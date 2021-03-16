You are here

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
In recent weeks, the Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
  • The coalition said it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians from extremist attacks
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition on Tuesday has intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, state TV reported.
The coalition said it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians from extremist attacks.
Earlier on Monday, the militia fired two ballistic missiles toward the city of Khamis Mushait.
The Arab coalition said the missiles were launched from Saada city in northwestern Yemen and landed in two uninhabited areas near the Kingdom’s southern border.
In recent weeks, the Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom, sparking condemnation from regional and international allies.

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector get new boost

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector get new boost
Rawan Radwan

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector get new boost

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector get new boost
  • Tourism Shapers aims to support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s bold strategy to use tourism as an engine for economic change and boost growth an initiative has been launched to raise the profile of private enterprises in the sector.

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) set up Tourism Shapers to promote the development of local trade partners in the private tourism sector. The initiative comes at a time where the Kingdom is developing its destination offering for local, regional and international tourists.

Last June, Saudi Arabia injected $4 billion into the tourism sector through the Tourism Development Fund to provide investment opportunities for tourism businesses.

“Across the Kingdom, we are seeing different types of small-to-medium sized businesses transform their working models and offering so that tourism is at the heart of their core product,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, the authority’s CEO.

“Businesses are beginning to think differently about the future, recognizing the immense growth opportunities within the tourism sector and how they must adapt, evolve and innovate to meet the needs of their customer.”

Tourism Shapers aims not only to support the growth of the tourism ecosystem, but also to inspire small-to-medium sized businesses to recognize the opportunities within the industry.

• The initiative began with a series of webinars, the first of which was held in February.

• The next webinar, which focuses on pricing strategy for tourism businesses, will be broadcast on March 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. KSA time via the Tourism Shapers website www.tourismshapers.com.

Hessa Alajaji, who launched Maalim, a premium tour agency that organises tourism in the Kingdom for Saudis and tourists, said: “Traveling the Kingdom has made me realize the importance of not only exploring the Kingdom but learning about the different cultures and make up of Saudi Arabia.”

An avid traveler, she founded her agency approximately two years ago to promote philanthropy by encouraging local Saudi culture.

“There’s a lot of potential in the Kingdom’s tourism sector, it’s growing and it’s an untapped market that’s ripe for investment,” she said. “There’s so much to see and so much to do, discovering our regions through the help of local tour agencies will provide visitors with an amazing experience.”

Businesses are recognizing the immense growth opportunities within the tourism sector.

Fahd Hamidaddin, STA CEO

“The future of tourism is dependent on building partnerships at all levels,” said Hamidaddin. “Tourism Shapers is just one initiative through which STA is sharing ideas and insights that will help empower our partners to win their share of visitation.”

The initiative is running a series of webinars, the first of which was in February, with sessions focusing on a variety of topics to equip the audience with best practices, key insights, and information to keep them informed on the tourism industry’s evolution.

Among those attending the first session were Aya Sadder, travel expert and founder of start-up enabler Why Bolt, Noor Nugali, the assistant editor-in-chief of Arab News, and Abdulrahman Bakhsh, the private sector partnerships directors at STA.

Sadder, who was the keynote speaker, shed light on how businesses need to be more agile during uncertain times.

“The future of the industry will focus on building more resilient communities and businesses through innovation, effective partnerships and readiness to embrace digitalisation,” Sadder said.

The next webinar, which focuses on pricing strategy for tourism businesses, will be broadcast on March 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. KSA time via the Tourism Shapers website www.tourismshapers.com

 

20,290 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in February

20,290 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in February
The ministry also completed 42 prefabricated housing projects in December 2020. (SPA)
SPA

20,290 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in February

20,290 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in February
  • The Sakani program allows for the reservation and selection of all housing options and financing solutions through its website and app
SPA

RIYADH: A total of 20,290 families benefited from the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program during February, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The program offers various housing options and finance solutions to citizens.
The ministry is keen to provide better services in line with the “Eskan” program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives that aims to raise the proportion of residential ownership to 70 percent by 2030.
As part of Sakani’s efforts to provide suitable housing options, the program began to implement 60 new housing projects in different regions of the Kingdom, characterized by affordable prices for a large segment of citizens registered on the lists of the Ministry of Housing.
The ministry also completed 42 prefabricated housing projects in December 2020. These projects include around 14,000 residential villas.
The Sakani program allows for the reservation and selection of all housing options and financing solutions through its website and app.  
It also offers additional facilities such as real estate consultants and issuance of land contracts electronically.

 

Saudi aviation authority launches e-portal to serve passengers better

Saudi aviation authority launches e-portal to serve passengers better
Abdulaziz Al-Duailej inaugurates the electronic portal. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi aviation authority launches e-portal to serve passengers better

Saudi aviation authority launches e-portal to serve passengers better
  • It enables travelers to communicate with a “digital assistant” to know about their trips’ information and rights
SPA

RIYADH: Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), on Monday inaugurated an electronic portal offering various services to passengers.
The portal was launched to mark World Consumer Rights Day, which is globally observed on March 15 every year.
The online portal offers different services to improve passengers’ experience and upgrade the level of services provided at Saudi airports through dedicated platforms for complaints and suggestions.
It enables travelers to communicate with a “digital assistant” to know about their trips’ information and rights.
The digital assistant receives complaints and suggestions from travelers on Saudi airlines and airports.
This is in addition to other services, such as the automatic response via Twitter, and a support service for the electronic portal via the unified number 8001168888 with a specialized and qualified staff working to guide travelers on all issues related to protecting their rights to improve the level of services provided to them.
GACA has created a specialized department to ensure quality service to passengers at Saudi airports.

Saudi food authority monitors 1 billion supply chain ops in 2 years

Saudi food authority monitors 1 billion supply chain ops in 2 years
The system contributes to strengthening the authority’s role in protecting the society. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi food authority monitors 1 billion supply chain ops in 2 years

Saudi food authority monitors 1 billion supply chain ops in 2 years
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries in the world to implement an electronic drug track and trace system
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s Drug Track and Trace System (RSD) for pharmaceutical products monitored more than 1 billion supply chain operations since its launch two years ago.
RSD aims to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 goals by using the latest technology for tracking all registered drugs manufactured in Saudi Arabia or imported from abroad.
The system contributes to strengthening the authority’s role in protecting the society, enhancing control and ensuring the safety of medicines by identifying their sources and the stages they went through.
It also works on preventing counterfeit drugs by monitoring full supply chain operations in order to guarantee that all sold or consumed drugs are registered and safe. RSD provides many advantages for establishments registered with it. It contributes to improving their inventory management, reduces waste, in addition to providing periodic reports on market situation, sales, supply and demand.

Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries in the world to implement an electronic drug track and trace system.

Documenting the colorful history of Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing

Documenting the colorful history of Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing
Traditional costumes on display at an exhibition organized by the Mansoojat Foundation. (Photo/ Supplied)
Nada Hameed

Documenting the colorful history of Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing

Documenting the colorful history of Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing
  • The white thobe worn was widely adopted by Saudi males due to the Kingdom’s hot climate and desert nature
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: More than 20 years ago, a group of Saudi women began collecting samples of Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing, and the fruits of their labors is a new book brimming with intricate details.
The long journey of creative research, observation, and documentation in Saudi Arabia’s regions was carried out in collaboration with Mansoojat Foundation to produce an official documentation of Saudi fashion over the ages and allow the new generation to explore it. The 320-page English book, titled “Traditional Costumes of Saudi Arabia,” was published last month.
Arab News spoke to Nadia Alireza, a member of Mansoojat Foundation, about the work.
Alireza found that there was not enough detailed information about the costumes of the different regions of the Kingdom.
“The fashion we choose to wear is one way to identify who we are, the time we live in, our social background and where we are from,” she said.
She said that 20 years ago “most Saudis were looking to the future and not the past. We realized the importance of collecting any information we could about the costumes and who wore them. The gathering of information was not easy.”
Each region in the Kingdom has different tribes, and each tribe has its own style, but only a few of those costumes were well known — the rest were forgotten due to the lack of proper documentation and tribal migration.
“We recognized very early on the importance of photographing, documenting, and preserving the costumes for future generations. We went on field trips and met with local people who knew of these items.”
Collecting the correct information required many trips to all regions of the Kingdom, meeting elders from each tribe to tell them what they have had found.
“This led to gathering more information pertinent to the regions that we had items from. We did this research for all our collections. It has been a very rewarding, educational and fun experience with a long-held ambition to produce a publication that shows the diversity of the costumes in our collection and examines their social, geographical, and cultural context to the world.”

• The book includes traditional costumes of 10 tribes from 10 regions with some historical information on the tribes and their crafts too.

• Each region in the Kingdom has different tribes, and each tribe has its own style.

Rebuilding the history of traditional Saudi costumes from the elders’ memories, the group had difficulty finding well-preserved historical images in some instances.
The white thobe worn was widely adopted by Saudi males due to the Kingdom’s hot climate and desert nature. Alireza says, however, that they wanted to show the world “the many colors used in traditional Saudi costuming. Not just the black abaya or white thobe. They used a lot of leather, metal and colored beads, and gold and silver thread for embroideries. In some cases, rubber from old tires to make footwear” — making use of the features found in the surrounding areas.
“A lot of the fabrics were cotton, while some had linings made from flour sacks. They used to and still do recycle their fabrics and embroideries. Some tribes used natural dyes and others used silver and gold thread,” she said.
The book includes traditional costumes of 10 tribes from 10 regions with some historical information on the tribes and their crafts too.
It will serve as a reference volume for Saudi traditional costumes and the heritage textiles of Saudi tribes, from the Labah Sadr of the Bal Harith tribe famous for its silver necklace decorated with colored glass beads to the resplendent jasmine headdresses worn in the Jazan.
Alireza said new generations of Saudi fashion designers are fascinated by the beauty of the country’s traditional clothes and rich fabrics and have found it an inspiration for many of their collections. The Mansoojat Foundation and Mansoojat Heritage LLC were founded by a group of Saudi women who share an interest in the costumes and heritage of what is now Saudi Arabia.

