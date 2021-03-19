You are here

Meghan Markle had sights set on She-Rah not Cinderella in her dreams of being a princess, report revealed

From the power of Greyskull to Buckingham Palace – Meghan’s dreams were more superhero She-Rah than Cinderella. (AFP/Supplied)
  • Meghan blogged about being She-Rah rather than a Cinderella princess
  • The former actor said she never really knew much about the royals before marrying her prince
DUBAI: Meghan Markle was after the title of princess long before hooking up with British royal, Prince Harry, a new report in British national, the Sun on Sunday revealed, citing blogs she wrote seven years ago.

But the former actress-cum-Duchess of Sussex wasn’t talking about the kind found in fairytales – she wanted to be a superhero.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ Markle wrote in 2014, referring to the 1980s sword-wielding twin sister of the cartoon character He-Man.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” the Duchess added.

But Markle recently told Oprah Winfrey that she had never considered what it would be like to marry a real-life prince, despite tying the knot four years later with Prince Harry in May, 2018.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Markle said.

The 39-year-old said she had no clue about the British royal family before wedding her royal beaux and she claimed that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton made her cry..

“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” she explained – talk about the royals, she said - “wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home.”

  • Traditionally the President is the first to leave the room - except on the occassion
  • But a slip of the tongue sets the social media tongues wagging as Harris appears to be promoted
DUBAI: Everyone knows the office of the President of America is not one person – but you don’t turn your back on the man… Right? Well someone had better tell Vide President Kamala Harris that little gem of etiquette, as she appeared to forget it after Biden’s speech on Thursday.

After, what was undoubtedly a moving speech about the those who had died since the start of the pandemic, President Joe Biden turned from the press, questions still being asked, and walked towards the door – but Harris beat him to it, racing ahead as if she couldn’t leave the room fast enough.

All Biden could do was stand back and let her through – no doubt trying to avoid that truly awkward situation when two people try to exit a room at the same time and end up wedged at the shoulders – hardly a scene for a president.

 

 

But then one might ask who is the president? Social media is alive with comments on an earlier gaffe Biden made, when with a slip of the tongue, he referred to Harris as the President.

Now #PresidentHarris is trending on social media after the Vice President’s gaffe and Joe Biden’s own mistake..

“When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of Arizona…” he said.

 

 

He seemed to pause briefly, but continued with his speech, presumable thinking no one would notice…except those that did of course.

“Biden just referred to his VP as #PresidentHarris. Mistake or predicting future??” Tweeted Dr Alexes Harris.

 

 

Dr Harris wasn’t the only one to suggest this might have been a moment of clairvoyancy.

“Looks like @JoeBiden has one eye on the future.” Steve W wrote.

 

 

And it wasn’t just predictions of the future that were suggested, others wondered if Biden and Harris were on a job share scheme.

“Y'all, for the record, I'm 100% fine with Biden and Harris co-POTUSing” quipped Matt Murchison in his tweet.

 

 

It might be a preparation for the next election?

“@POTUS  is just planting a subliminal message for 2028.” Suggests Dr. Bobby Sands.

 

 

Others are meanwhile suggesting that not only is it a prediction, but if said enough times – it might happen.

“He’s just speaking it into existence.” Writes Jenn ⚯͛△⃒⃘

 

 

And if that were the case, then of course other politicians might want to start moving their focus.

“Mitt Romney already pledging to work with #PresidentHarris,” suggested w2beavfan.

 

 

WATCH: Eco-friendly London taxi arrives in Dubai

  • Famous black cab inspires new fleet of taxis in the UAE
DUBAI: Dubai residents will look twice when the familiar curved silhouette of the famous London black cab appears on the roads of the emirate.

Aptly called “London taxi,” the vehicle launched in February and is being trialled at Dubai International Airport.

The eye-catching taxi features the famous black color and curved design of the British cab.

Managed by Dubai Taxi Cooperation, the eco-friendly taxis are based on a hybrid design using electricity and fuel.

“It is part of our strategic plan to boost the limousine sector and the taxi sector with a wonderful and a reliable car,” Mansoor Rahma Al-Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Cooperation, told Arab News.

He said the new taxi will offer customers a greater choice of services.

“The London taxi is one of the newest features in our fleet.”

Along with its dual engine, the London taxi also has an accelerated braking system and a battery that can be recharged in only 30 minutes.

The cab’s roomy interior includes six seats in a separate cabin and access for disabled passengers.

The taxi is fitted with satellite-based navigation, voice command system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning system in addition to WiFi.

“We began the trial at Dubai airport because the first sight of anything in Dubai takes place at the airport itself,” said Al-Falasi.

“We have also started to collaborate with several of our partners in different hotels and Dubai World Trade Center. This is how we promote our services. We begin with the airport, then with other major landmarks in Dubai and then in other in-demand areas.”

The taxi’s launch date for the city of Dubai has yet to be announced.

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

  • “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it,” Weerasekera said
  • The wearing of the burqa was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by militants
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country’s minority Muslim population.
Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on “national security” grounds.
“In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it.”
The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.
Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defense secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.
Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.
Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.
“Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children,” he said.
The government’s moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims — against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.
This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

WATCH: Houthi leader slammed after claiming US ‘spreading AIDS and cancer across Yemen’

  • Al-Houthi says US have been spreading disease across Yemen
  • Houthi leader says US is fighting traditional Yemeni atire
JEDDAH: The leader of the Houthi militia, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, says the US is responsible for the spread of AIDS and cancer in Yemen, while also calling on people to ditch the ceremonial sword and national atire in favor of western clothes – a claim which has been met with scorn and mockery across social media in the country.

Speaking on a video from his hideout in Saada, Al-Houthi, made his unsupported claims on the anniversary of the death of the group’s figurehead Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi.

“The Americans have done all they could to spread AIDS in Yemen, and they have even promoted it to the extent that the disease has been widely featured in newspapers,” Al-Houthi said.

Al-Houthi went on to claim that the US was also fighting to undermine traditional Yemeni attire to stop men carrying daggers, encouraging students, politicians and social elites to shun such items in favor of pants and other forms of Western dress.

But various Yemeni social media users were less than impressed by Al-Houthi’s claims, with several openly mocking him.

Ali Al-Bukhaiti tweeted: “Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi's speech yesterday is the stupidest, and it will be a stain and a backwardness on the group, with what he carried of stupid and funny heresy”

 

 

Abdul-Nasser Al-Mamlouh, editor-in-chief of Yemen Today, tweetd: “The US has encouraged the students, elite and politicians in Yemen to wear pants instead of wearing daggers! This stupidity should be published in all languages so that the entire world can realize the size of the calamity the Houthis left in Yemen.”

 

 

Abdurrahman Jaber tweeted: “The Houthis are simultaneously attacking KSA, Marib, launching a war in Taiz, burning African refugees in Sanaa and planting more mines on Yemeni soil. In such a time, the Houthi leader comes out to say that wearing pants is a US conspiracy.”

 

 

Drone promo video for Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral

  • James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy series, tweeted the video to his 800,000 followers
LONDON: Footage of a video tour of a Minneapolis bowling alley filmed on a drone has been praised by the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director along with thousands of other social media users. 

The 90-second clip, shot by 25-year-old cinematographer Jay Christensen, has been viewed millions of times online since it was posted and shared widely earlier this week.

James Gunn, who directed the Marvel series, tweeted the video to his 800,000 followers, inviting Chistensen and clip director Anthony Jaska to join him in London later in the year for the shooting of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The drone shooting the video, filmed at the city’s Bryant-Lake Bowl, follows bowling balls down alleys and takes viewers behind the alley's reset mechanism, back out onto the floor and into the bar and its on-site theater.

Christensen, who lives near the bowling alley, was struck by the destruction and rebuilding along Lake Street following last year's rioting after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, according to the Sun Tribune.

“It made me think, what’s the future of Lake Street going to look like?” he said. “Bryant-Lake Bowl is a staple in the community, and not having it be that way didn’t sit well with me.”

He asked the bowling alley's owner for permission, who allowed them to film during after-hours because of COVID-19 restrictions. 

Christensen and Gunn said they were just having fun putting the film together this month and never expected all the attention.

* With AP

