Russia's Aslan Karatsev seals maiden ATP title at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Russian Aslan Karatsev cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. (Twitter/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships)
Russian Aslan Karatsev cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. (Twitter/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Russia's Aslan Karatsev seals maiden ATP title at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Russian Aslan Karatsev cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. (Twitter/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships)
  • It was his first ATP singles final
  • Beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Russian Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable season by winning his first ATP Tour title on Saturday, beating Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final.
The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semifinals on their Grand Slam debut in the Open era at the Australian Open last month, cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2.
Karatsev, who climbed from 114th to 42nd in the world rankings following the Australian Open, broke Harris’ serve midway through the opening set and twice more in the second.
It was his first ATP singles final, having won an event for the first time on tour in last week’s doubles tournament in Doha, alongside compatriot Andrey Rublev.
He dumped out the in-form Rublev in Friday’s semifinals and backed that up against Harris.
Karatsev saved the only two break points he faced as he raced to victory in under an hour and 20 minutes.

Topics: tennis Dubai UAE Dubai Duty Free Championships

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
  • The match came months after the Abraham Accords was signed between Israel and the UAE
  • The 7-a-side friendly was a one-sided match, dominated by the more experienced Israelis
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In the Middle East, where sport and diplomacy are closely intertwined, political passions can spill over onto the playing field.
With the Palestinian cause the core issue uniting Arabs across the region for decades, Israeli players meeting Arab opponents on the field have learned the age-old conflict always looms. Spectators have thrown shoes and jeered. Egyptians, Saudis and others have refused handshakes or pulled out of matches.
But on Friday, politics played a vastly different role. Months after the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel, an Israeli national rugby squad touched down in Dubai to meet the Emirati team on the field for the first time. The more experienced Israeli team swiftly beat the UAE 33-0 in the first 7-a-side friendly match, held without crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The rugby players and few spectators rose as Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem, blared over the grassy field and through rows of skyscrapers. The players shook hands, slapped backs and bumped fists over a thumping electronic beat.
Emirati players seemed uncomfortable only when asked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the UAE and Israel were never at war and for years cultivated covert ties, the federation of seven sheikhdoms formally considered Israel an enemy.
Following the establishment of formal ties last year, the public blowback in the UAE has been muted if not absent. Palestinians, for their part, have lambasted the Israel-UAE normalization as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.
“We don’t think about whether Israel is a good country or a bad country,” said Ibrahim Doree, an Emirati player, his face glistening with sweat after the game. “We just follow our leaders,” he added, declining to discuss the conflict before rushing to meet the Israelis for a barbecue dinner in the desert.
The Israelis were more emotional. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin beamed onto the field with a dramatic speech about friendship.
“This is insane, insane,” said Israeli player Ori Abutbul, shaking his head in disbelief. “I have no words when people ask me how I feel.”
Already, sport has become key to new Israeli-Emirati ties. Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, purchased a 50% stake in Beitar Jerusalem, a club notorious for its racist fan base and refusal to have an Arab player on its roster. However, reports questioning the sheikh’s finances have since put the deal on hold.
Signs of friction have emerged in the countries’ diplomatic relations, too, with the UAE resisting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to entangle the country in his campaign for re-election.
But on the field Friday, Emirati team captain Younes Al-Blooshi said he didn’t want to talk about the region’s political intrigues and rivalries. He expressed relief, however, that certain old rifts were beginning to heal. Earlier this year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries announced the end to a yearslong boycott of Qatar.
Throughout the bitter dispute, the UAE rugby team played in Qatar, but “it was pretty difficult,” Al-Blooshi acknowledged, declining to elaborate.
“Thankfully, things are all clear now,” he said, noting the team would be flying direct to Doha in May, a first since 2017 when the boycott closed borders.
Israel, meanwhile, will return to competing against European countries, with the 2021 European Rugby Championship Cup beginning next month.

Topics: Israel UAE Dubai rugby Abraham Accords

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Overseas fans will be barred from this year’s pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Saturday.
“In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the Tokyo 2020 organizing body said in a statement.
The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee “fully respect and accept this conclusion,” the statement added.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
  • the quarterfinals of the elite European competition for the first time in five years
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan return to their decade-long Serie A title quest on Sunday desperate to close the gap on leaders Inter after their Europa League exit to Manchester United.

“I want to play to win something,” said Ibrahimovic, who returned after an injury layoff in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat in the last-16 second leg against his former club.

“There are still a few games to win and at the moment we are second, we have to continue the race to win the championship.

“Then if we reach the Champions League, it’s nice, but the goal is to win a trophy.

“We have a winning mentality and no one accepts losing, and that’s something I brought.

“To continue, to come back stronger and learn from mistakes. This is part of success, we have to grow up and think about Sunday.”

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January 2020 and has been credited with helping turn the team into title contenders again as they target a 19th Serie A trophy and first since 2011, when he also played with the club.

The 39-year-old’s performances have also seen him recalled to the Sweden squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, reversing a five-year international retirement.

For Milan, as the other Italian teams, it was another bruising week of European football.

Atalanta and Lazio both exited the Champions League, after Juventus crashed out last week.

No Italian team have advanced to the quarterfinals of the elite European competition for the first time in five years.

Roma saved face in the Europa League with a 5-1 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Inter’s focus has been solely on the league since their Champions League group stage exit, and Antonio Conte’s side are on an eight-match winning streak.

However, their game against Sassuolo on Saturday has been postponed on the orders of health authorities after four Inter players contracted coronavirus this week including captain Samir Handanovic.

In their absence, second place  Milan will be looking to get back to winning ways at 13th-placed Fiorentina and reduce their nine-point deficit before the international break.

Stefano Pioli’s side have lost ground to their city rivals in recent weeks with just two wins in their last six league games, and cannot afford another slip-up.

Juventus are a further point behind in third with a game in hand, and host lowly Benevento as they push for a 10th consecutive league title.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hit back with a hat trick against Cagliari last weekend after Juventus’s Champions League last 16 exit to Porto.

“It’s time to keep our heads down and stay united, showing that we believe until the end,” said Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Atalanta, in fourth, travel to mid-table Hellas Verona. The Bergamo side are just two points ahead of Champions League rivals Napoli and Roma, who go head-to-head in the Stadio Olimpico.

Topics: AC Milan Italian Serie A football

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
  • The 81st-ranked Harris ousted third-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals on Saturday
  • Karatsev upset top-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his first final
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the semifinals on Friday.

The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for his seventh win in as many days, making him the first qualifier to reach the hard-court tournament’s final.

The 24-year-old Harris had already taken out US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori in previous rounds.

“I don’t have many words right now. I am super happy with that win,” Harris said.

“Being a set and 2-4 down is mentally and physically a little bit troublesome for me, but I found my best tennis from there. I am just extremely happy with the result right now.”

Going for his first title, Harris will need to overcome Aslan Karatsev in the final on Saturday.

Karatsev upset top-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his first final.

It was Karatsev’s fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the tournament. Karatsev soared up the rankings after reaching the Australian Open semifinals on his Grand Slam main draw debut last month.

Since the start of February his only losses have come against Novak Djokovic and Thiem.

(With AP)

 

 

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Lloyd Harris

Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw

General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw

General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
  • The draw on Friday offered rematches from two of the past three finals
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

NYON: Kylian Mbappé will again meet Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League. Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah will also face each other once more.
The quarterfinal draw on Friday offered rematches from two of the past three finals, reuniting a pair of football’s best scorers and the protagonists of an infamous injury incident.
Defending champions Bayern Munich and Lewandowski, the FIFA player of the year, were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain, the team they beat 1-0 in the final last August. The first leg is in Munich on April 7.
Although Bayern kept Mbappé quiet that night in Lisbon, the France striker’s four goals in the round of 16 eliminated Barcelona and Lionel Messi.
“If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat teams like Bayern Munich,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.
Real Madrid and Ramos will play Liverpool, the team they beat 3-1 in the 2018 final to win a record-extending 13th European title. Liverpool won the title in 2019.
Ramos was involved in a tussle with Salah in the first half in Kyiv three years ago when the Liverpool forward’s left shoulder was damaged in a fall.
Liverpool, who beat Madrid in the 1981 final, will travel to Spain for the first leg on April 6.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane noted how both teams have had tough spells this season.
“We were on the brink of elimination, and yet here we are, alive,” said Zidane, recalling his team’s tricky group stage.
Also, Manchester City were paired with Borussia Dortmund, putting the best defense in this season’s competition against the top scorer, Erling Haaland.
City have kept clean sheets in seven straight games and have only conceded one goal — in the 14th-minute of their opening group game against Porto. Haaland, a 20-year-old forward from Norway, has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season and is widely seen as a future transfer target for City.
Porto will face Chelsea, but it is unclear if neutral venues will be needed because of travel restrictions between Portugal and England amid the pandemic.
In the Europa League, Benfica played Arsenal in Italy and then Greece. Other travel issues in England forced Liverpool and Man City to play “home” Champions League games in Hungary this month.
“We will play where they tell us,” Zidane said.
The Champions League quarterfinal lineup is the first without either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2005. No Italian team is involved for the first time since 2016.
The draw includes six previous champions who have a combined 29 titles in the 65-year history of the European Cup and Champions League. Man City and PSG are chasing a first title.
Liverpool and Dortmund, who are sixth and fifth in their leagues, respectively, currently need to win the Champions League to qualify for the next one.
UEFA also made the pairings for the semifinals on Friday. The winner of Bayern-PSG will go on to have the first leg at home against either Man City or Dortmund. Madrid or Liverpool will host Porto or Chelsea first.
The semifinals will be played on April 27 and 28, and May 4 and 5. The final is scheduled for May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League champions league UEFA

