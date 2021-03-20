You are here

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for COVID-hit poor nations

SDRs, created by the International Monetary Fund in 1969, play an influential role in global finance and help governments protect their financial reserves against global currency fluctuations. (AP)
SDRs, created by the International Monetary Fund in 1969, play an influential role in global finance and help governments protect their financial reserves against global currency fluctuations. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: G7 finance ministers have agreed to support “sizeable” IMF aid for the poorest nations hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain said Friday, vowing that no country would be left behind.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s upbeat declaration came after hosting an online gathering with counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
“G7 finance ministers agreed to support a new and sizeable International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDR) allocation, helping vulnerable countries get through the current crisis,” said a statement from the Treasury.
“This significant milestone lays the groundwork for a potential agreement at the G20 and International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings in April.”
Friday’s gathering, held virtually due to coronavirus, follows a similar event in February and comes before a center-piece G7 summit later this year in Britain.
“Today’s milestone agreement among the G7 paves the way for crucial and concerted action to support the world’s low-income countries, ensuring that no country is left behind in the global economic recovery from coronavirus,” noted Sunak, who chaired the meeting.
SDRs, created by the International Monetary Fund in 1969, play an influential role in global finance and help governments protect their financial reserves against global currency fluctuations.
It is also used as the basis of loans from the IMF’s crucial crisis-lending facilities.
While not a true currency itself — there are no SDR coins or banknotes — the IMF uses it to calculate its loans to needy countries, and to set the interest rates on those loans.
Friday’s statement added that SDRs would “boost members’ reserves and provide liquidity for vulnerable countries, freeing up resources to pay for crucial needs such as vaccines and food imports, and improve the buffers of emerging markets and low-income countries.”
Ahead of Friday’s huddle, Sunak had already held telephone talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the topic of development aid.
Later this year, G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden will meet at a seaside retreat in Cornwall, southwest England, on June 11-13, after last year’s summit in the US was shelved because of the pandemic.

Stocks fall, led by bank shares; oil steadies after plunge

Stocks fall, led by bank shares; oil steadies after plunge
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: A gauge of global stocks fell on Friday as declines in US bank shares weighed on the S&P 500 after the Federal Reserve said it would let a key leverage exemption expire, while oil prices steadied after getting pummeled a day earlier.
Benchmark US Treasury yields, which have driven market moves broadly in recent weeks, hovered near 14-month highs while the US dollar strengthened for a second day.
Big US banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against US Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month after the Fed said it would not extend a temporary waiver that had exempted those assets from a key bank leverage rule.
Stocks globally eased as investors sought the next reasons to add risk following the passing of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, broadening COVID-19 vaccinations and encouraging economic news.
“We have had such a strong period of news-flow and catalysts on the positive end that now that a lot of those have largely been put into the market, we are now a little bit more susceptible to negative news causing big drawdowns,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.2 points, or 0.55 percent, to 32,682.1, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,913.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.93 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,190.09. The S&P 500 banks index dropped 1.9 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.87 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.33 percent.
Markets have been consumed by moves in US bond yields, with investors still digesting the Fed’s meeting earlier this week. The central bank said it expects higher economic growth and inflation in the United States this year, although it repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 1.7281 percent, from 1.729 percent late on Thursday. The 10-year yield hit 1.754 percent on Thursday, its highest level since January 2020.
“Ultimately, what we’re seeing now is a great deal of tension between market prices that embed several rate hikes before the end of 2023 and the Fed’s forecast that doesn’t expect lift-off until 2024,” said Ryan Swift, US bond strategist at BCA Research in Montreal.
The dollar extended gains against major currencies, hitting its highest level in a week.
The dollar index rose 0.208 percent, with the euro down 0.2 percent to $1.1891.
Oil prices gained after falling about 7 percent in the prior session, when a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.
US crude recently rose 0.9 percent to $60.54 per barrel and Brent was at $63.74, up 0.73 percent on the day.

BA owner IAG raises $1.4bn to ride out travel turmoil

BA owner IAG raises $1.4bn to ride out travel turmoil
Updated 11 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways owner IAG raised €1.2 billion ($1.43 billion) in a bond issue it said would help it survive a potentially longer than expected travel downturn.
Airlines are counting on a summer travel reboot after a year of minimal income because of coronavirus restrictions, but rising case numbers in some countries and delays to Europe’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout could derail the recovery.
IAG, which is burning through about €185 million a week as a result of the pandemic, has been cutting costs while flying only 20 percent of its normal capacity.
The owner of Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland said last month it had sufficient liquidity to ride out the crisis but would continue to explore new debt options. On Thursday, it decided to add to its war chest.
It said the proceeds could be used to withstand a more prolonged downturn or provide “flexibility to take advantage of a recovery in demand for air travel.”
Announcing final terms of the bond, IAG said on Friday that demand was higher than expected, enabling it to raise €1.2 billion, more than the €1 billion originally planned.
The senior unsecured bonds which were issued in two tranches with €500 million due in 2025 and €700 million due in 2029, were priced at a yield of 2.75 percent for the first and 3.75 percent for the second tranche.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The government has relied heavily on borrowing as tax receipts have tanked during COVID lockdowns.

● Government has spent £352 billion in emergency measures, particularly for its furlough scheme of paying the lion’s share of private sector wages for millions of Britons.

● Total state debt currently stands at £2.13 trillion, the equivalent of 97.5 percent of Britain’s total GDP. product, according to the ONS. Such a level has not been seen since the early 1960s.

IAG had started marketing the bonds at a yield of 3.25 percent for the four-year and 4.25 percent for the eight-year, but after recording over €3 billion of demand from yield-starved investors, was able to tighten it significantly by 50 basis points on each.
Such a tightening is relatively unusual in the bond market and the final pricing level represents a significant result for a company facing seven-year borrowing costs in excess of 7.5 percent in September in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
In a low rate environment and with economies set to reopen, bond investors have become increasingly keen to buy debt from well-known airlines because it is one of the few sectors still offering a high yield, a source familiar with the deal said.
Although IAG lost its investment grade rating last year after the pandemic wreaked havoc on airlines, progress on COVID-19 vaccinations has led investors to revisit the sector.
Shares in IAG traded down 3.6 percent at 207 pence at 1132 on Friday. The stock has gained 27 percent over the past month.
Lufthansa and easyJet have both tapped bond markets in recent months, with the German airline repaying a big portion of a government bailout after its latest €1.6 billion debt sale and easyJet raising €1.2 billion in February.
BBVA, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander are managing the IAG issue.

Payment startups big winners of e-commerce boom

Payment startups big winners of e-commerce boom
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: They were little known before the pandemic, but startups in the flourishing digital payment industry are now worth a fortune as COVID-19 has forced people to increasingly embrace e-commerce.
Online shopping, contactless card readers and mobile payments are nothing new, but lockdowns and fears of contagion changed consumer behavior during the coronavirus crisis.
“2020 considerably accelerated the shift in consumer preferences to electronic payments and online shopping,” said Marc-Henri Desportes, deputy CEO of Worldline, a French payment and transactions processing firm.
A trio of startups — Stripe, SumUp and Pledg — have benefited from the shift.
Founded by two Irish brothers in 2011, Stripe catapulted to the forefront of the industry after its valuation soared to $95 billion in the past week, nearly tripling since last year.
However, it still has a long way to catch up to the likes of Mastercard, valued above $300 billion.
The California-based payments processing firm reached its new valuation after raising $600 million in funding from investors last weekend.
On Tuesday, the British startup SumUp, which provides card payment terminals and online services, raised €750 million in funding.
On the same day, the Paris-based startup Pledg, which specializes in installment payment services, raised €80 million.
“We’ve done in one year a transformation which would in normal times take three or five years,” said Desportes.

FASTFACTS

● The biggest names in the sector include US firms PayPal, Apple Pay and Visa, and China’s WeChat Pay and Alipay.

● Others on the rise include US firm Square and Dutch-based Adyen.

According a study by the consulting firm Accenture published last year, global payments revenue may rise by $500 billion over the coming years to hit $2 trillion in 2025.
The biggest names in the sector include US firms PayPal, Apple Pay and Visa, and China’s WeChat Pay and Alipay.
Others on the rise include US firm Square and Dutch-based Adyen.
Stripe’s “recent valuation is maybe a signal that the accelerating forces of COVID are going to actually make it a lot easier for fintechs to sort of become more successful with greater market share,” said Matt Palframan, director of financial services research at survey and data firm YouGov.
“The really interesting thing ... is to what extent do consumers go back to how they were living before COVID as we emerge from the crisis and to what extent some of this behavioral change is permanent,” he added.
That question is crucial for fintechs (finance technology companies) like Stripe, which helps online retailers with payments processing, said Palframan.

UK government borrowing at new record

UK government borrowing at new record
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
AFP

  Borrowing last month hit £19.1 billion, a record for February, the Office for National Statistics say
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
AFP

UK government borrowing ballooned in February on emergency support measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.
Borrowing last month hit £19.1 billion ($26.6 billion), a record for February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
That contrasted with just £1.6 billion for the same month one year ago, just before the pandemic took hold.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a substantial impact on the economy and subsequently on public sector borrowing and debt,” the ONS said.
The government has relied heavily on borrowing as tax receipts have tanked during COVID lockdowns.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has spent £352 billion in emergency measures, particularly for its furlough scheme of paying the lion’s share of private sector wages for millions of Britons.
Total state debt currently stands at £2.13 trillion, the equivalent of 97.5 percent of Britain’s total gross domestic product, according to the ONS.
Such a level has not been seen since the early 1960s, it noted.
“Coronavirus has caused one of the largest economic shocks this country has ever faced, which is why we responded with our £352 billion package of support to protect lives and livelihoods,” Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in response to Friday’s grim data.
“This was the fiscally responsible thing to do and the best way to support the public finances in the medium term.
“But I have always said that we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable path once the economy has recovered and at the budget, I set out how we will begin to do just that, providing families and businesses with certainty.”
Sunak signaled that tax rises are likely in the coming years to pay for the emergency support.
He announced plans in his annual budget earlier this month to ramp up tax on company profits to 25 percent by 2023, from the current 19 percent.
In a separate development on Friday, the government announced that it will sell down its stake in state-rescued lender NatWest, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland.
NatWest will pay £1.1 billion to buy back 591 million shares, in a move which trims the government’s stake to 59.8 percent from 61.7 percent.
The UK government rescued RBS at the height of the 2008-09 global financial crisis with £45 billion of taxpayers’ cash in the world’s biggest banking bailout, initially taking an 82-percent stake.

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

  • Expected completion in 2022
  • Currently imports from Jordan and Israel
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Palestine aims to have first cement factory by 2022
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: The Palestinian Investment Fund is pushing ahead with plans for its first cement factory, through an agreement with a group of companies, Asharq reported citing Reuters.
Sanad Industrial company said that the $85 million plant will be built by the Jericho Cement Company, with annual production capacity of 1.1 million tons. That would cover about half of existing domestic demand for cement.
The plant is expected to be completed by 2022.
“The cement mill is one of the most important steps toward achieving self-sufficiency,” Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund said.
Palestine currently imports cement from Jordan, Israel and other countries across the region.
Palestine’s economy contracted by 12 percent in 2020 and the International Monetary Fund expects it to grow by 8 percent in 2021. The population reached 5.1 million in 2020.

