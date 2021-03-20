You are here

  • Home
  • US to place some migrants in hotels

US to place some migrants in hotels

US to place some migrants in hotels
An agent of the National Migration Institute (INM) checks the temperature of asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, Mexico March 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8bz8

Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

US to place some migrants in hotels

US to place some migrants in hotels
  • The opening of the reception centers would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Some migrant families arriving in the United States will be housed in hotels under a new program managed by non-profit organizations, according to two people familiar with the plans, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts.
Endeavors, a San Antonio-based organization, will oversee what it calls “family reception sites” at hotels in Texas and Arizona, the two sources said. The organization, in partnership with other non-profits, will initially provide up to 1,400 beds in seven different brand-name hotels for families deemed vulnerable when caught at the border.
The opening of the reception centers would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities.
In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities. However, the order did not address immigration jails run by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Roughly 1,200 migrants were being held in two family detention centers in Texas as of Wednesday, according to an ICE spokeswoman. A third center in Pennsylvania is no longer being used to hold families.
The spokeswoman did not comment on the plan to house families in hotels.
The number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border has climbed in recent weeks as Biden has rolled back some of the hard-line policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing those policies. At the same time, some Democrats opposed Biden’s administration re-opening a Trump-era emergency shelter for children.
The hotel sites, set to open in April, will offer COVID-19 testing, medical care, food services, social workers and case managers to help with travel and onward destinations, according to the two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. Staff will be trained to work with children.
It remained unclear whether migrants would be required to wear ankle bracelets or be subject to any other form of monitoring, the people said.
The families will arrive at border patrol stations and then be sent to the hotel sites to continue immigration paperwork, the two sources said. They could leave the reception centers as early as six hours after arrival if paperwork is completed, they test negative for COVID-19 and transportation has been arranged.
Biden officials have said migrant families will be “expelled” to Mexico or their home countries under a Trump-era health order known as Title 42. But more than half of the 19,000 family members caught at the border in February were not expelled, with many released into the United States.
The housing of some migrants in hotels was reported by Axios earlier on Saturday.
Endeavors will also operate a new 2,000-bed shelter for unaccompanied children in Texas, the sources said.
The Biden administration has struggled to house a rising number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border. More than 500 children were stuck in crowded border stations for more than 10 days as of Thursday.

Topics: US migrants

Related

Aquarius migrants land in Malta after standoff
World
Aquarius migrants land in Malta after standoff
Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
World
Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
AFP

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: London police arrested dozens of people Saturday after thousands turned out in the British capital to protest against ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the city’s police force in the spotlight over its officer’s conduct after a series of recent incidents.
The Metropolitan Police Service said it had made 36 arrests, most for breaching months-old virus regulations that outlaw leaving home except for a limited number of reasons.
Several thousand people were estimated to have gathered for the demonstrations, which began Saturday lunchtime at Hyde Park.
After the crowd marched through central London, a group of around 100 returned to the park where police said they threw missiles at officers.
“Several were injured as a result of targeted assaults,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led the policing operation, said in a statement.
“It is totally unacceptable and saddening that officers enforcing regulations that are there to protect us all were the victims of violent attacks.”
England’s Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, when Britain saw a surge in infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
The situation has improved markedly since then, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month outlined a gradual easing of the restrictions, with the stringent stay-at-home order set to end later this month.
Anti-lockdown demonstrations by hundreds or even thousands have occurred regularly during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.
However, the police response to Saturday’s protests was under particular scrutiny in light of the outrage over the Met’s handling of a vigil last weekend for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a member of the same force.
On that occasion, police scuffled with the predominantly female crowd of several hundred and physically restrained demonstrators, arresting four people.
Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who faced calls to resign in the aftermath, agreed to both internal and independent reviews into how officers responded.
But in a development likely to increase pressure on the force, The Observer newspaper revealed Sunday that Met employees faced hundreds of sexual misconduct allegations between 2012 and 2018.
According to documents the paper accessed under freedom of information laws, 119 of the 594 complaints were upheld after investigation.
The accusations probed included that an officer had had sex with a rape victim and another had assaulted a domestic abuse survivor, it said.
The rape victim complained the officer “took advantage of her vulnerability and had sex with her on two occasions,” The Observer reported, with the officer subsequently dismissed.
The Met told the paper the claims involve “a small percentage of staff” but that it takes “allegations of this nature extremely seriously.”
“If standards are proven to have fallen below what is expected, we take appropriate action to ensure both accountability and that lessons are learnt from each case,” it added.
Meanwhile, recent events have also sparked renewed debate about legal curbs on protests during the pandemic.
More than 60 lawmakers signed a letter Saturday, coordinated by rights groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch, warning that criminalizing protest “is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful.”

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
Updated 15 min 9 sec ago
AP

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
Updated 15 min 9 sec ago
AP
NEW JERSEY, USA: A man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident he says sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others found dead near a New Mexico airport, officials said. Authorities have not corroborated his claim.
Sean Lannon, 47, said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle and “11 other individuals” in New Mexico, Alec Gutierrez, an assistant prosecutor in Gloucester County, New Jersey, said at a detention hearing Friday, NJ.com reported.
Gutierrez said Lannon had confessed to luring several victims to a home in New Mexico and dismembering some of them.
Authorities said in court documents that Lannon made the admission in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators he expressed remorse. Lannon has been charged only with the death in New Jersey, and his lawyer says his client was provoked. He has been named a person of interest in the four New Mexico slayings.
Police Lt. David Chavez in Lannon’s hometown of Grants, New Mexico, said authorities have no indication that his claims about 11 other killings are true and that they aren’t aware of any missing-person or homicide reports that would fit his narrative.
“Is it possible? Sure, anything’s possible. Is it plausible?” Chavez said. “Unfortunately we are still investigating that and conducting search warrants for evidentiary value.”
It was a twist in a case that spans the country but has many unanswered questions, including how Lannon was connected to the New Mexico slayings. Officials from the FBI, US Marshals Service, several police agencies in New Mexico, and police and prosecutors in New Jersey either didn’t respond to requests for comment Saturday or didn’t immediately have more information.
The case began on March 5, when the bodies of Lannon’s ex-wife and three other people were found in a vehicle in a parking garage at Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico’s largest airport. It’s not clear how they were killed.
Police say three of them were reported missing in January from Grants, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. The victims were identified as Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; Jesten Mata, 40; and Randal Apostalon, 60.
Chris Whitman, Jennifer Lannon’s brother, said that Sean Lannon told the family in January that Jennifer had “run off” with some friends, possibly to Arizona. Whitman said that didn’t sound right.
“She was a great mom and, just, it would be uncharacteristic of her to not be with her children,” Whitman told The Associated Press Saturday in a telephone interview from his home in Washington Township, New Jersey. When the family were unable to reach her, he said they filed a missing person’s report.
Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata were friends, and Apostalon lived out of his car and was known to give rides for money, Grants police said. The bodies were found in Apostalon’s car.
“I can understand he (Sean Lannon) stated that, you know, he shot his wife and her boyfriend,” Chavez said. “But Matthew was not her boyfriend, so I don’t know how he became involved.”
Whitman told the AP that Sean Lannon had flown to New Jersey March 4 with the couple’s three young children — girls 6 and 7, and a boy aged 4. Lannon took them to his parents’ house and said he was going back to New Mexico to continue looking for Jennifer.
Whitman told the AP that although the couple had divorced after nearly a decade of marriage, they were still living together. They were even talking of moving the family back to the East Coast, he said.
“They were still parenting together, and there was no indication that there was trouble — at all,” said Whitman. “From my knowledge and our family’s knowledge, they were working on their relationship and heading in the right direction.”
On March 8, three days after the remains were found in New Mexico, the body of Michael Dabkowski was discovered in his New Jersey home, just south of Philadelphia, after a welfare check. Sean Lannon is accused of breaking in and beating the 66-year-old to death with a hammer, according to an affidavit.
Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos. Dabkowski mentored Lannon and his twin brother through a Big Brothers program in the 1980s, NJ.com reported.
Whitman said the family did not know of the alleged abuse. In fact, he said he met Dabkowski at the birthday party of one of the Lannon children a couple of years ago, and all seemed fine.
“I knew he was a close, just a close friend to Sean, and that he was a father figure,” Whitman said. “But outside of that, we knew nothing else.”
A search for Lannon ended with his arrest in St. Louis on March 10. He was driving a car stolen from Dabkowski.
In court in New Jersey on Friday, public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the murder charge, arguing that Dabkowski had allowed Lannon into his home and that what followed amounted, at worst, to manslaughter provoked by passion, NJ.com reported.
He said Lannon didn’t want anyone “to have control over me any longer” in trying to take back the photos. Dabkowski had “documented those sexual assaults, those rapes, by taking pictures of himself with Mr. Lannon in sexually compromised positions,” Unger said.
The public defender said Lannon retrieved two hammers from Dabkowski’s garage and gave them to the victim, saying, “You’re going to need these. I don’t want to hurt you.”
“I would suggest that this fact alone illustrates this was not purposeful murder. He did not even bring a weapon to the home,” Unger said, arguing that Dabkowski attacked his client and then was killed.
Unger wanted the judge to release Lannon before trial, saying he had no prior convictions and is an Army veteran with an honorable discharge.
Lannon was born in Massachusetts and spent most of his early years in suburban Philadelphia’s Gloucester County before he was deployed to Germany, Unger said. He has family in southern New Jersey, including his mother and sister.
But Gutierrez said Lannon “admitted his efforts to conceal evidence” in killings in New Mexico.
The prosecutor added that Lannon had previously spent a week in jail in New Mexico for failing to appear in court. It wasn’t clear what he had been cited with.
The judge ordered that Lannon remain behind bars.
Unger, an attorney for Sean Lannon’s family and Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages seeking comment.
Whitman said Lannon’s story of abuse was “heartbreaking.” And while his family is angry and hurt, there is a part of him that feels sorry for his former brother-in-law.
“We still want justice,” Whitman said. “We’re clinging to our faith right now in the Lord. And, you know, one day — it might not be any time soon — we want to get to a place of forgiveness for him.”

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming
Updated 21 March 2021

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming
  • Legion of growers are cultivating highly nutritious mushrooms in their homes as a source of livelihood
Updated 21 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: It has been three years since Jamila Khoshbo began farming oyster mushrooms in a section of her tiny house in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of southeastern Kabul.

The 48-year-old Afghan mother-of-four said that she learned how to cultivate the fungi from the local radio and “decided to try it since it requires much less space, water and money to grow.”

“I have been in this business since 2019. All you need is a space of four by five meters, and clean wheat straw with chlorine. Keep the mushrooms in plastic bags vertically on posts in humid conditions for several weeks and they will be ready to eat or sell,” Khoshbo told Arab News.

Today, she earns nearly $200 a month — more than the salary of a government employee — by selling to grocers in the area.

Khoshbo is one of a growing number of landless women who are growing highly nutritious mushrooms in their kitchens or backyards rather than working in the male-dominated farming sector.

Since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where most women work, and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

Also, with drought and an acute water shortage affecting several areas of this mainly agricultural nation, growing mushrooms has offered a new lease of life to traditional farmers who prefer cultivating the fungi to other fruits and vegetables since it is cheap and “low maintenance.”

“It needs little water and is a very good, small-scale and clean business which requires two to three people to operate,” Rasool Rezaie, a 28-year-old resident of the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan, told Arab News.

Rezaie learned to grow mushrooms during a stay in Russia in 2012, when he had moved there to escape the insecurity and unemployment plaguing Afghanistan.

He returned to his homeland in 2016 and began selling computers. But “business was not good at all,” he said.

Two years ago, he set up a “mushroom farm” in Kabul.

“I was passing the Ministry of Agriculture one day and saw an official teaching a group of people how to grow mushrooms. Suddenly, I recalled my experience in Russia and set up this business,” Rezaie told Arab News.

His initial farm was small and produced 50 kg of mushrooms, but he has expanded the business to “bigger rooms” and now cultivates nearly 1,000 kg, earning $500 per month.

The cash flow is important for Rezaie, who is the family’s sole bread earner and takes care of his siblings following their parents’ death.

“I sell the mushrooms in the local market and teach new farmers, too,” he said, providing a textbook example of crowdsourced domestic farming by using limited resources.

“It’s easy to learn. I explain the process to interested customers, discuss what sort of tools they need and how to keep the buds at a certain temperature, etc. If someone else can benefit from growing mushrooms, why not?” he said.

Officials agree, with Mohammad Aman Aman, head of the agriculture ministry’s forestry department, telling Arab News that Afghanistan’s “conditions” were ideal for farming the fungi.

“Growing mushrooms is highly effective in this country because they do not need a lot of land or water. We have made proposals to the presidential palace to promote the growth of mushrooms,” he said.

Aman said that while the oyster variety is the most popular choice among farmers, plans are in place to cultivate truffles and morels — the more expensive assortments — as well.

“We export a small number of truffles produced here to India. So our push is to promote the idea of its growth because it is far more beneficial financially,” he said.

Afghans have for generations consumed wild mushrooms, which sprout in the mountainous north and northeastern regions of the country during spring.

The traditional condiment is added to soups and qorma — a meat-based dish infused with herbs, spices and dry fruits — but is increasingly sought after in restaurants selling pizzas.

In recent years, there has been a surge in mushroom consumption in urban and rural areas, according to traders.

“We buy it from farmers for less than $2 for a kilogram and sell it for double that sometimes. Business is good,” Rasool Dad, a hawker in Kabul, told Arab News.

Rezaie said that he hoped that Afghans’ newfound love for mushrooms could be a catalyst for change in other areas, too, such as altering the country’s image as the global producer of opium.

According to UN estimates, nearly 163,000 ha of land were used for poppy cultivation in 2019.

“If we can produce truffle and morels in large quantities, then farmers will gradually abandon the cultivation of poppy here because these two varieties are costly abroad,” he said.

Topics: Afghans farming

Related

Special ‘Nation of one kidney’: Scarred by poverty, more Afghans turn to illicit organ trade
World
‘Nation of one kidney’: Scarred by poverty, more Afghans turn to illicit organ trade
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan
World
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan

Anger and confusion as Assam and Bengal gear up for polls

Anger and confusion as Assam and Bengal gear up for polls
Supporters of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front and Congress party walk in a campaign rally for their candidates ahead of the upcoming elections in West Bengal state in Kolkata, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP)
Updated 20 March 2021

Anger and confusion as Assam and Bengal gear up for polls

Anger and confusion as Assam and Bengal gear up for polls
  • Opposition from indigenous Assamese forces BJP to stay silent on controversial law
Updated 20 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A prominent students’ body took to the streets of Guwahati, the state capital of Assam, on Saturday a week ahead of crucial regional polls in the northeastern Indian state. They were demanding that the federal government’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) be scrapped, as it undermines Assam’s “identity.”

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities who moved to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before Dec. 31, 2014, are eligible to become citizens. Muslims are excluded.

The legislation is part of the government’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative, an exercise it says is designed to identify “genuine citizens” of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) introduced the CAA in December 2019 solely to consolidate Hindu Bengali votes in the bordering states of Assam and Bengal.

However, with both states facing elections in coming weeks, the BJP’s election campaign has steered clear of highlighting the CAA issue.

Vehement opposition from the indigenous Assamese population has forced the BJP to maintain strategic silence on the contentious law, which ignited protests across India last year.

“If the ruling BJP thinks that by keeping silent on CAA, it can allow the issue to go out of public memory, it is living in an illusion. We will not let it happen,” Dipankar Nath, president of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), told Arab News.

Residents in Assam said that the BJP’s silence has also created confusion in the two states, with several saying they feared for their future.

“There is a lot of confusion. We don’t know whether we would get citizenship or not,” Basudev Sharma, president of All Assam Bengali Hindu Association (AABHA), said.

Some Assamese are worried by the BJP’s failure to include the CAA in their poll campaigns and by a pledge from the main opposition Congress party to nullify the law if it wins a majority in Assam.

“Yes, we will nullify it and will not leave any stone unturned to stall it,” said Bobbeeta Sharma, Congress party spokesperson in Assam, adding that the CAA affects every Assamese’s “identity and culture.”

Basudev Sharma said the Congress pledge had put them in “a difficult situation,” further consolidating their vote for the BJP.

“We are angry with the BJP for its non-fulfillment of promises made to us. Our suffering has not ebbed at all. But in the absence of any assurance from any political party, we might vote for the BJP again,” said Sharma, who, like many of his community members, migrated from Bangladesh.

Pramod Swami, BJP’s Assam spokesperson, said: “It is the BJP that made the law, and we will implement the CAA in due course.” 

“Unlike the Congress party, we don’t indulge in minority appeasement. We stand by the people of Assam and those Hindus who have come to India after persecution in the neighboring countries,” he added.

Assam, which shares its more than 4,000 km international border with Bangladesh, has been at the core of the controversy. 

An anti-foreigner movement in the early 1980s led to the Assam Accord of 1985, under which the Indian government agreed to a cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for citizenship. Anyone who entered India after that would be considered a foreigner.

A majority of the 1.9 million people left off of the NRC were Bengali Hindus, who form part of the party’s core vote and the main reason for the BJP to introduce the CAA.

However, despite passing the legislation, the party is unable to frame rules to implement the CAA due to a lot of resistance in Assam and its “dilemma” in Bengal.

To oppose the CAA the AASU. which has been at the forefront of the 1978s agitation, formed the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in last September.

“Our main purpose is to oppose the CAA because it affects the identity of Assam,” said AJP leader Zerifa Wahid, an Assamese film actress.

“The BJP does not care about regional identity and culture. It cares about Hindu identity only and plays a communal card through legislation like the CAA. The BJP knows that it cannot defend the CAA in front of the people of Assam; that’s why it is silent,” Wahid said.

“There is a lot of hypocrisy when the BJP says that they are going to send an increasing number of Hindus. Assamese fear the increasing number of Hindu agents and their voting roles, that would endanger Assam, its politics and the real economic development,” said Hiren Gohain, a political analyst in Guwahati.

Illegal migration is also a prominent issue in the Bengal region of eastern India. The BJP is banking on the Hindu Matua community’s support there, which migrated to India in large numbers during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

The ruling regional party in Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rejected the controversial legislation, promising to block the move.

“Our leadership has already said that we don’t accept the CAA in the state. No doubt the CAA is an issue in the election, and the Matuas feel cheated by the BJP on the CAA issue,” said TMC spokesperson Rathin Ghosh.

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya, a Kolkata-based writer and political analyst, said: “The BJP is in a dilemma and does not want to discuss the CAA. The regional ruling party in Bengal, however, is exploiting the discomfort of the BJP and assuring the migrant community about their well-being in India.”

Topics: India election 2021 Assam West Bengal

Legal action against UK Home Office over child asylum seekers

Lawyers have said the Home Office’s new policy of recruiting its own social workers to carry out age assessments on young people has led to them incorrectly being classed as adults. (AFP/File Photo)
Lawyers have said the Home Office’s new policy of recruiting its own social workers to carry out age assessments on young people has led to them incorrectly being classed as adults. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Legal action against UK Home Office over child asylum seekers

Lawyers have said the Home Office’s new policy of recruiting its own social workers to carry out age assessments on young people has led to them incorrectly being classed as adults. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Lawyers: Children being wrongly classed as adults, threatened with deportation
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Child asylum seekers in Britain have been placed in adult accommodation and threatened with deportation after wrongly being assessed to be adults by Home Office staff, it has emerged.

Lawyers have said the department’s new policy of recruiting its own social workers to carry out age assessments on young people has led to them incorrectly being classed as adults. Legal action has been opened against the Home Office on this policy.

Lawyers have said the department’s immigration officers have falsely assessed some children to be over 25 on arrival in Britain.

Over that age, asylum seekers do not undergo any age assessment and are in some cases placed in detention, facing removal from the country.

In October 2020, a Sudanese teenager was wrongly detained for over a month and threatened with deportation after being incorrectly judged to be an adult by Home Office immigration officers. The teenager was referred to children’s services after legal intervention. 

Placing children in adult services has been deemed an exploitation and safety risk by experts. “Placing these children in circumstances where they are clearly at increased risk of harm represents a significant breach of the duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children,” said Naomi Jackson, of Social Workers without Borders.

In another recent case, a child was detained for four days and then moved to a hotel with other adults for over a month, before being moved to local authority care after a legal charity became involved.

Topics: UK Home Office asylum seekers

Related

Asylum seekers: UK facility ‘inhumane’
World
Asylum seekers: UK facility ‘inhumane’
Harmondsworth, near London Heathrow Airport, is another immigration removal center in the UK to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK asylum-seekers locked in unsafe barracks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Latest updates

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely
Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming
Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming
First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.