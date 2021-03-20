Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry

LONDON: Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of student Hussain Chaudhry in London on Wednesday.
The first-year law student died after being stabbed while trying to protect his family. His sister said he died while “cradled in his mother’s arms.”
Chaudhry was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed that the death was caused by hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.
His family said: “We are deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain and respectfully ask for the privacy and space to come to terms with this tragic situation. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness, compassion, condolences, prayers and goodwill. We have no other comment at this time.”
His mother and brother were both taken to hospital after having their hands slashed in the attack. Chaudhry’s brother has since recovered.
Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton said: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances, and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this awful time. I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward ... Any piece of information could prove to be vital.”
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested as part of the investigation, but has since been released.
