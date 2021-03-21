Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

DUBAI: The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-story landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is set to be fully handed over by October, Nakheel said.
The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from 1.7 million dirhams ($463,000).
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.
Soaring 240 meters above the world-famous island, the iconic building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, the Dubai developer said in a statement on Sunday.
“The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai,” said Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel.
The global pandemic has created fierce competition between Dubai developers to promote their projects amid a growing overhang of supply in the emirate.
The Palm Tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences with the 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer.
The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-story rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes The View observation deck, opening soon, as well as AURA Sky Pool, featuring one of the world’s highest infinity pools, and SUSHISAMBA, which will both open later this year.