Dubai announces Ramadan COVID-19 precautionary measures

DUBAI: Dubai has urged people not to hold large gatherings during Ramadan, as part of its measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency WAM reported.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also called on the public to avoid exposing the elderly and people with chronic diseases to coronavirus risks.
Ramadan and donation tents are also prohibited in the city, the committee said, adding that Tarawih prayers can be performed in mosques on the condition that precautionary measures are applied.
Tarawih prayers can be held only for a maximum of 30 minutes, the report said.
The Qiyam-ul-layl prayers, which are performed during the last 10 days of the month, will be announced later based on an up to date evaluation of the situation, it added.
Meanwhile, the country’s education ministry has not yet decided on the learning method of the next academic year, saying it depends on the “health conditions” closer to the time.
The ministry added that the decision will be made in the interest of students and educational staff.
The UAE is also reviewing the hybrid learning model that includes both distance education and in-person classes.
The country on Thursday recorded 2,101 new COVID-19 infections, 2,628 recoveries and 10 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 434,465, with 416,105 recoveries and 1,424 deaths.
