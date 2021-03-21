You are here

Blast kills one in restless Iranian border area

Blast kills one in restless Iranian border area
A UN rights spokesman said possibly up to 23 had been killed in Saravan and other parts of Sistan-Baluchistan province, above, where Revolutionary Guards use lethal force against fuel smugglers. (AFP)
Reuters

Blast kills one in restless Iranian border area

Blast kills one in restless Iranian border area
  • UN rights spokesman: Possibly up to 23 had been killed in Saravan and other parts of Sistan-Baluchistan province
Reuters

DUBAI: An explosion killed one person and injured three others on Sunday in a southeastern Iranian town that was the center of bloody unrest last month, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.
A Revolutionary Guards statement quoted by the agency blamed what it called terrorist groups for the blast in a square in Saravan, near the border with Pakistan.
Earlier this month a UN human rights spokesman said at least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 had been killed in Saravan and other parts of Sistan-Baluchistan province where Revolutionary Guards and security forces used lethal force against fuel couriers from ethnic minorities, and protesters.
The shooting of people carrying fuel across the border led to protests that spread from Saravan to other areas of Sistan-Baluchistan, including the capital, Zahedan.
Sistan-Baluchistan’s population is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite. Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and there is some fuel-smuggling to neighboring countries.
The impoverished province has long been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and separatist militants and smugglers carrying opium from Afghanistan, the word’s top producer of the drug.

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
  • The parliament on Wednesday revoked the seat of Faruk Gergerlioglu, an outspoken rights defender
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

ANKARA: Turkish authorities on Sunday arrested a pro-Kurdish opposition MP who had refused to leave parliament for several days after his seat was revoked, his party said.
“Our deputy (Omer) Faruk Gergerlioglu has been placed in custody,” the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s third largest, said on Twitter.
The parliament on Wednesday revoked the seat of Gergerlioglu, an outspoken rights defender, and his accompanying immunity from prosecution after a controversial conviction over a social media post.

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs
  • The hospital has admitted so far 120 coronavirus patients
  • The total number of infections in the country has reached 526, 666
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Abdullah University hospital (KAUH) has denied reports of running out of the Remdesivir drug, which is used to treat coronavirus cases, state news agency Petra reported.
Director of KAUH Dr. Mohammad Ghazou said there was only enough Remdesivir in stock until Monday, adding that the hospital expected “deliveries to reach the largest medical structure in Jordan's north” the report said.
Every patient must get six shots of the drug, he said. He added that the “possible” shortage could be caused by a “depleted stock” from the authorized agent importing the Remdesivir.
The hospital has admitted so far 120 coronavirus patients, Ghazou said.
The Kingdom has registered 5,205 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths and 6, 302 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
The total number of infections in the country has reached 526, 666 with 5,788 deaths and 426,754 recoveries.

Houthi escalation of attacks proof of Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’ says Yemeni official

Houthi escalation of attacks proof of Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’ says Yemeni official
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Houthi escalation of attacks proof of Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’ says Yemeni official

Houthi escalation of attacks proof of Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’ says Yemeni official
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The increase in the number of Houthi operations in Yemen and across the border in Saudi Arabia are proof the militia is a proxy for Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’, a senior Yemeni official said.
Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, Muamar Al-Eryani, said in a statement that the “Houthi’s recent escalation of attacks confirms that it does not make decisions on war and peace, but rather only follows Iran’s expansive agenda.”
The Houthis work under Tehran’s envoy to Yemen, Hassan Eyrlou, to harm Saudi Arabia and threaten security of international energy and international maritime navigation, Al-Eryani said.
And he said the Biden administration’s removal of the Houthis from the terrorism list sent the wrong signals to the militia, who opted to resume military operations instead of taking a path to diplomacy.
The Arab coalition on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, the latest in a series of attacks aimed at destroying vital facilities in the Kingdom.
“The increased attacks and violence… confirm that they do not believe in peace and their faith is based on killing and unable to play a role in realizing peace,” Al-Eryani said.

Coalition airstrikes hit Houthi missile facilities in Sanaa

Coalition airstrikes hit Houthi missile facilities in Sanaa
Updated 56 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition airstrikes hit Houthi missile facilities in Sanaa

Coalition airstrikes hit Houthi missile facilities in Sanaa
Updated 56 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition forces carried out airstrikes at dawn Sunday targeting Houthi militia sites near the Yemeni capital Sanaa used by the group to manufacture missiles.  

The airstrikes targeted manufacturing facilities in Sanaa and Hodaidah, Yemeni sources quoted by Al Arabiya TV said.  

Earlier, the coalition bombed Houthi militia sites and military barracks, south and north of Sanaa. 

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope
  • Nowrouz, an ancient celebration and the most important date in the Iranian calendar, begins at the spring equinox
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the new year of 1400 is ‘an important and sensitive’
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named the Iranian new year that of “production, support and removal of barriers” in a live televised speech broadcast on Saturday.
“There is good ground for a production leap,” Khamenei said, adding that the government needed to get rid of any legal obstacles to production and growth.
The Iranian army fired gun salutes at Tehran’s Azadi Square to usher in Nowruz – or “New Day” in Persian – at 13.07 local time.
Nowrouz, an ancient celebration and the most important date in the Iranian calendar, begins at the spring equinox – the moment when the sun crosses the equator, and day and night are of equal length. It is also celebrated in Afghanistan, the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia.
Khamenei said the new year of 1400 is “an important and sensitive” one because of the upcoming presidential election in June.
In a separate message, President Hassan Rouhani said he was hopeful that the new year will see the end of sanctions that the former US president imposed after abandoning a 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers
“We will defeat the sanctions ... I am more hopeful than eight years ago” he said, referring to when he was elected to his first term.
Rouhani, considered a pragmatist, is barred from standing for a third term and the slate of candidates has yet to be finalized.
Iran’s hard-liners say the US sanctions are proof that Rouhani’s policy of reaching out to enemies was a failure. A delay in progress on returning to a 2015 nuclear deal could hurt the chances of a moderate succeeding Rouhani, although the final decision on any diplomatic initiative would be taken by Khamenei rather than the elected president.
Khamenei said on Saturday that the June election will likely ensure a young president at the helm.

