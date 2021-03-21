You are here

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Amlak has provided Islamic finance to projects across the emirate from the early days of the emirate's property boom.
Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
  Comes amid pandemic property slowdown
  Finance provider aims to reduce debt burden
DUBAI: Amlak Finance, the Dubai-company that financed much of the emirate’s boom years property projects, reported widening losses of 451.1 million dirhams ($122.8 million) for 2020.
The Islamic finance company said that fair value losses on its investment properties ballooned to about 462 million dirhams from 18.2 million dirhams a year earlier. At the same time impairments on its Islamic financing and investment assets doubled to 204.3 million dirhams.
Real estate prices “declined significantly due to COVD-19 impact” last year leading to the jump in the fair value loss on its portfolio, the company said.
Amlak has been involved with a number of restructuring plans since 2014 with its financiers.

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
  The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months
DUBAI: Steps taken by the Kuwaiti government to mitigate depletion of the treasury’s liquid assets could push back the risk of a liquidity crunch to the third quarter this year, Bank of America estimates.
Kuwait’s General Reserve Fund (GRF), the sovereign fund used to cover state deficits, has been squeezed by the coronavirus-driven drop in oil prices and a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law to allowing state borrowing.
The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months through asset swaps with Kuwait’s Future Generations Fund (FGF) — a nest egg for when the country’s oil runs out — and thanks to money returned to the GRF after a law last year halted a mandatory annual transfer of 10% of state revenue to FGF.
“Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the depletion of the liquid assets in the GRF. We estimate this lengthened the timeline for depletion of GRF liquidity until 3Q21,” BofA said in a report dated March 17.
“Clawback of accrued dividends from government entities could lengthen this timeline further.”
The GRF is negotiating with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on a new payment schedule for more than $20 billion in accrued dividends, sources told Reuters this month.
While such negotiations could boost GRF liquidity, the transfers are likely to occur over a relatively long timeframe rather than on up front, said BofA.
“Authorities may also approach other government entities for similar transfers, in our view,” the bank added.
Ratings agency Fitch last month downgraded its outlook on Kuwait’s sovereign debt rating to “negative” from “stable.”
“Without passage of a law permitting new debt issuance, the GRF could run out of liquidity in the coming months without further measures to replenish it,” Fitch said.

Dubai's World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
  The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets
DUBAI: Dubai’s initiative to boost trade between developing markets now covers four continents and 11 countries.

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets – India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, and South Africa, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM

“In just one year, we have taken the WLP from vision to reality, bringing together a number of leading nations, logistics partners and multinational corporations in a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth,” he said.

The WLP was launched in 2020 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and was part of the UAE’s push to enhance global supply chains and remove trade barriers in developing economies.

Dubai plans to reach more than 20 markets representing 54 percent of global gross domestic product by 2023.

Members of the WLP benefit in different ways, such as increased trade revenue for companies, increased fee generation for state trade authorities, and better knowledge sharing.

Saudi Aramco declares $75bn dividend

Saudi Aramco declares $75bn dividend
Saudi Aramco declares $75bn dividend

Saudi Aramco declares $75bn dividend
  Aramco, like other major oil producers, felt the impact of lower crude oil prices and weakened refining margins
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco declared a $75 billion full year dividend on Sunday as the world's biggest oil company reported a decline in 2020 profits.

It posted a 44.4 percent drop in net income to $49 billion in 2020, as the global energy industry emerged from the impact of lower crude oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, listed on the Saudi stock exchange, said revenues declined 30.5 percent to $204.83 billion.

“In one of the most challenging years in recent history, Aramco demonstrated its unique value proposition through its considerable financial and operational agility,” said Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.

“Our exceptional performance during such testing times owed much to the unwavering spirit and resilience of our employees, who set operational records and continued to meet the world’s energy needs both safely and reliably,” he added.

In 2020, Aramco’s average hydrocarbon production was 12.4 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, including 9.2 million barrels per day (mmbpd) of crude oil, the company said.

A massive contraction in global oil demand that followed the first pandemic-related lockdowns a year ago has been a major blow to international oil companies as they rapidly re-shape their businesses in response to rapidly changing consumer demand.

“Looking ahead, our long-term strategy to optimize our oil and gas portfolio is on track and, as the macro environment improves, we are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere. We remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength,” said Nasser.

Aramco said that its international bond issuance in the fourth quarter achieved record demand for a 50-year tranche and was 10 times oversubscribed compared to its initial offering size.

Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion

Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion
Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion

Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion
  Efforts are being made to facilitate logistical transport to African markets
CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea on Saturday said that Egypt aims to increase its exports — especially to EU, African and Arab markets — to $100 billion, through the implementation of a strategic plan.

The minister said Cairo will soon implement a new program aimed at boosting national industries, developing the exports of small enterprises and supporting land, sea and air freight for exports.

Gamea said all the procedures for imports and exports are currently being automated under the supervision of regulatory authorities, adding that efforts were being made to facilitate logistical transport to African markets. 

She said that work on the Cape to Cairo Road project, completed in Egypt and in some parts of Africa, was in full swing.

Gamea explained that the axes of the export development strategy include: Raising the competitiveness of Egyptian industry; providing information and studies on markets; launching programs and tools to guarantee exports and maximize profits; and benefiting from free-trade agreements signed between Egypt and other countries, as well as regional and global economic blocs.

Twitter testing new YouTube iOS function in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Twitter testing new YouTube iOS function in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Kingdom is among four countries where Twitter is testing
LONDON: Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms.

The announcement comes after the company said this month it was working toward a more user-friendly media-viewing experience on its app, including viewing media such as photos and videos, as well as sharing content.

A post from the Twitter Support account said testing on the YouTube iFrame Player application programming interface (API) began on Thursday in the Kingdom, as well as in the US, Canada and Japan.

The change will mean users will now be able to click and play a video without leaving active conversation threads.

Before the change, previews for YouTube videos on iOS platforms would not show, with users having to click a URL to view a video in another screen or on the YouTube app.

The company said it would run tests in the four countries before rolling the function out for global users, but did not give a concrete timeline on when it would be available to all users.

Twitter also announced recently that users would now be able to upload 4K images on both iOS and Android platforms through a new feature in “Data Usage” settings.

