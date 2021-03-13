You are here

date 2021-03-13

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
An increasingly isolated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Albany, New York, on March 12, 2021 following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women. (REUTERS/Angus Mordant)
AP

AP

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
  • Cuomo on Friday insisted that he never touched anyone inappropriately, and said again that he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable
ALBANY, N.Y.: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confronted a stunning series of defections Friday amid allegations of sexual harassment that left the high-profile Democrat fighting for his political survival, angry and alone.
By day’s end, the three-term governor had lost the support of almost the entire 29-member New York congressional delegation and a majority of Democrats in the state legislature. None of the desertions hurt more than those of New York’s two US senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”
The escalating political crisis has spawned an impeachment inquiry in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden’s early days in office. Republicans have seized on the scandal to try to distract from Biden’s success tackling the coronavirus pandemic and challenge his party’s well-established advantage with female voters.
Biden, a longtime ally of Cuomo and his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, has avoided directly addressing the controversy, although it’s becoming increasingly difficult.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign. She said every woman who has come forth “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story.”
The senators’ statement, which cited the pandemic as a reason for needing “sure and steady leadership,” came shortly after Schumer stood alongside Biden at a Rose Garden ceremony celebrating the passage of the Democrat-backed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
A defiant Cuomo earlier in the day insisted he would not step down and condemned his Democratic detractors as “reckless and dangerous.”
“I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said, before evoking a favorite grievance of former President Donald Trump. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth.”
Never before has the brash, 63-year-old Democratic governor, who had been expected to run for a fourth term in 2022, been more politically isolated.
Some in Cuomo’s party had already turned against him for his administration’s move to keep secret how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months, and the latest wave of defections signaled a possible tipping point.
Cuomo’s coalition of critics has expanded geographically and politically, now covering virtually every region in the state and the political power centers of New York City and Washington. Among them are New York City progressive US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; the leader of the House Democratic campaign arm, US Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney; Buffalo-based US Rep. Brian Higgins; and a group of Long Island-based state lawmakers who had been Cuomo loyalists.
“The victims of sexual assault concern me more than politics or other narrow considerations, and I believe Governor Cuomo must step aside,” Maloney said.
Ocasio-Cortez, in a joint statement with US Rep. Jamaal Bowman, said that after a new groping allegation against the governor, she was concerned about the safety and well-being of the governor’s staff.
“We believe these women,” they said.
Cuomo on Friday insisted that he never touched anyone inappropriately, and said again that he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable. He declined to answer a direct question about whether he’s had a consensual romantic relationship with any of the accusers.
“I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate, period,” he said.
The state Assembly greenlit an impeachment investigation Thursday as lawmakers investigate whether there are grounds for Cuomo’s forcible removal from office. The state attorney general is also leading a probe into his workplace conduct.
The firestorm around the governor grew after the Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide told a supervisor Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her at his official residence late last year.
The woman hasn’t filed a criminal complaint, but a lawyer for the governor said Thursday that the state reported the allegation to Albany police after the woman declined to do so herself.
Additionally, Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexually suggestive remarks and behavior toward women, including female aides. One aide said he asked her if she would ever have sex with an older man. And another aide said the governor once kissed her without consent, and said governor’s aides publicly smeared her after she accused him of sexual harassment.
Rarely in the modern era has a leading elected official survived such a political backlash from his own party, but there is precedent.
Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, a Republican, refused to resign in 2009 after a scandal involving an extramarital affair. He would go on to serve in Congress. And in 2019, Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam resisted sweeping calls for his resignation after a blackface photo in an old yearbook emerged. Northam is still in office.
Cuomo said Friday he’d still be able to govern despite the growing list of elected officials who have demanded that he quit.
He didn’t address the reality of an increasingly untenable position: Cuomo is still managing the state’s pandemic response and negotiating a state budget with lawmakers who’ve lost confidence in his leadership. More than 120 members of the state legislature called on him to quit earlier this week, a majority of them Democrats.
The defections of virtually the entire congressional delegation raised the prospect of further erosion of support.
Showing no signs of bowing to the pressure, Cuomo raised new questions about the motives of the accusers.
“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives,” he said Friday. “But I can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation. And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”
“Serious allegations should be weighed seriously, right?” he added. “That’s why they are called serious.”

Topics: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 jab after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears, while the hard-hit United States exceeded 100 million doses of vaccine administered to its people.
The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.
“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris added, stressing that any concerns over safety must be investigated.
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is “no evidence” of higher blood clot risks.
Despite hopes that vaccines will pave the way to a return to normality, hard-hit Italy announced tough new restrictions in much of the country, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi warning the country faced “a new wave” of infections.
One year after it became the first European country to face a major outbreak, Italy is again struggling with the rapid spread of Covid-19, this time fueled by new, more contagious variants.
Schools, restaurants, shops and museums were ordered to close across most regions of Italy, including Rome and Milan from next week.
Greek authorities spoke of a “serious epidemiological situation” and warned of a third wave as infections mount in Athens and other major towns.
Health experts there warned that restriction measures in place, including school closures in major conurbations, would be extended again.
Disneyland Paris, one of Europe’s biggest tourist attractions, said it will not be able to reopen as planned on April 2 as infections remain stubbornly high in France.
The shadow cast over the AstraZeneca jab is adding to the European Union’s problems distributing vaccines.
Denmark, Norway and Iceland paused use of the drugmaker’s shot as a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.
Italy and Austria have banned the use of jabs from separate batches of AstraZeneca, and Thailand and Bulgaria said this week they would delay rollout.
In Spain at least five regions said they had suspended use of AstraZeneca vaccines from the suspect batch banned by Austria as a precautionary measure.
But several other countries, including Australia, said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course. Canada also said there was no evidence the jab causes adverse reactions.
In a fresh hit, the EU’s drug regulator said severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine after some likely links were found in Britain.
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested some European countries may have signed “secret contracts” with vaccine companies to receive more doses than they were entitled to based on EU rules.
EU members have agreed that vaccines should be distributed among countries based on population size, but Kurz said that after comparing the total procurement figures of member states, it became clear that “deliveries do not follow the per capita quota system.”
Despite setbacks elsewhere, US President Joe Biden offered hope to his country, which has battled the largest outbreak in the world.
He vowed a return to some kind of normality by July 4, marking the national holiday as his target for “independence” from the virus.
After a shaky start, the US has ramped up its vaccination program, following the advice of scientists who say jabs are the only way out of a pandemic that has killed 2.6 million people around the world.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 100 million vaccine doses have been administered in the US, around 30 percent of the world’s total of shots in arms so far.
There was also encouraging news as the WHO approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for an additional 500 million doses to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme.
“Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The news comes after the single-dose jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday.
It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada, South Africa and France — which on Friday topped 90,000 coronavirus fatalities.
Meanwhile it was announced that India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative with the United States, Japan and Australia.
Following the nations’ first four-way summit, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the so-called Quad had made a “massive joint commitment” to vaccines.
“The Quad committed to delivering up to one billion doses to ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and beyond by the end of 2022,” Sullivan said.

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

Updated 13 March 2021

AP

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

LA PAZ, Bolivia: Bolivia’s former interim president said Friday she faces an arrest warrant for terrorism and sedition as prosecutors move against officials who backed the ouster of former leader Evo Morales, which his party — now back in power — considers a coup.
“The political persecution has begun,” said Jeanine Añez, who headed a conservative administration that took power after Morales resigned in November 2018.
Áñez said the governing Movement Toward Socialism party “has decided to return to the style of dictatorships.”
The announcement followed warrants issued Thursday for the former head of the Armed Forces and police, who had urged Morales to resign amid national protests over his reelection, which opponents insisted was fraudulent.
Alvaro Coimbra, who served as justice minister under Áñez, said on Twitter that he also faces an arrest warrant and that one of this vice ministers had been arrested.
After almost 13 years in the presidency, Morales flew into exile in November 2019 at the urging of police and military leaders and Áñez, who had been several rungs down the line of succession, took power when those above her also resigned.
The interim authorities themselves tried to prosecute Morales and key members of his government, accusing them of rigging an election and of illegally suppressing dissent.
But Morales’ party won election again under his chosen successor, Luis Arce, and the former leader has returned home..
The decision to arrest former Gen. William Kaliman and ex-police chief Ivan Calderón was denounced by the independent Permanent Assembly of Human Rights of Bolivia, a group that originally emerged to confront military dictatorships in the 1970s and 1980s.
Both allies and foes of Morales allege they were victim of deadly persecution either before or after his ouster.
Kaliman and Calderón had said that only Morales resignation could pacify the polarized nation. Kaliman, who had been appointed by Morales, was replaced shortly after the leftist departed.
Also under investigation is Luis Fernando Camacho, governor-elect of Santa Cruz province, who was a key backer of the effort to remove Morales. Neither he nor Áñez yet face arrest warrants. Official efforts to question Camacho on Thursday were suspended when a massive array of his followers appeared at the courthouse.

Topics: Bolivia Jeanine Añez Evo Morales

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
Updated 12 March 2021

AFP

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
  • “AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said
  • UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is “no evidence” of higher blood clot risks from it
GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Friday there is no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine after several countries suspended the rollout over blood clot fears while some nations begin warning of another virus wave.
The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.
“AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva.
“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine,” she added, stressing that any concerns over safety must be investigated.
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is “no evidence” of higher blood clot risks from it.
Despite hopes that vaccines will pave the way to a return to normality, hard-hit Italy announced tough new restrictions in much of the country, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi warning the country was facing “a new wave” of infections.
One year after it became the first European country to face a major outbreak, Italy is once again struggling with the rapid spread of Covid-19, this time fueled by new, more contagious variants.
Schools, restaurants, shops and museums were ordered Friday to close across most regions of Italy, including Rome and Milan from next week.
The Greek authorities on Friday spoke of a “serious epidemiological situation,” also warning of a third wave as infection numbers mount in Athens and other major towns.
Health experts there warned that restriction measures in place, including school closures in the major conurbations, would be extended once more.
And Disneyland Paris, Europe’s biggest tourist attraction, said Friday it will not be able to reopen as planned on April 2 because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with infections remaining stubbornly high in France.
The shadow cast over the AstraZeneca jab is adding to problems the European Union has had in distributing coronavirus vaccines.
Denmark, Norway and Iceland paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab as a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.
Italy and Austria have banned the use of shots from separate batches of AstraZeneca, and Thailand and Bulgaria said this week they would delay the rollout of the shot.
In Spain at least five regions said Friday they had suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the suspect batch banned by Austria as a precautionary measure.
But several other countries, including Australia, said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course. Canada also said there was no evidence the jab causes adverse reactions.
In a fresh hit, the EU’s drug regulator said severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine after likely links were found to a number of cases in Britain.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday suggested that some European countries may have signed “secret contracts” with vaccine companies to receive more vaccines than they were entitled to based on EU rules.
EU members have agreed that vaccines should be distributed among countries based on population size, but Kurz said that after comparing the total procurement figures of member states, it became clear that “deliveries do not follow the per capita quota system.”
Despite the setbacks elsewhere, US President Joe Biden offered hope to his country, the worst-affected in the world.
The leader vowed a return to some kind of normality by July 4, marking the national holiday as his target for “independence” from the virus.
After a shaky start, the US has ramped up its vaccination program, following the advice of scientists who say jabs are the only way out of a pandemic that has killed 2.6 million people around the world.
There was also some encouraging news on the vaccine front as the WHO on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for an additional 500 million doses to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme.
“Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
The news comes after the single-dose jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday.
It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada, South Africa and France — which on Friday topped 90,000 coronavirus fatalities since the start of the pandemic .
Meanwhile it was announced that India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative with the United States, Japan and Australia.
Following the nations’ first four-way summit, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the so-called Quad had made a “massive joint commitment” to vaccines.
“The Quad committed to delivering up to one billion doses to ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and beyond by the end of 2022,” Sullivan told reporters.
Topics: Coronavirus AstraZeneca World Health Organization (WHO)

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in US. (Reuters/File Photo)
Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in US. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 March 2021

Reuters

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in US. (Reuters/File Photo)
MINNEAPOLIS: The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in May while handcuffed after being arrested and restrained by city police officers, the city announced on Friday.

Mayor Jacob Frey will join other elected officials and members of Floyd's family on Friday afternoon for a news conference to discuss the settlement.

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, began earlier this week on charges of murder and manslaughter. 

Topics: George Floyd Minneapolis Black Lives Matter

Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study

Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study
Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study

Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study
  • Data adds to growing body of evidence that females bear brunt of COVID-19 infection
  • Expert: ‘Long-haulers could turn out to be bigger public health problem than excess deaths from COVID-19’
LONDON: Working-age women hospitalized with coronavirus are five times more likely to develop long COVID than men of the same age, according to preliminary data shared with the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

The data suggests that women under 50 are five times as likely as men under 50 to report a new disability, six times as likely to experience greater breathlessness, and twice as likely to feel more fatigued up to 11 months after leaving hospital.

Sage noted that the participants in the study, conducted by the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium, reported a drop in quality of life, including greater difficulty doing their usual activities and increases in anxiety, depression and pain.

The findings have yet to be peer reviewed and published, but will raise significant concerns as to the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the working population — a particularly acute issue as the global vaccine rollout continues and countries prepare to loosen social and working life restrictions.

The data builds on previous evidence that women are bearing the brunt of long COVID. A recent study by King’s College London (KCL) found that women generally are twice as likely to suffer from symptoms for more than a month — an effect that may be the result of differences in male and female immune systems.

Sage advisers have previously said the long-term impact of long COVID on the working-age population “is not well understood, but it may be very significant.”

Other studies into the causes and effects of the various syndromes that cause what we understand as long COVID are underway.

Sage said: “It will be important to have a better understanding of physiology, including oxygen levels, lung function and evidence of scarring.”

Experts have consistently warned of the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on strained public health systems globally.

Last year Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at KCL, said: “This is the other side of COVID: The long-haulers that could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than excess deaths from COVID-19, which mainly affect the susceptible elderly.”

Topics: Coronavirus

