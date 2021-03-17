You are here

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda
US Secretary of State Blinken has accused Beijing of acting more repressively at home and ‘more aggressively abroad.’ (AFP)
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda
  • Biden administration focused on rallying alliances with its key Asian partners to counter a rising China
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

SEOUL: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in Seoul on Wednesday with top US diplomat Antony Blinken following for talks with South Korean officials to bolster a united front against an increasingly assertive China and the nuclear-armed North.
The South is the second leg of their inaugural overseas trip, and like their first stop, Japan, a leading security ally of the United States.
The Biden administration is focused on rallying alliances with its key Asian partners to counter a rising China.
Before leaving Tokyo, Secretary of State Blinken accused Beijing of acting more repressively at home and “more aggressively abroad,” citing its activities in the East and South China Seas and toward Taiwan.
“It’s important for us to make clear together that China cannot expect to act with impunity,” Blinken said.
North Korea is likely to move up the agenda in the South, where the US stations 28,500 troops to defend it against its neighbor.
The allies kicked off joint military exercises last week and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister warned Washington this week against “causing a stink at its first step” if it wants to “sleep in peace for coming four years.”
The statement by Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, was the reclusive state’s first explicit reference to the new leadership in Washington, more than four months after Joe Biden was elected to replace Donald Trump – although it still did not mention the 78-year-old Democrat by name.
The US envoys will meet on Thursday with President Moon Jae-in, who brokered the talks process between Kim and Trump in 2018.
Trump’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy saw him trade insults and threats of war with Kim Jong Un before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that saw a series of headline-grabbing meetings.
But ultimately no progress was made toward Washington’s declared aim of denuclearizing North Korea, with a second summit in Hanoi in early 2019 breaking up without an agreement and Pyongyang still under multiple international sanctions for its banned weapons programs.
Blinken and Austin will consult on a review of Washington’s policy toward the North being carried out by the new administration.
But they have already called during their trip for “the complete denuclearization of North Korea.”
The phrase is anathema to Pyongyang, which prefers the broader and more ambiguous “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” which could be taken to include the US nuclear umbrella over the South.
Since Hanoi, Moon’s administration has repeatedly tried to reach out to Pyongyang but has been regularly rebuffed.

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks
  • Sanctions follow planned changes to Hong Kong’s electoral law endorsed by China
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

HONG KONG: The US sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face talks with China.
The sanctions follow planned changes to Hong Kong’s electoral law endorsed by China’s ceremonial legislature last week, which will give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers. The move will reduce the proportion of those directly elected and ensures that only those determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office — effectively shutting opposition figures out of the political process.
The US announcement was made Wednesday during a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea, both of which are wary of China’s growing economic, military and political heft.
While in Tokyo, the two officials delivered a joint statement with their Japanese counterparts expressing concern about Beijing’s human rights violations in the western Xinjiang region against ethnic minorities and China’s determination to alter the status of a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. The two arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for talks.
On Thursday, Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of China’s ruling Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage, Alaska.
The White House has set low expectations for the meeting. A senior official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said the two sides would not deliver a joint statement and no major announcements were expected.
While President Joe Biden has sought to ease the harsh tone his predecessor took with China, his administration appears committed to taking a tough line on those issues.
China has rejected all criticism of its policies toward Hong Kong, accusing foreign governments of interfering and saying political tightening was necessary following months of anti-government protests in 2019.
Last June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city and Hong Kong authorities have arrested most of the prominent pro-democracy supporters and outspoken critics. Many others have fled abroad and renewed their calls this week for members of the Hong Kong diaspora to keep up the fight for freedoms promised to the city after the 1997 end of British colonial rule.
Among those included in the sanctions are Wang Chen, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s elite 25-member Politburo, and Tam Yiu-chung, the Hong Kong delegate to the Chinese parliament’s standing committee, which drafted the national security law.
Several officers from Hong Kong’s National Security Division were also sanctioned, including Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent, as well as Edwina Lau, a deputy commissioner of the Hong Kong police force and the head of the division.
“The release of today’s update to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act report underscores our deep concern with the National People’s Congress March 11 decision to unilaterally undermine Hong Kong’s electoral system,” Blinken said in a statement.
“A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights, freedoms, and political pluralism serves the interests of Hong Kong, mainland China, and the broader international community,” he said.
Starting last October, the US had already sanctioned 10 officials including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming. Sanctions forbid their travel to the US and block their dealings with American financial institutions.
Chinese officials have shrugged off the impact of sanctions, with some calling their designation a point of pride in what they view as an attempt to undermine Chinese control in Hong Kong and its rise as a competitor to the US.

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge
  • Temporary measures come after the number of daily cases hit a seven-month high
  • Overseas Filipino workers will be exempt, but the number of passenger arrivals will be limited to 1,500 a day
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines will close its border to foreigners and restrict the number of Filipinos entering the country as authorities battle to contain a spike in coronavirus infections.
The temporary measures come after the number of daily cases hit a seven-month high of 5,404 on Monday and experts predict the figure could double by the end of March.
Most of the active infections are in Metro Manila where targeted lockdowns, night-time curfews and a stay-at-home order for all children are being used to curb the spread.
The ban on overseas arrivals was announced late Tuesday by the government’s COVID-19 task force and takes effect March 20.
Overseas Filipino workers will be exempt, but the number of passenger arrivals will be limited to 1,500 a day, it said.
Authorities have blamed the infection surge on poor compliance with health protocols, such as wearing a mask and face shield in public, and more contagious variants of the virus.
A year after ordering the first lockdown that crippled the country’s economy, threw millions out of work and triggered record hunger, President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to “not despair.”
“It’s a small thing in our lives. We went through (things that) are more severe, more difficult and brought more tears,” Duterte said Monday.
His remarks sparked anger among social media users and opposition lawmakers who accused him of belittling the suffering of health workers and people who have lost loved ones to the disease.
Duterte’s government has been flayed over its handling of the pandemic, which has infected more than 630,000 people. Nearly 13,000 have died.
The hospital bed occupancy rate is at 59 percent in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, presidential spokesman Harry Roque – who has tested positive for COVID-19 – said Tuesday.
But at the Philippine General Hospital, one of the country’s main facilities treating COVID-19 patients, 80 percent of beds for patients diagnosed with the disease were occupied and its intensive care wards full, a spokesman told local media.
The government hopes to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year.
More than a million doses of vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac and British-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca have been delivered in the past two weeks.
The government hopes to have “a stable supply of vaccines starting April or May,” said retired general Carlito Galvez, who is overseeing the effort.
About 216,000 health workers have received their first jab so far, he said.
Authorities aim to inoculate 1.7 million medical staff by mid-April before distributing vaccines to the elderly and poor.

Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban

Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban
Updated 17 March 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka in 'no rush' to implement burqa ban

Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban
  • Security minister seeks Cabinet approval, citing national security concerns
Updated 17 March 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government is in “no rush” to implement a proposed ban on the wearing of burqas and the closure of over 1,000 Islamic schools, Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said on Tuesday, adding that it was a serious decision that required “consensus and consultations.”

“It will be implemented with a consensus and consultations with Muslim organizations and leaders. We won’t rush through the proposal, since it is a serious issue,” Rambukwella said.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan’s envoy to Colombo Saad Khattak criticized the island nation’s move to ban the burqa — an outer garment worn by some Muslim women to cover the body and face — saying it was a “divisive” step impacting Muslims in Sri Lanka and across the globe.

Khattak tweeted on Monday that the ban would constitute an “injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe,” adding that it would exacerbate economic difficulties and fuel concerns over the state of “fundamental human rights of minorities in the country.”

Khattak’s statement follows Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signing a paper over the weekend seeking the Cabinet’s approval to ban the burqa, calling it “a sign of religious extremism” with a “direct impact on national security.”

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security. It is a sign of religious extremism … Such actions will help maintain security … We will definitely ban it,” Weerasekara said during a press conference on Saturday.

A temporary ban on the burqa was imposed three years ago after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, which killed 269 people and injured more than 500 in separate locations of Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019.

The island nation also plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic seminaries, or madrasas, out of the nearly 2,300 institutions across the island, with Weerasekara saying they were either “not registered with the authorities” or failed to follow the national education policy.

If implemented, the proposed ban could be the latest move impacting Sri Lanka’s minority Muslims, who make up nearly 10 percent of its total population of 22 million, where Buddhists account for 70 percent of the census.

Taking umbrage over the government’s proposed ban, Hilmy Ahamed, vice president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, said: “Muslim bashing by the government continues to hoodwink the economic burden cast on the 6.9 million who voted them to power.”

Ahamed also highlighted other issues faced by the Muslim community in recent months, among which was the forced cremation of Muslims who had died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“They forcibly cremated over 250 Muslims who had died from the virus against their religious belief, and now they want to ban madrasas and burqas,” he told Arab News.

“It is the right of women to choose what to wear, especially now during the pandemic when face masks are mandatory. Will the same scrutiny be given to Buddhist seminaries, which serve the same purpose as madrasas to educate theologians?” he added.

Shreen Saroor, cofounder of the Colombo-based Women’s Action Network, agreed, telling Arab News: “The ban violates Muslim women’s freedom of religion and expression.”

She questioned the government’s timing for the ban of the face and body veil “when everyone is wearing face masks to protect themselves from virus.”

“In the last few months, there has been an increase of Islamophobic rhetoric, and this ban is part of that. The Muslim community has been discussing various reforms, but getting rid of what has been practiced for such a long time overnight shows how this state regards its minorities and the pluralistic nature of our constitution,” Saroor said.

Ahamed agreed, adding that if the government were “genuinely concerned about national security, they would ban backpacks as well since suicide bombers often carry bombs in their backpacks.”

Lawmakers, for their part, believe that Sri Lanka’s delay in implementing the ban is part of its “vote-buying tactics.”

“Postponement of the implementation of the ban is to woo more votes from Muslim countries for Sri Lanka at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva on March 22,” Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The government is harassing Muslims. Such actions can have adverse repercussions on the Muslim community,” he added.

Others said the move could have a direct impact on tourism to the country.

M. Ameen, president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council and editor of popular Islamic weekly, Nawamani, told Arab News: “The burqa ban will harm the island’s tourism industry because Arab women are more likely to reject Sri Lanka as a tourist destination.

“Arab tourists are heavy spenders, and they like the island very much. This move can divert them to neighboring countries,” he added.

In the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, 71,636 tourists from the Gulf and the Middle East — with 50 percent from Saudi Arabia — had visited the island nation, A. M. Jaufer, president of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry in Sri Lanka, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave
Updated 17 March 2021

Pakistan sounds alarm over 'third' COVID-19 wave

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave
  • Doctors call for mass vaccination rollout to ‘protect precious lives, fragile economy’
Updated 17 March 2021
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Tuesday urged people to strictly follow public health guidelines amid fears of a “third wave” of COVID-19 infections around the country.

“We are trying our best to take all necessary measures to control the infections, but it is almost impossible without public support,” Sajid Hussain Shah, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, told Arab News on Tuesday.

He said that the government had imposed lockdowns in virus hotspots, including the capital Islamabad and some areas of the populous Punjab province.

“We request the public to strictly follow health guidelines for their own benefit,” he said.

The South Asian nation of 220 million reported 2,511 new infections and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 1,895 patients were in critical condition across the country.

The rate of people testing positive in June last year was as high as 23 percent, but dropped to 1.7 percent by September. It began to increase again, reaching 7.45 percent in January before dropping to 3 percent by mid-February and then climbing to 7.1 percent in March.

In recent weeks, senior Pakistani ministers have claimed that a third wave of the epidemic was gathering momentum, leading to an uptick in the number of infections and hospitalization rate.

Shah agreed that hospital admissions and deaths from coronavirus are on the rise, but said that the government has increased the number of medical facilities to handle the situation.

However, Dr. Qaisar Sajjad, secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association, warned that hospitals were fast running out of capacity due to a sharp increase in infections and admissions.

“It’s high time the government started mass vaccination across Pakistan to save precious lives and the fragile national economy,” he told Arab News.

Pakistan began the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination campaign last week, with people over 60 eligible to register for the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Authorities have also started walk-in vaccinations at treatment centers for people over 70.

Previously, people had to receive a text from authorities informing them of the designated vaccination center and the time of their appointment.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood, a public health specialist at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, said the virus variant was “deadlier and more lethal” than the previous one and that the number of patients on ventilators was still increasing.

“We have run out of capacity and are working to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients,” Mahmood told Arab News.

He said that his hospital had increased the number of coronavirus beds from 50 to 66 this week due to a surge in admissions.

“People should strictly follow social distancing, wash their hands and avoid gatherings,” he said.

Mahmood said that most of his colleagues had received the Sinopharm jab and none had developed any serious side effects.

“It’s a safe and effective vaccine, and people should get the jabs as early as possible to fight the virus,” he said.

Pro-Palestinian activists target Israeli-owned factory in UK

Palestine Action blocked access to the factory, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire. (Courtesy of Palestine Action)
Palestine Action blocked access to the factory, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire. (Courtesy of Palestine Action)
Updated 17 March 2021
SARAH GLUBB

Pro-Palestinian activists target Israeli-owned factory in UK

Palestine Action blocked access to the factory, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire. (Courtesy of Palestine Action)
  • Palestine Action has occupied a number of subsidiaries owned by Elbit Systems in the UK
  • The group claims it manufactures components for tanks and drones for the Israeli military
Updated 17 March 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists forced an Israeli-owned factory in the West Midlands of England to shut down on Tuesday.
Palestine Action, along with a number of activists from Animal Rebellion, blocked access to the factory, chained the gates, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire.
The group has occupied a number of subsidiaries owned by Elbit Systems in the UK, which it claims manufactures components for tanks and drones for the Israeli military.

Last month, six Palestine Action activists were arrested for causing thousands of pounds in damages to another Elbit-owned factory in Shenstone, Staffordshire. That was the fourth time that factory was shut in five months.
“Elbit’s military activity uses solvents, fuels and a host of other poisonous chemicals, which leach toxins into the environment that remain there for decades and possibly, even centuries, causing a massive impact to the wellbeing of our planet,” said Palestine Action in a statement.
“Shutting Elbit down is completely in line with both the movement’s missions to end the UK’s complicity in a damaging, murderous and lethal industry,” it added.
Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, told Arab News: “More and more people are finding out about Elbit’s complicity and their weapons being tested on Palestinian people and want to show solidarity and shut these factories down.”
Staffordshire Police said it was dealing with a small protest at a factory site in Tamworth.
“We have a number of specialist officers in attendance at Amington Industrial Estate and are working with partners to resolve the incident safely.”

