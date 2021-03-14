You are here

Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah
Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 23,000 liters of eco-friendly sterilizers have been used for disinfecting carpets at The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and the Bab Al Salam corridor over the past three months. 

The step comes as part of precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of visitors of The Prophet's Mosque under the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. 

It said fragrances were used more than 7,743 times to perfume the mosque during the same period.  
 
Committees overseeing the mosque have been changing 450 carpets, and replacing the ones used at the mosque’s Al-Rawda Al-Sharifa spot every ten days.  

The mosque, known in Arabic as the Masjid An-Nabbawi, has been applying preventive precautionary measures by distancing individuals using spacing marks on carpets to avoid congestion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 372,703
  • A total of 6,567 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 348 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 179 were recorded in Riyadh, 52 in Makkah, 44 in the Eastern Province, 10 in Asir, nine in Madinah, eight in Hail, seven in the Northern Borders region, six in Najran and four in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,703 after 247 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,567 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

The health ministry said a total of 2.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia's labor reforms usher in new era

Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms usher in new era
Expat workers have greeted the reform package enthusiastically, saying it offers them greater choice and support in employment. (SPA)
Updated 14 March 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari & Hala Tashkandi

Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms usher in new era

Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms usher in new era
  • Under changes to kafala sponsorship system, foreign workers in private sector will have improved job mobility
  • Ten million migrant workers are expected to benefit from changes under the kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative
Updated 14 March 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari & Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ushered in a new era with historic labor reforms offering greater freedom to millions of migrant and expatriate workers taking effect on Sunday.
Under changes to the kafala sponsorship system, foreign workers in the private sector will have improved job mobility, and be able to change jobs and leave the country without employers’ consent.
The dramatic overhaul — part of the Kingdom’s efforts to build an attractive jobs market — also will allow expat workers to apply directly for government services, with their employment contracts documented digitally.
As many as 10 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from changes under the Kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), intended to foster “a competitive and fair working environment.”
The initiative will help foreign workers acquire residency status that is not tied to a specific employer, and will allow job mobility as well as exit and re-entry visas while protecting the rights of both employee and employer.
Expat workers have greeted the reform package enthusiastically, saying it offers them greater choice and support in employment.
“This is one of the best things to have happened since I came to work in Saudi,” Imroz Abdulrahman, an Indian expat who has been living in the Kingdom for five years, told Arab News.
“I remember four years ago, when I wanted to leave my former employer and go to work for another family, the process was very complicated and difficult for everyone involved. The problems took months to resolve.”
He added: “This is a great development and will help a lot of people. I am happy to have more control over where I can work and knowing that people like me will have more support in future.”
However, Abdulghani Al-Ansari, chairman of information technology firm Bayt Al-Edarah, said that the labor reforms are a “big challenge” for private sector SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), adding that the government sector is leading the overhaul as part of the Vision 2030 objectives.

HIGHLIGHT

As many as 10 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from changes under the Kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), intended to foster ‘a competitive and fair working environment.’

“The private sector is still absorbing the changes,” he told Arab News.
Employers will be required to digitally document employee contracts to reduce the disparity between Saudi and expat workers.
“Today there is a big challenge ahead of us in terms of developing the human resources in SMEs, which are finding it difficult to absorb the concepts and mechanisms of the initiative easily.”
Al-Ansari said that he hoped SMEs will be given six months to adapt to the new rules.
“SMEs do not have laws protecting their secrets, meaning that the secrets of a company will go to another competitive company,” he said.
Al-Ansari, who led the human resources committee at the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, said the labor market is changing dramatically.
“However, minds and skills do not have a nationality or a race, and the private sector believes in profitability and competency, meaning that diversity is a good thing and will benefit the national economy,” he said.
Gloria Calinao, a domestic worker who has lived Saudi Arabia for 10 years, said: “I remember how complicated the kafala process was. I wish the new rule applies to domestic workers too so that they can also enjoy job mobility.”
Two government portals, Absher and Qiwa, have been designated for the reform procedures.

Topics: expat workers in saudi arabia SAUDI LABOR LAW

Vintage items given new lease of life by Saudi Gen Z admirers

Vintage items given new lease of life by Saudi Gen Z admirers
Vintage is a culturally significant item ranging from 20-99 years in age, worthy of being collected, while an antique is a collectable item at least 100 years old. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 14 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

Vintage items given new lease of life by Saudi Gen Z admirers

Vintage items given new lease of life by Saudi Gen Z admirers
  • The growth of the resell economy worldwide, particularly in fashion, is seen to be largely driven by millions of millennials and Gen-Z members who are building mini-businesses online or taking part in existing platforms
Updated 14 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Collecting antiques and vintage pieces is gaining increasing popularity among millennial and Generation Z Saudis, with a growing number of Instagram stores selling pieces at a wide range of prices.
Acquiring and reusing vintage clothing, accessories and homeware products, particularly among young consumers, comes from a new sense of individuality, uniqueness and self-expression.
In Saudi Arabia, used items have always been recycled through charity. However, the situation changes as conversations around resale, pre-owned, or pre-loved pieces are evolving, thanks to millennials, who are a receptive audience for these throwback products.
Although there are some antique stores distributed across the Kingdom, these are usually focused on pieces with aesthetic and historical significance.
While there is no established market for these types of businesses in Saudi Arabia, things are starting to change as the attitude toward pre-used products shifts.
Reem Aba Alkhayl, a Saudi fashion design graduate from Otago University in New Zealand, is the owner of La Reema vintage boutique in Jeddah.
At her online boutique, Aba Alkhayl offers a selection of modern and minimal vintage clothes, jewelry, purses and accessories in classic silhouettes.
In addition to the sense of beauty and authenticity vintage items provide, for Aba Alkhayl, cherishing vintage is also a response to fast fashion.
“While an appreciation for design, history and individuality sparked my initial interest in vintage, I am also drawn to the sustainable attributes as an added step toward supporting the environment,” she told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHT

In Saudi Arabia, used items have always been recycled through charity. However, the situation changes as conversations around resale, pre-owned, or pre-loved pieces are evolving.

As interest in fast fashion trends begins to decrease, people are looking for pieces that are more timeless, with better quality and unique designs, she added.
“Also, new fashion trends are just old ones coming back to life, so what could be better than buying the item which was first produced?”
Established in 2020, La Reema is geared toward Saudi women living in areas “where it is quite hard to find such unique pieces.”
Aba Alkhayl appreciates unique designs that have stories of their own. She researches the maker of each of her pieces, the brand, style and place of origin, and tries to pass that history on to the next owner of the piece.
As a vintage lover and collector, Aba Alkhayl has built connections with antique stores and vintage sellers around the world, including the UK, US, France, Italy and Russia.
Since vintage is a newly introduced culture to the Saudi community, sellers find some challenges as they deal with potential customers.
“Our items have a history going back 20 years and more, so due to previous wear and the passage of time, they may have flaws or imperfections,” Aba Alkhayl said. “That is a fact that, unfortunately, not all customers can understand.”
Moreover, once the piece is sold, sellers cannot stock it again due to its rarity.
The growing popularity of vintage has been linked to several factors, including the current economic climate, a change in consumer attitudes toward wearing and utilizing secondhand goods, and the inclusion of vintage inspirations in current fashion designs.
Eco-fashion and sustainable trade values with the help of social networks and media have played a considerable role in marketing this trend.
The growth of the resell economy worldwide, particularly in fashion, is seen to be largely driven by millions of millennials and Gen-Z members who are building mini-businesses online or taking part in existing platforms.
For instance, the London-based Peer-To-Peer social vintage shopping app has over 18 million users, 90 percent of whom are under the age of 26.
Furthermore, according to a recent report by the online secondhand clothing platform Thred Up, the total second-hand market is projected to grow to almost twice the size of fast fashion by 2029.
Ghaida and Ghadeer Alaliwi are two cousins who founded Le Rovine Concerto, the first Saudi vintage gallery store dedicated to vintage hand-painted tea and coffee cups, in 2016.
“Saudis love coffee and tea. Everyone in Saudi Arabia prepares their delicious drink in their own way, with flavors, serving, or even with a fancy cup that speaks of authenticity and tradition,” they told Arab News.
Since then, the pair have attracted hundreds of customers and thousands of followers throughout the Kingdom, with the stories behind pieces a common factor in attracting vintage buyers.
“The scarcity of pieces has attracted many people to acquire pieces of artistic, cultural and historical meaning for their homes.”
The two have noticed an increase in the number of Instagram vintage stores in Saudi Arabia, especially during 2020.
“Perhaps the severe pandemic period inspired people to work creatively to counter the difficult circumstances imposed by the pandemic.”
Collecting and selling vintage is hard work, and requires passion and patience. For Ghaida and Ghadeer, their store is an investment in a hobby they can share with others.
The cousins said they were fascinated by the antique tea sets their grandmother displayed in her dining room showcase. The fine craftsmanship of decades ago, despite the lack of resources at the time, was their primary source of inspiration — justifying millennials’ fascination with nostalgia.
“Vintage homeware has incomparable beauty, which modern pieces lack. They were made of good material that helped them survive the passage of years, and also bore inscriptions symbolizing previous societies that highlight their authenticity.”

Topics: vintage Saudi gen z admirers

Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia

Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia
More than 2 million doses have been given across 500 sites as the Kingdom steps up its inoculation program. (SPA)
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia

Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,456 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry said that more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across 500 sites to date.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the decision to withdraw the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by a number of European countries was done temporarily to ensure its safety, adding that this was a “temporary and precautionary measure” commonly done with vaccines to ensure their safety.
“We assure you that some of these countries have returned to using it after it was proven safe,” he tweeted. “We confirm that the vaccines in the Kingdom are safe and effective.”
The ministry announced 351 new infections on Saturday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 382,059.
Of the new cases, 175 were in Riyadh, 74 were in the Eastern Province and 42 were in Makkah. The Northern Borders and Jazan regions reported three cases each, while Najran had two cases and Baha reported only one new case.

FASTFACTS

382,059 Total cases

372,456 Recoveries

6,563 Deaths

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,456 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus. The country’s recovery rate is 97.48 percent. There were seven new COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday, raising the death toll to 6,563, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
There are currently 3,040 active cases, with 553 of these in critical condition.
There have been 14.2 million PCR tests in Saudi Arabia, with 44,953 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coroanvirus Oxford-AstraZeneca

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity readiness

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity readiness
A member of the military specialised in cyber defense works on a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille. (AFP file photo)
Updated 13 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity readiness

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity readiness
  • Professionals are getting a boost to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Cyberterrorism and cyberwars are successful due to the vulnerability of computer networks and critical infrastructure, and these weak spots have the potential to place the Kingdom at significant additional risk.
Training programs are available in various fields of cybersecurity, a rising profession globally and one that is in high demand in Saudi Arabia, including cloud security, incident handling, web applications security, and advanced network forensics CISSP Certification GISP to support the country’s ongoing information security efforts.
One such program is an upcoming training course from global cybersecurity training and certification firm SANS Institute that is set to begin on March 21. It runs until April 1 and is designed to give professionals flexible access to in-depth and practical courses online.
Legal expert Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan called the program a good opportunity to upskill. “We are expecting big numbers of interested students and employees to enroll immediately to best utilize this initiative,” he told Arab News.
Society was experiencing new challenges and changes due to the pandemic, he said, meaning new models would be adopted based on new technologies. “Therefore, we need to provide such initiatives to prepare our professionals to build their skills as career goals to act with new technology. I do have strong confidence that participants can advance their careers and develop skills through world-class online cyber security training delivered by leading security practitioners.”

HIGHLIGHT

One such program is an upcoming training course from global cybersecurity training and certification firm SANS Institute that is set to begin on March 21.

He added that the SANS initiative would also allow participants the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded security professionals from the region who were facing similar career and organizational challenges.
According to IDC’s annual Saudi Arabia CIO Survey 2020, 25 percent of enterprises in the Kingdom plan to deploy on-premises and dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.
However, security concerns form one of the three main obstacles toward cloud adoption. The same survey said that enterprises needed to be better equipped in current times in order to respond to cyberattacks, data breaches and privacy violations effectively.
“The Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, has been significantly exposed to geopolitical threat actors,” said Ned Baltagi, managing director Middle East and Africa at the SANS Institute. “In the current post-pandemic era, with looming lockdowns, closed borders, and remotely dispersed workforces, adopting cloud platforms is the way forward for enterprises. With SANS Riyadh March 2021, we continue to place emphasis on building skills to manage security practices in the cloud, as well as offer web application security.”

Topics: Cybersecurity cybercrimes

