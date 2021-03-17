Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

You are here

The global conglomerate currently operates three warehouses – known as fulfillment centers – in Riyadh and Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 17 March 2021
Shane McGinley

  • The expansion will boost storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent and its geographical delivery network by 58 percent
Updated 17 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Amazon plans to hire 1,500 new employees in Saudi Arabia and add 11 buildings, the company said.

The expansion will boost storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent and its geographical delivery network by 58 percent.
The global conglomerate currently operates three warehouses – known as fulfillment centers – in Riyadh and Jeddah, 11 delivery stations and two sorting centers. By the end of the year, this will be increased to six warehouses and 13 delivery stations. Eleven brand new buildings will be added to the network, while some older facilities will be closed or upgraded.
Amazon’s investments this year will achieve an enhanced storage capacity delivered through a pipeline of new openings, closure of older buildings, and upgrades designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for customers. By the end of 2021, Amazon’s fulfillment network will reach across a total floor area of over 867,000 square feet.
The Seattle-based company is also partnering with Saudi Post and a network of 10 service partners.
“These new investments reiterate our commitment to Saudi Arabia, contributing to the local economy through the creation of new job opportunities. Our investments in technology and infrastructure align with Saudi’s digital transformation goals, enabling world-class fulfillment offerings to our independent seller partners, and faster delivery on an expanded product selection to our customers,” Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.
The company did not reveal the value of the new investment in Saudi Arabia or a breakdown of current staff numbers. The e-commerce market in the Kingdom has surged in the wake of COVID-19, as people were forced to stay at home and do their shopping online.
According to figures by research firm Statista, e-commerce revenue in Saudi Arabia is set to reach $7.051 billion this year and grow at an annual rate of 5.38 percent to reach $8.697 billion by 2025. The largest segment for consumers is fashion and the average revenue per user is estimated at about $248.69.
A survey of 900 online Saudi shoppers late last year by advertising platform Criteo found that 58 percent of Saudi respondents said they felt more comfortable shopping online than in-store. When it comes to service considerations, 35 percent of respondents said the shipping cost was a big factor in their decision-making process.

Saudi Arabia gives Australia a big barley boost

Facing rising tariffs in China, Australian barley farmers have recently refocused their attention on Saudi Arabia, following a recent bumper harvest season. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Facing rising tariffs in China, Australian barley farmers have recently refocused their attention on Saudi Arabia, following a recent bumper harvest season. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 17 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia gives Australia a big barley boost

Facing rising tariffs in China, Australian barley farmers have recently refocused their attention on Saudi Arabia, following a recent bumper harvest season. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 17 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest markets for grain, has seen an increase in imports from Australia.

Facing rising tariffs in China, Australian barley farmers have recently refocused their attention on Saudi Arabia, following a recent bumper harvest season.

“For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year,” Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets, told Bloomberg.

“We lost China,” Melbourne-based Whitelaw said. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that . . . In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”

Saudi Arabia, which uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, competes with China to be the world’s top barley importer. Saudi Arabia has been ahead during the past two years, while China has been edging forward this year, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While Australia has seen increased business, barley imports from the US have dropped. According to the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the USDA, Saudi Arabia’s barley imports are expected to slip as the government transitions industry toward a focus on local production. The USDA estimates the Kingdom’s barley imports in the 2020-21 marketing year to fall to 6.2 million tons, down from its previous forecast of 7.6 million tons.

As part of the refocusing on the local market, in a bid to become more self-sufficient, AlRaha AlSafi Food Company in January announced the $540 million acquisition of the First Milling Company (MC-1).

Tariq Almutlaq, chairman of AlRaha AlSafi Food, told Arab News: “The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for the private sector to invest in one of the largest flour markets in the Middle East with high and appealing growth rates, to further boost private sector productivity and improve product quality.”

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt lead boom in Arab world online shopping

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt lead boom in Arab world online shopping
Updated 17 March 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt lead boom in Arab world online shopping

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt lead boom in Arab world online shopping
  • Pandemic boosts regional e-commerce
  • Regional regulators see potential of sector
Updated 17 March 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: The booming regional online shopping market is expected to grow by more than a third to reach a gross value of $30 billion this year, according to a report from Wamda and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The e-commerce market in the region was worth $22 billion by the end of 2020, boosted by online shoppers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.
The three countries form 80 percent of the region’s overall e-commerce market, according to the study, which was launched at a virtual event on Wednesday.
In Saudi Arabia, the market volume is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2024, and although the UAE currently has the largest market size, the Kingdom “is growing at a faster rate.”
“The UAE’s digital economy prior to COVID-19 contributed 4.3 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). In addition, the e-commerce industry in the country is set to reach $62.8 billion by 2023, according to the Dubai Future Foundation,” the report said.
Although it was natural for these three countries – which are the Middle East’s major population centers – to have a bigger share of the region’s e-commerce pie, the growth was also attributed to massive infrastructure improvements in recent years, increased investments, as well as growing state support to regulate online shopping.
Around $665 million was invested in e-commerce in 2016 to 2019, which the report noted is almost 20 percent of the total amount of investments in startups in that period.
Government regulators also saw the potential of the market as early as 2017, when Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, inaugurated the $870-million “Commercity” project – a free trade zone dedicated entirely to e-commerce.
In 2019, Saudi Arabia passed an e-commerce law which was aimed to protect consumers from fraudulent transactions – a bid to increase consumer confidence and stimulate the market.
These efforts contributed to the fast growth of the e-commerce industry in the region, the report noted, and this year, it is expected to grow by another 35 percent to reach a gross value of $30 billion.
The pandemic also accelerated the upward trajectory of e-commerce, not just in the region, but globally.
Leading global e-commerce platform Amazon.com recorded $88.9 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2020 – a 40 percent year-on-year increase in net sales.
Major retail conglomerates, including Emaar Malls and Majid Al Futtaim, invested heavily in their digital infrastructures to capitalize on this paradigm shift – partnering with tech companies to launch their own virtual shopping platforms.
Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE and Egypt, had the highest market penetration, the report said.
“In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the online retail market was estimated at $7.5 billion pre-lockdown. By the end of March 2020, it grew to $11 billion in those two countries alone,” it added.
The pandemic has encouraged big e-commerce groups to re-evaluate their regional supply chains.
The greater appreciation for e-commerce, coupled with the market challenges created by the pandemic, had big e-tailers in the region invest in localizing supply chains.
“Global companies will re-evaluate their supply chain and will aim to have multiple fulfillment centers around the world,” said Iyad Kamal, former chief operating officer at Aramex, which reported domestic business growth of 31 percent as customers grew their use of e-commerce, particularly in the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
As the region reels from the lasting impact of COVID-19, opportunities in the e-commerce sector become more apparent.

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

The ruler of Dubai has formed a tribunal to resolve disputes between heirs involved in the sale of inherited properties.
It will draw on the expertise of lawyers as well as financial and property experts to protect the rights of people who may inherit a home in the emirate.
“The special tribunal will also adjudicate and issue rulings on appeals against the decisions and procedures issued by the Department of Land and Property in Dubai or the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment,” according to a statement on the official WAM news agency.

Almost two decades of rampant residential construction has created thousands of new homes across the emirate. However the death of a property owner can create problems for relatives left behind who may not agree on plans or who may be saddled with an asset worth less than its original costs.

The new tribunal aims to address some of these issues.

In cases where the property cannot be easily split between the people who have a claim over it, the tribunal will be able to auction the assets and distribute the proceeds between the heirs.
But it will only get involved when the parties submit a legal document showing they could not reach an amicable settlement.
It means that other legal bodies such as the DIFC Courts will no longer deal with such cases once the tribunal is up and running.
All judgments, decisions and orders issued by the special tribunal will be final and incontestable, the statement said.

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts
Updated 17 March 2021
Shane McGinley

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts
  • While overall value of tenders dropped 14%, Ministry of Health spending soared in fight against COVID-19
Updated 17 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health reported a 140 percent year-on-year increase in the total value of tenders awarded last year, as the country ramped up its expenditure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to figures released on Wednesday by Bahrain’s Tender Board — the country’s government procurement regulator — 1,688 tenders worth $4.1 billion were issued last year. This compares to a total value of $4.8 billion in 2019, a year-on-year drop of 14.58 percent.

Despite the overall drop in the value of tenders awarded, the ministry awarded 137 tenders valued at $298.1 million, compared to 93 tenders valued at some $123.8 million in 2019.

“This surge in spending is attributed to the Kingdom’s robust and rapid COVID-19 response in many fronts, including a track and trace app, extensive testing, vaccinations, hospital robots, car park conversions to hospitals and more,” the Tender Board said in a statement.

Gulf Daily News reported that Bahrain registered 682 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 131,683.

It has also carried out 3,321,242 tests. The death of a 50-year-old expat brought the number of deaths to 485.

Analysis of the tenders issued last year showed that the oil and gas sector dominated with 228 tenders worth $1.6 billion, followed by the construction and engineering industry (317 tenders worth $875.7 million).

While the total value of tenders issued within the services sector amounted to $424.8 million, it dominated in terms of the number of contracts, with 599 tenders.

Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al-Khalifa, chairman of the Tender Board, said 2020 “has proven one of the most challenging and unpredictable years globally for businesses in all sectors across the board. Despite these less-than-friendly conditions, throughout the year Bahrain awarded an impressive 1,688 contracts valued at well over $4 billion.”

Bahrain’s “extensive, multibillion-dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects is a case in point, and has driven the consistently high value of contracts in our thriving construction and engineering sector throughout the year,” he added.

 

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn
  • The deal is part of the government’s domestic sukuk programme
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for March, 2021 of the Kingdom’s sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of SR7.674 billion ($2.05 billion), Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The issuance was divided into two tranches, the first amounting to SR2.710 billion maturing in 2028, while the second amounted to SR4.964 billion maturing in 2031

