‘Your Future is in Tourism’ campaign meant to help create 1 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have launched Your Future is in Tourism, a campaign designed to help achieve the goals of creating 100,000 jobs for citizens in the tourism sector this year, and 1 million jobs by the end of 2030.
The Ministry of Tourism is working with government and private organizations to provide a variety of training programs, and to support efforts to help Saudis find appropriate jobs in the Kingdom’s developing tourism industry.
Anyone interested in working in the sector can visit the website hcdp.mt.gov.sa to find out more about, and apply for, the Tourism Human Capital Development Program.
The new campaign includes a number of incentives, including enhanced wages for a period of two years, to stimulate the creation of private-sector jobs for Saudis.
Last October, the ministry launched a strategy for localizing jobs and creating more opportunities for Saudis in the sector.
JEDDAH: Two satellites designed and made in Saudi Arabia will be launched on Saturday morning, said Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Authority.
“We congratulate ourselves on launching two satellites for the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and King Saud University (KSU) tomorrow morning, manufactured by Saudi hands,” he said in a video.
One of the satellites, “Shaheen Sat,” will become the 17th KACST spacecraft to be launched in Kazakhstan. It will be used for photography and maritime tracking purposes.
The other satellite, “CubeSat,” has been designed by KSU for educational use. The university will become the first in the Kingdom to launch a satellite into space. The cube-shaped satellite has 10 centimeter dimensions and weighs about 1 kilogram.
KSU will use its ground station for the project. The station can communicate with satellites and the International Space Station.
I am hopeful that great moves and achievements will be made so that we can continue to be in the lead. The Kingdom deserves to be in a position of leadership in everything, including space activities.
Prince Sultan bin Salman, Chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Authority
“I congratulate King Saud University for undertaking these scientific missions that aim to develop the sectors related to the space industry,” said Prince Sultan.
He added: “I must recall a historical stage when the Kingdom, in 1985, participated with a big scientific team in a space mission. Therefore, when we presented the space program of KACST, after receiving the government’s approval, of course. A lot of work had been done already, leading to this construction stage and to the Kingdom’s launching of these satellites in a first step.”
Prince Sultan said that with the establishment of the Saudi Space Authority as an umbrella institution, the Kingdom is looking to produce major achievements in partnership with bodies and institutions that work in the field of scientific research, such as KACST, and others that work in manufacturing, including several Saudi institutions.
The satellite launch is being led by Dr. Saleh Al-Athel, Dr. Mohammed Al-Suwaiyel, Prince Turki bin Saud, Dr. Anas Al-Faris and their colleagues.
“I am hopeful that great moves and achievements will be made so that we can continue to be in the lead. The Kingdom deserves to be in a position of leadership in everything, including space activities,” he added.
Saudi Arabia sees significant increase in active, critical COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14,547,879 PCR tests, with 44,257 carried out in the past 24 hours
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health has said there has been a significant increase in the number of active and critical cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia, and has urged those who would like to take the vaccine to register through its Sehhaty app and select a time slot.
More than 2.7 million people have had a COVID-19 vaccine jab so far at one of the 500 vaccine centers across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia reported five more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,596. The ministry reported 391 new cases on Friday, meaning that 384,271 people have now contracted the disease. There are 3,811 active cases, with 574 of them in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 159 of the new cases were in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Makkah and 11 in Madinah.
In addition, 263 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 373,864 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14,547,879 PCR tests, with 44,257 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Health clinics in the Kingdom, set up by the ministry as testing hubs and treatment centers, have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors
RCU to position AlUla as a leading boutique heritage and cultural destination with the help of its natural assets
Updated 18 min 30 sec ago
Aisha Fareed
JEDDAH: Since Arab News’ first visit to AlUla in 2017, a lot has changed and the scene keeps on evolving rapidly. New dining experiences have been added as well as exciting entertainment activities for adventure-seekers.
One of the latest dining destinations at the heritage site is the renowned private members club, Annabel’s, which opened during the Winter at Tantora event and now returns with a distinguished theme, the Arabian leopard.
The entire club was transformed with a rainforest theme for an event last year to raise funds for the Brazilian rainforest. Coming to AlUla, the club decided to bring a little bit of the rainforest to Hegra to transform the heritage site into an oasis, with a series of themed private dining rooms.
Setting up home within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, this club is promising diners a memorable experience. Annabel’s AlUla is open for dinner daily, serving its signature menu favorites and bespoke mocktails inspired by AlUla.
The other dining experience, Suhail, gathers different local dishes on a single table for those craving a taste of authenticity. The restaurant is named after the shining star Arabs relied on in the past when navigating long journeys.
You’re not going to see a big skyscraper coming in. We have stringent requirements on what can and can’t be built, and how it is developed. Everything will fit into the environment, both from a natural and an aesthetic perspective, without superimposing anything that does not.
Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief destination marketing and management officer
Suhail is a high-end Saudi dining concept combining tradition with luxury, serving traditional home-style food that revives the authentic taste, while offering the genuine Saudi hospitality in an inspired modern design environment.
All dishes have been selected by the restaurant’s executive chef, Rakan Al-Oraifi, who enjoyed media success, appearing on “Top Chef Middle East” and in his own cooking shows in the region. He was named Best Saudi Chef 2018 by the Saudi Tourism Excellence Awards, Best Saudi Chef 2019 and Ambassador for Riyadh Season 2019 by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.
The third eatery is the Pink Camel, a sweet and traditional style bakery at the entrance of the Wadi near the Oasis. Diners can grab a sweet treat or savory snack, a cup of coffee, and enjoy the scenery surrounded by the perfumes and swaying palms.
For adventure tourists, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has added an array of activities, including a thrilling zipline, which reaches speed of more than 100km/h while offering views of the surrounding Hijaz Mountains.
Adventure junkies can also enjoy a high-adrenalin, low-impact ride. Dune buggies will take participants on a journey through peaks and dunes on a designated track designed to showcase the beauty of the desert landscape without disrupting its ecosystem. Rides are offered by experienced guides, who drive visitors through narrow canyons, high sand dunes and challenging areas of Wadi Rum.
While dining and entertainment are part of RCU’s campaign to attract travelers, hospitality and luxury are also part of the commission’s mission.
Arab News spoke to Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief destination marketing and management officer, who walked us through the commission’s plans to position AlUla as a leading boutique heritage and cultural destination.
Arab News was one of the first to experience RCU’s phase zero development. “You’re going to see more development in the Wadi area. This will be our tourism district. You will see a big emphasis on arts and culture in the fall. That will be another asset that will be introduced to visitors, with galleries and exhibits and festivals,” Jones said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
He added: “What we’re trying to do is use all these amazing natural assets and then build infrastructure and put it together in an authentic way. That will invite visitors who are interested in culture, heritage, adventure, culinary offerings and the arts as well.” From a tourism development perspective, Jones said that the commission focused for the last 18 months on putting in place an ecosystem to support the visitor industry. “We didn’t have a really good airport, hotels and restaurants. We didn’t have a renovated and restored old town.”
The RCU also focused on activating adventures for the tourists, including ziplining, hiking, mountain biking, stargazing and horseback riding — all of which has been put in place in the last six months.
Next on the commission’s agenda will be new hotels and spas. “In the next three years we’ll have three Aman resorts that are very high-end. We also have a Banyan Tree, a Sofitel brand, and Habitas, which is a Mexican and US brand that is being built as we speak.”
According to Jones, 172 new hotel rooms will be added to AlUla’s inventory by August this year. The hotels and resorts will include spas, restaurants and outdoor pools for people to enjoy in the summer.
Although AlUla’s activities are year-round, Jones recognizes that the peak seasons will be from October through April, and then the summer will be the low season.
“Think about if you go to the South of France, they’re open from the spring through the fall, and then in the winter they’re closed. During low seasons, visitors will get really good rates,” he added.
“We’re also looking to activate some endurance activities like bike racing and endurance races in the desert to encourage a different type of visitor to come over the summer, and then also students and in educational tours.”
Another major attraction AlUla hosts is the Maraya Hall, which is used for special events and activities during summer. “Good news is it’s beautifully air-conditioned.”
Jones said that everything being built in AlUla is focused on sustainability, and protecting and preserving the natural environment.
“You’re not going to see a big skyscraper coming in. We have stringent requirements on what can and can’t be built, and how it is developed. Everything will fit into the environment, both from a natural and an aesthetic perspective, without superimposing anything that does not.”
Adding in Aman’s reputation for luxury, Jones said that between 2021 and the end of 2023, the commission’s primary focus will be luxury premium travelers.
“However, we don’t want people to come and stay in a luxury hotel that can be anywhere in the world. It has to be authentic and real,” he added. “So you don’t have to worry about checking in and thinking that this could be London or Arizona — it will be very much local and authentic to AlUla.”
Who’s Who: Osama Mohammed Al-Kalthami, chief audit officer of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News
Osama Mohammed Al-Kalthami has been the chief audit officer of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) since April 2020.
Al-Kalthami’s experiences have helped him establish internal audit functions in five of the Kingdom’s top banks, listed companies and gigaprojects under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.
In addition to the DGDA, he has worked for such names as Bank Albilad, the Saudi Chemical Group, the Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. (SAICO), and the Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co.
Prior to joining the DGDA, he served as the assistant general manager of the Saudi Chemical Group. Before that, he served as the group’s director of internal auditing, and prior to that, the secretary of the board auditing committee. Between 2012 and 2015, Al-Kalthami served as the head of the internal audit department at SAICO.
Al-Kalthami has also previously served as a retail banking audit manager in the internal audit division at Bank Albilad, a senior auditor and team leader in the internal audit division of the Arab National Bank (ANB), a credit assistant in credit administration and risk management at ANB, and a customer services representative at Riyad Bank.
Al-Kalthami holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Abdul Aziz University. He also graduated from a business school program studying banking and business English in the UK.
Additionally, Al-Kalthami has attended over 100 training programs around the world, obtaining 40 internal audit certificates from such institutes as the Internal Audit Institute in the US, Moody’s Corporation, KPMG, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Saudi military chief of staff meets Greek counterpart
Updated 20 March 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The military Chief of Staff of Saudi Arabia, Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, met with the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Lt. Gen. Konstantinos Floros, on Friday .
During the meeting, cooperation and joint work relations between the two countries, especially in defense, were discussed, as well as issues of common interest.
Al-Ruwaili attended a flight demonstration by combat aircraft taking part in the “Falcon Eye 1” exercises at the Souda Air Force Base in Greece and met with the participants.
The Saudi Royal Air Force’s F-15C aircraft and the Hellenic Air Force’s F-16, Mirage 2000, and F-4 Phantom aircraft performed sorties and implemented training scenarios, including counter-insurgency and air support operations, and the destruction of ground targets.
Al-Ruwaili said that the Saudi Royal Air Force’s involvement in the “Falcon Eye 1” exercise in Greece comes as part of King Salman’s eagerness to provide unlimited support for the development of the armed forces.
He said that the goal of the exercise is to exchange military expertise between Saudi Arabia and Greece in order to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. This will help raise the level of combat readiness for both forces, he added.