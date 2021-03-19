Meghan Markle had sights set on She-Rah not Cinderella in her dreams of being a princess, report revealed

#PresidentHarris trends after VP commits fat faux-pas at Joe Biden’s first press conference

DUBAI: Everyone knows the office of the President of America is not one person – but you don’t turn your back on the man… Right? Well someone had better tell Vide President Kamala Harris that little gem of etiquette, as she appeared to forget it after Biden’s speech on Thursday.

After, what was undoubtedly a moving speech about the those who had died since the start of the pandemic, President Joe Biden turned from the press, questions still being asked, and walked towards the door – but Harris beat him to it, racing ahead as if she couldn’t leave the room fast enough.

All Biden could do was stand back and let her through – no doubt trying to avoid that truly awkward situation when two people try to exit a room at the same time and end up wedged at the shoulders – hardly a scene for a president.

But then one might ask who is the president? Social media is alive with comments on an earlier gaffe Biden made, when with a slip of the tongue, he referred to Harris as the President.

Now #PresidentHarris is trending on social media after the Vice President’s gaffe and Joe Biden’s own mistake..

“When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of Arizona…” he said.

He seemed to pause briefly, but continued with his speech, presumable thinking no one would notice…except those that did of course.

“Biden just referred to his VP as #PresidentHarris. Mistake or predicting future??” Tweeted Dr Alexes Harris.

Dr Harris wasn’t the only one to suggest this might have been a moment of clairvoyancy.

“Looks like @JoeBiden has one eye on the future.” Steve W wrote.

And it wasn’t just predictions of the future that were suggested, others wondered if Biden and Harris were on a job share scheme.

“Y'all, for the record, I'm 100% fine with Biden and Harris co-POTUSing” quipped Matt Murchison in his tweet.

Looks like @JoeBiden

has one eye on the future.#presidentharris.#FreudianSlip



It might be a preparation for the next election?

“@POTUS is just planting a subliminal message for 2028.” Suggests Dr. Bobby Sands.

Others are meanwhile suggesting that not only is it a prediction, but if said enough times – it might happen.

“He’s just speaking it into existence.” Writes Jenn ⚯͛△⃒⃘

And if that were the case, then of course other politicians might want to start moving their focus.

“Mitt Romney already pledging to work with #PresidentHarris,” suggested w2beavfan.