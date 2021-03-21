You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year

Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year

Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year
Earlier the world’s biggest oil company reported a 44.4 percent drop in net income to $49 billion in 2020. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ndzj4

Updated 10 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year

Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year
  • Aramco, like other major oil producers, felt the impact of lower crude oil prices and weakened refining margins
Updated 10 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, made a profit of almost $50 billion in a year described by CEO Amin Nasser as “unprecedented and difficult.”

Announcing full year results for 2020 — during which global oil markets plunged as the coronavirus pandemic impacted demand — Nasser said that net income came in at $49 billion, “one of the highest earnings of any public company globally.”

Nasser said that the company “displayed strong financial resilience in one of the most challenging periods for the industry, during which revenues were impacted by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakened refining and chemicals margins.”

In 2019, before oil prices crashed and members of the OPEC+ alliance, including Saudi Arabia, cut production in response to falling demand, Aramco made $88.2 billion net income.

Despite the fall in profit, Aramco made good on its pledge at the time of its initial public offering to pay $75 billion in dividends to shareholders. Nasser told Arab News that Aramco planned to maintain dividends at that level and that there were no plans of an increase, as some analysts have speculated.


DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, made a profit of almost $50 billion in a year described by CEO Amin Nasser as “unprecedented and difficult.”

Announcing full year results for 2020 — during which global oil markets plunged as the coronavirus pandemic impacted demand — Nasser said that net income came in at $49 billion, “one of the highest earnings of any public company globally.”

Nasser said that the company “displayed strong financial resilience in one of the most challenging periods for the industry, during which revenues were impacted by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakened refining and chemicals margins.”

In 2019, before oil prices crashed and members of the OPEC+ alliance, including Saudi Arabia, cut production in response to falling demand, Aramco made $88.2 billion net income.

Despite the fall in profit, Aramco made good on its pledge at the time of its initial public offering to pay $75 billion in dividends to shareholders. Nasser told Arab News that Aramco planned to maintain dividends at that level and that there were no plans of an increase, as some analysts have speculated.

“We have declared $75 billion and that’s our planner this year, and there is no intention this year to declare any additional dividend beyond the $75 billion. These are always evaluated by the board and subject to board approval,” he said.

Capital expenditure will be cut to about $35 billion in 2021, he said, lower than previous guidance of as much as $54 billion.

“I am proud that despite the many challenges from COVID-19, Aramco demonstrated its unique value proposition through its considerable financial and operational agility,” he said.

The Aramco chief said that he was confident that demand for energy would rebound as global economies continue their recovery. “We foresee increased oil demand in 2021,” Nasser added, indicating that global demand for crude would be back to pre-pandemic levels of about 100 million barrels per day next year.

“Looking ahead, our long-term strategy to optimize our oil and gas portfolio is on track and, as the macro environment improves, we are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere. We remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength,” Nasser said.

But demand from Europe, which is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns, is lagging behind demand recovery in Asia and the US.

Asked about the effect on Aramco’s business of the recent attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, Nasser said that safety is the company’s top priority, adding that the Saudi government had been very successful in stopping attacks before they reached the Kingdom. “The most important thing is the readiness of our people,” he said.

“We are capable under any scenario of putting the facility back on stream,” he added, in reference to an attack last week that hit a facility in Riyadh, causing a small fire that was quickly put out with no impact on supply.

“Aramco continued its strong track record of supply reliability, despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, by delivering crude oil and other products with 99.9 percent reliability in 2020,” Nasser said.

Aramco achieved two milestones in 2020: The biggest single day of production of 12.1 million barrels in April after the OPEC+ cuts were briefly abandoned, and a daily record for gas production of 10.7 billion cubic feet.

Aramco borrowed more money in 2020, partly to help finance the $70 billion acquisition of SABIC, “a significant step forward in Aramco’s ambition to further expand its downstream business.”

Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco’s chief financial officer, said that fuller details of borrowing would be available on Monday when detailed financial figures are published, but that gearing — the ratio of borrowing to equity value — would be slightly higher than the 21.8 percent level declared at the end of the third quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities in 2020 amounted to $76 billion, while free cash flow reached $49 billion.

Aramco’s international bond issuance in the fourth quarter achieved record demand for a 50-year tranche and was 10 times oversubscribed compared to its initial offering size. This global investor interest demonstrated market confidence in Aramco’s long-term strategy and performance outlook, the company said.

“Through its flexible capital program and prudent financial management, the company was able to adjust spending and focus on high-return opportunities. Capital expenditure in 2020 was $27 billion due to the implementation of optimization and efficiency programs, representing a significant saving on capital expenditure of $33 billion in 2019,” it added.

Nasser said that Aramco’s long-term strategy to optimize its oil and gas portfolio is on track, and that a special corporate unit to examine the possibility of selling parts of the business or entering into joint venture arrangements with international partners was still under consideration.

Aramco highlighted its initiatives in the cleaner energy sector. “Technology and innovation are key to delivering more energy with fewer emissions. Aramco continued to make advances in cutting-edge technology and received a company record of 683 US patents in 2020 — among the highest in its industry,” the company said.

Aramco maintained one of the lowest upstream carbon footprints in the industry, achieving an estimated upstream carbon intensity of 10.5 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020. The company’s estimated upstream methane intensity was 0.06 percent.

“These accomplishments are the result of the company’s decades-long reservoir management and production approach, which includes leveraging advanced technologies and minimizing emissions and flaring,” it said.

The company is well positioned to capitalize on developments in hydrogen, given its scale, infrastructure, low costs and low upstream carbon intensity.

One promising area is the conversion of hydrocarbons to hydrogen and then to ammonia, while capturing the CO2 created during the process. In August, Aramco exported the world’s first shipment of high-grade blue ammonia to Japan for use in zero-carbon power generation, a significant step towards sustainable hydrogen usage, the company said.

Aramco’s shares, quoted on the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh and the best performing of listed oil company stocks during the pandemic, rose 0.57 percent to SR35.40 ($9.44) after the results were announced.

Nasser paid tribute to the Aramco workforce in a difficult year. “Our exceptional performance during such testing times owed much to the unwavering spirit and resilience of our employees, who set operational records and continued to meet the world’s energy needs both safely and reliably.”

Topics: energy Saudi Aramco

Related

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Business & Economy
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
  • UAE move follows Dubai lead in October
  • Comes amid increased regional competition
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters
DUBAI: The federal cabinet of the UAE approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.
The UAE has taken several measures to attract wealthy foreigners as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices have hit its economy, particularly that of business and tourism hub Dubai.
Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that a new work visa would cover such professional workers. He added the cabinet had also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.
“We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents,” he said.
Residence for foreigners, who make up a majority of the UAE’s 9 million population, had thus far been mainly linked to employment inside the country, with workers sponsoring families.

Related

Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone
Business & Economy
Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
  • October handover for residential units
  • Hotel to open in the summer
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-story landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is set to be fully handed over by October, Nakheel said.
The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from 1.7 million dirhams ($463,000).
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.
Soaring 240 meters above the world-famous island, the iconic building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, the Dubai developer said in a statement on Sunday.
“The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai,” said Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel.
The global pandemic has created fierce competition between Dubai developers to promote their projects amid a growing overhang of supply in the emirate.
The Palm Tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences with the 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer.
The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-story rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes The View observation deck, opening soon, as well as AURA Sky Pool, featuring one of the world’s highest infinity pools, and SUSHISAMBA, which will both open later this year.

 

Related

Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
  • Comes amid pandemic property slowdown
  • Finance provider aims to reduce debt burden
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amlak Finance, the Dubai-company that financed much of the emirate’s boom years property projects, reported widening losses of 451.1 million dirhams ($122.8 million) for 2020.
The Islamic finance company said that fair value losses on its investment properties ballooned to about 462 million dirhams from 18.2 million dirhams a year earlier. At the same time impairments on its Islamic financing and investment assets doubled to 204.3 million dirhams.
Real estate prices “declined significantly due to COVD-19 impact” last year leading to the jump in the fair value loss on its portfolio, the company said.
Amlak has been involved with a number of restructuring plans since 2014 with its financiers.

Topics: real estate Finance Dubai

Related

Amlak IPO approved in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Amlak IPO approved in Saudi Arabia
Saudi investors get chance to buy Amlak International shares
Business & Economy
Saudi investors get chance to buy Amlak International shares

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
  • The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Steps taken by the Kuwaiti government to mitigate depletion of the treasury’s liquid assets could push back the risk of a liquidity crunch to the third quarter this year, Bank of America estimates.
Kuwait’s General Reserve Fund (GRF), the sovereign fund used to cover state deficits, has been squeezed by the coronavirus-driven drop in oil prices and a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law to allowing state borrowing.
The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months through asset swaps with Kuwait’s Future Generations Fund (FGF) — a nest egg for when the country’s oil runs out — and thanks to money returned to the GRF after a law last year halted a mandatory annual transfer of 10% of state revenue to FGF.
“Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the depletion of the liquid assets in the GRF. We estimate this lengthened the timeline for depletion of GRF liquidity until 3Q21,” BofA said in a report dated March 17.
“Clawback of accrued dividends from government entities could lengthen this timeline further.”
The GRF is negotiating with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on a new payment schedule for more than $20 billion in accrued dividends, sources told Reuters this month.
While such negotiations could boost GRF liquidity, the transfers are likely to occur over a relatively long timeframe rather than on up front, said BofA.
“Authorities may also approach other government entities for similar transfers, in our view,” the bank added.
Ratings agency Fitch last month downgraded its outlook on Kuwait’s sovereign debt rating to “negative” from “stable.”
“Without passage of a law permitting new debt issuance, the GRF could run out of liquidity in the coming months without further measures to replenish it,” Fitch said.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Mohammed Al-Fares held talks in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
  • The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s initiative to boost trade between developing markets now covers four continents and 11 countries.

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets – India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, and South Africa, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM

“In just one year, we have taken the WLP from vision to reality, bringing together a number of leading nations, logistics partners and multinational corporations in a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth,” he said.

The WLP was launched in 2020 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and was part of the UAE’s push to enhance global supply chains and remove trade barriers in developing economies.

Dubai plans to reach more than 20 markets representing 54 percent of global gross domestic product by 2023.

Members of the WLP benefit in different ways, such as increased trade revenue for companies, increased fee generation for state trade authorities, and better knowledge sharing.

Topics: Dubai logistics economy

Related

Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals
Business & Economy
Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals
Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone
Business & Economy
Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone

Latest updates

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’
UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’
From Picasso to Chagall, Louvre Abu Dhabi to display 20th century avant-garde work
The Louvre Abu Dhabi has acquired 27 new artworks. Supplied
Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book
Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book
Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.