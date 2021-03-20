Muslim World League signs MoU with Islamic Commission of Spain

The Muslim World League (MWL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Commission of Spain during a meeting between the secretary-general of the MWL, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and the chairperson of the commission, Dr. Ayman Idlibi.
Al-Issa began the meeting by praising Spain, which has been shown by MWL studies to be one of the best European countries in terms of national integration. He said that the commission — with the support of the Spanish government — played an active role in this achievement.
He also praised the religious diversity in Spain, making it an example of openness to all religions, which is important to counter the hate speech promoted by some extremist groups.
Al-Issa explained that the MWL always calls for implementing programs to nationalize imams and teachers, as well as fatwas, due to the varying conditions of each country, for which the fatwas and rulings may differ.
Al-Issa also expressed his admiration for the high academic level reached by Muslim scholars in Spain, which qualifies them to teach without outside assistance.
He added that as citizens of the country who understand its culture, they provide better teaching than imams from abroad who face linguistic and cultural obstacles that may lead to differences between them and Spanish society.
Idlibi expressed his admiration for the Makkah Document and the pride of Spanish Muslims for it as an Islamic curriculum and constitution.
Idlibi pointed out that Spanish society is multi-religious and multi-ethnic, but everyone lives in harmony and peace. He pointed out that 67 percent of Spanish Muslims are young, and that 70 percent of the youth are girls. He stressed the need to provide a moderate education for them so that they grow up in an environment that respects people from different backgrounds.
