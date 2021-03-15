Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion

You are here

Launched just a year ago by Osama AlRaee and Mohamed Jawabri, Lendo offers instant invoice financing to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its Shariah-complaint lending marketplace. (Supplied)
  • Peer-to-peer lending platform Lendo allows users to borrow money against their invoices
RIYADH: Riyadh-based financial technology (fintech) firm Lendo has raised $7.2 million to develop new technologies and financial products, as it plans to triple its revenue this year.

Launched just a year ago by Osama Al-Raee and Mohammed Jawabri, Lendo offers instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its Shariah-compliant lending platform. The offering helps SMEs manage their immediate cashflow.

Invoice financing is a popular short-term borrowing tool for businesses in different markets around the world, by which they leverage their receivables to receive loans from banks or other financial institutions.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Raee, co-founder and CEO of Lendo, said: “We have financed more than 100 invoices worth over SR 60 million ($16 million) for SMEs. We are planning to grow and triple these numbers this year.”

On new funding plans and growth prospects, he said: “We want to go higher and grow our team, build new technologies and launch innovative financial products. We have started hiring. We are growing 25 percent month-on-month, which is a testimony of the hard work and dedication of our team. We plan to continue this growth,” he added.

The company raised money from Saudi funds Derayah Ventures, Seedra Ventures and Impact46, as well as from UAE-based Shorooq Partners and US-based 500 Startups, Al-Raee said.

Jawabri, co-founder and COO of Lendo, told Arab News: “In July 2019, we got a license from the Saudi Central Bank. We launched Lendo in December that same year. Lendo is one of the many lending startups that are part of the bank’s regulatory sandbox.”

The sandbox aims to attract local and international fintech firms to benefit from state-of-the-art technology so that they can provide innovative financial services to startups, fintech companies, financial services firms and professional services companies in Saudi Arabia.

Lendo offers loans starting from SR 100,000 and reaching up to SR 3 million by connecting the SMEs with investors on its marketplace. SMEs looking for financing can apply on Lendo’s platform if they have a valid Saudi business license, have been in operations for at least one year and have an annual turnover of about SR 2 million.

The system takes up to three days to review the profile after receiving all the required details and documentation. If approved, the business can apply for financing of up to 80 percent of the invoice value sold to the customer. These opportunities are then shared on Lendo’s platform with the investors who finance them collectively.

Lendo makes money by charging the SMEs a management fee and taking a 20-percent cut from the profit investors make.

“During the pandemic, there was a huge surge in the numbers of SMEs who turned to Lendo for financing to keep their businesses afloat,” said Jawabri.

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Updated 16 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Updated 16 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Jeddah-based artist is on a mission to redefine and modernize classical Islamic art by creating affordable handmade pieces inspired by her heritage.

Afnan Tash, the artist behind Al Mihrab, creates unique pieces inspired by Islamic art across the ages, utilizing materials such as paper, glass, wood and metal.

She said that her “great focus is on adding a special beauty to everything that is created.”

Tash takes her inspiration from classic cultural elements of the Kingdom’s western province: The qibla compass, indicating the direction of Makkah; the Holy Ka’aba; and the namesake of the project, the mihrab, or semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that indicates the qibla.

“Art has the special purpose of serving mankind and facilitating our lives. It increases our familiarity with beauty, raises our artistic tastes, and enriches our experiences and outlook on life,” she told Arab News. Tash hopes to renew these elements and present them in a way that better reflects contemporary life, while preserving their beauty. 

For Tash, art has a way of transcending reality and creating something unique to each viewer.

Her work involves a variety of techniques and materials, and she has experimented with several mediums. While her interests include drawing and photography, she has a special attachment to gilding and miniature painting, both of which feature frequently in her work.

For that reason, though the work may appear deceptively simple, the focus and attention required takes a lot of effort, she said.

“What surprises me most about this type of art is the presence it requires and the amount of time needed to ensure that every step is perfectly done. The minute details require a lot of care and attention.”

Tash likened the project to a long journey with no end or specific result in mind.

“When I started Al Mihrab in 2014, I had a completely different perception of myself, and it might be different again tomorrow. So I seek to invest in my love of beauty and art by reading, seeing and learning, and through the products and artworks that we offer,” she said.

Tash’s work can be bought online at salla.sa/al.mihrab, and she can be found on Instagram, @al.mihrab

UK economy to hit pre-pandemic level late 2021: BoE

UK economy to hit pre-pandemic level late 2021: BoE
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

UK economy to hit pre-pandemic level late 2021: BoE

UK economy to hit pre-pandemic level late 2021: BoE
  • The pandemic sparked a 10-percent slump of UK economic output last year
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economic activity will return to its pre-coronavirus level at the end of this year following the country’s vaccine rollout, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey forecast on Monday.

The earlier-than-expected recovery — the BoE’s expectation had been for early 2022 — comes ahead of the central bank’s latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

“This COVID effect on the economy is huge,” Bailey said in a BBC interview.

“What we are saying with the recovery is that the economy will actually get back in terms of activity to around the end of this year, to where it was at the end of 2019.

“That’s good news. But let’s be realistic — it’s not more than getting back to where we were pre-COVID,” Bailey added.

He heaped praise on the British government’s rapid vaccination drive that has injected around 24 million Britons with their first jab.

“I’m now more positive (on the outlook) but with a large dose of caution,” Bailey said.

He said the vaccine program has been a “great achievement” and that while the lockdown has been painful, “we are seeing the retreat of COVID.”

The pandemic sparked a 10-percent slump of UK economic output last year — the worst annual performance in more than three centuries.

Bailey added Monday that the economy had displayed more resilience during the government’s current third lockdown compared with the initial virus shutdown in the first half of 2020.

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years
Updated 15 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years
  • Sharbatly confirmed that about $2 billion has been invested by the company in Egypt over the last 15 years, and it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in the next five years
  • PM Madbouly affirmed that the government welcomes all those wishing to invest in the Egyptian market and continues to work to attract more foreign direct investments
Updated 15 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Saudi Sharbatly Group plan to invest $2.5 billion into the Egyptian market over the next five years.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with Saudi investors Hassan Abbas Sharbatly, CEO of Al-Nahla Group, and Fahd El Shobokshi, chairman of the board of Al-Ahly for Investment and Development. Also present at the meeting were Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed and Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority Serag El Din Saad.

During the meeting, the two Saudi investors presented a report on the current position of private investments by the Saudi Sharbatly Group in Egypt, as well as future plans to increase these investments during the coming period.

Sharbatly confirmed that about $2 billion has been invested by the company in Egypt over the last 15 years, and it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in the next five years.

He pointed out that despite the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the company had signed a number of new contracts, including one worth $500 million, and is preparing to sign another contract worth $150 million.

Madbouly affirmed that the government welcomes all those wishing to invest in the Egyptian market and continues to work to attract more foreign direct investments, especially those that boost job opportunities.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian government met with 100 of the largest foreign companies operating in-country in a bid to encourage investment in the local market over the next five years. Nader Saad, the Egyptian cabinet spokesman, said many of the firms attending the meeting announced plans to inject finance into the Egyptian economy.

The list of companies included UAE property developer Emaar, which made new investments of 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.55 billion), and South Korean technology conglomerate Samsung, which said it planned to increase its investments by $84 million within five years.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, one of the major brands behind the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, also said it planned to boost its investments by $70 million during 2021.

World stocks inch up on stimulus, vaccines hopes

World stocks inch up on stimulus, vaccines hopes
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

World stocks inch up on stimulus, vaccines hopes

World stocks inch up on stimulus, vaccines hopes
  • The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish mood on risk assets
  • The US House of Representatives gave final approval last week to the COVID-19 relief bill, giving Biden his first major victory in office
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Global stock prices inched higher while US bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet US economic growth will accelerate after the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish mood on risk assets even as investors become wary of key central bank policy meetings later in the week, including the US Federal Reserve’s.

“The US is now vaccinating more three million people a day, with President Biden now saying all adults will be able to get a shot by May 1. It could soon achieve a herd immunity and an economic normalization,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

European shares are expected to open higher, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.3 percent and FTSE futures trading 0.5 percent higher.

US S&P500 futures rose as much as 0.37 percent in Asia before erasing gains, trading just below a record high level touched last week, while Japan’s Nikkei ticked up 0.2 percent.

Mainland Chinese shares, however, dropped despite data showing a quickening in industrial output and a rise in retail sales, with bluechip CSI 300 index falling 2.6 percent on policy tightening worries.

Surveillance equipment maker Hikvision lost 3.2 percent after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated the firm, along with four others Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies, as posing a threat to national security.

The fall in Chinese shares helped to drive MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent.

The US House of Representatives gave final approval last week to the COVID-19 relief bill, giving Biden his first major victory in office.

“Most market participants and policy-makers have been surprised by the speed of the recovery. On our estimates, the US economy will reach pre-COVID-19 output levels by the current quarter,” said Chetan Ahya, global head of economics at Morgan Stanley in New York, in a note.

“Fiscal policy is doing much more than fill the output hole. Transfers to households have already exceeded the income lost in the recession. As reopening gathers pace, the labor market is poised for a sharp rebound.”

Investors also suspect the $1.9 trillion package, which amounts to more than 8 percent of the country’s GDP, could stoke inflation — to the detriment of bonds, especially when their yields are so low.

Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Reserve to signal it will start raising rates sooner when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

“Following the fiscal stimulus packages it is inevitable that Fed GDP forecasts will be revised up, and some FOMC members might think rates will have to move higher sooner than they anticipated last December,” wrote economists at ANZ.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield stood at 1.634 percent , having risen to as high as 1.642 percent on Friday, a high last seen in February last year.

Higher US bond yields saw the dollar rising against other major currencies.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.1929 from last week’s high of $1.1990 while the dollar hit a nine-month high of 109.27 yen.

The British pound slipped 0.5 percent to $1.3902.

Bitcoin briefly slipped to $58,742, off a record high of $61,781 hit on Saturday, after Reuters reported a senior Indian government official said Delhi will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone in the country trading or even holding such digital assets. Oil prices were supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery as the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession.

US crude futures traded at $65.99 per barrel, up 0.6 percent on the day.

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
  • Agreement with RCJY, which oversees the industrial cities of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair on the Gulf, and Yanbu and Jazan on the Red Sea, is part of Wa’ed’s ongoing efforts to support SMEs
  • Announcement by Wa’ed was the latest in a wave of collaborations intended to raise the pace and quality of SME creation in the Kingdom and speed the nation’s economic diversification
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, Wa’ed, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) to support the creation of new startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia’s two largest industrial cities.

The MoU was signed by Wa’ed managing director, Wassim Basrawi, and RCJY general manager, Dr. Ahmed Zaid Al-Hussain, at a virtual ceremony.

The agreement with the RCJY, which oversees the industrial cities of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair on the Gulf, and Yanbu and Jazan on the Red Sea, is part of Wa’ed’s ongoing efforts to support the Kingdom’s SMEs, especially those in the energy and petrochemicals sectors.

The new collaboration calls for Wa’ed to support entrepreneurship ventures opening within Royal Commission industrial cities for potential non-collateralized, low-cost loans from Wa’ed.

The announcement by Wa’ed was the latest in a wave of collaborations intended to raise the pace and quality of SME creation in the Kingdom and speed the nation’s economic diversification.

In November, Wa’ed formed a partnership with Oqal, an angel investor network in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. That was followed in December by an alliance with the economic development agency of Madinah. Last week, Wa’ed signed an MoU with Taibah Valley Co., a startup hub in Madinah that specializes in blockchain, internet of things, and artificial intelligence.

Basrawi said: “This new collaboration aims to boost the pace and quality of Saudi’s newest industrial players and it potentially gives Wa’ed an exciting new role as a key enabler of mission-critical industrial startups.”

Al-Hussain said: “We are grateful for this collaboration with Wa’ed, which will support our drive to expand Royal Commission industrial cities to include the latest innovative SMEs that are helping modernize and localize the nation’s industrial sector value chain.”

The Royal Commission was set up in 1975 by King Khalid to diversify the Saudi economy by harnessing natural gas from oil extraction to create Saudi’s petrochemicals industry.

Wa’ed in January reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom in 2020. The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to SMEs, up from four in 2019, with the total value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

