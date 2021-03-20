You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
Curfew violators are made to exercise as punishment as the government imposes curfew hours across Metro Manila in response to the surge of the coronavirus disease on March 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfrtg

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
  • The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Saturday recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections, the second straight day that the country posted a record high in daily reported cases.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 656,056 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,930, after 30 more were recorded on Saturday.
The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, delaying the further reopening of its pandemic-stricken economy.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
World
Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
World
Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
  • The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN, March 20: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,033 to 2,645,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
World
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732
World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
  • Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures
  • Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections.
Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world’s third worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil.
Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered.
Doctors have blamed the fresh infection wave on people’s relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, warning that hospital wards were swiftly filling up in states like Maharashtra.
Maharashtra reported a record 25,681 cases, including 3,000 in the financial capital of Mumbai, over the past 24 hours.
The state of 112 million people has imposed a lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a wider lockdown is an option, according to local media.
The rise in India’s COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September, and had been falling steadily until late last month.
In addition to Maharashtra, the Indian states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh all reported a surge in new cases.
The capital, New Delhi, has reported a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks, prompting city authorities to scale up an immunization drive to 125,000 doses per day, from about 40,000.
Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country’s 1.35 billion people have been inoculated.
The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people, or a fifth of the population, by August. Yet only 42 million have been vaccinated so far, while the world’s biggest vaccine maker has gifted or exported almost 60 million doses.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
World
India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
  • UN rapporteur Tom Andrews calls for sanctions to what he called the generals’ ruthless attacks on the people
  • Myanmar military has shown no sign of being swayed and has defended its takeover
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Opponents of Myanmar’s coup planned more protests on Saturday as international pressure on the military junta to halt its repression of pro-democracy supporters increased, with Asian neighbors joining Western countries in condemning lethal force.
Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the northern ruby mining town of Mogok, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. That took the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 237, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
The bloodshed has not quelled the anger over the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, though some protest organizers say they have to adapt their tactics.
“We protest where there are no police or military, then when we hear they’re coming, we disperse quickly,” campaigner Kyaw Min Htike said from the southern town of Dawei.
“I don’t want to lose a single one of my comrades but we’ll protest any way we can until our revolution prevails.”
In other towns, people have been gathering at night to hold up candles and protest banners and pose for photographs before melting away.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he denounced as the military’s continuing brutal violence. A “firm, unified international response” was urgently needed, his spokesman quoted him as saying.
UN rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions to what he called the generals’ ruthless attacks on the people.
“The world must respond by cutting their access to money and weapons. Now,” he wrote on Twitter.
The US House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics against the demonstrators.
Authorities have tightened restrictions on Internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and clamped down on private media.
Ambassadors of Western countries condemned the violence as “immoral and indefensible,” in the Hlaing Tharyar industrial district of the commercial capital Yangon, where dozens were killed over several days after Chinese-owned garment factories were torched last weekend.
“Internet blackouts and suppression of the media will not hide the military’s abhorrent actions,” they said in a statement on Friday.
Asian neighbors, who have for years stuck to a code of not criticizing each other’s internal problems, have also been speaking out to urge an end to the violence.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet by a regional leader, said he would ask Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting.
“Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims,” Jokowi said in a virtual address.
“The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority.”
Backing Indonesia’s call for a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians.
Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that ASEAN had to act.
Singapore has also spoken out against the violence and the coup that triggered it, calling for the release of Suu Kyi.
But the military has shown no sign of being swayed and has defended its takeover, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that has been ruled by the army for most of its post-independence history.
It says a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy was fraudulent and its claims were ignored by the electoral commission. It has promised a new election but not set a date.
Suu Kyi, 75, faces accusations of bribery and other crimes that could see her banned from politics and jailed if convicted.
Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up. The Nobel peace laureate, who has campaigned for democracy in Myanmar for three decades, is being held at an undisclosed location.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
Media
2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
World
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
  • The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington
  • Trump's mobs mashed windows and forced open doors in a riot that claimed at least 5lives
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Four men described as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been charged in the US Capitol riots, as an indictment ordered unsealed on Friday presents fresh evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out a coordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
So far, at least 19 leaders, members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys have been charged in federal court with offenses related to the Jan. 6 riots. The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington, with over 60 users “participating in” an encrypted messaging channel for group members that was created a day before the riots.
The Proud Boys abandoned an earlier channel and created the new “Boots on the Ground” channel after police arrested the group’s top leader, Enrique Tarrio, in Washington. Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December. He was ordered to stay out of the District of Columbia.
Tarrio hasn’t been charged in connection with the riots, but the latest indictment refers to him by his title as Proud Boys’ chairman.
Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe.
All four defendants are charged with conspiring to impede Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote. Other charges in the indictment include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct.
Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia, and Donohoe, 33, of North Carolina, serve as presidents of their local Proud Boys chapters, according to the indictment.
A lawyer for Biggs declined to comment. Attorneys for the other three men didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.
Proud Boys members, who describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists,” have frequently engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.
The Proud Boys met at the Washington Monument around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.
Around two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.
At 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that he and others were “regrouping with a second force” as some rioters began to leave the Capitol, according to the indictment.
“This was not simply a march. This was an incredible attack on our institutions of government,” Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough said during a recent hearing for Nordean’s case.
Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies on Baofeng radios. The Chinese-made devices can be programmed for use on hundreds of frequencies, making them difficult for outsiders to eavesdrop.
After Tarrio’s arrest, Donohoe expressed concern that their encrypted communications could be “compromised” when police searched the group chairman’s phone, according to the new indictment. In a Jan. 4 post on a newly created channel, Donohoe warned members that they could be “looking at Gang charges” and wrote, “Stop everything immediately,” the indictment says.
“This comes from the top,” he added.
A day before the riots, Biggs posted on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that the group had a “plan” for the night before and the day of the riots, according to the indictment.
In Nordean’s case, a federal judge accused prosecutors of backtracking on their claims that he instructed Proud Boys members to split up into smaller groups and directed a “strategic plan” to breach the Capitol.
“That’s a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today,” US District Judge Beryl Howell said on March 3.
Howell concluded that Nordean was extensively involved in “pre-planning” for the events of Jan. 6 and that he and other Proud Boys “were clearly prepared for a violent confrontation” that day. However, she said evidence that Nordean directed other Proud Boys members to break into the building is “weak to say the least” and ordered him freed from jail before trial.
On Friday, Howell ordered Proud Boys member Christopher Worrell detained in federal custody pending trial on riot-related charges. Prosecutors say Worrell traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege.
“Wearing tactical gear and armed with a canister of pepper spray gel marketed as 67 times more powerful than hot sauce, Worrell advanced, shielded himself behind a wooden platform and other protesters, and discharged the gel at the line of officers,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Defense attorney John Pierce argued his client wasn’t aiming at officers and was only there in the crowd to exercise his free speech rights.
“He’s a veteran. He loves his country,” Pierce said.

Topics: US Capitol riots Proud Boys neo-fascists

Related

Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the US Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot and ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
World
US Capitol riots: Arkansas man accused of beating officer with flagpole

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
  • Says “we have to speak out, we have to act” to “combat this resurgence of xenophobia"
  • Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 people of Asian origin, or just over four percent of its population.
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

ATLANTA, USA: US President Joe Biden on Friday denounced the upsurge of violence against Asian-Americans, telling a community plunged into grief after this week’s Atlanta murders that the nation must not be complicit in the face of racism and xenophobia.
After meeting with leaders of Georgia’s Asian-American community, Biden delivered a brief speech at Atlanta’s Emory University, where he branded hate and racism “the ugly poison that’s long haunted our nation.”
Such bigotry and violence has been “often met with silence” in the United States, he said.
“But that has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit,” Biden stressed.
“We have to speak out, we have to act,” he added, as he called on Americans to “combat this resurgence of xenophobia.”
And he leveled a rebuke of previous president Donald Trump without mentioning his name, saying: “Words have consequences. It’s the coronavirus, full stop.”
Trump faced severe blowback last year for repeatedly calling Covid-19 — which has now killed 540,000 people in the United States — the “China virus” after the country where it was first detected.
Biden noted that attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been “skyrocketing,” a trend confirmed by the group Stop AAPI Hate which says nearly 3,800 cases have been reported since last year, including verbal and physical assaults, discrimination and civil rights abuses.
Biden’s pre-scheduled trip to the southern metropolis was originally intended to focus on his Covid-19 battle plan.
The president began with a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he received a briefing, and he also marked a key milestone in the US having administered 100 million vaccine doses.
“We did it in about 60 days,” Biden said. “We’re not stopping now.”
But this week’s carnage around Georgia’s largest city prompted Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, to add a meeting with Asian-Americans.

Suspect arrested
Three massage parlors around Atlanta were targeted Tuesday, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested.
Robert Aaron Long faces eight counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault.
Of the eight fatalities, six were women of Asian descent.
Biden said it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to the grieving community members.
Among them was Stephanie Cho, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.
“It was very emotional to hear” messages by the victims’ families read aloud to the president and vice president, Cho told CNN afterwards.
She said the Asian-American women in the room, including Harris whose mother was an Indian immigrant, “had a very somber moment” considering the issue centered around violence against women of Asian descent.
Long has admitted carrying out the attacks, according to law enforcement, but claims he was not motivated by racial hatred.
Officers said Long told police he was grappling with a sexual addiction and that he wanted to “eliminate” a temptation that put him in conflict with his strict religious beliefs.
Authorities have not confirmed the motive, but the killings were seen as laying bare the intersection of sexism and racism in the United States.

Flags at half-staff
The four women killed in Atlanta itself — at two neighboring spas — were named Friday by the Fulton County medical examiner’s office as Hyun J. Grant, 51; Soon C. Park, 74; Yong A. Yue, 63; and Suncha Kim, 69.
Grant, who worked at the Gold Spa, left behind two sons — the eldest of whom, Randy Park, 23, set up a fundraising page which by Friday had attracted more than $1.9 million in donations.
“She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I,” Park wrote. “Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world.”
The other four victims — targeted at Young’s Asian Massage in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth — included Xiaojie Tan, the spa’s 49-year-old owner described as “the sweetest, kindest, most giving person” by a longtime customer, Greg Hynson, speaking to The New York Times.
The attack also claimed the lives of Delaina Yaun, 33 — a mother of two who was at the spa for a couple’s massage with her husband — as well as 44-year-old employee Daoyou Feng, and Paul Andre Michels, 54, who was on site doing maintenance.
Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings until Monday as a mark of respect for the Atlanta victims. The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Friday.
Also in Washington, an extraordinary House hearing Thursday heard testimony from four Asian-American congresswomen.
Democrat Grace Meng warned that Republican rhetoric that paints Asians as responsible for the virus has put “a bull’s eye on the back of Asian-Americans.”
Vigils have been held in several US cities, and police in New York, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and elsewhere stepped up patrols in areas with large Asian-American populations.
Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 people of Asian origin, or just over four percent of its population.

Topics: Atlanta spa shootings Joe Biden Asian-Americans Emory University

Related

Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community
World
Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community
Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic
World
Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Latest updates

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
Turkey’s president fires central bank governor by decree
Turkey’s president fires central bank governor by decree
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.