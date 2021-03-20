You are here

Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry

Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry
Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of student Hussain Chaudhry in London on Wednesday. (LaunchGood)
Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry

Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry
  • Student died “while cradled in mother’s arms,” having tried to protect his family
  • Police appealing for witnesses to come forward
LONDON: Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of student Hussain Chaudhry in London on Wednesday.
The first-year law student died after being stabbed while trying to protect his family. His sister said he died while “cradled in his mother’s arms.”
Chaudhry was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed that the death was caused by hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.
His family said: “We are deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain and respectfully ask for the privacy and space to come to terms with this tragic situation. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness, compassion, condolences, prayers and goodwill. We have no other comment at this time.”
His mother and brother were both taken to hospital after having their hands slashed in the attack. Chaudhry’s brother has since recovered.
Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton said: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances, and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this awful time. I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward ... Any piece of information could prove to be vital.”
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested as part of the investigation, but has since been released.

UK building new special-ops force

Soldiers of Pathfinders of the British Army and Groupement des Commandos Parachutiste (GCP), the advance forces of 16 Air Assault Brigade and 11e Brigade Parachutiste train together on Exercise Falcon Amarante in France. (Twitter: @BritishArmy)
Soldiers of Pathfinders of the British Army and Groupement des Commandos Parachutiste (GCP), the advance forces of 16 Air Assault Brigade and 11e Brigade Parachutiste train together on Exercise Falcon Amarante in France. (Twitter: @BritishArmy)
UK building new special-ops force

Soldiers of Pathfinders of the British Army and Groupement des Commandos Parachutiste (GCP), the advance forces of 16 Air Assault Brigade and 11e Brigade Parachutiste train together on Exercise Falcon Amarante in France. (Twitter: @BritishArmy)
  • Regiment could be deployed in Middle East, East Africa
  • Al-Shabab, Daesh terror groups eyed as targets
LONDON: The British Army is building a new special-operations group for overseas activities that could soon take part in conflicts in the Middle East and East Africa.

Budget cuts have played a role in the restructuring, but the move is also part of efforts by the UK to build influence abroad in the wake of Brexit.

The new Ranger Regiment, modeled after the US Green Berets, will contain four battalions of about 250 specially selected personnel. Their duties will include cyberwarfare and intelligence gathering.

The regiment will support foreign powers or proxy forces through training and direct support operations.

Speaking at a demonstration of the new force in the UK, Gen. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, head of the army, said the first battalion will be ready by Christmas this year and could deploy to East Africa in 2022.

Mozambique and Somalia are said to be two key locations targeted for deployment, as they are part of what officials consider to be the “most contested environments.”

The terror group Al-Shabab could become the first target of the regiment, but military chiefs are also considering building ties with Kurdish forces in their conflict with Daesh.

Gen. Sir Patrick Saunders, chief of UK Strike Command, said the new foreign policy outlined by the government means that non-traditional conflicts, including space warfare, need to be addressed.

“We must also be prepared to confront rivals and adversaries in this grey zone, where we have been losing the initiative and losing our strategic advantage,” he added.

“So you’re going to see ships, soldiers and aircraft deployed around the globe, and then there are the things that you can’t see, such as space and cyberspace, which will also play an active role.” 

Pakistan pair sentenced to death over motorway gang rape

Pakistan pair sentenced to death over motorway gang rape
Pakistan pair sentenced to death over motorway gang rape

Pakistan pair sentenced to death over motorway gang rape
  • The woman was attacked in September last year in front of her small children on the side of a motorway
  • An outpouring of anger was further fueled by a police chief who chided the victim for driving at night without a male companion
LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced two men to death over the gang rape of a French-Pakistani mother, lawyers said, an attack that prompted nationwide protests and tough new anti-rape legislation.
The woman was attacked in September last year in front of her small children on the side of a motorway after her car ran out of fuel near the southern city of Lahore.
An outpouring of anger was further fueled by a police chief who chided the victim for driving at night without a male companion.
“They’ve both been handed the death penalty,” Chaudhry Qasim Arain, a lawyer for both men, told AFP after the verdict and sentencing hearing.
The two men would appeal the decision, announced at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.
The attack and the subsequent demands for better protection of women prompted the government to introduce new legislation, including the establishment of special courts to speed up rape trials and the chemical castration of serial rapists.
Chemical castration of rapists involves using drugs to reduce a person’s libido. It was backed by the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan but activists said it was unclear how it would act as a deterrent.
Pakistan is a deeply conservative nation where victims of sexual abuse often are too afraid to speak out and criminal complaints are frequently not investigated seriously.
The country has an abysmal rape conviction rate, with official data putting it as low as 0.3 percent.
According to the rights groups Justice Project Pakistan, the number of prisoner executions has fallen in the past few years to 15 in both 2018 and 2019.
Many death sentences are later commuted to life imprisonment terms.
At the time of the gang rape, Lahore police chief Umar Sheikh repeatedly berated the victim for driving at night without a man, adding that no one in Pakistani society would “allow their sisters and daughters to travel alone so late.”
Sheikh went on to say the woman — a resident of France — probably “mistook that Pakistani society is just as safe” as her home country.
Thousands took part in protests, demanding justice and an increase in spending on initiatives that improve women’s safety, as well as an end to victim blaming.
Much of Pakistan lives under a patriarchal code of “honor” that systematizes the oppression of women and those who supposedly bring “shame” on the family can be subjected to violence or murder.

First meeting of 'Riyadh Initiative' held in Saudi Arabia with UN body

First meeting of ‘Riyadh Initiative’ held in Saudi Arabia with UN body
First meeting of 'Riyadh Initiative' held in Saudi Arabia with UN body

First meeting of ‘Riyadh Initiative’ held in Saudi Arabia with UN body
  • The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), met virtually for the first time
  • The decision to create the global network came during the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh, which recognized the need for informal communication channels to increase anti-corruption efforts
RIYADH: The first experts meeting on establishing the ‘Riyadh Initiative’ network aimed at enhancing international anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation has been held.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), met virtually for the first time since the decision at the G20 Summit in Riyadh to create the global network.

The Vienna-based “Global Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities” will operate under the umbrella of the UNODC and will rely on the principle of “informal” and efficient information exchange between nations.

“Corruption and complex money laundering-related cases generally require cooperation beyond domestic borders,” a report released by the UNODC said. “The importance of quick responses to foreign requests for international cooperation in criminal matters is widely recognized by practitioners and the importance of informal assistance that speeds up cooperation,” it said.

The decision to create the global network came during the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh, which recognized the need for informal communication channels to increase anti-corruption efforts and better fight criminals on a global scale.

“Informal assistance can lead to a more rapid identification of criminals and assets,” the report said.

Participating countries can expect to strengthen communication exchange and peer learning between anti-corruption law enforcement authorities through being brought together in a global network.

The aim of the initiative is not to replace existing channels of communication but to enhance and complement them, by providing a “broader anti-corruption scope.”

The initiative will see collaborative efforts and active consultation with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Interpol, the Egmont Group — to name a few — each specializing in various aspects of anti-corruption, such as transnational bribery cases, money-laundering and stolen-asset recovery.

The UNODC will use the existing UN headquarters in Vienna to organize annual meetings to improve bilateral and multilateral informal cooperation, as well as provide resources for necessary training and development, with the first meeting expected to take place this September.

One of the other ways the initiative aims to achieve these goals is through the “one-stop hub” — a secure online platform to complement network meetings.

The one-stop hub aims to tackle the current fragmentation of communication among anti-corruption law enforcement authorities by providing an additional communication channel — with guidance on selecting the optimal channel to establish contact with a foreign counterpart.

The report added that funding for the platform is currently provided by a donor, however, “to ensure its maintenance and increased functionalities over the coming years, further voluntary funding may be required.”

Currently, the Interpol channel is conceived as the main medium for police-to-police law enforcement cooperation.

UK coronavirus vaccine drive 'huge success' after jabbing half of all adults

UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
UK coronavirus vaccine drive 'huge success' after jabbing half of all adults

UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
  • Britain has vaccinated nearly 27 million people, and administered on average more than 421,000 doses a day in the week
LONDON: The British government on Saturday hailed its coronavirus vaccination program as “a huge success” after announcing half of the adult population had now received a jab.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the biggest vaccine drive in the country’s history, which began in early December, was “making massive strides” following a record number of inoculations Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those to get a jab that day, receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at the same London hospital where he fought for his life almost a year ago after contracting COVID-19.
Britain has vaccinated nearly 27 million people, and administered on average more than 421,000 doses a day in the week to Monday, according to the latest health ministry statistics.
However, the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in England warned this week in a letter to local vaccination centers that doses will be “significantly constrained” from March 29 for four weeks.
The setback means the next phase of the inoculation campaign, covering people in their 40s, will have to be suspended until May, the letter said.
The government has insisted the change, caused by a supply shortfall from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, would not derail its plan to ease COVID-19 lockdowns in the coming months.
“I am absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the United Kingdom. It’s a huge success,” Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter.
“It’s so important, because this vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.”
Britain’s successful vaccination campaign contrasts with Europe, which has struggled with its own rollout and has been seeing a fresh surge in infections.
The AstraZeneca jab was suspended in several EU countries this month, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) following isolated cases of blood clots and brain hemorrhages.
The EMA restated its approval for the vaccine on Thursday, as did the WHO and Britain’s own drugs regulator, leading some European countries to resume administering the vaccine.

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot
  • The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two ‘serious reports’, without giving further details
  • Denmark, which put use of the vaccine on hold on March 11, has not yet resumed use
COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.
The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two ‘serious reports’, without giving further details.
There were no details of when the hospital staff got ill.
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of cases of rare brain blood clots sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine any link.
Denmark, which put use of the vaccine on hold on March 11, has not yet resumed use.
The European Union’s drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.
European Medicines Agency (EMA) director Emer Cooke said on Thursday the watchdog could not definitively rule out a link between blood clot incidents and the vaccine in its investigation into 30 cases of a rare blood clotting condition.
But she said the “clear” conclusion of the review was that the benefits in protecting people from the risk of death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks. The issue deserves further analysis, the EMA said.
AstraZeneca, which developed the shot with Oxford University, has said a review covering more than 17 million people who had received its shots in the EU and Britain had found no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

