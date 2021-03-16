You are here

  UK columnist pays Muslim journalist 'substantial damages'

UK columnist pays Muslim journalist ‘substantial damages’

In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist. (Screenshot/YouTube)
In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar (pictured) was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • Julie Burchill acknowledged that her social media activity had ‘played into Islamophobic tropes’
  • ‘I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress’
LONDON: British columnist Julie Burchill has apologized to activist and journalist Ash Sarkar — and agreed to pay her “substantial damages” — for offensive social media posts in December. 

Following the settlement of a libel and harassment case, Burchill said on Twitter and Facebook that her social media activity had “included racist and misogynist comments” and “played into Islamophobic tropes.”

She added: “Although it was not my intention, I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress.”

The Sunday Telegraph columnist asked her thousands of social media followers to retweet and share her apology.

In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist, and speculated about her sex life.

Burchill also “liked” posts saying Sarkar should kill herself and suggesting she was a victim of female genital mutilation, while calling on her social media followers to “wade in on Twitter” against “the Islamists.”

Following the settlement out of court, Burchill said: “I deeply regret having reacted in the way I did. I accept that I should have behaved better. On reflection, I accept that I misjudged the situation, and made statements that simply are not true, which I now want to put right.”

Sarkar said Burchill’s “repeated sexual and degrading comments” had “carried a persistent threatening undertone.”

UK school drops lawsuit over Muslim girl’s ‘too long’ skirt

  • Student said she felt bullied by Uxbridge High School, which has apologized
  • Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs
LONDON: A UK school that threatened a lawsuit over a Muslim schoolgirl whose skirt was “too long” has backed down from taking legal action and apologized, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Siham Hamud, 12, of Uxbridge High School in London, said she was bullied over her religion after being sent home every day in December and told she could only return when wearing a shorter skirt.

The school subsequently threatened her family with legal action after her consecutive absences. Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs.

But three months after first threatening legal action, Uxbridge High School has reversed its decision.

Siham’s father Idris Hamud said the period has been “difficult” for the family, and he felt relief upon hearing the news.

In a statement released by lawyers, Hamud said he is “pleased” that the school has listened to their concerns.

“We are very happy that Siham has been able to resume her schooling, with her right to practice her faith by wearing an ankle-length skirt in the same style as the school uniform skirt now accommodated by the school,” he added.

The school has also sent a letter of apology, the statement said. “We thank the school for its willingness to work towards a fair and positive outcome,” Hamud said.

“This has been a difficult period and we are relieved to now have the matter concluded. We are grateful for the support we have received from the wider community.”

Hamud had previously warned that his daughter was “being denied an education because of her religious beliefs.” 

Envoy: Myanmar generals ‘could face same fate as Saddam, Gaddafi’

  • Dr. Sasa appealed to the military chiefs now in control of the country to stand down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy
  • Dr. Sasa: ‘If we do not form this international coalition on Myanmar as soon as possible, it will bring, I’m afraid, the greatest civil war that we have ever seen’
LONDON: Myanmar military figures have been told that they are following in the footsteps of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi as fears of an imminent civil war mount in the country.

Since the Feb. 1 coup, 138 protesters have been killed in demonstrations, the UN has said. Dr. Sasa, the special envoy to the UN of Myanmar’s now-dissolved Parliament, told Sky News that if fighting continues without a reaction from the international community, his country’s people will be “forced to defend themselves.”

Sasa appealed to the military chiefs now in control of the country to stand down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy.

He warned that a failure to do so will result in coup leaders “arrested or killed,” comparing them to Gaddafi, Saddam and Osama bin Laden.

Sasa said India, China, the US, the UK, Europe and Myanmar’s neighbors must work together to pressure the generals who have taken control of his country.

“If we do not form this international coalition on Myanmar as soon as possible, it will bring, I’m afraid, the greatest civil war that we have ever seen,” he added.

“We don’t need statements anymore. We don’t need the words anymore. We need actions. So we are asking for action from the international community.

“What we mean is coordinated, targeted and tougher sanctions, both diplomatically, economically and politically.”

Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain

  • The exploratory talks are aimed at leading to more formal negotiations following a five-year pause
  • The tension between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year
ATHENS, Greece: Senior diplomats from Greece and Turkey met in Athens on Tuesday in an effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two NATO members over disputed sea boundaries and related mineral rights.
The exploratory talks, which lasted for four hours at a hotel next to parliament, are aimed at leading to more formal negotiations following a five-year pause.
The tension between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year and also added strain to Ankara’s ties with the European Union.
The EU is currently preparing an evaluation report on its relationship with Turkey. European officials say there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who was not present at the talks Tuesday, said he hoped an improvement in ties would allow for him to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Melvut Cavusolglu.
But in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out making any concessions to Greece concerning its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Turkey’s determination continues unchanged,” he told journalists during a news conference. “In other words, there can be no question of us making any concessions.” The exploratory talks in Athens were led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Pavlos Apostolides, a veteran senior Greek diplomat and former National Intelligence Service director.

Moderna announces start of Covid-19 vaccine trials for children

WASHINGTON: US manufacturer Moderna on Tuesday said it has started Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged from 6 months to under 12 years old, with plans to enroll about 6,750 participants.
"We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the US and Canada," said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.
"This pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population."

Afghan official: Gunmen fire at university bus, killing 2

KABUL: Gunmen opened fire at a minibus belonging to a university in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding six, a provincial official said.
Jawed Basharat, spokesman for the police chief in Baghlan province, said a student and the driver of the minibus were killed in the attack, which took place on the outskirts of Puli Khomri, the provincial capital. The wounded were all university lecturers.
The bus was carrying students and teachers from the faculty of agriculture and was traveling to the university, Basharat said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the militant group was not involved in it.
Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue to face an impasse.
The Daesh group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the violence, but many attacks go unclaimed, with the Afghan government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.
Last November, Daesh militants stormed Kabul University, sparking an hours-long gunbattle in the Afghan capital that killed 22 people and wounded another 22. And earlier, in October, Daesh claimed another brutal assault on a tutoring center in Kabul’s mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi that killed 24 students and wounded more than 100 others.
Also Tuesday, authorities reported that four people who were among the 15 wounded in an attack on a minibus in Kabul the previous day had died — three women and a 3-year-old child. Earlier reports had no fatalities.
In western Herat province, insurgents on Tuesday morning stormed a police outpost on the Pashdan Dam, killing three members of the Afghan security forces, said Wahid Qatali, the province’s governor. The dam on the Hari River is still under construction.
Qatali added that four security personnel were wounded in the attack, for which he blamed the Taliban. There was no immediate response from the insurgents.

