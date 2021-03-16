You are here

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021
BMW shares gained 2.2 percent in pre-market trading at Lang & Schwarz. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 March 2021
Reuters

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021
  • BMW said it expects the automotive segment to record a solid year-on-year increase in deliveries
Updated 17 March 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: German carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it expects a significant year-on-year increase in group pretax profit in 2021 as it forecast a strong performance in all of its segments.

BMW, which also owns the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, said it expects the automotive segment to record a solid year-on-year increase in deliveries, with the segment's EBIT margin expected to rise to between 6 percent and 8 percent. Around 90 percent of market segments will have fully electric models by 2023 and the BMW i4 model will be launched three months ahead of schedule, the carmaker said in a statement.

"The BMW Group has ambitious plans for 2021," Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said. "We have started the new year with strong momentum and are aiming to return to pre-crisis levels as swiftly as possible – and go even further."

BMW shares gained 2.2 percent in pre-market trading at Lang & Schwarz.

New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows

New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows

New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows
  • Asian financial centers make up six of the top 10, with three from Europe, including Frankfurt and Zurich
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows

LONDON: New York kept the top spot in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), with London clinging on to second place in the face of competition from Shanghai and other Asian centers.
The index, compiled by the Z/Yen Group, a London-based think tank, and the China Development Institute, looks at 143 yardsticks provided by outside parties such as the World Bank, The Economist Intelligence Unit, the OECD and United Nations.
Based on 65,507 assessments of financial centers provided by 10,774 respondents to the GFCI online questionnaire, New York held on to the top stop with 764 points, while London dropped 23 points to 743, just one point ahead of Shanghai.
The next five spots were filled by Asian financial centers, with two European centers making up the rear in the top 10.
“A four point rise would place Singapore second only to New York. It’s tight at the top, and no time for complacency,” said Michael Mainelli, executive chairman of Z/Yen.
Asian financial centers make up six of the top 10, with three from Europe, including Frankfurt and Zurich.
Frankfurt replaced San Francisco in the top 10, “perhaps benefiting from the exit of the UK from the European Union,” GFCI said.

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
Updated 30 min ago
Arab News

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
Updated 30 min ago
Arab News

The ruler of Dubai has formed a tribunal to resolve disputes between heirs involved in the sale of inherited properties.
It will draw on the expertise of lawyers as well as financial and property experts to protect the rights of people who may inherit a home in the emirate.
“The special tribunal will also adjudicate and issue rulings on appeals against the decisions and procedures issued by the Department of Land and Property in Dubai or the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment,” according to a statement on the official WAM news agency.

Almost two decades of rampant residential construction has created thousands of new homes across the emirate. However the death of a property owner can create problems for relatives left behind who may not agree on plans or who may be saddled with an asset worth less than its original costs.

The new tribunal aims to address some of these issues.

In cases where the property cannot be easily split between the people who have a claim over it, the tribunal will be able to auction the assets and distribute the proceeds between the heirs.
But it will only get involved when the parties submit a legal document showing they could not reach an amicable settlement.
It means that other legal bodies such as the DIFC Courts will no longer deal with such cases once the tribunal is up and running.
All judgments, decisions and orders issued by the special tribunal will be final and incontestable, the statement said.

Topics: Dubai UAE real estate inheritance

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts
Updated 17 March 2021
Shane McGinley

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts
  • While overall value of tenders dropped 14%, Ministry of Health spending soared in fight against COVID-19
Updated 17 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health reported a 140 percent year-on-year increase in the total value of tenders awarded last year, as the country ramped up its expenditure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to figures released on Wednesday by Bahrain’s Tender Board — the country’s government procurement regulator — 1,688 tenders worth $4.1 billion were issued last year. This compares to a total value of $4.8 billion in 2019, a year-on-year drop of 14.58 percent.

Despite the overall drop in the value of tenders awarded, the ministry awarded 137 tenders valued at $298.1 million, compared to 93 tenders valued at some $123.8 million in 2019.

“This surge in spending is attributed to the Kingdom’s robust and rapid COVID-19 response in many fronts, including a track and trace app, extensive testing, vaccinations, hospital robots, car park conversions to hospitals and more,” the Tender Board said in a statement.

Gulf Daily News reported that Bahrain registered 682 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 131,683.

It has also carried out 3,321,242 tests. The death of a 50-year-old expat brought the number of deaths to 485.

Analysis of the tenders issued last year showed that the oil and gas sector dominated with 228 tenders worth $1.6 billion, followed by the construction and engineering industry (317 tenders worth $875.7 million).

While the total value of tenders issued within the services sector amounted to $424.8 million, it dominated in terms of the number of contracts, with 599 tenders.

Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al-Khalifa, chairman of the Tender Board, said 2020 “has proven one of the most challenging and unpredictable years globally for businesses in all sectors across the board. Despite these less-than-friendly conditions, throughout the year Bahrain awarded an impressive 1,688 contracts valued at well over $4 billion.”

Bahrain’s “extensive, multibillion-dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects is a case in point, and has driven the consistently high value of contracts in our thriving construction and engineering sector throughout the year,” he added.

 

Topics: Bahrain economy

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn
  • The deal is part of the government’s domestic sukuk programme
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for March, 2021 of the Kingdom’s sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of SR7.674 billion ($2.05 billion), Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The issuance was divided into two tranches, the first amounting to SR2.710 billion maturing in 2028, while the second amounted to SR4.964 billion maturing in 2031

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sukuk Finance

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
  • Sudan has embarked on a number of economic reforms since being removed from the US Sponsors of Terrorism list late last year
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudan’s first local visa card has been issued to its prime minister as Khartoum takes another step toward normalizing its financial system.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok received the card from the Shariah-compliant United Money Bank, Asharq Business reported.
It follows a move by the government to unify the country’s exchange rate, United Money Bank CEO Yusef Ahmed Al-Tanni said.
Sudan has embarked on a number of economic reforms since being removed from the US Sponsors of Terrorism list late last year. That decision has helped the country take steps toward re-joining the international financial system.
Other reforms include fuel price liberalization, which contributed to the acceleration of inflation to 330.8 percent last month
“We aim to attract remittances of Sudanese working abroad through official channels and attract inflows of foreign investment,” the Central Bank of Sudan said.
“Unifying the Sudanese pound exchange rate, canceling fuel subsidies and tax measures within the 2021 budget, and increasing electricity, will reduce the distortions of the economy and facilitate financial control,” the International Monetary Fund said.

Topics: Sudan visa economy

