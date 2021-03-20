You are here

  • Home
  • Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study

Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study

Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study
The palm oil industry is widely blamed by environmentalists for much of the destruction of tropical rainforests. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xe9g

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study

Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study
  • Study: Nearly all who use or produce palm oil are taking at least one industry accepted measure to address deforestation
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Of the seven commodities sectors driving deforestation, palm oil companies are doing the most to alleviate their environmental impact following years of public pressure, a study by a global environmental disclosure group shows.
The CDP study, which will be released on Monday but was given to Reuters in advance, is likely to ramp up pressure on commodity companies to go green given the progress in palm oil, which is widely blamed by environmentalists for much of the destruction of tropical rainforests.
Based on responses from more than 550 leading companies in the agri-commodities sector, the study found nearly all who use or produce palm oil are taking at least one industry accepted measure to address deforestation, such as having sufficiently ambitious traceability targets.
Companies involved with rubber, by contrast, are doing the least, while the coffee and cattle products sector also perform poorly, the study found.
“Palm oil has been the subject of public campaigns in recent years. Companies see palm oil as a reputational risk,” it noted.
CDP measures the environmental risk and impact of more than 10,000 companies, cities, states and regions on behalf of leading global investors.
Sareh Forouzesh, associate director of forests at CDP said: “There is a solid business case for companies (to source) commodities sustainably.”
Companies are requested to make disclosures through CDP because they use or produce the seven commodities that drive deforestation: timber, palm oil, soy, cattle, rubber, cocoa and coffee.
However, only a third of companies asked to disclose to the CDP study did so. This still represents significant progress compared to previous studies but also shows a gap in the commodity industry’s transparency and, most likely, in its actions to tackle deforestation.
Scientists say protecting forests is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to curb climate change because trees suck in carbon dioxide, the main gas heating up the planet.
According to the United Nations, 10 million hectares of forest were destroyed annually in the five years since 2015.

Topics: palm oil

Related

Special Indonesia, Malaysia hold talks to counter palm oil bias
World
Indonesia, Malaysia hold talks to counter palm oil bias
Special US bans palm oil imports from Malaysian production giant over labor abuse claims
World
US bans palm oil imports from Malaysian production giant over labor abuse claims

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
  • October handover for residential units
  • Hotel to open in the summer
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-story landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is set to be fully handed over by October, Nakheel said.
The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from 1.7 million dirhams ($463,000).
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.
Soaring 240 meters above the world-famous island, the iconic building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, the Dubai developer said in a statement on Sunday.
“The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai,” said Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel.
The global pandemic has created fierce competition between Dubai developers to promote their projects amid a growing overhang of supply in the emirate.
The Palm Tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences with the 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer.
The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-story rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes The View observation deck, opening soon, as well as AURA Sky Pool, featuring one of the world’s highest infinity pools, and SUSHISAMBA, which will both open later this year.

 

Related

Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
  • Comes amid pandemic property slowdown
  • Finance provider aims to reduce debt burden
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amlak Finance, the Dubai-company that financed much of the emirate’s boom years property projects, reported widening losses of 451.1 million dirhams ($122.8 million) for 2020.
The Islamic finance company said that fair value losses on its investment properties ballooned to about 462 million dirhams from 18.2 million dirhams a year earlier. At the same time impairments on its Islamic financing and investment assets doubled to 204.3 million dirhams.
Real estate prices “declined significantly due to COVD-19 impact” last year leading to the jump in the fair value loss on its portfolio, the company said.
Amlak has been involved with a number of restructuring plans since 2014 with its financiers.

Topics: real estate Finance Dubai

Related

Amlak IPO approved in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Amlak IPO approved in Saudi Arabia
Saudi investors get chance to buy Amlak International shares
Business & Economy
Saudi investors get chance to buy Amlak International shares

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
  • The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Steps taken by the Kuwaiti government to mitigate depletion of the treasury’s liquid assets could push back the risk of a liquidity crunch to the third quarter this year, Bank of America estimates.
Kuwait’s General Reserve Fund (GRF), the sovereign fund used to cover state deficits, has been squeezed by the coronavirus-driven drop in oil prices and a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law to allowing state borrowing.
The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months through asset swaps with Kuwait’s Future Generations Fund (FGF) — a nest egg for when the country’s oil runs out — and thanks to money returned to the GRF after a law last year halted a mandatory annual transfer of 10% of state revenue to FGF.
“Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the depletion of the liquid assets in the GRF. We estimate this lengthened the timeline for depletion of GRF liquidity until 3Q21,” BofA said in a report dated March 17.
“Clawback of accrued dividends from government entities could lengthen this timeline further.”
The GRF is negotiating with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on a new payment schedule for more than $20 billion in accrued dividends, sources told Reuters this month.
While such negotiations could boost GRF liquidity, the transfers are likely to occur over a relatively long timeframe rather than on up front, said BofA.
“Authorities may also approach other government entities for similar transfers, in our view,” the bank added.
Ratings agency Fitch last month downgraded its outlook on Kuwait’s sovereign debt rating to “negative” from “stable.”
“Without passage of a law permitting new debt issuance, the GRF could run out of liquidity in the coming months without further measures to replenish it,” Fitch said.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Mohammed Al-Fares held talks in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
  • The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s initiative to boost trade between developing markets now covers four continents and 11 countries.

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets – India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, and South Africa, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM

“In just one year, we have taken the WLP from vision to reality, bringing together a number of leading nations, logistics partners and multinational corporations in a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth,” he said.

The WLP was launched in 2020 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and was part of the UAE’s push to enhance global supply chains and remove trade barriers in developing economies.

Dubai plans to reach more than 20 markets representing 54 percent of global gross domestic product by 2023.

Members of the WLP benefit in different ways, such as increased trade revenue for companies, increased fee generation for state trade authorities, and better knowledge sharing.

Topics: Dubai logistics economy

Related

Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals
Business & Economy
Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals
Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone
Business & Economy
Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone

Aramco expects higher oil demand this year as it declares a $75bn dividend

Aramco expects higher oil demand this year as it declares a $75bn dividend
Updated 42 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco expects higher oil demand this year as it declares a $75bn dividend

Aramco expects higher oil demand this year as it declares a $75bn dividend
  • Aramco, like other major oil producers, felt the impact of lower crude oil prices and weakened refining margins
Updated 42 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser expects oil demand to rise this year as the company declared a full year dividend of $75 billion.
He said that the outlook was based on improving demand from China that was approaching pre-pandemic levels as well as the global roll-out of vaccines.
Earlier the world’s biggest oil company reported a 44.4 percent drop in net income to $49 billion in 2020, as the global energy industry emerged from the impact of lower crude oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, listed on the Saudi stock exchange, said revenues declined 30.5 percent to $204.83 billion.
“In one of the most challenging years in recent history, Aramco demonstrated its unique value proposition through its considerable financial and operational agility,” said Nasser. “Our exceptional performance during such testing times owed much to the unwavering spirit and resilience of our employees, who set operational records and continued to meet the world’s energy needs both safely and reliably,” he added.
Aramco shares gained about 0.4 percent in early trade.

In 2020, Aramco’s average hydrocarbon production was 12.4 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, including 9.2 million barrels per day (mmbpd) of crude oil, the company said.
A massive contraction in global oil demand that followed the first pandemic-related lockdowns a year ago has been a major blow to international oil companies as they rapidly re-shape their businesses in response to rapidly changing consumer demand.
Earnings among major global producers such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP fell sharply in 2020 while Exxon Mobil, the largest US energy company, reported its first annual loss.
“Looking ahead, our long-term strategy to optimize our oil and gas portfolio is on track and, as the macro environment improves, we are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere. We remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength,” said Nasser.
Aramco said that its international bond issuance in the fourth quarter achieved record demand for a 50-year tranche and was 10 times oversubscribed compared to its initial offering size

Topics: energy Saudi Aramco

Related

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Business & Economy
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency

Latest updates

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.