Meghan Markle had sights set on She-Rah not Cinderella in her dreams of being a princess, report revealed

DUBAI: Meghan Markle was after the title of princess long before hooking up with British royal, Prince Harry, a new report in British national, the Sun on Sunday revealed, citing blogs she wrote seven years ago.
But the former actress-cum-Duchess of Sussex wasn’t talking about the kind found in fairytales – she wanted to be a superhero.
“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ Markle wrote in 2014, referring to the 1980s sword-wielding twin sister of the cartoon character He-Man.
“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” the Duchess added.
But Markle recently told Oprah Winfrey that she had never considered what it would be like to marry a real-life prince, despite tying the knot four years later with Prince Harry in May, 2018.
“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Markle said.
The 39-year-old said she had no clue about the British royal family before wedding her royal beaux and she claimed that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton made her cry..
“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” she explained – talk about the royals, she said - “wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home.”