Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan

A female forest worker poses with the signboard of a mangrove nursery established by WWF-Pakistan in Mero Dablo village in Thatta, Pakistan, on March 09, 2021. (AN Photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Sixty-year-old forest worker Hawa Dablo poses at a mangrove nursery established by WWF-Pakistan in Mero Dablo village in Thatta, Pakistan, on March 09, 2021. (AN Photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
A view of a mangrove plantation on the Indus Delta’s Hajamro Creek in Thatta, Pakistan, on March 09, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Mangroves Program, WWF-Pakistan)
Updated 18 March 2021

  250 female eco-guards trained by Sindh Forest Department and WWF
  The women, along with their families, plant and guard new trees against animals, illegal logging
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

THATTA: For decades, grazing animals and loggers destroyed thousands of trees on Pakistan’s Indus River Delta, home to the largest arid mangrove forests in the world.

The Indus Delta has around 95 percent of the total mangrove forest cover in Pakistan, and was once home to eight species of mangroves, which the Sindh Forest Department (SFD) says forest destruction reduced by half.

By 2005, mangrove cover had declined to 84,000 hectares — the lowest recorded level — from 260,000 hectares in the 1980s.

In 2019, as part of an ongoing campaign to improve forest cover, the SFD collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to set up a mangrove nursery, hiring 250 women not just to plant new trees but also to guard them against threats from animals and humans.

Hired along with their families, the women, officially called eco-guards, play a “vital role in the protection of mangroves, which is a family unit job,” Riaz Ahmed Wagan, the SFD’s chief conservator of mangroves, told Arab News.

Assessments by the SFD showed that mangrove cover had increased once more to 210,000 hectares by 2020.

The women eco-guards, Wagan said, had a large role in improving the numbers.

One of them, 60-year-old Hawa Dablo from Mero Dablo, a fishing village on the edge of the Arabian Sea, said she spent her days planting seeds, looking after saplings and standing guard, with other members of her family, against the trees being destroyed by roaming animals.

“I have been working here for the last two years since this nursery was established in my village,” Dablo told Arab News.

She said the most vulnerable trees were young mangroves that had to be protected from grazing camels and buffaloes as well as from local loggers.

“In order to preserve mangroves, locals start initiatives from their own households and at the personal level,” Dablo said. “Every household or village will ensure that their animals are released for open grazing in only those areas where there are mature mangroves; locals will make sure that animals will not touch the areas where new plantations have been done.”

But she said illegal logging still remained a threat, although it was no longer rampant.

“If we notice any mangrove cutting activity we inform our male family members to take further action,” Dablo said. “When there is a deliberate cutting of mangroves, mostly by outsiders, we complain to local SFD officials through our male partners.”

Dr. Tahir Rasheed, the regional head for the Sindh and Balochistan wing of WWF Pakistan, said that under the mangrove protection program, the women rangers were paid a small stipend and given incentives “including sewing machines to do stitching and embroidery work, iceboxes, and ponds for fishing to improve their livelihoods.”

The incentives, he said, were important in an area where it is estimated that nearly 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Most households on the delta rely on fishing, and preserving mangroves was key to maintaining the marine ecosystem, another female eco-guard explained, given that a wide variety of fish lay their eggs in mangrove bushes on the delta.

“We guard mangroves and don’t allow people to cut green mangroves,” said Razia Dablo from the island fishing village of Khariyoon Takur. “If there are no more green mangroves, it will destroy the ecosystem for fish; that will negatively affect our livelihoods.”

Besides employing eco-guards, the SFD has given full-and part-time “green jobs” to over 50,000 people since 2000 — around 40 percent of them women.

“Despite social restrictions that put limitations on work on women outside their homes, female participation in afforestation on the Indus River Delta is almost half of the total forestation workforce, which is a great achievement,” Wagan said. “For upcoming plantation projects on the delta and elsewhere, we are planning to achieve maximum female participation.”

Topics: Pakistan Indus Delta Sindh Forest Department (SFD) World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Mangroves

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law
Updated 18 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law
  • At least 217 protesters have been killed since the beginning of anti-coup demonstrations last month
  • Elderly residents, women and children in Yangon districts under martial law are fleeing homes 
Updated 18 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Concerns are growing over the safety of Yangon residents after the ruling military junta imposed martial law and a communication blackout in several parts of Myanmar’s largest city to quell anti-coup protests.

The protests saw hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets across the country to demand the release and restoration of elected government leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, who were overthrown when the military seized power in last month’s coup.

At least 70 people were killed in the country on Sunday, the deadliest day since the beginning of the demonstrations. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) Burma has recorded 217 protester deaths since the Feb. 1 coup but warns that the actual number of casualties is “likely much higher.” The AAPP estimates that nearly 2,200 people have been arrested in relation to the protests. Most of them remain in detention.

After the bloody crackdown on Sunday, anti-regime rallies are difficult to see in Yangon’s most populated Hlaing Thar Yar township — one of the six areas where martial law has been imposed. Elderly residents, women and children have been witnessed fleeing the district.

“The heavy security presence and internet blackout put residents in a black hole. They don’t even know what is happening in the next neighborhood, and rumors of people being arrested or killed without a reason have only amplified their fear. It is driving people to flee Hlaign Thar Yar,” Win Maung, a lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, told Arab News on Thursday.

He said security forces had increased abuse, arbitrary detention and torture in Hlaign Thar Yar — his constituency — since the announcement of martial law on Sunday.

“After the merciless crackdown on protesters, security forces continue widespread rights violations here. Troops abducted male residents and used them as forced labor to remove roadblocks and barricades,” Maung said.

“They raid houses day and night in hunting dissident leaders. They threaten people at gunpoint.”

Densely populated Hlaign Thar Yar is also the worst-hit by the internet shutdown.

“Only a few people use Wi-Fi, while most rely on mobile internet. After mobile internet was banned, people shifted to use Wi-Fi as an interim plan. Now some Wi-Fi services are also cut, and only broadband networks and wireless routers remain uncut,” he said, adding that the information blackout had left people confused on what is happening and whether and where protests are being held.

Protesters have relied on their mobile phones to organize, document and live stream demonstrations and crackdowns by security forces.

“If you don’t know whether other people are fighting against the military or not, then you might consider you are too weak to do it,” he said.

Residents say that soldiers stationed at a military-owned garment factory in Hlaing Thar Yar summoned men from nearby streets on Thursday to tell them to obey the new rules or face bullets. The announcement was made during the funeral of a man who was killed in Sunday’s violence.

“They said they are following orders and would not hesitate to gun down anyone who doesn’t obey them,” a Hlaing Thar Yar resident, who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal, told Arab News.

“I think they intentionally chose the place to show how we would be treated if we opposed them,” he said.

Topics: Myanmar Yangon Aung San Suu Kyi

Ratcliffe slams UK approach to wife’s detention in Iran

Ratcliffe slams UK approach to wife’s detention in Iran
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Ratcliffe slams UK approach to wife’s detention in Iran

Ratcliffe slams UK approach to wife’s detention in Iran
  • London “hiding behind” her dual nationality to downplay situation
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe recently finished 5-year jail term but faces new charges
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband has criticized the British government’s handling of his wife’s detention in Tehran, and accused it of “hiding behind” her dual Iranian-British nationality to downplay the situation.
Richard Ratcliffe said London’s approach had allowed “five years of abuse to fester.” His wife’s five-year sentence for spying charges — which she denies — recently drew to an end, but fresh charges were leveled against her on Sunday.
Ratcliffe criticized the UK government for not sending a representative to the court hearing. “The British government — for whatever reason — will not assert Nazanin’s Britishness and they keep on emphasizing that she’s a dual national, which I have to say looks like dog-whistle racism at points,” he told the Evening Standard in a scathing interview.
“The UK hides behind dual nationality and makes Iran’s arguments for it — always insisting that Iran doesn’t recognize dual nationality. It’s frankly irrelevant what Iran recognizes — it’s what the UK is willing to do to protect its citizens,” he added.
“There’s a kind of victim blaming that comes with focusing on her dual nationality, as though it’s her fault that she happens to have a second passport.”
Comparing the UK’s handling of his wife’s detention with how the US approaches similar situations, Ratcliffe said: “They don’t have A-list real Americans and B-list dual national Americans, whereas the UK is very emphatic in emphasizing dual nationality at the point at which it doesn’t need to. It’s gratuitous to a point. There are ways in which it downplays what is going on.” 
He added: “Why are they not every day knocking on the prison door to go and visit Nazanin?”
The UK Foreign Office has said it is applying pressure on Iran for her acquittal, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Tehran of deliberately putting her through a “cruel and inhumane ordeal.”
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are doing all we can to help Nazanin and other dual nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran. It is unacceptable and unjustifiable that Iran has chosen to continue with this second, wholly arbitrary, case against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. She must be allowed to return to her family in the UK without further delay.”

Topics: UK Richard Ratcliffe Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said so far said it has found no causal link between the vaccine and any clotting or blood coagulation reports
  • At least 13 EU member states have suspended use of the shot pending the outcome a fuller EMA investigation
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters
LONDON: The benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives, the World Health Organization’s European director said on Thursday.
Hans Kluge noted that Europe’s medicines regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots in the region that have prompted around a dozen EU governments to suspend us of the AstraZeneca shot.
“As of now, we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors,” he said, adding: “At this point in time, however, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks – and its use should continue, to save lives.”
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said so far said it has found no causal link between the vaccine and any clotting or blood coagulation reports.
Despite these reassurances, at least 13 EU member states, including Germany, France and Italy, have suspended use of the shot pending the outcome a fuller EMA investigation — expected to be completed on Thursday.
Kluge said gaining and maintaining public trust was “crucial.”
“We need to renew confidence, if it’s lost, to restore it — especially for AstraZeneca,” he said.
“Basically we do this by transparency, so communication from day one is very important,” he added. “Number two is showing empathy with the people. And number three is to be competent.”
AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

