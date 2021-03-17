You are here

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Above, Yemen government troops repel a Houthi offensive in Marib on Feb. 14, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
  • UAE ministry urges ‘international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts’
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has strongly denounced the Houthi militia’s attempt to target non-combatants and civilian structures on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait with two ballistic missiles and a bomb-laden drone.

UAE affirmed that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms, state news agency WAM reported, citing a statement from the foreign affairs ministry.

The ministry also urged the “international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.”

The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom, sparking condemnation from regional and international allies.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability,” the UAE foreign ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Houthi Yemen

Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus

Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus

Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Israel launched a missile attack on suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus late Tuesday and Syrian air defenses responded to the strikes, state television reported.
State TV said Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets. It gave no further details or say which suburbs came under attack.
They were the first attacks since Feb. 28, when Israeli missiles struck southern suburbs of Damascus.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Topics: Syria Israel

Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief

Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief
In this Jan. 5, 2005 file photo, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service, arrives at the Yan Yao Buddhist temple in Takuapa, Thailand. (AP)
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief

Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief
  • Meshi-Zahav was once a member of a radical ultra-Orthodox sect that opposed Israel’s existence, believing a Jewish state could only be established after the arrival of the Messiah
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: For decades, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was one of Israel’s most recognizable faces, widely respected for founding an ultra-Orthodox rescue service that cared for victims of Palestinian attacks and bridged the divide between religious and secular Israelis.
But in recent days, Meshi-Zahav has faced a growing list of accusers who say he committed horrendous acts of sexual abuse of men, women and children over several decades.
The scandal has all but destroyed the reputation of a man who just weeks ago received the Israel Prize, the country’s highest civilian honor, for his lifetime achievements. It also has shined a light on the scourge of sexual abuse in the insular world of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community.
“When it comes to the ultra-Orthodox in particular, there is a very strong code of silence,” said Manny Waks, an advocate for victims of sex abuse in Jewish communities and himself a survivor of abuse in his native Australia.
“There is a closed community mentality, us vs. them. Putting all those things together is a recipe for disaster, in the context of child sexual abuse in particular,” he said.
While Meshi-Zahav has denied the allegations, his accusers have delivered similar accounts. They say Meshi-Zahav exploited his public prominence to molest and sexually exploit women, boys and girls alike, and that the ultra-Orthodox community shielded him with a wall of silence.
A victim identified by the letter “N” told the Yedioth Ahronot daily on Sunday that he first met Meshi-Zahav in 1996 when he was 16 and Meshi-Zahav was 20 years his senior.
“All the people close to him during those years knew that I was his escort boy. I turned into a prostitute in the full meaning of the word,” he said.
Meshi-Zahav was once a member of a radical ultra-Orthodox sect that opposed Israel’s existence, believing a Jewish state could only be established after the arrival of the Messiah. His views changed after a devastating 1989 bus attack near Jerusalem killed 16 people.
Meshi-Zahav joined volunteers who helped collect the remains of the victims, in line with the Jewish custom of honoring the dead. He has said the experience taught him that everyone’s pain was equal.
Those efforts led to the formation in 1995 of ZAKA, whose volunteers helped identify the victims of disasters and suicide bombings and collected their remains for a Jewish burial. Over time, the group expanded to include first response paramedics and gained widespread respect in Israel.
Meshi-Zahav has received numerous honors and became a symbol of moderation in the often strained relations between Israel’s secular and ultra-Orthodox Jews.
He was invited to light a ceremonial torch at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations and recently implored fellow members of the ultra-Orthodox community to respect coronavirus safety precautions after both of his parents died of COVID-19. At the time, he said the rabbis who encouraged followers to ignore the safety rules had “blood on their hands.”
Early this month, Meshi-Zahav, 61, was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement. He broke down in tears as Education Minister Yoav Gallant delivered the news, saying the award belonged to ZAKA’s thousands of volunteers.
That recognition appears to have been the trigger that has led his accusers to come forward after years of silence.
It began last Thursday, when the Haaretz daily published accounts from six alleged victims accusing Meshi-Zahav of rape, sexual molestation and harassment.
In response, Meshi-Zahav wrote a letter saying “these libels are baseless and appear more as gossip and closing of accounts against me.” He said he was taking a break as director of ZAKA and relinquished the Israel Prize, but denied any wrongdoing.
Since then, the trickle of testimonies has turned into a torrent.
On Sunday, Israeli police announced its major crimes unit, Lahav 433, had opened a formal investigation. On Monday, Hebrew media reported the police had investigated similar allegations against him in 2013, but had closed the probe for lack of evidence.
ZAKA, meanwhile, issued a statement expressing “shock and astonishment,” saying the allegations against Meshi-Zahav “arouse deep abhorrence, shock and disgust, light years away from the values that characterize the organization.”
Statistics on sexual abuse in the ultra-Orthodox world are difficult to come by.
Waks, who leads the advocacy group VoiCSA, said the general estimate in Israeli society is that one in six boys and one in four girls has experienced sexual abuse. He said there is nothing to suggest the numbers are different in the ultra-Orthodox world.
“Many of us would argue that there are increased vulnerabilities which would translate to increased numbers of abuse,” he said. These include the lack of sex education, the inability to keep close tabs on children because of large families and the general level of trust among adults in the tight-knit communities.
He called the allegations against Meshi-Zahav “shocking but not surprising,” and said he hoped they would encourage other alleged victims to come forward. He also urged Israel to abolish the statute of limitations in such cases.
The current statute of limitations for sex abuse in the family or with a close community member, such as a teacher or doctor, is set at 20 years from the time the victim turns 18. For other instances, the statute of limitations for molestation is three to five years, and 10 years in cases of rape.
In a landmark case that shined a light on abuses in the ultra-Orthodox world, Israel in January extradited Malka Leifer, an ultra-Orthodox former teacher wanted on 74 counts of child sex abuse, to Australia after a protracted legal battle.
Shana Aaronson, executive director of Magen for Jewish Communities, an Israeli advocacy group for survivors of sexual abuse, said at least six people have approached the organization about Meshi-Zahav. She said the first inklings of accusations surfaced about six years ago.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions

Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions
Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan’s Kassala state. (Reuters)
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions

Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions
  • The territorial argument also comes amid the fallout from unrest in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: A decades-old border dispute over fertile farmland between Sudan and Ethiopia is feeding regional rivalry and even sparking fears of broader conflict, analysts say.
The border quarrel is over Ethiopian farmers cultivating land claimed by Sudan — but it is also stoking wider tensions over Ethiopia’s Blue Nile mega-dam, which downriver Khartoum and Cairo view as a threat to their water supply.
The territorial argument also comes amid the fallout from unrest in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, with tens of thousands of refugees having fled into Sudan.
Arguments over Al-Fashaqa, an agricultural area sandwiched between two rivers, where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state, date back decades.
With the zone contested, the exact area is not clear, but Al-Fashaqa covers some 12,000 square kilometers (4,630 square miles), an area claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia.
But analysts and observers point to a flashpoint zone directly along the border, covering some 250 square kilometers (just under 100 square miles).
On paper, according to colonial-era treaties from 1902 and 1907, the international boundary runs east of Al-Fashaqa, meaning the land belongs to Sudan, according to Alex de Waal, a professor at Tufts University in the US and an expert on the region.
But on the ground, over the years, thousands of Ethiopian farmers have entered the region to cultivate land during the rainy season.
At times, Sudanese forces have sought to expel the farmers, only for them to return.
Tensions soared in 1995, according to analysts, when relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa soured after a failed assassination attempt against Egypt’s then-president Hosni Mubarak while he was in Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia blamed Sudan for the attack, and then pushed into Al-Fashaqa, allowing its farmers to cultivate land there.
Since then, thousands of Ethiopian farmers have settled in the area, working the land and paying taxes to Ethiopian authorities.
Khartoum and Addis Ababa have held border talks over the years, but no clear demarcation lines were ever marked out.

BACKGROUND

On paper, according to colonial-era treaties from 1902 and 1907, the international boundary runs east of Al-Fashaqa, meaning the land belongs to Sudan. But on the ground, over the years, thousands of Ethiopian farmers have entered the region to cultivate land during the rainy season.

Al-Fashaqa lies close to Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, where deadly conflict erupted in November between Ethiopia’s federal and Tigray’s regional forces.
The fighting sent some 60,000 Ethiopian refugees fleeing into Sudan.
As violence in Ethiopia came closer, Khartoum sent troops into the Al-Fashaqa region, “to recapture the stolen lands and take up positions on the international lines,” Sudan’s state media reported.
“Authorities feared the situation in Tigray would slip out of control, and armed fighters infiltrate into the country,” Sudanese military expert Amin Ismail said.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has leaned heavily on security forces from his country’s Amhara region during the fighting in Tigray.
Amhara officials view Al-Fashaqa as rightfully theirs, and there are fears Abiy will struggle to keep expansionist elements in check.
In December, Khartoum dispatched reinforcements to Al-Fashaqa after “Ethiopian forces and militias” allegedly ambushed Sudanese troops, killing at least four soldiers.
Tensions escalated, although Addis Ababa sought to downplay the fighting.
A string of deadly clashes followed, with both sides trading accusations of violence and territorial violations.
Sudan has in recent weeks claimed to have regained control of large swathes of the region, insisting it had always fallen within its boundaries.
Meanwhile, Addis Ababa accused Khartoum of having “invaded land that is part of Ethiopia’s territory,” warning it would resort to a military response if needed.
Both Sudan and Ethiopia face their own domestic challenges, including economic woes and deadly conflicts.
Sudan is navigating a rocky transitional period following the April 2019 ouster of dictator Omar Al-Bashir.
Aside from Tigray, Ethiopia faces internal unrest including in the Benishangul-Gumuz and Oromia regions.
The border tensions have intensified strains in relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, who, along with Egypt, have failed to strike a deal over the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s Blue Nile mega-dam.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, set to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric project, has been a source of tension in the Nile basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it nearly a decade ago.
Sudan views the barrage as a threat to its own dams without a binding deal over the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s dam.
Khartoum is nowadays diplomatically close to Cairo. This month, top Egyptian and Sudanese army officials signed a deal on bilateral military cooperation.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.
The border dispute is a local issue separate from the dam, but it feeds into wider politics.
Sudanese military expert Ismail believes Sudan and Ethiopia will have to find a diplomatic resolution to the border crisis, saying “there cannot be an all-out military confrontation.
“It is simply not in the interest of both countries,” Ismail said. “It will be a major risk for both sides.”

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Tigray

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel
Updated 17 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel
  • Activist’s lawyer Jocelyne Al-Rai told Arab News her client was released on bail after she had appealed the primary ruling against her client
  • Military appeals court released activist Kinda Al-Khatib in exchange for a bail of three million Lebanese pounds, a judicial source told AFP
Updated 17 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese social media activist serving a three-year prison sentence for “collaborating” with Israel, was granted bail on Tuesday, her lawyer told Arab News.

Kinda Al-Khatib, in her twenties, was arrested in June and charged with collaborating with “the enemy,” entering the occupied Palestinian territories and collaborating with Israeli spies.

Lebanon is technically still at war with Israel and forbids its citizens from traveling there.

Al-Khatib was sentenced to three years in prison in December.

Her lawyer Jocelyne Al-Rai told Arab News on Tuesday that Al-Khatib was granted bail and released after she had appealed the primary ruling against her client.

“The upcoming hearing will be held on April 8 before the Military Cassation Court. We have documents that prove my client’s innocence,” Al-Rai said.

The lawyer said that as part of her defence argument she would seek to acquit her client before Chief Judge Tani Lattouff.

Al-Khatib had pleaded innocent, said Al-Rai who expects the higher court to overturn the primary judgment and acquit her client of all charges.

“The military appeals court on Tuesday decided to release the activist Kinda Al-Khatib in exchange for a bail of three million Lebanese pounds,” ($1,990 officially, $200 at the market rate), a judicial source told AFP.

Since mass protests erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, several social media activists have been detained.

Al-Khatib’s family and activists denounced her arrest at the time as “political” and a reaction to her tweets against those in power.

Al-Khatib had used her Twitter account to criticize Hezbollah.

Lebanese media and activists drew a parallel between Khatib’s case and that of actor Ziad Itani, who was also accused of “collaborating” with Israel in 2017.

Itani was declared innocent and released several months later, and a high-ranking security officer was then charged with “fabricating” the case.

Topics: Kinda Al-Khatib Israel-Lebanon

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost
An aircraft fitted for cloud seeding operations aimed at increasing rain. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost
  • Emirates investing heavily in raising freshwater supplies
  • Nine ‘rain enhancement’ projects given $15m of funding
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British researchers have been tasked by the UAE to explore ways to induce rainfall in the Gulf by using drones that beam electricity into clouds.

The UAE has paid $1.4 million to the UK team to test how an electric charge can expand and merge water droplets to develop into rainfall.

This is a new move to promote “cloud seeding” in a country that uses aircraft that drop chemicals into clouds to boost rainfall by up to 30 percent, according to its own figures.

Some 80 percent of the UAE’s food supply is imported, promoting concerns about sustainability for the oil-rich nation.

But researchers at the University of Reading hope to buck the rainfall trend by using drones to deliver pulses of charged ions into the atmosphere.

They believe that using low-power electrical bursts on cloud droplets could encourage raindrops to form.

Many countries have used alternative methods to spark rainfall, including spraying salt compounds, silver iodide and dry ice into the atmosphere.

China made headlines before the 2008 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Beijing for influencing the weather with similar methods.

Alya Al-Mazroui, director of the UAE’s rain enhancement science research program, said the remote-controlled drones developed in the UK will be tested at a flight center in Dubai.

“Equipped with a payload of electric charge emission instruments and customized sensors, these drones will fly at low altitudes and deliver an electric charge to air molecules, which should encourage precipitation,” she said.

Dr. Keri Nicoll, an associate professor at the University of Reading who is involved in the project, said: “If you emit a charge within a cloud, very quickly the charge will be gathered up by the water droplets. Our theory and modeling work has shown that charging these small droplets can increase the likelihood of them merging through electrostatic forces, and ultimately help them become raindrops.”

With average rainfall of only 100 mm per year, the UAE is investing heavily in this new research to raise freshwater supplies.

Al-Mazroui said it is too early to predict the efficacy of the study, which is one of nine “rain enhancement” projects that were given $15 million of funding from the UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs in 2017.

Topics: cloud seeding Rainfall in UAE

