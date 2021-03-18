You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's grand mufti ahead of Ramadan: COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate fast

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti ahead of Ramadan: COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate fast
Receiving the coronavirus vaccine while fasting does not invalidate the fast, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti said. (SPA)
  • Ramadan 2021 is due to start on either April 12 or 13 depending on the sighting of the moon
  • More than 2.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Receiving the coronavirus vaccine while fasting does not invalidate the fast, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti said ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
“The COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate the fast of a fasting person because it is not considered as food and drink. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly, so it does not invalidate the fast,” Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh said.
The Kingdom’s health ministry said more than 2.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Ramadan 2021 is due to start on either April 12 or 13 depending on the sighting of the moon.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia

More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia
More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia

More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia
  • Ministry denies rumors circulating on social media about a citizen who allegedly died at Taif Hospital after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine
  • A total of 6,591 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH/JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health said more than 2.6 million people have taken a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine jab at one of the 500 vaccine centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry encourages those who would like to take the vaccine to register through the ministry’s Sehhaty application and select a time slot.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 381 new cases, raising the total number of infections in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 383,880.

Riyadh recorded the highest case count with 157 cases, followed by the Eastern Province (74), Makkah (58) and Madinah (11).

There are now 3,688 active cases, 564 of which are in critical care.

FASTFACT

No deaths or severe complications detected after receiving vaccines, Health Ministry says

On Thursday, 240 new recoveries were also reported, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 373,601.

Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 6,591.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14.5 million PCR tests, with 47,139 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Health clinics in the Kingdom, set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers, have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.

Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments to either service can be made through the Sehhaty app.

IN NUMBERS

383,880 - Total cases

373,601- Recoveries

Deaths - 6,591

Meanwhile, the ministry denied rumors circulating on social media about a citizen who allegedly died at Taif Hospital after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

“We inform you that no deaths or severe complications were detected after receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” the ministry said in response to an inquiry on Twitter.

The ministry followed up by publishing an educational video about the vaccines and urged Saudis to refrain from sharing “medical lies” online. 

“We confirm the pursuit of maximum protection, and fewer side effects, to reach an ‘immune’ situation,” Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, the assistant deputy minister for preventive medicine, wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank
Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank
  • Kingdom continues to support the Palestinian cause at all political and economic levels, says envoy
LONDON: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned the continued Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the demolition of Palestinian property.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, said the Kingdom continues to support the Palestinian cause at all political and economic levels, and defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.
“Saudi Arabia adheres to the Arab peace initiative proposed by the Kingdom and adopted by the Arab countries in 2002, which affirms the Palestinians’ right to obtain an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the return of refugees, and Israel’s withdrawal of the occupied Syrian Arab Golan Heights,” he said.

Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record

Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record
Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record

Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record
  • New plant operates at 2.27 kilowatt per hour per cubic meter of desalinated water
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has set a Guinness World Record for the lowest energy-consuming desalination plant in the world.
The new plant operates at 2.27 kilowatt per hour per cubic meter of desalinated water.
SWCC said it aims to “strengthen its global leadership in the desalination industry, continue its plans to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and enable local content in all its current and future development projects.”

The Saudi government corporation said it invested its engineering and research expertise to expand the design innovation, implementation and supply of the new high-efficiency desalination plant that consumes less energy and is more flexible in operation and mobility.
Its national cadres contributed to achieving the global record, which “enhances operational efficiency and contributes to reducing energy consumption to unprecedented levels meticulously with its research institute over seven months.”
The new plant operates with environmentally friendly reverse osmosis technology that has been implemented with the latest international specifications and standards to develop supply chains. It reduces operational costs and achieves profitable financial returns, the SWCC said.
SWCC won the Guinness World Record in 2019 for the biggest desalinated water plant with a production of 5.6 million cubic meters of water a day. It also broke its 2018 world record of five million cubic meters of water a day.

Saudi Arabia
Lifestyle
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects
Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz inaugurated a series of health projects and programs at King Salman Specialist Hospital in Hail on Thursday in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin, deputy governor of Hail, and Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The projects include a sleep disorder laboratory, a cardiac unit, an interventional radiology unit and a chemotherapy preparation unit.
Prince Abdul Aziz also sponsored the signing of a contract to inaugurate the new Hail General Hospital with a capacity of 300 beds at a cost of about SR250 million ($65 million), and develop nine primary care centers in the region, five in the city of Hail and another four in its governorates.
Another agreement was signed between Hail Health Cluster and the Central Second Health Cluster in Riyadh to develop joint services between King Fahd Medical City (KFMC) and Hail Health Cluster in hematology, adult and childhood cancer, radiation therapy and palliative care.
Prince Abdul Aziz praised the support of the Kingdom’s leadership and efforts by the Ministry of Health to develop the medical services in the region.

Saudi and US ground forces launch Falcon Claws 3 exercise

The Royal Saudi Land Forces begin a joint exercise with their US counterparts in the Kingdom's northwestern region. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Land Forces begin a joint exercise with their US counterparts in the Kingdom's northwestern region. (SPA)
Saudi and US ground forces launch Falcon Claws 3 exercise

The Royal Saudi Land Forces begin a joint exercise with their US counterparts in the Kingdom's northwestern region. (SPA)
  • The joint exercise is taking place in the Kingdom’s northwestern region
RIYADH: Falcon Claws 3, a joint exercise involving the Royal Saudi Land Forces and their US counterparts, has begun, the Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday. It is taking place in the northwestern region of the Kingdom.
“The exercise aims to strengthen the mutual military relations between the two countries (and) unify military concepts through joint action between the forces of the two sides,” the ministry said.
It also provides an opportunity to exchange information and military experience, and improve the compatibility of military equipment and procedures, which will raise the level of readiness and the ability of Saudi forces to work with allies and to prepare to face any external threats, the ministry added.
The latest Saudi-US military collaboration follows the two-week Falcon Claws 2 exercise, which took place in December last year. It comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, as Iran-backed militias in Yemen step up their attacks on the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
