of communications and marketing about 11 years ago.
As for Rawan Rashid Al-Juhani, she holds a master’s degree in science from Rochester Institute of Technology in applied statistics. She joined Flyadeal in 2018.
Loujain Ahmed Al-Shabhi, meanwhile, is the first to hold the position of duty manager at any of the Kingdom’s airports.
Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Saudi Health official
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 14,227,459 people having been vaccinated so far
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine had been withdrawn in a limited number of European countries to ensure its safety, the spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said, adding that this was a “temporary and precautionary measure” commonly done with vaccines.
“We assure you that some of these countries have returned to using it after it was proven safe,” said Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly in a tweet. “We confirm that the vaccines in the Kingdom are safe and effective.”
Saudi Arabia reported five more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,556.
The Health Ministry reported 360 new cases, meaning that 381,708 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,935 remaining active cases, with 542 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 174 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 59 in the Eastern Province, 45 in Makkah and 14 in Madinah.
In addition, 367 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 372,217 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has conducted 14,227,459 PCR tests, with 51,656 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either services can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 14,227,459 people having been vaccinated so far.
KSrelief project helping victims of Houthi mutilation in Yemen walk again
The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015
Updated 13 March 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: The International Organization for Migration (IOM), supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has continued to improve access to different services for displaced persons in Yemen.
IOM and KSrelief aim to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and provide education services and facilities to Yemen’s Aden, Hadramout and Lahj governorates.
As part of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, the Al-Jaada Health Center in the country’s Hajjah governorate provided treatment services to 16,667 people in February. The center’s laboratory department received 2,281 patients and provided medication to 4,738 individuals.
Backed by KSrelief, the prosthetics center in Yemen’s Taiz governorate continues to provide medical services and prosthetic limbs to those mutilated by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
NUMBER
KSrelief has implemented 575 projects in Yemen at a total cost of nearly $3.5 billion. The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 80 local, regional and international partners.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,544 projects in 59 countries at a total cost of nearly $5 billion.
The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects include Yemen ($3.48 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($203 million).
Saudi Arabia food relief efforts highlighted in UN meeting
Updated 13 March 2021
SPA
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s representative to the UN has hailed the Kingdom’s “significant impact” on fighting hunger and malnutrition around the world through humanitarian food and nutrition projects.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi made the comments during a virtual UN Security Council meeting on conflict and food security issues.
He said that Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief role is “clearly reflected” through the Kingdom’s work and charity, particularly in conflict zones.
The Kingdom is also “one of the first to respond” and “extend a helping hand” to people around the world, making it one of the most important donor countries, he added.