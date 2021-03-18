You are here

  • Home
  • Election looming, Iran’s Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions

Election looming, Iran’s Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions

Election looming, Iran’s Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions
Rouhani accused his hard-line opponents of blocking talks. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cn9j

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Election looming, Iran’s Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions

Election looming, Iran’s Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions
  • So far, Iran and the Biden administration are at loggerheads over which side should move first to revive the agreement, with Tehran demanding Washington first lift sanctions and Washington calling on Tehran first to resume compliance with the deal
  • Rouhani’s close ally Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said this week that unless progress is made soon on restoring the nuclear deal, diplomacy would be halted for months by Iran’s presidential election scheduled for June 18
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s pragmatist president accused hardline opponents on Wednesday of obstructing efforts to lift U.S. sanctions, in remarks that demonstrate how an upcoming election in Iran is now looming over the new US administration’s plan for a thaw.

“It is a great betrayal of the Iranian nation if any faction or person delays the end of the sanctions even for one hour,” Hassan Rouhani said in televised remarks.

“The small minority that is obstructing this path needs to stop its destructive act. If it stops … the government can break the sanctions,” Rouhani added without elaborating.

The new US administration of President Joe Biden aims to revive an agreement abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions. After Trump quit the pact and reimposed sanctions, Iran took steps that violate the deal’s nuclear limits.

So far, Iran and the Biden administration are at loggerheads over which side should move first to revive the agreement, with Tehran demanding Washington first lift sanctions and Washington calling on Tehran first to resume compliance with the deal.

“Today, conditions are better than ever for the lifting of the sanctions,” Rouhani said on Wednesday. The Americans, he said, are willing to return to the deal. However, he added: “Words are not enough. We are waiting for action.”

Rouhani’s close ally Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said this week that unless progress is made soon on restoring the nuclear deal, diplomacy would be halted for months by Iran’s presidential election scheduled for June 18.

On Tuesday France’s foreign minister blamed Iranian pre-election politics for hindering the nuclear deal’s revival.

 

The stalled nuclear deal has been a flagship policy for Rouhani, a pragmatist who won landslide victories in the last two presidential elections against hardline opponents by promising to open Iran’s economy up to the world.

Rouhani is barred from standing for a third term and the slate of candidates has yet to be finalised.

Iran’s hardliners say U.S. sanctions are proof that Rouhani’s policy of reaching out to enemies was a failure. A delay in progress on the nuclear issue could hurt the chances of a moderate succeeding Rouhani, although the final decision on any diplomatic initiative would be taken by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rather than the elected president.

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Enter


keywords
Topics: Iran

Related

Ukraine says Iran report a ‘cynical’ attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash
Middle-East
Ukraine says Iran report a ‘cynical’ attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash
Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran
Middle-East
Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran

Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders

Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders

Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders
  • The session heard testimonies from witnesses alleging Houthi crimes
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s military court held its fourteenth session in the prosecution of Houthi figurehead Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and other leaders of the Iran-backed militia for various criminal cases lodged against them.
The Marib court is hearing charges against the Houthi leadership for “carrying out a military coup against the republican system and legal and constitutional authorities, spying for a foreign country (Iran) and committing military and war crimes,” state news agency Saba reported.
The session heard testimonies from witnesses including the director of the human rights office in Marib, who testified on horrific violations committed by Houthi militia, as well as received evidences from prosecution lawyers on Houthi rockets, landmines, grenades and explosives being used to target civilians in Marib.
The prosecution is demanding the severest punishment against the Houthi leaders, which is execution as war criminals.
A Houthi ballistic missile earlier hit a market in Marib, killing 11 civilians mostly women and children, just hours after UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ called for ceasefire in Yemen, information minister Muammar Al-Eryani said.
The militia also killed six other civilians in Hays district of Hodeidah and killed three other civilians by shelling on villages in Taiz, he added.
Al-Eryani has called on the international community and the UN Special Envoy to condemn these non-stopping daily crimes which focus on women and children as the preferred targets.
The GCC Ministerial Council has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s constant attacks in Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia, and has demanded the international community to intervene to stop the group’s “terrorist acts.”
The Council also denounced the militia’s recent burning of a detention center in Sana’a that houses African migrants, and killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants.

Topics: Houthis Yemen

Related

Special Houthis misinterpreted terror delisting as green light for escalation: Coalition spokesman Al-Malki graphic
Saudi Arabia
Houthis misinterpreted terror delisting as green light for escalation: Coalition spokesman Al-Malki
Update Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired toward Saudi Arabia

Move to ban pro-Kurdish party would ‘undermine democracy’ in Turkey: US

Move to ban pro-Kurdish party would ‘undermine democracy’ in Turkey: US
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Move to ban pro-Kurdish party would ‘undermine democracy’ in Turkey: US

Move to ban pro-Kurdish party would ‘undermine democracy’ in Turkey: US
  • Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties
  • Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long portrayed the HDP as the political front of banned Kurdish militants
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters AFP

ANKARA: The United States warned Wednesday that efforts to bar the main pro-Kurdish party in Turkey would undermine the nation’s democracy.
A Turkish prosecutor has asked the Constitutional Court to shut down the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third-largest group in parliament.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long portrayed the HDP as the political front of banned Kurdish militants who have been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.
“We are... monitoring the initiation of efforts to dissolve the People’s Democratic Party, a decision that would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
“We call on the government of Turkey to respect freedom of expression in line with protections in the Turkish constitution and with Turkey’s international obligations,” he added.
Wednesday's request to ban the party came from a Supreme Court prosecutor who is investigating the HDP.
Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties which it regards as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties.
The HDP had recently come under intensified pressure, with nationalist allies of President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) calling for it to be banned over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.
That has coincided with falling poll support for the AKP and its nationalist allies as Erdogan’s government battles the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Elections are not scheduled until 2023.
The HDP said prosecutors acted on political orders and accused the ruling AK Party of shaping politics through the courts.
“The closure case launched against our party is a heavy blow to democracy and law,” the HDP said in a statement, adding that its “determined struggle for democratic politics” would continue.
"We call on all the democratic forces, the social and political opposition, and on our people to join a common fight against this political coup," it said in a statement.
The embattled lira extended losses on concerns about the political impact of the move, weakening 2% to 7.64 against the dollar.
“(The HDP) move together with the PKK terrorist group and other linked organizations, they act as a branch of the organization with the aim of breaking the unity of the state,” appeals court chief prosecutor Bekir Sahin said in a statement.
The HDP, which has 55 seats in the 600-member parliament, denies any links to the militants.
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. It has fought an insurgency against the state in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
The US State Department said in a statement a decision to dissolve the HDP “would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation.”
The Haberturk news website cited the indictment as saying the prosecutor demanded a political ban for more than 600 HDP officials, including its current co-chairs and the jailed former leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag.
The prosecutor also demanded financial restrictions on the party, including a halt to financial aid from the Treasury and a cautionary judgment on the party’s assets, Haberturk said.
Islamist parties have also been banned in previous decades, with Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party itself surviving a closure case in 2008. In years since, Erdogan has repeatedly expressed his opposition to closing parties down.
HDP co-leaders Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar said earlier this month that if shut down the party’s members would regroup under a different banner, as was done in the past when similar parties were closed.
The HDP first took part in elections in 2014, espousing broadly left-wing and pro-minority policies which helped it appeal beyond its grassroots support in the mainly Kurdish southeast to liberal voters elsewhere. In 2018 parliamentary elections it won 11.7% of the vote, or nearly 6 million votes.
Earlier on Wednesday Turkey’s parliament stripped prominent HDP deputy and human rights advocate Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat over a criminal conviction for spreading “terrorist propaganda” in a social media post.
The HDP says Gergerlioglu, who received a 2-1/2 year jail sentence, was punished for sharing on Twitter the link to a news story that included comments from the PKK.
The US State Department said the move against Gergerlioglu was “troubling.”
This month Erdogan announced a plan to strengthen rights to a fair trial and freedom of expression, but his critics say it is just a public relations exercise.

Topics: Turkey Kurds Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP)

Related

Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey
Middle-East
Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey
Special Russian missile attacks in Syria defy cease-fire with Turkey
Middle-East
Russian missile attacks in Syria defy cease-fire with Turkey

Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey

Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey

Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey
  • Pro-Kurdish HDP members respond by staging sit-in protest at the general assembly of the parliament
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s parliament stripped Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a pro-Kurdish lawmaker and activist, of his parliamentarian status on Wednesday after the country’s Court of Appeal upheld a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Gergerlioglu is a deputy in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party. His prison conviction was upheld last month on charges of “making terrorist propaganda” for retweeting a T24 news story in 2016 about the Kurdish conflict and the collapse of the peace process. 

HDP deputies protested Wednesday’s decision by staging a sit-in protest in the general assembly of the parliament.

“Stripping him of his parliamentary immunity was illegal, immoral and a cowardly act,” Kati Piri, a former EU Rapporteur on Turkey, tweeted.

Gergerlioglu, who was also a member of a government commission responsible for monitoring human rights violations and has consistently drawn attention to allegations of rights abuses, has been a member of parliament since 2018.

“Turkey and the whole world will  see what it means to take a deputy away from the people,” he said earlier in the week.

After his sentence was approved last month by the Court of Cassation, Turkey’s high court of appeals, triggering the government to strip him of deputyship immediately, Gergerlioglu applied to the constitutional court but to no avail.

“The lifting of the immunity of the opposition deputy Gergerlioglu because of his unjust conviction is a moment of shame,” Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner Milena Buyum told Arab News.

“He is a human rights defender who was prosecuted for expressing his peaceful opinion in 2016, two years before he became parliamentarian. Not only should he have never been prosecuted for that tweet, but his relentless pursuit in the defense of people’s human rights should also be heeded if the government is serious about human rights,” she added.

In the controversial news article, the leadership of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) had called on the Turkish state to take steps for peace. The article also included a reaction against that call from Bulent Arinc, who was a deputy for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party at the time.

The website that published the article was never prosecuted and the article is still accessible online, without any court order to block it.

Gergerlioglu, an outspoken rights defender, recently raised the issue of routine strip searches of women taken into custody by police, but the government harshly denied the allegations.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu branded him as a “terrorist” for exposing the strip searches claims.

This latest move of the government, supported by the Nationalist Movement Party, is also seen as contradictory to the recently unveiled human rights action plan designed to strengthen the rule of law and democracy in the country.

“The stripping of immunity from this outspoken opposition politician, this human rights defender can only confirm that the action plan is in fact, sadly, an exercise in window dressing,” Buyum said.

Human Rights Watch also released a statement on Wednesday defending Gergerlioglu.

“Gergerlioglu’s conviction is a blatant violation of his right to free speech and using it as a pretext to expel him from parliament would show deep disdain for democratic norms and the right to political association,” Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.

“Any move to strip Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his parliamentary seat as a prelude to jailing him would look like a reprisal by the Recep Tayyip Erdogan government for his brave and vocal stance in support of thousands of victims of human rights violations.”

Alpay Antmen, a deputy for Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, said the government aims to divert the attention of the public away from economic problems at home.

“They are not able to govern the country’s economy, and they pursue such anti-democratic moves in order to shape peoples’ perception about the deteriorating economic conditions,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Turkey Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu

Related

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW
Middle-East
Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW
Turkey logs highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year
Middle-East
Turkey logs highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country
  • “We will continue to demand that Ethiopian forces withdraw from all Sudanese lands,” Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said
  • Tensions are high between the two countries over Ethiopian farmers cultivating land claimed by Sudan
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council called on Ethiopia to withdraw its troops from all Sudanese territory on Wednesday.
“We will continue to demand that Ethiopian forces withdraw from all Sudanese lands,” Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said during a visit to units in the Omdurman military zone.
He added the country’s armed forces have reopened Sudanese territory on the eastern border and that no negotiations with Ethiopia would take place until Addis Ababa recognized Sudanese sovereignty over the area.
“Unless there is an acknowledgment by the Ethiopian side that these lands are Sudanese and signs have been placed, we will not negotiate with anyone,” Burhan said.
Tensions are high between the two countries over Ethiopian farmers cultivating land claimed by Sudan.
Al-Fashaqa is an agricultural area where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state.
The area is claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
Business & Economy
Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions
Middle-East
Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis
Updated 17 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis
Updated 17 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Yemen’s army on Wednesday made “great gains” in a major new offensive to break the Iran-backed Houthi siege of Taiz.

Troops liberated several strategic locations and villages southeast of the city after launching a fresh drive against the rebel group, army spokesman Abdul Basit Al-Baher told Arab News.

He said soldiers opened a new front in Taiz to distract Houthi fighters while pressing ahead with another offensive in areas west of the city, in southwestern Yemen. “This is a new offensive that has taken the Houthis by surprise and enabled the national army to make great gains,” he added.

In retaliation to Yemeni army successes in Taiz, the Houthis launched ground and missile strikes on recently liberated areas in Jabal Habashy and Taiz’s western countryside.

Since Tuesday, at least 18 Houthis had been killed, including two provincial military leaders, as troops pushed back attacks, said Al-Baher, adding that a Katyusha rocket fired by the Houthis ripped through a residential area in Jabal Habashy district, west of Taiz, killing a civilian and wounding two more, including a child.

Under the orders of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, the army recently ended months of military stalemate in Taiz, the country’s third-largest city, after launching a new push to end the Houthi siege there, weaken the group, and take control of new areas.

During the early days of the offensive, the army announced it had partially broken the siege after taking control of a key mountain road that links the city with western areas in Taiz province. Hadi told local military commanders to press on with the offensive until the province had been fully liberated.

The focus of the current fighting in Taiz is a mountain chain that overlooks another strategic road linking Taiz with Hodeidah via the town of Al-Bareh.

On Wednesday, Taiz Gov. Nabil Shamsan met with local dignitaries assigned to mobilize fighters and raise funds for the current offensive in Taiz, and he hailed the “great” support for the army from inside and outside of the province.

The governor urged the people of Taiz to actively take part in mobilization efforts and seize the chance to get rid of the Houthis and end the siege.

Meanwhile, fighting between the Houthis and government troops on Wednesday raged in different areas in the central province of Marib amid reports of heavy casualties on both sides.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry and local media reports said that dozens of rebel fighters were killed during clashes in Al-Kasara and Helan, west of Marib city, as warplanes from the Arab coalition hit Houthi military reinforcements and locations. Local media showed videos of thick smoke billowing from targeted Houthi military vehicles.

Speaking to state TV from Al-Kasara battlefield, Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi thanked the coalition for its military support and air cover to government forces and vowed to confront the “Persian project” in Yemen and its tools in the country. “The victory is near,” he said.

In Marib city, two civilians were killed and at least 12 others wounded on Tuesday when a missile fired by the Houthis landed in a market. A video posted on social media showed drivers in a queue outside a fuel station fleeing their cars in panic shortly after the explosion.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia

Related

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz
Middle-East
Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

Latest updates

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders
Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders
Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan
Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan
Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.