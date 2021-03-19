You are here

  Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Yatta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
“A citizen who was shot in the head with live ammunition died,” the ministry said, adding the incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the report.

Algerians stranded for 3 weeks in Paris airport

Algerians stranded for 3 weeks in Paris airport
  • 2 young girls, 75-year-old woman among group of 26 stranded travelers
  • Algiers closed borders after detecting UK variant of COVID-19
LONDON: Twenty-six Algerians returning home from the UK have been trapped in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport for three weeks because of COVID-19 measures.

The 26 people, including two young girls and a 75-year-old woman, have appealed to Algeria’s president to help them get home.

Their flights to Algeria were canceled after the UK variant of COVID-19 was detected in the North African country on Feb. 25.

The group, which includes British citizens, has been sleeping rough in the airport and surviving off donations from volunteers.

Air Algeria had been providing the group members with food, but stopped after they refused its offer of returning them to the UK.

One member is being cared for in hospital, while the rest receive a doctor’s visit every day. They have access to showers in a zone of the airport where there is a hotel, but they are charged €20 ($24) to use them.

“Everyone has important personal reasons to go to Algeria. My wife is there and has had COVID-19. I gave up my flat and job. Otherwise we’d go back to the UK,” said one man who wished to remain anonymous.

“It is miserable here. How long can you keep sleeping on the floor before you crack? Two weeks, three weeks, four?”

Algeria has implemented very strict border controls throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Most air and sea connections have been canceled, leaving thousands of Algerians stranded.

The Algerian Embassy in France said its consul had met the group at the airport on March 2 “to tell them it was necessary for them to go back to their place of residence until the borders reopened.”

They were told that Algiers had decided to close the borders on Feb. 28 and that no exception would be made, it said.

The French airports authority has said it is doing its best to help the group. “It is a precarious situation, but we have no say over what happens to them,” a spokesperson said. “It is down to the Algerian authorities and Air Algeria.”

Turkey detains 20 in raids targeting Kurdish militants

Turkey detains 20 in raids targeting Kurdish militants
  • Anti-terrorism police carried out simultaneous raids in four Istanbul districts early on Friday
ANKARA: Turkish police have detained some 20 people in raids against suspected Kurdish militants, including three top local officials of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, the state-run news agency reported Friday.
Separately, Ozturk Turkdogan, the chairman of Turkey’s Human Rights Association, IHD, was also detained in Ankara following a raid on his home, the association announced on Twitter.
The raids in Ankara and Istanbul came days after a top prosecutor filed a case with Turkey’s highest court seeking to disband the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, accusing it of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The European Union and the United States criticized the move, saying it would violate the rights of millions of HDP voters in Turkey.
The Anadolu Agency said anti-terrorism police carried out simultaneous raids in four Istanbul districts early on Friday, detaining 10 people suspected of engaging in “acts on behalf of the PKK.”
Ten other people were detained in Ankara, where the raids focused on a PKK-linked group suspected of coordinating the militants’ actions, according to Anadolu.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU.
It was not immediately known why Turkdogan, a top human rights activist who was involved in failed peace talks with the PKK between 2013 and 2015, was detained. IHD said its lawyer were trying to obtain information about his case.
“His arrest is a blatant human rights violation,” the IHD stated on Twitter. “He must be released now.”

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor
  • Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal
  • Iran earlier agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak under the agreement
DUBAI: Iran will cold test its redesigned Arak nuclear reactor as prelude to fully commissioning it later in the year, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Friday.
Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by local media as saying the cold testing, which usually include the initial startup of fluid systems and support systems, will take place early in the Iranian new year that begins this Sunday.
“In other words, we have advanced work in the field of fuel, storage, etc,” Kamalvandi said.
Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the 2015 international nuclear deal in an apparent bid to pressure US President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s abandonment of the agreement. Both sides are locked in a standoff over who should move first to save the deal.
Iran agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak – about 250 kilometers southwest of Tehran – under the 2015 deal. It was allowed to produce a limited amount of heavy water and Tehran has been working on redesigning the reactor. It says it plans to make isotopes for medical and agricultural use.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states earlier this week that Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant with a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4, in a further breach of the deal.
Last year Iran started moving three cascades, or clusters, of different advanced models of centrifuge from an above-ground plant at Natanz to its below-ground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). It is already enriching underground with IR-2m centrifuges. The deal only lets it enrich there with first-generation IR-1 machines.
Iran is enriching up to 20 percent purity at another plant, Fordow.

Jordan to receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year

Jordan to receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year
DUBAI: Jordan will receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year, the office of Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh said.
The expected deliveries include 2.2 million doses from the Pfizer-BioNTech, 2 million doses from Sinopharm, 2 million from AstraZeneca, 2 million from COVAX Facility and 2 million from Sputnik, state news agency Petra reported, citing the office of the prime ministry.
These vaccines have been approved for use by various health agencies including the World Health Organization, the European Medicines Agency and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration.
Al-Khasawneh said the coronavirus pandemic had imposed a big pressure on the Kingdom’s hospitals in the central governorates of Amman, Balqa, Zarqa and Madaba with occupancy rates going as high as 77 per cent for intensive care rooms and more than 30 percent for ventilators.
Jordan has tightened public health and safety measures, including a targeted lockdown in areas, to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.
The measures taken by the government recently were absolutely necessary in an attempt to flatten the epidemic curve, Al-Khasawneh said.
Jordan reported 9,192 new coronavirus cases overnight, with 74 fatalities, bringing the country’s caseload to 514,107 including 5,627 deaths.

Dubai announces Ramadan COVID-19 precautionary measures

Dubai announces Ramadan COVID-19 precautionary measures
  • Tarawih prayers can be performed in mosques on the condition that precautionary measures are applied
  • The country’s education ministry has not yet decided on the learning method of the next academic year
DUBAI: Dubai has urged people not to hold large gatherings during Ramadan, as part of its measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency WAM reported.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also called on the public to avoid exposing the elderly and people with chronic diseases to coronavirus risks.
Ramadan and donation tents are also prohibited in the city, the committee said, adding that Tarawih prayers can be performed in mosques on the condition that precautionary measures are applied.
Tarawih prayers can be held only for a maximum of 30 minutes, the report said.
The Qiyam-ul-layl prayers, which are performed during the last 10 days of the month, will be announced later based on an up to date evaluation of the situation, it added.
Meanwhile, the country’s education ministry has not yet decided on the learning method of the next academic year, saying it depends on the “health conditions” closer to the time.
The ministry added that the decision will be made in the interest of students and educational staff.
The UAE is also reviewing the hybrid learning model that includes both distance education and in-person classes.
The country on Thursday recorded 2,101 new COVID-19 infections, 2,628 recoveries and 10 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 434,465, with 416,105 recoveries and 1,424 deaths.

