Muslim World League signs MoU with Islamic Commission of Spain

Muslim World League signs MoU with Islamic Commission of Spain
MWL chief Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa hold talks with Dr. Ayman Idlibi. (Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim World League signs MoU with Islamic Commission of Spain

Muslim World League signs MoU with Islamic Commission of Spain
  • Al-Issa also expressed his admiration for the high academic level reached by Muslim scholars in Spain, which qualifies them to teach without outside assistance
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

The Muslim World League (MWL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Commission of Spain during a meeting between the secretary-general of the MWL, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and the chairperson of the commission, Dr. Ayman Idlibi.
Al-Issa began the meeting by praising Spain, which has been shown by MWL studies to be one of the best European countries in terms of national integration. He said that the commission — with the support of the Spanish government — played an active role in this achievement.
He also praised the religious diversity in Spain, making it an example of openness to all religions, which is important to counter the hate speech promoted by some extremist groups.
Al-Issa explained that the MWL always calls for implementing programs to nationalize imams and teachers, as well as fatwas, due to the varying conditions of each country, for which the fatwas and rulings may differ.
Al-Issa also expressed his admiration for the high academic level reached by Muslim scholars in Spain, which qualifies them to teach without outside assistance.
He added that as citizens of the country who understand its culture, they provide better teaching than imams from abroad who face linguistic and cultural obstacles that may lead to differences between them and Spanish society.
Idlibi expressed his admiration for the Makkah Document and the pride of Spanish Muslims for it as an Islamic curriculum and constitution.
Idlibi pointed out that Spanish society is multi-religious and multi-ethnic, but everyone lives in harmony and peace. He pointed out that 67 percent of Spanish Muslims are young, and that 70 percent of the youth are girls. He stressed the need to provide a moderate education for them so that they grow up in an environment that respects people from different backgrounds.

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
Saudi Arabia’s battle against vaccine hesitancy. (SPA)
Updated 21 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
  • With the emergence of vaccines, stories have begun to circulate of people refusing to receive vaccines due to rumors that they can cause adverse reactions
Updated 21 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy is causing headaches for health officials and communities in Saudi Arabia, but the Kingdom is finding a new ally in the fight against damaging rumors and fake news — recently vaccinated Saudis.

Because of anti-vaccine posts on social media platforms, some Saudis are hesitant to receive a jab, despite efforts by specialists, infectious disease consultants and health officials to refute widespread claims and rumors.

However, pro-vaccine campaigns have failed to prevent a worrying number of Saudis choosing to opt out of registering for a jab.

When the pandemic began last year, popular posts circulated online telling stories of people that died from coronavirus.

But the narrative of popular stories on social media has shifted in recent months.

With the emergence of vaccines, stories have begun to circulate of people refusing to receive vaccines due to rumors that they can cause adverse reactions. The posts usually feature so-called “anti-vaxxers” and self-proclaimed health experts, with one claiming that the jab “infiltrates” the body at a genetic level.

Many of the false claims have been refuted by health experts, while Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stepped in on Twitter to urge Saudis to take the vaccine.

In a recent tweet, Al-Rabiah told the story of an elderly man who was encouraged to avoid the vaccine. He refused to book an appointment, but died soon after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Earlier this month, health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly rejected news that the Kingdom had halted use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

HIGHLIGHT

In a recent tweet, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told the story of an elderly man who was encouraged to avoid the vaccine. He refused to book an appointment, but died soon after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Mashail Al-Mutairi, a 43-year-old mother of three, warned that vaccines are a key step in protecting the community against coronavirus, especially children.

“I’ve taken my first jab and now I’m on my way to take my second jab this week. The reason why I keep insisting to everyone I know that they need to take this vaccine is because they are forgetting that there is a group in our community that cannot take this vaccine,” she told Arab News.

“I’m talking specifically about children. As my kids are under the age of 18, they’re not eligible to receive the vaccine just yet. They’re the ones that are going to be the most vulnerable in the community. I’m doing this for myself, for my family and for my children especially,” she added.

“If we don’t increase the level of herd immunity quickly, then this will cause a problem for children in the near future. Though they’ll be protected, schools will be out and they will continue online schooling which will place a heavy toll on them both mentally and physically,” Al-Mutairi said.

“This nightmare will be bad for parents, but more so for the kids themselves.”

Basma Saeedi, a 26-year-old pharmacy graduate, received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month and is urging people to follow suit in order to achieve herd immunity. The benefits that vaccines offer is especially important to her, as she lost her grandmother to coronavirus.

It was this loss that led to her registering for and receiving the jab.

“I want to protect the rest of my family against it. I took the vaccine to gain immunity against the virus and everyone should think about making sure they don’t lose a loved one to such an ugly disease,” she told Arab News.

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
This pivotal creative event aims not only to celebrate the breadth of artistry but also the advent of the Kingdom’s push for a greater creative economy. (SPA/Supplied)
Updated 21 March 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
  • Undeterred by the pandemic, the festival lights up the capital with over 60 artworks by international and Saudi artists
Updated 21 March 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: For 17 days, the city of Riyadh will be transformed into an open-air art gallery with more than 33 light installations across the Kingdom’s capital.

Noor Riyadh, the mammoth festival of lights, inaugurated its first edition on Thursday, March 18, in the midst of the global pandemic. This pivotal creative event aims not only to celebrate the breadth of artistry exemplified through the work of the over 60 participating international and Saudi artists but also the advent of the Kingdom’s push for a greater creative economy.
On the grounds of the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s prestigious Diplomatic Quarter is a lone pop-up coffee shop — emblematic, one could say, of Saudi Arabia’s popular pastime. Yet there is something different about this particular coffee bar. Poetic Arabic phrases cover the pop-up’s exterior, illuminated in a soft glow. When translated into English, they read: “I am the one coming from the dreamy city. What should I write?”
Titled “Ricochet,” the pop-up is a light artwork by the youngest artist in the first edition of the festival, Nojoud Al-Sudairi, who addresses public space through Arabic poetry. When visitors grab a cup of coffee, the cup itself is covered with poetic phrases, such as “In your land, generosity, always” or “I have no other place.” Al-Sudairi’s performative architecture installation is very much rooted in the present time and the effects of the pandemic on city life.
During Riyadh’s quarantine, Al-Sudairi, 26, collected haikus, a Japanese poetic form, and deconstructed phrases from letters written by residents of Riyadh to their city. Additional luminous signs from “Ricochet” can be found around the city, extending the artwork across Riyadh’s eclectic urban landscape.
“My work started during the pandemic as a research project into how Riyadh residents interacted with their city during quarantine,” said Al-Sudairi. “I began asking people I know to send short phrases on how they were seeing the city through their windows, and this gave me the idea to incorporate literature into the project through signage around the city.
“The result was a visual essay on how signage in Riyadh was becoming the interface of the city. Driving through the streets in Riyadh at night, one can see how the city has become an experience of this electric landscape, of all of these words and sentences forming odd pieces of abstract poetry.”
Until April 3, the city of Riyadh will be transformed into an open-air gallery, illuminated by large-scale light installations. As Raneem Farsi, the Saudi curator of the exhibition, notes, what makes the exhibition dynamic is “that Noor Riyadh has included numerous Saudi artists, many of whom have been commissioned to make pieces especially for the exhibition.”

HIGHLIGHT

On the grounds of the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s prestigious Diplomatic Quarter is a lone pop-up coffee shop — emblematic, one could say, of Saudi Arabia’s popular pastime. Yet there is something different about this particular coffee bar. Poetic Arabic phrases cover the pop-up’s exterior, illuminated in a soft glow. When translated into English, they read: ‘I am the one coming from the dreamy city. What should I write?’

The artworks, which encompass a range of media, including music, sculpture and performance, can be found in two main areas: The King Abdul Aziz Historical Center and the King Abdullah Financial District, where visitors can also view “Light Upon Light,” an exhibition of light art from the 1960s to the present, which is on view until June 12.
While the global art community will have to view the artworks virtually, Saudis have already been flocking to the venues in record numbers.
“One of the most critical aspects of Vision 2030 is the flourishing of the Saudi creative economy, which we are trying to foster, and this is one of the main highlights of Noor Riyadh as a program,” Anas Najmi, adviser to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Arab News. “Despite all of the challenges of the pandemic, we managed to give the experience to 15,000 visitors in just one day. Secondly, over 1,200 jobs were created as part of the Noor Riyadh festival, half of which are for Saudis.”
One aim of the festival is to attract visitors to sites in Riyadh that are not so often frequented, including the King Fahd National Library, the Diplomatic Quarter and JAX, the industrial zone of Diriyah.
“Light Upon Light,” the main exhibition, showcases a thorough survey of the history of light art through the display of works by leading international artists from the movement, including Dan Flavin, James Turrell, Lucio Fontana, Julio Le Parc and Robert Irwin, alongside contemporary art world superstars such as Urs Fischer and Yayoi. Also featured are the works of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent emerging and established artists: Nasser Al-Salem, Manal Al-Dowayan, Rashed Al-Shashai, Sultan bin Fahad, Dana Awartani, Maha Malluh, Ayman Yossri Daydban, Ahmed Mater, Ahmad Angawi, Abdullah Al-Othman, Sarah Abu Abdallah and Mohammed Al-Faraj.
“To my understanding, it is the first time that light art has been shown here in the Kingdom, and for that reason alone it is significant,” curator Susan Davidson told Arab News. “What is also significant is the impact I hope it will have on the people of Saudi Arabia. Art takes many different forms, and it can bring a level of well-being and joy into your life. This works very well with Vision 2030 in terms of making Riyadh in particular a very viable and livable city.”
Light works by Saudi artists reference both Saudi’s ancient past and its present through conceptual forms. For example, Sultan bin Fahad’s “Once Was A Ruler” (2019) is a series of composites from his photography of ancient sculptures of monarchs from the ancient Arabian kingdom of Lihyan, merged with his own bodily X-rays. Abdullah Al-Othman’s “Casino Al-Riyadh” (2021) takes the form of a neon-colored sign that imitates the unique anatomy of the city of Riyadh and draws inspiration from the lighted signage throughout the city. It also references former places for gathering in Riyadh.
Perhaps the most powerful marriage of old and new Saudi through the medium of light art can be found in Robert Wilson’s piece “Palace of Light” (2021). The work consists of two parts: Multiple performative light elements that dress the landscape of At-Turaif — the historic district of Diriyah and first capital of the Saudi dynasty dating back to 1766 — and a large copper dish placed in front of the palace that, when the light performance is played, seems to be rising out of the sea as the curved edges of Diriyah’s mudbrick structure is covered with projected images of moving waves.
The emotional performance was quickly consumed and widely shared on social media platforms, giving the world a taste of the brilliance of Noor Riyadh. As Davidson said: “Many things get around in the art world through whispers. Even those who could not attend this monumental show will hear about it.”

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
The Kingdom has so far administered approximately 3 million vaccines at a rate of 125,212 each day. (SPA)
Updated 20 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
  • Health Ministry reports 382 new cases, 271 recoveries, 6 deaths
Updated 20 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Residents of Saudi Arabia without Absher accounts will now be able to use Tawakkalna services after the app underwent sweeping upgrades to accommodate expatriates without legal status.
The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence released the update which lets expats sign up using the mobile number identification service, allowing those currently facing issues with their iqama (residence permits) or other issues to sign up for Absher.
The update also allows users to update their mobile numbers.
With the app now required for anyone seeking to gain entry into shops, restaurants, and public places, the move is expected to ease many of the issues that have arisen since the new rule took effect earlier this year.
Meanwhile, precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are ongoing, with intense field inspections continuing to make their rounds in commercial centers and restaurants, ensuring that visitors adhere to the safety and precautionary measures issued by the Kingdom’s relevant authorities.
The Ministry of Health announced 382 new cases on Saturday, bringing the Kingdom’s case total to 384,653.
The Riyadh region had the highest number of new cases, standing at 172. This was followed by Eastern Province at 69 and the Makkah region at 58. The Jazan, Najran, and Baha regions had three each.
Of the above cases, the ministry estimates that there are currently 3,916 active cases, 587 of them critical.
The number of new recoveries announced was 271, raising the recovery tally to 374,135. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate has declined to 97.26 percent.
With the six deaths announced, the Kingdom’s total death toll is at 6,602.

FASTFACTS

384,653 Total cases

374,135 Recoveries

6,602 Deaths

As far as vaccination, the Kingdom has so far administered approximately 3 million vaccines, with over 2.96 million Saudis residents having received at least one dose. The Kingdom is vaccinating at a rate of 125,212 vaccines each day.
The total number of PCR tests conducted in the Kingdom stands at 14,585,281, with 37,402 of them being carried out in the past 24 hours.
Health clinics in the Kingdom, set up by the ministry as testing hubs and treatment centers, have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or mild symptoms, or who believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for either service can be made through the Sehhaty app.

Saudi contractors’ forum to discuss future opportunities

Saudi contractors’ forum to discuss future opportunities
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Updated 21 March 2021
SPA

Saudi contractors’ forum to discuss future opportunities

Saudi contractors’ forum to discuss future opportunities
  • The forum is an opportunity for contractors to discover coming opportunities and projects, allowing them to prepare future plans
Updated 21 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The third Future Projects Forum (FPF) will be launched virtually on Sunday under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.
More than 37 governmental and private bodies will participate in the forum, an initiative of the Saudi Contractors Authority that will over three days feature more than 1,000 projects, with a value exceeding SR600 billion ($160 billion).
The forum is an opportunity for contractors to discover coming opportunities and projects, allowing them to prepare future plans. The forum is also a platform for project owners to review their work, thus enhancing the principle of transparency.

 

Ihsan platform to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia

Ihsan platform to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. (SPA)
Updated 20 March 2021
SPA

Ihsan platform to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia

Ihsan platform to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia
  • The platform will contribute to maintaining the efforts of donors and philanthropists
Updated 20 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched on Saturday the national platform for charitable giving “Ihsan.” SDAIA also launched a media campaign called #Ehsan_Platform to communicate the platform to all segments of Saudi society.
Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, head of the SDAIA, said that the platform will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a world leader in charitable giving. The platform will contribute to maintaining the efforts of donors and philanthropists, reduce the difficulties in making bank transfers to nonprofit bodies, organize payment portals. 

