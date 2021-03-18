You are here

UAE school fees freeze a “credit negative” for education group GEMS

UAE school fees freeze a “credit negative” for education group GEMS
School operator GEMS has been hit hard by a UAE fee freeze. (AN)
DUBAI: A decision to freeze school fees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the 2021/22 academic year will limit the ability of education company GEMS to boost revenues, said Moody’s.
While this impact was largely anticipated it nonetheless creates “a degree of uncertainty regarding GEMS’ ability to increase tuition fees consistently in the future, which may further slow down its deleveraging trajectory,” the credit ratings agency said.
Some private schools in the region have reduced fees to ease the financial burden on families that may be struggling, but the situation has put increasing pressure on the industry’s own financial footing. At the same time the departure of expatriates from the region which predated the pandemic, has also weakened the outlook for the sector.
“We estimate that GEMS generates around three quarters of its revenue in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.To offset these restrictions, GEMS will implement cost control measures that include capping staff wage inflation and reducing discretionary capital spending,” Moody’s said.
Still, with increased uncertainty likely to raise questions over the viability of new school projects, GEMS may eventually emerge more strongly from a recovery, given its spare capacity of around 20,000 desks in the UAE and Qatar.

  • Routes will allow passengers to explore KSA cultural sites
  • Major employment boost for local tourism sector
JEDDAH: Cruise Saudi has hire more senior executives as it begins to ramp up operations and has also revealed plans to invest in the development of ports along the Red Sea coast.
Barbara Grabenweger and Serafin Blazquez have been appointed to focus on Cruise Saudi’s port and shore excursion operations.
Launched by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in January, Cruise Saudi aims to put the Kingdom on the international cruise map as a tourist destination while generating more than 50,000 jobs in the local tourism industry.
Grabenweger previously worked for Royal Caribbean Group and ITM-Group Mexico, while Blazquez was previously with Intercruises Shoreside and Port Services, and Global Ports Holding.
As director of shore excursions and product development, Grabenweger will oversee service delivery and work with local businesses to develop passenger activities at ports of call.
Blazquez will take on the role of executive director of port and terminal operations with a focus on prioritizing the preservation of the Red Sea’s ecosystem, while developing potential commercial opportunities.
Cruise Saudi will develop routes that allow passengers to explore the Kingdom’s heritage and culture, including UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Speaking at the recent Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Expedition Cruising webinar, Ghassan Khan, chief strategy officer at Cruise Saudi, revealed plans to develop ports along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.
“We are focusing on developing six destinations within the next few years, but for this year, we will be activating three cruise facilities along the Red Sea – Jeddah, Yanbu, and Al-Wajh,” said Khan in an interview with Seatrade Cruise.
Three of Saudi Arabia’s five UNESCO World Heritage sites are close to the ports that Cruise Saudi plans to target. “We are in an age of mass tourism and selfie sticks, and these sites are fresh air for expedition tourists,” he added.
Khan pointed out that there was vast potential for the Kingdom to become an important source market for the global cruise sector.
“This is the first time in decades that a new cruise destination has truly opened up, and it’s really a milestone for us as a company and a country, and I believe for the cruise industry as well,” he said.

  • 212 loans approved over the year
  • Fund delayed repayments for some firms
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) distributed loans worth a record SR17.6 billion ($4.7 billion) last year.
It approved 212 loans, most of them in the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors, SPA reported.
More than four out five loans went to small and medium-sized factories. Most of the capital was distributed via working capital loans.
The fund also launched a number of initiatives to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the private sector.
This involved postponing or restructuring loans in a move that benefited some 546 projects worth SR4 billion.
The fund also created a financing line for medical companies, covering the costs of raw materials for medical and pharmaceutical projects.

  • Main rate increased more than expected
  • Move follows climb in inflation to 15.6%
ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday sharply hiked its main interest rate to 19 percent to counter rising inflation and the dropping value of the lira.
The bank said it “has decided to implement a front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening” after seeing the annual inflation rate climb to 15.6 percent last month.
The bank’s main rate was raised by a greater-than-expected 200 basis points.
The lira gained two percent in value against the dollar moments after the decision was announced.
The Turkish lira has clawed back roughly 15 percent of its value against the dollar since President Recept Tayyip Erdogan overhauled his economic team and appointed Naci Agbal as the new central bank governor in November.
But rising crude oil prices have pushed up Turkey’s inflation rate more than expected while growing yields on US Treasuries have forced investors out of riskier emerging markets.
Economists blame Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause inflation — instead of slowing it down — for many of Turkey’s current economic problems.
But Agbal appears to have won Erdogan’s blessing to keep the policy rate high for some time to ward off inflation and help the lira recover.
“Governor Abgal is clearly keen to embellish his inflation-fighting credentials and thus was willing to go above and beyond what investors had demanded,” Capital Economic analyst Jason Tuvey said in a research note.
Past central bank managers have burned through most of Turkey’s reserves trying to support the currency while rates remained well bellow the rate of inflation.
The central bank said its “tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively, taking into account the end-2021 forecast target, for an extended period until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and price stability.”
Turkey hopes to bring down the annual inflation rate to under 10 percent by the end of next year and to five percent by the time Erdogan is next scheduled to face an election

  • Pandemic hits global supply chains
  • Plan to boost ties with Israeli operator
DUBAI: Port operator DP World announced Thursday its profits slid 29 percent in 2020 from the previous year to $846 million, as the coronavirus pandemic froze supply chains and upended the world’s trade flows.
The port operator, which delisted from the stock exchange and returned to full state-ownership last June, stressed that it defied analysts’ low expectations for global trade over the difficult period. The maritime firm, one of the world’s largest, has faced various challenges with the virus surging, regional tensions rising and trade wars continuing.
In its annual report, DP World said its revenue in 2020 climbed 11 percent to $8.53 million, a rise it attributed to a year of acquisitions. DP World reported revenues of $7.68 billion and profits of $1.19 billion in 2019. The port operator’s delisting from the stock exchange came as its parent company, Dubai World, sought to repay more than $5 billion to banks.
Despite dismal predictions of slumping global trade last spring, DP World said the container terminal industry has shown resilience, pivoting to automation and digital investment. In recent months, the company has done brisk business. DP World struck a $4.5 billion deal with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia Pacific last fall. It won several lucrative concessions this year to build vast ports and logistics hubs in Indonesia, Senegal and Angola.
The company also plans a joint bid with an Israeli port operator for Israel’s newly privatized Haifa Port, following a breakthrough deal to normalize relations between the countries. In a press conference Thursday, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s chairman and CEO, told reporters the company aims to invest in other key Israeli seaports, including in the southern cities of Ashdod and Eilat.
“The Israelis have good infrastructure and economic business policies that encourage investment,” bin Sulayem said, “making European ports accessible to the Middle East and the (Indian) subcontinent.”
DP World now operates in 61 countries along some of the world’s busiest shipping routes, from Brisbane, Australia, in the East to Prince Rupert, Canada, in the West. The company has aggressively extended its reach up the Horn of Africa, positioning the United Arab Emirates as one of the main foreign players crowding into the strategic Red Sea.

  • Premiums flat but motor claims drop
  • Insurance sector remains overcrowded
RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia's biggest insurers reported a jump in earnings after it paid out fewer motor claims last year as the pandemic forced millions to stay at home.
AXA Cooperative Insurance net profit rose by almost 54 percent to SR166.8 million ($44.5 million) last year, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
While its gross written premiums edged up only marginally over the year, its net incurred claims fell by 6.5 percent.
Its motor insurance business as well as property and casualty claims were the main factor behind the improvement of the loss ratio.
Still, the improved performance is set against a backdrop of tough competition in the overcrowded regional insurance sector.
"Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters," S&P Global Ratings said in a report last month.
The fall in motor insurance claims is a trend that has been witnessed worldwide. Data from the Association of British Insurers show that the number of motor insurance claims settled last year in Britain dropped by 19 percent, as vehicles sat idle.

