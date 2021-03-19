You are here

China says ‘strong smell of gunpowder’ sensed in US talks

Above, top American and Chinese officials during the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska. (AFP)
AP

  • American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a ‘solemn response’
AP

BEIJING: China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after US officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.
Zhao accused the US side of overrunning the agreed time for opening remarks, prompting the sharp response from the Chinese delegation.
The meetings, set to continue Friday, come amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s territorial claims to Taiwan and islands in the South China and East China seas.
China has also strongly objected to US calls for greater transparency about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
“It was the US side that ... provoked the dispute in the first place, so the two sides had a strong smell of gunpowder and drama from the beginning in the opening remarks. It was not the original intention of the Chinese side,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
At the Alaska meeting, Blinken affirmed US solidarity with its allies in pushing back against China’s increasing efforts to spread its authoritarian mode of government through political and economic pressure. Yang responded with a list of Chinese complaints, accusing Washington of hypocrisy for criticizing Beijing on human rights and other issues at a time when the United States itself has been roiled by domestic discontent.
Blinken said China’s actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability, and thus the US was obligated to raise them publicly. Yang responded by accusing the US of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was “condescension” from Blinken, Sullivan and other US officials.
The State Department also accused the Chinese delegation of exceeding the time limit for opening statements and suggested it seemed “intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance.”

Topics: US China

Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit
  • Calls on Afghanistan’s warring sides to reach an immediate cease-fire
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to accelerate peace talks after Russia hosted an international conference aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a senior Afghan official.
The move comes after Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan’s warring sides to reach an immediate cease-fire.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
  • The Philippines is seeing a spike in new cases, including those with more transmissible variants
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Friday recorded 7,103 new coronavirus cases, the country’s biggest daily increase in infections, and 13 more deaths.
The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 648,066 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,900. The Philippines, its capital region in particular, is seeing a spike in new cases, including those with more transmissible variants.

Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
  • 52 countries with a combined population of 1.4 billion people have approved Sputnik V for use
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Friday its shot had been approved for use in the Philippines, becoming the 52nd country to give the green light to the Russian jab.
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, which backed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement the jab was registered “under the emergency use authorization procedure.”
The Philippines announced this week it plans to close its borders to foreigners beginning March 20 and limit entry to its own citizens to halt the spread of new cases.
The temporary measures come after the number of daily cases hit a seven-month high on Monday.
Moscow’s wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said the announcement Friday means that now 52 countries with a combined population of 1.4 billion people have approved Sputnik V for use.
Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF’s CEO, said in the statement that the Philippines was “among the first to show interest in the Sputnik vaccine after it was registered in Russia”.
He added that Sputnik V’s registration provides the Philippines “with access to one of the best vaccines, which is already saving lives around the world.”
Moscow registered the jab in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and over 90 percent effective.
Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik V – named after the Soviet-era satellite – over concerns the Kremlin would use it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

Topics: Philippines Russia Coronavirus Sputnik V

India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
  • The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest in more than three months, as the worst-hit states, such as western industrialized Maharashtra, adopted fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.
The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
  • Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted in Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the situation there.
“I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar,” he said in a virtual address. Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Topics: Indonesia Myanmar ASEAN

