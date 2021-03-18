Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti ahead of Ramadan: COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate fast

RIYADH: Receiving the coronavirus vaccine while fasting does not invalidate the fast, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti said ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
“The COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate the fast of a fasting person because it is not considered as food and drink. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly, so it does not invalidate the fast,” Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh said.
The Kingdom’s health ministry said more than 2.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Ramadan 2021 is due to start on either April 12 or 13 depending on the sighting of the moon.
