  Crackdown on Turkey's pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids

Crackdown on Turkey's pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids
People stage a protest in support of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democracy Party, or HDP, Istanbul, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids
  • Human rights groups call for release of prominent civil society figure Ozturk Turkdogan
  • Former president warns of international “isolation” amid US, EU criticism
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Following its lawsuit to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the Turkish government’s crackdown against the party escalated on Friday morning, with dawn raids carried out on houses in Istanbul, Ankara and several other cities detaining dozens of people, including local HDP executives.

The government claims the HDP has ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which the HDP denies.

On March 17, a prosecutor filed a case with the Constitutional Court of Turkey to ban the HDP, the third largest party in the Turkish Parliament, representing 6 million voters at the 2018 election

The move, criticized by the US and the EU, was denounced by the HDP as a “political coup” not based on legal grounds.

“Even after all of (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan’s authoritarian repression against his political opponents, actually shutting down an opposition party always seemed like a bridge too far,” Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey program coordinator at the Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED), told Arab News.

“Given that Erdogan himself has suffered from anti-democratic party closures throughout his political career, it may still prove too politically costly for him to pursue the closure of the HDP,” she added.

Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) survived a closure case of its own in 2008 after an indictment brought by the then chief prosecutor, seeking to bar it and its leaders from politics. The Constitutional Court decided instead to cut the party’s state funding due to its “anti-secular” practices.

According to Tahiroglu, the latest government moves to ban the HDP from the political scene, and the recent crackdown on party officials, aims to appease the AKP’s far-right coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party.

But, she said, even the threat of closing down the HDP would benefit Erdogan by driving a wedge in the opposition coalition, forcing politicians to either come out in support of the move, thereby alienating liberal and Kurdish voters, or oppose the move, alienating nationalists.

On Thursday, former Turkish President Abdullah Gul, a staunch critic of Erdogan, warned that attempts to close the HDP will damage Turkey greatly, adding that similar moves against pro-Kurdish parties in the past had resulted in “Turkey’s isolation.”

Despite up to 600 officials facing expulsion from political life, the HDP is expected to regroup under a new brand, but with similar ideological beliefs, if officially closed.

“The ongoing crackdowns against the HDP are bad enough for Turkish democracy. But given the Biden administration’s emphasis on democratic values, the closure of an opposition party should be a red line,” Tahiroglu said.

In Ankara, Ozturk Turkdogan, the chairman of Human Rights Association (IHD), was also detained during the raids, with no official statement given as to why.

Turkdogan was recently criticized by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu after he condemned the government for risking the lives of 13 people during a military operation in northern Iraq’s Gara Mountains, where Turkish hostages were being held, and were later executed, by the PKK.

Soylu reacted angrily to Turkdogan’s criticism, calling the IHD a “cursed association.”

The IHD has previously acted as an intermediary between the PKK and the state to return hostages, including 20 captives who were returned to Turkey in 2015.

Turkdogan also recently criticized the government’s new Human Rights Action Plan, claiming that it was little more than window dressing, and that it should include measures to protect human rights activists and associations.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) released a statement on Friday, calling for the immediate release of Turkdogan.

“The arrest and search of Turkdogan’s (house) continues a systematic pattern of misuse of criminal law to harass and persecute human rights defenders and lawyers in Turkey in recent years,” said the ICJ’s Europe and Central Asia Program Director Roisin Pillay.

“Turkdogan must be released immediately. If he remains in detention then he must be ensured immediate and confidential access to a lawyer, and be informed of the nature of any charges against him and brought promptly before a court.”

Topics: Turkey Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)

Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Turkey’s Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’

Turkey’s Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’
  • ‘Mr. Biden’s statements about Mr. Putin are not fitting of a president’
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Joe Biden’s comments about Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in which he said he thought he was a killer, were “unacceptable” and unfitting of a US president.
In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesday, Biden said “I do” when asked if he believed Putin was a killer, prompting US-Russia ties to sink to a new low. Putin later responded that “he who said it, did it.”
“Mr. Biden’s statements about Mr. Putin are not fitting of a president, and a president coming out and using such remarks against the president of a country like Russia is truly unacceptable, not something that can be stomached,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.
“In my opinion, Mr. Putin has done what is necessary by giving a very, very smart and elegant answer,” he added.
Ties between Ankara and Washington, NATO allies, have been strained over a host of issues in recent years including Turkey’s record on human rights and freedoms, its acquisition of Russian defense systems and policy differences in Syria.
The United States, which along with other western allies has accused Ankara of straying from NATO and the western bloc, last year imposed sanctions on Turkey over the Russian defenses. Turkey called that a “grave mistake.”
Erdogan, who had a close relationship with former President Donald Trump, has yet to speak to Biden since he took office in January.
Turkey and Russia have developed strong strategic relations in recent years despite backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Libya. Erdogan has frequently met with and held calls with Putin, whom he calls a friend.

Topics: US Russia Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank
  • Incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
“A citizen who was shot in the head with live ammunition died,” the ministry said, adding the incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the report.

Topics: Israel West Bank

Algerians stranded for 3 weeks in Paris airport

Algerians stranded for 3 weeks in Paris airport
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Algerians stranded for 3 weeks in Paris airport

Algerians stranded for 3 weeks in Paris airport
  • 2 young girls, 75-year-old woman among group of 26 stranded travelers
  • Algiers closed borders after detecting UK variant of COVID-19
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Twenty-six Algerians returning home from the UK have been trapped in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport for three weeks because of COVID-19 measures.

The 26 people, including two young girls and a 75-year-old woman, have appealed to Algeria’s president to help them get home.

Their flights to Algeria were canceled after the UK variant of COVID-19 was detected in the North African country on Feb. 25.

The group, which includes British citizens, has been sleeping rough in the airport and surviving off donations from volunteers.

Air Algeria had been providing the group members with food, but stopped after they refused its offer of returning them to the UK.

One member is being cared for in hospital, while the rest receive a doctor’s visit every day. They have access to showers in a zone of the airport where there is a hotel, but they are charged €20 ($24) to use them.

“Everyone has important personal reasons to go to Algeria. My wife is there and has had COVID-19. I gave up my flat and job. Otherwise we’d go back to the UK,” said one man who wished to remain anonymous.

“It is miserable here. How long can you keep sleeping on the floor before you crack? Two weeks, three weeks, four?”

Algeria has implemented very strict border controls throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Most air and sea connections have been canceled, leaving thousands of Algerians stranded.

The Algerian Embassy in France said its consul had met the group at the airport on March 2 “to tell them it was necessary for them to go back to their place of residence until the borders reopened.”

They were told that Algiers had decided to close the borders on Feb. 28 and that no exception would be made, it said.

The French airports authority has said it is doing its best to help the group. “It is a precarious situation, but we have no say over what happens to them,” a spokesperson said. “It is down to the Algerian authorities and Air Algeria.”

Topics: France

Turkey detains 20 in raids targeting Kurdish militants

Turkey detains 20 in raids targeting Kurdish militants
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Turkey detains 20 in raids targeting Kurdish militants

Turkey detains 20 in raids targeting Kurdish militants
  • Anti-terrorism police carried out simultaneous raids in four Istanbul districts early on Friday
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

ANKARA: Turkish police have detained some 20 people in raids against suspected Kurdish militants, including three top local officials of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, the state-run news agency reported Friday.
Separately, Ozturk Turkdogan, the chairman of Turkey’s Human Rights Association, IHD, was also detained in Ankara following a raid on his home, the association announced on Twitter.
The raids in Ankara and Istanbul came days after a top prosecutor filed a case with Turkey’s highest court seeking to disband the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, accusing it of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The European Union and the United States criticized the move, saying it would violate the rights of millions of HDP voters in Turkey.
The Anadolu Agency said anti-terrorism police carried out simultaneous raids in four Istanbul districts early on Friday, detaining 10 people suspected of engaging in “acts on behalf of the PKK.”
Ten other people were detained in Ankara, where the raids focused on a PKK-linked group suspected of coordinating the militants’ actions, according to Anadolu.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU.
It was not immediately known why Turkdogan, a top human rights activist who was involved in failed peace talks with the PKK between 2013 and 2015, was detained. IHD said its lawyer were trying to obtain information about his case.
“His arrest is a blatant human rights violation,” the IHD stated on Twitter. “He must be released now.”

Topics: Turkey

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor
  • Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal
  • Iran earlier agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak under the agreement
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will cold test its redesigned Arak nuclear reactor as prelude to fully commissioning it later in the year, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Friday.
Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by local media as saying the cold testing, which usually include the initial startup of fluid systems and support systems, will take place early in the Iranian new year that begins this Sunday.
“In other words, we have advanced work in the field of fuel, storage, etc,” Kamalvandi said.
Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the 2015 international nuclear deal in an apparent bid to pressure US President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s abandonment of the agreement. Both sides are locked in a standoff over who should move first to save the deal.
Iran agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak – about 250 kilometers southwest of Tehran – under the 2015 deal. It was allowed to produce a limited amount of heavy water and Tehran has been working on redesigning the reactor. It says it plans to make isotopes for medical and agricultural use.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states earlier this week that Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant with a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4, in a further breach of the deal.
Last year Iran started moving three cascades, or clusters, of different advanced models of centrifuge from an above-ground plant at Natanz to its below-ground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). It is already enriching underground with IR-2m centrifuges. The deal only lets it enrich there with first-generation IR-1 machines.
Iran is enriching up to 20 percent purity at another plant, Fordow.

Topics: Iran

