Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop criticizing Egypt: reports 

The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File/AFP)
The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File/AFP)
Arab News

The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File/AFP)
  • The step came following statements by Turkey aimed at easing tensions with Egypt after eight years of disputes between the two countries
  • The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Arab News

DUBAI/LONDON: Muslim Brotherhood affiliated TV channels in Ankara were ordered to stop airing criticisms against Egypt with penalties to be imposed on those who defy the order, Al- Arabiya TV reported, citing knowledge sources.

The step came following statements by Turkey aimed at easing tensions with Egypt after eight years of disputes between the two countries. 

Egypt’s Minister of Information Osama Heikal said he welcomed news of Turkey’s decision to ban anti-Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood channels, referring to it as “a good initiative.”

Heikal said the decision “creates an appropriate atmosphere for discussing controversial issues.”\

And he said Egypt’s position was constant and worked to “develop relations with everyone according to common interests.”

The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.




 Translation: From trusted sources, official Turkish orders released  calls on Egyptian “opposition” channels in Istanbul to stop mentioning [Egyptian President] El-Sisi and to change into a channel of varieties in art and culture and family, far from the current events or politics.

Egypt later recognized the group as an extremist organization which caused multiple Brotherhood members and their supporters to flee to Turkey after their activities were banned in in the country.

Ankara’s relations with the country deteriorated following the election of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as president of the republic in 2013.

Sources told Al Arabiya that Ankara ordered El-Sharq TV – a Muslim Brotherhood-sympathetic channel based in Turkey (not to be confused with “Asharq News Channel” which is part of SRMG, based in Dubai and has a cooperation deal with Bloomberg) in addition to Watan TV and Mekameleen channels to immediately halt airing political shows critical of Egypt, the report said.

 

A tweet from El-Sharq TV’s official account said: “To our dear followers, we apologize [for not airing] tonight’s episode of ‘The Streets of Egypt’.”

Qatari-backed, MB-leaning Middle East Eye based in London also reported the news, which served as confirmation that Turkey did curb the Muslim Brotherhood channels.

Earlier in March, Turkey said it is ready to normalize ties with Egypt and Gulf countries, following disputes over Ankara’s support for extremist-rooted governments.




Translation: The Turkish government officially asks El-Sharq, Mekameleen and Watan TV channels to either shut down their stations or change into a varieties channel and stop their political shows and stop any commentary on [Egyptian President] El-Sisi. And Mekameleen is currently in a meeting to discuss shutting down or changing its reporting.

“A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability,” Spokesman of the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, told Bloomberg.

Later, the Egyptian foreign ministry denied claims by the Turkish government that there has been resumption and restoration of ties with Cairo and Gulf states.

“There is no such thing of ‘resuming diplomatic contacts’,” a number of Egyptian and Arab media outlets reported, citing an unnamed official.

Media watchdog: Iran must end convictions over ‘false news’

Media watchdog: Iran must end convictions over ‘false news’
Arab News

Media watchdog: Iran must end convictions over ‘false news’

Media watchdog: Iran must end convictions over ‘false news’
  • Tehran convicts 5 people on allegations of spreading misinformation
  • Committee to Protect Journalists: ‘Iranian authorities must stop secretly prosecuting journalists for their work’
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Iran to stop secretly prosecuting journalists over accusations of spreading fake news.

The move comes after three unnamed employees of the country’s Fars News Agency, including a managing director, were convicted on March 14 in secret trials for “spreading false news,” the latest such incident of journalists being targeted by the state.

Iran has a long history of detaining journalists, but action against them has accelerated in recent months in the aftermath of a series of anti-regime protests that rocked the country last year. 

It was also revealed on March 14 that managing directors from two other Iranian media outlets, the Maghreb Daily and Farhang Ashti newspapers, had been convicted of similar charges by the same court.

In December, journalist and regime critic Roohollah Zam, who was arrested in Iraq and extradited to Tehran, was executed.

He had been convicted of 17 charges, including “spreading false news,” espionage and insulting the supreme leader.

Iranian law allows a sentence of up to two years in prison, 74 lashes, fines, or a combination of the above for journalists convicted of spreading fake news.

The CPJ said it was unable to ascertain what alleged misinformation the five had been accused of, the sentences that were handed down to them or even their identities, owing to the secret nature of their trials.

Sherif Mansour, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said: “Iranian authorities must stop secretly prosecuting journalists for their work; if authorities have any supposed evidence against members of the press, it should be revealed in open court proceedings. Closed door trials of unnamed journalists cannot be taken seriously.”

He added: “The journalists and directors of the Fars News Agency, Maghreb Daily and Farhang Ashti should see all their charges dropped.”

ITP’s Saudi expansion with Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar signals growing appetite for Kingdom’s publishing market

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid transformation, more businesses are being attracted to the Kingdom and its massive young population, with nearly two-thirds under the age of 35. (Supplied/ITP)
As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid transformation, more businesses are being attracted to the Kingdom and its massive young population, with nearly two-thirds under the age of 35. (Supplied/ITP)
ITP's Saudi expansion with Esquire, Harper's Bazaar signals growing appetite for Kingdom's publishing market

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid transformation, more businesses are being attracted to the Kingdom and its massive young population, with nearly two-thirds under the age of 35. (Supplied/ITP)
  • Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire’s launch in the Kingdom are first steps in a three-year rollout plan
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: ITP Media Group’s launch of Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar in Saudi Arabia this month, under the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) license agreements, makes the two brands among the first international luxury fashion and lifestyle magazines to debut in the country.

Other than its media brands, ITP also has its business-to-business (B2B) offerings ITP Gaming and influencer agency ITP Live, both of which were launched in Saudi Arabia last year.

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid transformation, more businesses are being attracted to the Kingdom and its massive young population, with nearly two-thirds under the age of 35.



“It is extremely exciting that we are launching historical fashion brands into what is probably one of the youngest markets in the world,” said Sue Holt, managing director of ITP Media Group and ITP Saudi.

“The reason that we launched Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire first was purely because of the wealth of fashion consumers that you actually have in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

Although ITP owns other fashion and lifestyle titles such as Grazia and GQ, Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire already have a “strong digital footprint” in the Kingdom making their launch a “natural fit,” Holt said.


The print edition of Harper’s Bazaar will be published quarterly while Esquire will be published biannually. Both magazines will be bilingual.

ITP has been tracking digital readership in Saudi Arabia for nearly a year and it found that 46 percent of the audience preferred English and 56 percent preferred Arabic. This data, combined with insights from the local team in Riyadh, led to the decision to have bilingual content.

“We want to make sure that we are really tailoring the media offering to the Saudi market,” Holt said. This includes a “full social media plan” for both brands as well as the main digital platforms. Currently, both brands have regional social media accounts but Saudi-specific accounts will be launched soon, she added.



The launches of ITP Live and ITP Gaming last year followed by Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire this year are the first steps in ITP’s foray into the Kingdom.

Both magazines aim to have a higher purpose in supporting the fashion industry, with ITP working closely with the Fashion Commission and the Ministry of Culture to support the burgeoning fashion and lifestyle industry in the Kingdom.

The company has a three-year rollout plan that will include the launch of additional magazine brands as well as B2B offerings.



“What we are trying to do is align ourselves with Vision 2030 so some of the offerings that we bring in will be tying in with the sectors that are being activated by Vision 2030,” Holt said.

With the tourism sector having opened up relatively recently and forecast to see significant growth, ITP also aims to serve the tourism and hospitality industry with its consumer and B2B offerings.



Among the consumer brands ITP plans to launch, one of them is targeted at millennials, Holt said. Bearing in mind the young population in the Kingdom, the brand might not be published in print or even as a website; it may well be just a Snapchat channel, she said.

“It is for the Gen Z and millennial audience who consume their content on social media, so we are really determined to actually go where the audience is rather than try and fit the audience around the current business model.”

Currently, ITP’s Saudi operations are run by a 10-person team in Riyadh supported by the Dubai office. Over the year, the company aims to expand the team to hire more local talent and grow the Saudi office.

Growing the local talent pool is of great importance to ITP, Holt said, which is reflected not only in the commitment to growing its own team, but also the people it works with and features in the magazines.



Harper’s Bazaar’s launch edition is an ode to the Kindom and its women brought to life by a photo shoot in NEOM. Although it would have been easier to do a photo shoot in the studio due to COVID-19, “We didn’t want to a traditional shoot,” Holt said. “We really wanted to showcase different landscapes.”

From the outset, the brand wanted to work with Saudi creatives and models as a testament to its commitment to local talent. As a result, the NEOM shoot, shot by photographer Norah Al Amri, features the first Saudi model, Taleedah Tamer with contributions from photographer Hayat Osamah, and stylist and creative professional Latifa Bint Saad, among others. The models are all dressed in Arab designer wear.



ITP will hold internships, workshops and seminars to nurture talent in the Kingdom. Holt said that while ITP wants to encourage the use of Saudi creative professionals, it recognizes that there is an opportunity to be offered to young talent when the company brings over regional or international creatives.

“Using Saudi creatives for different areas in the magazine is going to be amazing. However, giving somebody that ‘money can’t buy’ experience would add so much value to the actual creative talents in Saudi,” she said.

TikTok For Business launches Academy for SMBs in Middle East first

TikTok For Business launches Academy for SMBs in Middle East first
TikTok For Business launches Academy for SMBs in Middle East first

TikTok For Business launches Academy for SMBs in Middle East first
  • The first module available to SMBs delves into TikTok For Business’ Self-Serve Ads platform
  • All participants who complete the course will receive an SMB TikTok Pro digital badge
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: TikTok’s business arm is launching an academy for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their understanding of the platform.

It is the first-of-its-kind virtual educational platform from TikTok in the company’s Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, which has been created specifically with SMBs and boutique agencies in mind.

The first module available to SMBs delves into TikTok For Business’ Self-Serve Ads platform. It consists of a four-part video educational series that looks to simplify the app for business owners who are not familiar with the platform. The module is designed to be followed on the desktop screen so viewers can use TikTok on their phones simultaneously.

“From introducing participants to the TikTok app to demonstrating how they can sign up to the Self-Serve ads, to best practice on optimizing their content and performance, to finally creating their first campaign, this module will provide participants with a shortcut to unlocking the potential of TikTok for their business,” Shant Oknayan, TikTok’s general manager of global business solutions MENAT, told Arab News.

All participants who complete the course will receive an SMB TikTok Pro digital badge.

TikTok For Business will be adding more educational modules to the TikTok SMB Academy throughout the year.

Turkish journalist briefly detained over cartoon tweet

Turkish journalist briefly detained over cartoon tweet
Turkish journalist briefly detained over cartoon tweet

Turkish journalist briefly detained over cartoon tweet
  • Cumhuriyet journalist posted a tweet of a cartoon depicting a cleaner appearing to disinfect the mind of a religious cleric
  • Daily quoted journalist Enver Aysever saying "they do this on purpose to taint my reputation and put an end to my columns in Cumhuriyet,"
AFP

ISTANBUL: A top Turkish opposition daily’s columnist, who posted a tweet of a cartoon depicting a cleaner appearing to disinfect a religious cleric’s mind, was briefly detained on Wednesday.
Cumhuriyet journalist Enver Aysever could face a one-and-half-year imprisonment after Turkish prosecutors charged him over his tweet, dating from 2020, that it “denigrated religious values observed by a part of the public.”
The cartoon showed a cleaner, dressed in white protective overalls, spraying disinfectant into the cracked-open head of a heavily bearded man who appeared to represent conservative Muslims in Turkey.
Aysever was brought and questioned by the police on Wednesday and later released, Cumhuriyet said.
The paper quoted the journalist as saying “they do this on purpose to taint my reputation and put an end to my columns in Cumhuriyet,” after his release.
Defending the journalist, Canan Kaftancioglu, the Istanbul chairwoman of the main opposition CHP party, tweeted that “under the (ruling) AKP government, humor ... has been banned.”
Seeing many of its journalists land in court, Turkey’s oldest daily, Cumhuriyet was founded in 1924 and is considered a thorn in the side of President Recep Tayyip Erodgan’s government.
The paper is owned by a foundation that ensures its independence, making it one of Turkey’s few media outlets not subservient to big industrial holding companies close to Erdogan.
Cumhuriyet riled Turkish officials in 2015 by reproducing a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad in the wake of the deadly attack on the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
Turkey is one of the world’s leading jailer of journalists, ranking 154th in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO
Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO
  • In his new role, he will lead a team of over 100 professionals based in Riyadh and Jeddah
DUBAI: Multinational advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe has promoted Thamer Farsi to the role of CEO for its Saudi operations, effective immediately.

Farsi joined the conglomerate in 2008 and became regional managing director of Publicis Communications for Saudi Arabia in 2018. He then took over as chief operating officer last year.

In his new role, he will lead a team of over 100 professionals based in Riyadh and Jeddah across the group’s marketing, creative, media and PR activities.

“Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market for the Groupe, and it is exciting to be led by talented Saudis both at CEO and creative level,” Raja Trad, executive chairman of Publicis for the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.

“This is testament to our people-first approach and is instrumental in fueling collaborative relationships with client teams.”

Farsi brings over 16 years of experience in the areas of marketing communication, communication strategy and client management within different industries.

He has played a key role in transforming Publicis to enhance its digital and social media solutions.

Farsi said: “Publicis Groupe has a deeply rooted commitment to fulfilling the Kingdom’s vision of establishing an empowered Saudi workforce. From the onset, developing our cadre of professionals to work on key Saudi and multinational clients has been an overarching priority.”

