Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab speaking to reporters at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut. (File/Dalati and Nohra/AFP)
Reuters

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June — caretaker PM Diab
  • We are making efforts to secure new credit lines to cover needs, Diab says
  • Central bank has drawn on foreign reserves to subsidize three key commodities and some basic goods
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.
Diab’s government has been serving in a caretaker capacity since it resigned after the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that destroyed large parts of the capital and killed 200 people.
“Right now the fuel for the electricity company can last until end-March, but we are making efforts to secure new credit lines to cover needs,” Diab told Reuters.
Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
As dollar inflows dried up, the central bank has drawn on foreign reserves to subsidize three key commodities — wheat, fuel and medicine — and some basic goods.
Diab told Reuters in December the country could ration reserves left for subsidies to last six months.
“We had feared and warned before of the consequences of continuing to drain reserves,” he said on Tuesday, adding that he had sent several suggestions for rationing subsidies to parliament since December.
“But no decision has been taken so far,” he said.

UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen

UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen

UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen
  • Martin Griffiths: Yemen conflict deteriorating with Houthi attacks on Marib and Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN called on Tuesday for an independent investigation into the deaths of dozens of African migrants during a fire at a Houthi-run detention center.

“It is not only Yemenis who are suffering in Yemen. The world was reminded of the plight of the migrant community last week when ahorrific fire broke out at a detention facility in Sana’a holding predominantly Ethiopian migrants,” the organization's Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said. “Dozens were killed in the fire and over 170 seriously injured. There must be an independent investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Griffiths also said the ongoing conflict in the country was deteriorating, especially with the continuation of the Houthi militia’s offensive on Marib and cross-border attacks targeting Saudi Arabia. 

“Ansar Allah’s offensive on Marib governorate continues, putting civilians, including an estimated one million internally displaced persons, at risk. Fighting forces on both sides have suffered heavy losses. I see shocking reports of children increasingly getting drawn into the war effort and deprived of their future,” he said.

“Cross-border attacks have also increased significantly in recent weeks. I am concerned by the intensification of missiles and drone strikes, including ones that have targeted civilian and commercial infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, airstrikes took place within the confines of Sana’a city, endangering civilians there as well.

“In Hudaydah, there has been a troubling continuation of violence causing civilian deaths and injuries, including women and children. I join General Guha, head of the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement, in condemning attacks that endanger civilians,” he added.

The UN relief chief, Mark Lowcock, also said there had to be greater accountability for those responsible for violations of humanitarian law in the country.

“About 15,000 people have fled the fighting so far. More than half are crowded into makeshift camps or other dangerous sites, he said. If fighting escalates, tens of thousands more will flee, likely into severely deprived camps that are already over-capacity,” he said. “Yemen needs greater accountability for all serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in Yemen, including any violations against refugees and migrants.”

He added that the Houthis threatening Marib, a place he called a “rare safe haven” in Yemen, was putting the lives of 1 million displaced people in danger.

“Ansar Allah’s offensive on Marib governorate continues, putting civilians, including an estimated one million internally displaced persons, at risk. Fighting forces on both sides have suffered heavy losses. I see shocking reports of children increasingly getting drawn into the war effort and deprived of their future,” he said.

“Cross-border attacks have also increased significantly in recent weeks. I am concerned by the intensification of missiles and drone strikes, including ones that have targeted civilian and commercial infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Subsequently, airstrikes took place within the confines of Sana’a city, endangering civilians there as well. In Hudaydah, there has been a troubling continuation of violence causing civilian deaths and injuries, including women and children.

“I join General Guha, head of the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement, in condemning attacks that endanger civilians,” he added.

Lowcock also accused the Houthis of inflexibility regarding the Safer tanker, which contains 48 million gallons of oil, but is deteriorating without proper maintenance. 

“On the Safter tanker, the United Nations is still discussing with Ansar Allah several logistical issues that are delaying the mission. The UN is being as flexible as possible because we want the project to start,” he said. “So far Ansar Allah has not been as flexible in return. There are several pending issues where the UN has no room for manoeuvre, either because the budget can’t accommodate it, or because there would be safety concerns for mission personnel.

“When Ansar Allah agreed to the mission plan in November 2020, they also committed to facilitate mission preparations and logistics. The UN remains eager to help.”

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Tuesday it has facilitated the evacuation of 160 African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

The bloc’s spokesman said the transfer of migrants was carried out in collaboration with the United Nations and in coordination with the the legitimate Yemeni government. 

The coalition said the Houthis committed grave violations against African migrants in Yemen. 

The news comes as survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants spoke of their ordeal under detention in Sanaa.

The migrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released Tuesday. 

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
  • Event takes place on Wednesday before new year on March 20
  • Opposition: Regime has ordered ‘extraordinary mobilization’ of ‘repressive forces’
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The Iranian regime is taking “extraordinary deterrent measures” to prevent an uprising of citizens against its repressive rule during the upcoming Festival of Fire, dissident leaders said on Monday.

The festival, also called Chaharshanbe Suri or Scarlet Wednesday, takes place on the Wednesday prior to the Iranian new year on March 20, when young people dress in disguises, bang spoons against plates and go through their communities to receive snacks.

Dissidents said Tehran fears that Iran’s youth might use the event as an opportunity to disrupt regime oppression and spark a revolution.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said the regime had ordered “extraordinary mobilization” of its “repressive forces.”

The NCRI cited a statement issued by Iran’s state news agency which declared the “Public Security Police Authority and Lightning Plan” to deal with “possible incidents.”

Gholam-Reza Montazeri, deputy chairman of the Parliament’s cultural committee, said: “Due to lack of attention, the Festival of Fire has become a threat ... It has become a tumultuous festival over time.”

Brig. Gen. Mohammad-Reza Yazdi, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital, told the regime-run Hamshahri Online Daily: “Taskforces have been formed in different communities of Tehran to confront ... those who disrupt public security.”

Iran’s state-run media said the regime is threatening anyone who disrupts “public order” with severe punishment.

The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), an Iranian opposition group, has called for the festival to be turned into an act of defiance against the regime.

In anticipation of potential protests, Iran has increased security measures against several high-profile prisoners.

The Iranian opposition has urged the UN and human rights groups to take immediate action to secure the release of all political prisoners in the country, and has demanded that an international commission of inquiry be allowed to meet with them.

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied is to travel to neighboring Libya Wednesday for the first visit by a head of state since 2012, his office announced, in a boost for its new UN-backed unity administration.
Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” following the swearing in on Monday of new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on a pledge to reunite the divided country and lead it to December elections, the president’s office said.

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center.

Houthis forces rounded up migrants and locked them in the hanger on March 7 following a clash with detainees who were protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions in a hunger strike, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Tuesday.

“The findings of this human rights report hopefully shows the world true terrorist nature of the Houthis. The way these poor African migrants were treated is almost like a concentration camp in Nazi Germany,” Dr Hamdan Shehri, Senior researcher at Arab News Research and Studies unit said.

“We call upon the international community to take action against this and other Houthi crimes such as forcing children to enlist in their army,” Shehri added.

Leading up to the fire, security guards identified the organizers of the protest and beat them with wooden sticks and their firearms.

Forces later returned to hanger, wearing the black, green and grey uniforms of the Houthi militia, and equipped with military weapons.

A Houthi fighter, according to the report, then climbed onto the roof of the hanger - which had open air areas - and launched two projectiles into the room.

The migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants referred to as a “bomb,” exploded loudly and started a fire.

According to HRW, witness accounts indicate the possible use of smoke grenades, teargas cartridges, or stun grenades, also called “flash-bang” devices.

“There was a lot of smoke and a lot of fire,” a 20-year-old migrant said told HRW.

 “I don’t have the words to express what it was like – (the projectiles) exploded, and there was so much smoke and then there was a fire that spread. I was terrified, I felt like my mind was blocked with smoke. People were coughing, the mattress and blankets caught fire.… People were roasted alive. I had to step on their dead bodies to escape,” the migrant said.

HRW said it analyzed video footage that corroborates the witness accounts, with footage showing scores of charred dead bodies seen lying in positions that suggests they were trying to flee.

Hospitals received hundreds of migrants who were being treated for burns after protesting their situation in the center. However, Humanitarian agencies and relatives of the detainees were unable to easily enter the health facility due to heavy security presence that has been deployed in the area. Those who spoke to HRW said they saw Houthi security forces rearrest migrants who were not severely injured.

‘Cramped and unsanitary’

The five migrants that spoke to HRW described the situation in the Houthis’ Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority Holding Facility (IPNA) as “cramped and unsanitary with up to 550 migrants in a hanger in the facility compound.”

They added that they were not given mattresses to sleep on unless the bought a mattress from the guards. They also could not get access to water and were forced to drink from the faucets above the squat toilets.

The interviewees further said that they were only allowed to be released if they pay $280 fee to the security guards, the report said.

They were also verbally abused through racial slurs, threats, and frequent swearing, it added.

The HRW report said that the United Nations should add the incident to its current investigation into human rights abuses in the country.

“It is very cruel but also shows how the Houthis are acting with impunity,” said Baraa Shiban, former advisor to the Yemeni embassy in London, and case worker at human rights NGO Reprieve.

“The Houthi field commanders are given protection from the highest levels of the organization, this allows them to behave in such cruel way without fearing consequences. Sanaa today looks lawless lacking basic requirements of the rule of law," he added.

However, some have slammed the report saying it was not critical enough of the Houthis and their actions.

“It is naive for a report issued by a major institution to demand that illegitimate authorities communicate with governments of other states; It should have, at least, demanded to hand over immigrants and the affairs of dealing with them to the Yemeni government,” said Badr Qahtani, Yemen editor at Asharq Al Awsat

Qahtani went on to critique the language used in the report which he felt did not reflect the severity of the Houthis’ crimes.

“I think that the use of terminology was minimal regarding the big shock represented by several crimes, and not only one, from inhumane detention to oppression, burning and extrajudicial killing, including the oppression of citizens and protesters,” he said, stressing that the neutrality of organizations “leads them to non-neutrality sometimes.”

