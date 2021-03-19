You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Brother’s Keeper’ depicts powerful friendships in a brutal boarding school

‘Brother’s Keeper’ depicts powerful friendships in a brutal boarding school

‘Brother’s Keeper,’ which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences. (Supplied)
‘Brother’s Keeper,’ which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5scb8

Updated 3 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Brother’s Keeper’ depicts powerful friendships in a brutal boarding school

‘Brother’s Keeper,’ which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences. (Supplied)
Updated 3 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Brother’s Keeper,” which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences in a boarding school ruled with an iron fist by disgruntled teachers.

In scenes reminiscent of a Dickensian horror, the cruelty heaped on the young boys appears harsh and brutal.

With works like “The Death of Black Horses” and “The Fall from Heaven” behind him, Karahan said in an interview: “I spent six years of my childhood at a boarding primary school. And the reason I wanted to make ‘Brother’s Keeper’ has a lot to do with the fears that remain with me from those days.

“Fear is as old as humanity itself. Schools are one of the places that most effectively perpetuate the tradition of spreading fear and using it as a disciplinary tool. At boarding schools in particular, these fears tend to be multi-layered.”

The punishment meted out to the boys in “Brother’s Keeper” can be hard to watch. With freezing temperatures and the school’s heating system broken, the building often resembles a detention center in which students are disciplined like prisoners.

Set in the remote Turkish region of Anatolia, the school is populated by Kurdish boys, with the brightest children from the province having been picked from a young age to become leaders. But the rigorous regime they endure on the way is frightening, and the apathy among the staff is horrendous.

It is in this scenario that Karahan, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Gulistan Acet, outlines the sweetly poignant friendship between two little boys, Yusuf (Samet Yildiz) and Memo (Nurullah Alaca).

When Memo falls ill and unconscious, Yusuf struggles to overcome bureaucratic hurdles. With unfeeling teachers, who are more interested in their own grievances than the boy’s condition, Yusuf tries to move mountains to fix the problem. In one extremely moving scene, he carries Memo to the school’s sick room through harsh, unrelenting snowfall.

The teachers blame one another for Memo’s plight, and guilt and remorse soon follow. With the sick room not having a nurse or medicine, Memo lies still with Yusuf watching over him helplessly. The ambulance is delayed traveling through roads buried under thick snow. Mobile telephones do not work, and the school doctor on call is too far away.

Karahan and cinematographer Turksoy Golebeyi capture the fear and anxiety so effectively that one feels present among the characters.

In contrast to the poetic cinema of celebrated Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Farahan takes “Brother’s Keeper” into a dramatic direction, seething with repressed anger and a sense of hopelessness. But what is missing are convincing performances by the young cast.

What We Are Buying Today: Cuts

What We Are Buying Today: Cuts
Updated 19 March 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Cuts

What We Are Buying Today: Cuts
Updated 19 March 2021
Nada Hameed

Cuts is a newly opened meat boutique by Saudi chef brothers Ibrahim and Hakeem Bagabas who own the international cuisine restaurant Brioche and specialty restaurant Mudakhan in Jeddah.

The shop aims to enhance consumer experience by delivering its products to homes and offering customers important information regarding the best cuts and different grades of meat, as well as how to use them in the kitchen.

Two main product categories are offered: Ready-to-cook meat, ranging from fresh to cured, and prepared-to-order meat. The shop offers a delivery service, and its products are available via delivery applications including Lugmety, the Chefs and Jahez.

CUTS also provides ready-to-cook BBQ boxes of steaks, burgers and traditional Middle Eastern-style choices suitable for outdoor trips and home gatherings.

What distinguishes CUTS is its clean and neat presentation: Each piece of meat is vacuum-sealed and wrapped in folding paper to ensure the quality and safety of the product. The dry-aged bone-in rib eye, wagyu tenderloin and Harri Lamb are considered the finest selections if you are looking for moist and tender options.

Topics: restaurants Brioche Mudakhan Jeddah

Related

What We Are Buying Today: BEES
Food & Health
What We Are Buying Today: BEES
What We Are Buying Today: Sleysla
Art & Culture
What We Are Buying Today: Sleysla

What We Are Reading Today: The Walls Within by Sarah Coleman

What We Are Reading Today: The Walls Within by Sarah Coleman
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Walls Within by Sarah Coleman

What We Are Reading Today: The Walls Within by Sarah Coleman
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News
The 1965 Hart-Celler Act transformed the American immigration system by abolishing national quotas in favor of a seemingly egalitarian approach. But subsequent demographic shifts resulted in a backlash over the social contract and the rights of citizens versus noncitizens.
In The Walls Within, Sarah Coleman explores those political clashes, focusing not on attempts to stop immigration at the border, but on efforts to limit immigrants’ rights within the US through domestic policy, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Drawing on new materials from the Carter, Reagan, and Clinton administrations, and immigration and civil rights organizations, Coleman exposes how the politics of immigration control has undermined the idea of citizenship for all.
Coleman shows that immigration politics was not just about building or tearing down walls, but about employer sanctions, access to schools, welfare, and the role of local authorities in implementing policies.
The Walls Within examines debates about who is entitled to the American dream, and how such dreams can be subverted for those already calling the country home.

Eco-friendly London taxi arrives in Dubai

Aptly called “London taxi,” the vehicle launched in February and is being trialled at Dubai International Airport. (Dubai Media Office)
Aptly called “London taxi,” the vehicle launched in February and is being trialled at Dubai International Airport. (Dubai Media Office)
Updated 18 March 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Eco-friendly London taxi arrives in Dubai

Aptly called “London taxi,” the vehicle launched in February and is being trialled at Dubai International Airport. (Dubai Media Office)
  • Famous black cab inspires new fleet of taxis in the UAE
Updated 18 March 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Dubai residents will look twice when the familiar curved silhouette of the famous London black cab appears on the roads of the emirate.

Aptly called “London taxi,” the vehicle launched in February and is being trialled at Dubai International Airport.

The eye-catching taxi features the famous black color and curved design of the British cab.

Managed by Dubai Taxi Cooperation, the eco-friendly taxis are based on a hybrid design using electricity and fuel.

“It is part of our strategic plan to boost the limousine sector and the taxi sector with a wonderful and a reliable car,” Mansoor Rahma Al-Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Cooperation, told Arab News.

He said the new taxi will offer customers a greater choice of services.

“The London taxi is one of the newest features in our fleet.”

Along with its dual engine, the London taxi also has an accelerated braking system and a battery that can be recharged in only 30 minutes.

The cab’s roomy interior includes six seats in a separate cabin and access for disabled passengers.

The taxi is fitted with satellite-based navigation, voice command system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning system in addition to WiFi.

“We began the trial at Dubai airport because the first sight of anything in Dubai takes place at the airport itself,” said Al-Falasi.

“We have also started to collaborate with several of our partners in different hotels and Dubai World Trade Center. This is how we promote our services. We begin with the airport, then with other major landmarks in Dubai and then in other in-demand areas.”

The taxi’s launch date for the city of Dubai has yet to be announced.

Topics: Dubai UAE London taxi

Related

Dubai taxis to use AI to detect potential coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Dubai taxis to use AI to detect potential coronavirus cases

Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum to perform at Palestine Museum US

Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum to perform at Palestine Museum US
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum to perform at Palestine Museum US

Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum to perform at Palestine Museum US
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordanian opera singer Zeina Barhoum is set to perform at the Palestine Museum US on March 21, organizers announced this week. 

The renowned singer will virtually perform in Arabic and other languages, including the songs “Sanarjeo Yawman,” “Jerusalem, Flower of Cities,” “O mio babbino caro” and several others. 

Barhoum, who is famous for embracing the rich aspects of Western and Arabic classical songs as well as opera, is a soprano who started her musical career in 1997. 

Her interest in music began at a young age. She joined the school choir, and her music teacher was among the first people to discover her talent.  

Barhoum, who is also a fashion designer, launched her first album, Alcántara, in November 2014. 

Under the Royal Patronage of Princess Muna Al-Hussein, Barhoum also launched the first opera festival in the Arab world, the Amman Opera Festival (AOF), with the full operatic production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” The festival was held at the 2,000-year-old Roman Theater in July 2017, alongside over 150 international musicians and dancers from more than 10 countries. 

According to her website, the star launched the AOF to promote opera culture in Jordan and the wider Arab world and inspire the building of an opera house in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Topics: Zeina Barhoum Palestine Museum

Middle Eastern artists in the spotlight at Sotheby’s

Middle Eastern artists in the spotlight at Sotheby’s
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Middle Eastern artists in the spotlight at Sotheby’s

Middle Eastern artists in the spotlight at Sotheby’s
  • Highlights from the auction house’s ‘20th Century Art/Middle East’ sale, which begins online March 23
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Shadi Ghadirian 

Shadi Ghadirian, ‘Untitled from the Ghajar Series,’ 2000-2001, C-print (est. £3,000-4,000). (Supplied)

‘Untitled from the Ghajar Series’

Inspired by studio portraiture from Iran’s Qajar dynasty in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Ghadirian’s series of 33 portraits features models dressed in vintage clothes — short skirts worn over baggy trousers — but in each image is an incongruously modern element: A Pepsi can, a guitar, a pair of sunglasses, or — as here — a boombox (held by the artist’s sister, Nikki). The resulting portraits capture the dichotomy of womens’ lives in Iran, the contrast between the traditional and the modern, East and West, the public and private faces. “This conflict between old and new is how the younger generation are currently living in Iran,” Ghadirian told The Guardian in 2013. “We may embrace modernity, but we're still in love with our country's traditions.”

Chant Avedissian 

Chant Avedissian, ‘Icons of the Nile,’ gold and silver acrylic paint on cardboard, 52.5 by 72.6cm, 1995-2015 (est. £60,000-80,000). (Supplied)

‘Icons of the Nile’

The late Egyptian artist received wide acclaim for his integration of famous figures from Egyptian history with traditional iconography from Pharaonic times and art styles from the 1950s and 1960s. This is a prime example of Avedissian’s work, with 25 panels featuring stars from Egypt’s ‘Golden Age’ of cinema and music — including Umm Kulthum and Dalida — against stencilled backgrounds. The auction house describes it as “a splendid mosaic of Egyptian cultural history that retraces his country’s past.”

Abdulnasser Gharem

Abdulnasser Gharem, ‘The Stamp’ (Inshallah). (Supplied)

‘The Stamp’

Other editions of the Saudi army major and artist’s large sculpture have featured in Sotheby’s auctions before. The work is inspired by the realization that struck Gharem when his military promotion led to him spending much of his time behind a desk stamping papers: That “no matter how complex the logic that informed the thinking behind the decisions” the stamp reduced all of it to the binary choice of ‘stamp’ or ‘no stamp.’ The text on the stamp reads (in Arabic and English) “Have a bit of commitment” and “Inshallah.”

Mahmoud Said

Mahmoud Said, ‘Le Pirée A L’aube,’ 1949, oil on board, 46 by 66 cm. (est. £300,000-400,000). (Supplied)

‘Le Pirée A L’aube’

The Egyptian modernist pioneer remains one of the most collectible Arab modern artists in the world, and Sotheby’s hails this 1949 painting as “a rare masterpiece, depicting an extraordinarily industrial scene, which strongly represents the impressions of Said’s European influence, following his travels in the 1920s.” The brochure notes later add: “Said had an ability to capture the complexities of light in a way that gave all his paintings an otherworldly, soft dreamlike haze.”

Hassan Sharif

Hassan Sharif, ‘Weave.’ (Supplied)

‘Weave’

The late Emirati artist’s 2015 large-scale abstract wall hanging is described by the auction house as “a prime example” of his assemblages “embodying both his philosophical underpinnings and preferred artistic practices” by combining “notions of Duchampian absurdity, notions of ‘meaninglessness’ and of found objects being re-envisioned into something other.” The natural imperfections of his handcrafted work stand in deliberate contrast to mass-produced, factory-made items.

Behjat Sadr

Behjat Sadr, ‘Untitled,’ Circa 1976, oil on aluminium paper laid on board, 63 by 74 cm (est. £24,000-30,000). (Supplied)

‘Untitled’ 

This 1976 oil painting is typical of Sadr’s work from the mid-Fifties onwards, when she gave up painting on easels. “I cannot tell you the exact reason, but I felt an uncontrollable urge to put my canvases on the floor,” she once explained. “It allowed me to make much larger moves and offered me a greater control over my gestures. The relation between my body movements and the forms they produced fascinated me. I was interested in every aspect pertaining to the act of painting.” As the auction house puts it: “The lyricism of her work comes from the balance she strikes between the manipulation of the paint, the saturations of black and the shapes and angles she creates — to Sadr, there were infinite combinations of form and color.”

Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam

Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam, ‘Untitled’ from the ‘Sand Painting’ series, Oil and sand on canvas, 1963, 70 by 100 cm (est. £20,000-30,000). (Supplied)

‘Untitled’ from the ‘Sand Painting’ series

The late Tehran-born artist shifted to abstraction in his work when he was studying in Rome in the 1950s and his mentor Toti Scialoja reportedly told him: “If you want to be a normal painter, then keep going like this. But if you are trying to become an artist, forget everything you have done and start all over again.” So he did. The series of sand paintings he created in the early Sixties became his most famous works. They were inspired by childhood memories sparked by a visit to Lake Albano with its black sand, he explained. “I was playing with black sand on the shore, suddenly the traces of my fingers in the sand caught my attention. I (left) my friends and went back to Rome with a bag of sand. Finding shapes in sand turned into a pastime and it took me months to transfer the patterns I found onto a canvas.”

Topics: Sotheby’s

Latest updates

‘Brother’s Keeper’ depicts powerful friendships in a brutal boarding school
‘Brother’s Keeper,’ which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences. (Supplied)
Dubai announces Ramadan COVID-19 precautionary measures
Dubai announces Ramadan COVID-19 precautionary measures
New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases
New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases
Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land
Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land
Saudi travel sector ‘optimistic’ about post-pandemic future
Saudi travel sector ‘optimistic’ about post-pandemic future

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.