‘We have no bread’: Beirut protesters’ plea to minister

A shopper walks past near-empty shelves at a supermarket in Beirut. (Reuters)
Updated 17 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Lebanese pound continues its slide, plunging to a record 15,000 to the US dollar on the black market
BEIRUT: Protesters on Wednesday tried to storm the economy ministry building in Beirut and laid siege to a government minister’s home after Lebanon’s spiralling currency hit a new low.

The protests came as the Lebanese pound continued its slide, plunging to a record 15,000 to the US dollar on the black market.

After several days of relative calm, the latest fall in the currency added to fears of soaring prices and shortages of basic foodstuffs.

Protesters also targeted politicians’ homes following a government decision to reduce spending on subsidies for essential items.

“Why are you clinging to this post? We have no bread. We are starving. We are dying,” protesters shouted outside Trade Minister Raoul Nehme’s house.

After a meeting on Wednesday with Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, central bank governor Riad Salameh said that the bank’s central council will study proposals in the next 24 hours to bolster the local currency.

A ministry source told Arab News that while the central bank had refused to inject dollars into the market in recent months, it might do so “if the council decides to interfere.”

However, the source said that “this is only a temporary solution — what is needed is a political initiative, the formation of a new government. But this is something that does not seem to be happening anytime soon.”

Wazni told Bloomberg on Tuesday that “Lebanon is gradually losing food subsidies and will raise gasoline prices to save dwindling foreign reserves.”

He said: “The central bank’s foreign reserves now stand at around $16 billion, only $1.5 billion of which can be used to fund subsidies, which can cover two or three months at most, in light of the downturn in dollar flows, the lack of confidence and the political crisis.”

Protesters on Wednesday continued to block roads in Beirut and other areas with garbage bins and burning tires.

They blocked the car of Sheikh Hassan Al-Masri, deputy head of the political bureau of Amal Movement, and yelled: “You are getting paid in dollars and we are dying.”

Cooking oil, milk, rice, sugar and beans disappeared from the shelves of the few grocery stores that dared to open on Wednesday.

A woman told Arab News: “I check the price of the product before checking the product itself. People are being humiliated in an unprecedented way.”

Pharmacy owners decided to close on Thursday due to shortages of drugs.

Ghassan Al-Amin, head of the pharmacist syndicate, said: “This shortage is the result of the delay in the central bank’s approval to subsidize drug imports for over four months.”

Al-Amin said importers are delivering medicines to pharmacies in ridiculously small quantities and the shortage has been worsened by panic buying and hoarding as well as smuggling abroad.

“We are stuck in the a vicious spiral and cannot get ourselves out of it,” he said.

Al-Amin said that more than 600 pharmacies have closed because “profits are no longer enough to cover expenses.”

Mirna Doumit, head of the Order of Nurses in Lebanon, called for a state of emergency in the nursing sector, saying: “More than 1,000 experienced nurses have fled the country, leaving a professional void reflected in the lack of training of young nursing staff.”

Doumit told a media conference that more than 2,000 nurses who contracted COVID-19 faced pay cuts when they missed work due to illness.

“We have lost five nurses to the virus,” she said.

Frank Kane

  • Budgets drawn up in December assumed an oil price of around $50 a barrel
DUBAI: Reducing overdependence on oil has long been the rationale of economic policymakers in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, but the fundamental importance of the revenue regional governments derive from crude exports is enduring.

New research from Farouk Soussa, economist at Goldman Sachs, shows just how important, especially in the current climate of rising oil prices.

Brent crude hit a year high recently, back above the $70 per barrel level it reached some time before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic was officially declared, on the back of stringent supply control by the OPEC+ alliance.

The medium-term effect on government balances across the GCC from this level of prices is significant, mainly because governments have had only limited success in reducing their economic reliance on the commodity.

“On average, the proportion of government revenues coming directly from oil activities in the GCC has fallen by 20 percent of the total in the past decade, but remains high at 60 percent,” Soussa said in his research findings.

The notion of oil “breakeven” prices was a contentious one for some regional policymakers, but Soussa pointed out that they were a fact of economic life. “Breakevens are a function of broader policy parameters, such as government spending and oil production rates, but they are also a measure of the extent to which the exposure to oil prices is affected by diversification policies,” he said.

The breakeven price for fiscal budgets is calculated at $70 per barrel across the GCC, while the figure for external trade breakeven is lower, at around $50.

The three countries that have so far introduced VAT have seen the greatest success in diversifying their revenues, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its peers.

Farouk Soussa, Economist at Goldman Sachs

If current price levels are maintained in the short to mid-term, the effect on regional economies would be significant, and could start to show as early as this year. Budgets drawn up in December assumed an oil price of around $50 a barrel, but that has been well overtaken in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs is forecasting a 2021 average of $73 a barrel.

That gives policymakers a significant amount of leeway. For all the talk recently of the drain of foreign reserves from big budgets and increasing debt, it is remarkable how responsive those indicators are to even a modest rise in the crude price.

Soussa estimates that the GCC would need to borrow an aggregate of $270 billion over the next three years if Brent had stayed at $45 a barrel, but this would virtually disappear – a meager $10 billion borrowing requirement – at $65 a barrel.

That could mean that budget deficits would be reversed, or that policymakers could continue to run deficits at the current levels, and borrow money to fund the big investment programs, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at accelerating the diversification away from oil dependence.

Soussa also highlighted the apparent success of the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) into the economic equation in the region, and the role tax has played in diversifying government revenues.

“The three countries that have so far introduced VAT have seen the greatest success in diversifying their revenues, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its peers substantially, almost halving the share of oil in total revenues,” he said, pointing to the Kingdom’s “proactive” tax policy when it raised VAT to 15 percent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns last summer.

Whatever future forays there may be into other forms of taxation in the GCC, the price of crude will continue to be the most important indicator of regional economic health for the foreseeable future.

It is a virtuous economic cycle: Higher oil prices give policymakers the resources to escape the necessity for higher oil prices.

Ruba Obaid

  • Kingdom aims to raise $4bn this year as part of its ambitious privatization drive
JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet has unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries in a move aimed at boosting the private sector’s involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s economy.

The initiative, part of the country’s new private sector participation (PSP) program, was announced by Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who also chairs the privatization program committee and board of the National Center for Privatization (NCP).

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is concerned with enhancing investment in the national economy, creating attractive investment opportunities for the private sector, and increasing its contribution to the domestic product to enhance the sustainability of the Kingdom’s economy,” he said in a statement.

The PSP law, approved during a virtual session of the Cabinet on Tuesday, has been designed to increase private sector collaboration in infrastructure projects and public services by supporting public-private partnerships (PPPs) and the privatization of public sector assets.

“The issuance of the KSA national PSP law is a big achievement for the PPPs ecosystem in KSA and is in line with advanced global models that have dedicated laws to govern PPPs,” said Ramzi El-Khoury, partner for government and economic development in the Middle East and Africa at management consultant Kearney.

FASTFACTS

• The new law is part of the Vision 2030 goal to boost the private sector’s economic contribution to 65 percent of gross domestic product, reaching up to SR14 billion.

• PPPs are an effective way to reduce the burden on the government and encourage more private investment and involvement in the economy.

He told Arab News that the regulatory environment the new law would establish was a key step in creating a transparent ecosystem to encourage investment in the Kingdom.

“We believe that the new PSP law will expedite and further spur local and foreign investments across the Kingdom, enhance infrastructure and service delivery channels, and support the realization of Vision 2030 objectives,” he added.

The regulations aim to level the distribution of risk between government and private sectors, while reducing the government’s capital budget for large projects, according to the CEO of the NCP, Rayyan Nagadi.

In a recent interview, he noted that the new system would help to accelerate the rollout of projects. “I hope projects, which may take two to three years, can be carried out in less than half or one-third of the schedule,” he said. The new law is part of the Vision 2030 goal to boost the private sector’s economic contribution to 65 percent of gross domestic product, reaching up to SR14 billion.

“PPP and privatization will support these objectives by facilitating the transfer of ownership of economic activities, services, and assets owned or traditionally delivered by the government to the private sector,” Tim Armsby, a partner in the projects and finance section of law firm Pinsent Masons Middle East, told Arab News earlier this year.

“This will play a key role in transforming the country from an oil-dependent economy to a diverse, private-sector-driven one,” he said.

Apple spending from ‘green bonds’ hits $2.8bn
Reuters

  • Apple's new "App Tracking Transparency" feature allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications
SAN FRANCISCO, PARIS: Apple Inc. said on Wednesday it allotted $2.8 billion raised from “green bonds” that last year funded 17 projects to help generate 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy.

It said the projects will avoid an average of 921,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year, which it said is equal to removing nearly 200,000 cars from the road.

Green bonds are a category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.

Apple, one of the largest private-sector issuers of such bonds, is using the capital as part of its effort to become carbon neutral across its sprawling manufacturing supply chain by 2030. The company has issued three sets of green bonds since 2016 totaling $4.7 billion.

“We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to fight against the impacts of climate change, and our $4.7 billion investment of the proceeds from our Green Bond sales are an important driver in our efforts,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives said in a statement. “Ultimately, clean power is good business.”

Among Apple’s 2020 green bond projects was what it said was a set of two onshore wind turbines in Denmark that it said are that nation’s largest. The company said the 200-meter tall turbines near Esbjerg will generate 62 gigawatt hours of electricity each year for Apple’s data center in Viborg, with all surplus energy going to the Danish grid.

Apple said other projects last year were a 180-acre solar power site near its data center in Reno, Nevada, that will generate 270 megawatts of power along with its other Nevada projects; a 112-megawatt power purchase agreement with a wind farm near Chicago to offset power consumption in that region; and a 165-megawatt solar power development project with three other companies near Fredericksburg, Virginia.

French privacy fight

Apple was given a boost on Wednesday as France’s antitrust watchdog rejected advertisers’ requests to suspend the iPhone maker’s upcoming privacy feature, but it still faces a probe into whether it unfairly favors its own products and services.

Apple’s new “App Tracking Transparency” feature allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

The US tech giant says it defends data privacy rights, but it faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

French groups IAB France, MMAF, SRI and UDECAM complained to the French watchdog last year, saying the feature would not affect Apple’s ability to send targeted ads to users of its own iOS software without seeking their prior consent.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Mohammed Al-Fares held talks in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

  • They discussed ways to build on the successes of recent agreements to resume oil production in a shared border region
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Mohammed Al-Fares, Kuwait’s oil minister, met in Riyadh and discussed ways in which cooperation could be enhanced in a number of energy-related fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“The energy minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart reviewed the positive developments that were reflected in cooperation between the two countries,” according to the report.
The meeting comes a little over a year after the Kingdom and Kuwait signed a new border agreement to resume production at their shared oil fields in the neutral zone along their border. The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in December last year relating to procedures for resuming petroleum production “which embodied the distinguished relationship between the two countries, and pushed toward achieving the common interests of both parties.”
The ministers discussed the next steps in efforts to consolidate the successes achieved as a result of implementing the agreement and the MoU, and ways to develop them to achieve further progress in the interests of both countries.
They talked about the state of the oil market, joint cooperation between the two countries to support and maintain market stability, and their active roles within the OPEC+ agreement that has accelerated the pace of moves to rebalance the global market.
They also stressed the importance of joint action and continuing bilateral consultations in efforts to preserve the gains that have been made, and to achieve further advancements.

Updated 17 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest markets for grain, has seen an increase in imports from Australia.

Facing rising tariffs in China, Australian barley farmers have recently refocused their attention on Saudi Arabia, following a recent bumper harvest season.

“For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year,” Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets, told Bloomberg.

“We lost China,” Melbourne-based Whitelaw said. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that . . . In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”

Saudi Arabia, which uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, competes with China to be the world’s top barley importer. Saudi Arabia has been ahead during the past two years, while China has been edging forward this year, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While Australia has seen increased business, barley imports from the US have dropped. According to the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the USDA, Saudi Arabia’s barley imports are expected to slip as the government transitions industry toward a focus on local production. The USDA estimates the Kingdom’s barley imports in the 2020-21 marketing year to fall to 6.2 million tons, down from its previous forecast of 7.6 million tons.

As part of the refocusing on the local market, in a bid to become more self-sufficient, AlRaha AlSafi Food Company in January announced the $540 million acquisition of the First Milling Company (MC-1).

Tariq Almutlaq, chairman of AlRaha AlSafi Food, told Arab News: “The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for the private sector to invest in one of the largest flour markets in the Middle East with high and appealing growth rates, to further boost private sector productivity and improve product quality.”

