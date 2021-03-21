You are here

UK told foreign aid cut could be 'unlawful'

UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’
(File/AFP)
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’

UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’
  • Syria, Yemen and Libya set to be among the worst affected
  • The plans have drawn sharp criticism from many MPs, including from the ruling Conservative party
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been told that not putting a decision on cutting foreign aid to a parliamentary vote could be unlawful.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to reduce the current aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), a figure set out in the 2015 International Development Act, to 0.5 percent of GDP by 2022 amid moves to tighten spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plans have drawn sharp criticism from many MPs, including from the ruling Conservative party, with Downing Street worried that a parliamentary vote could see the change rejected.
It has moved to amend the current target without resorting to parliament but Lord Macdonald of River Glaven, a former director of public prosecutions commissioned by MPs to review the plan, said it could be subject to a court challenge.
The Foreign Office (FCO) has said that the International Development Act allows the government to alter the annual foreign aid GDP target if done so “temporarily” and an explanation is given to the House of Commons.
But Lord Macdonald’s legal advice, issued through Matrix Chambers in London, contradicts that view.
“The secretary of state’s (UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab) decision (to reduce spending on foreign aid) is unlawful, not because of a (mere) failure to meet the 0.7 percent … target, but because the secretary of state has proceeded on the erroneous assumption that he has some power to alter the target itself. The illegality of the … decision is clear: The secretary of state proceeded on the erroneous assumption that he was free to establish a ‘target’ for official development assistance which is below 0.7 percent (GDP). In truth, no such discretion was open to him. For that reason, his decision is arguably (in contradiction of) the 2015 Act.”
The planned cuts would see around £4 billion ($5.54 billion) removed from the aid budget, and would affect some of the world’s poorest countries the most.
Syria, Yemen and Libya could see their foreign aid from the UK slashed by as much as two-thirds while Lebanon, which is in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak, political deadlock and an economic crisis, could see its budget cut by over 80 percent.
South Sudan and Somalia are also in line to see aid spending fall from the UK, by 59 and 60 percent.
Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell said the findings of the legal opinion were not unexpected. “The foreign secretary told the (House of Commons) that his own legal advice required a change in the legislation, in order to change the 0.7 percent target. That’s why I have been urging ministers to address this in parliament. I still believe that it is not too late to change course, before the start of the new financial year in April.”
Another former international development minister, Baroness Sugg, said: “Legal opinion like this risks undermining our credibility on the world stage at the very moment we need to strike trade deals, negotiate communiques and agree ambitious legally binding climate targets. Cutting our aid and overseas investments sends a message that Britain is withdrawing from the world at the very moment we should be showing strong leadership.”
The FCO said: “The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid. The UK government has acted in accordance with the International Development Act 2015 throughout this process.”

Prince William 'totally overwhelmed' by Syrian aid response

Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response

Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
  • The Duke of Cambridge, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal
  • The aid workers detailed how all six of Syria’s states receiving support faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis after 10 years of conflict
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Prince William has said that he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the efforts of aid workers in Syria after meeting a group supported by British charity.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal, who described the difference made by UK public donations of $53 million

The aid workers detailed how all six of Syria’s states receiving support faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis after 10 years of conflict.

Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the duke about his organization called Darna, which — with the support of DEC funds — built toilets and sanitation systems in Syria’s many refugee camps.

“The situation in Syria is very grim,” Hallisso said, describing how Idlib province had swelled with millions of people forced to flee from other areas.

“It is overpopulated, overcrowded,” he said. “Only 65 percent of the hospitals are still functioning.

“The infrastructure is not able to serve all of these people. Many hundreds of thousands of fellow Syrians are living outdoors in makeshift tents.

“The economic situation is also deteriorating very fast. The deflation of the Syrian pound is reducing the purchase power of every Syrian.

“On top of that came the pandemic. People are often left with one of two choices, either to die of hunger if they stay at home, or to risk their lives if they go out and try to work and bring food to their families.”

The duke said he was “amazed” by the £38 million that had been raised by Britons.

“I'm not sure the wider British population realises how much has been given,” he said.

The DEC appeal has been used to assist refugees and displaced people in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.

Topics: Prince William Syria

Angela Merkel seeks Germany's COVID-19 restrictions extension into April

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
  • The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT: Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to extend Germany’s anti-COVID restrictions into April as the country battles a third wave of the virus, according to a government memo obtained by AFP on Sunday.
The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April due to the high rate of infections at present, which are being “accelerated by COVID-19 variants,” the document said.
The memo is set to serve as the basis of a meeting between Merkel and regional leaders on Monday.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
  • Travel restricted to and from affected areas for two weeks beginning on Monday
  • Total recorded cases in the Philippines had risen to 663,794
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 rules to include four provinces surrounding the capital Manila, and restrict travel to and from these areas for two weeks beginning on Monday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections.

The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Sunday.

Only essential travel to and from the capital region and the four provinces, which Roque called the bubble area, will be allowed.

“This is not hard lockdown,” he said in a virtual briefing “But we have additional restrictions.”

Gatherings will be allowed for weddings, baptisms, and funeral services, but limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Travel will remain unimpeded within the bubble area but only individuals 18-65 years old are allowed outdoors.

Travel to and from the bubble area is limited to health and emergency frontline services personnel, government officials and government frontline personnel, persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons and those going to the airport to travel abroad.

Restaurants will remain open but only for delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining services.

The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

Total recorded cases in the Philippines had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, among the highest in Asia.

The health department urged the public to ensure adherence to minimum public health standards, which includes the wearing of masks even at home when not alone.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths
  • The government coronavirus taskforce said that 371 people had died in the last 24 hours
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,511 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,456,869 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus taskforce said that 371 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 95,030.

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months
  • India health ministry: 43,846 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people by August
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering.
The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 43,846 new cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day increase since mid-November.
The central Maharashtra state, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, accounts for more than half of the new infections. The state has imposed a lockdown in some districts until the end of the month and authorities in Mumbai city said they will roll out mandatory random coronavirus tests in crowded places.
According to the ministry, seven other states have been reporting a surge in new cases from the last week, leading some to reimpose containment measures, including focused lockdowns and restaurant and school closures.
India has so far reported more than 11.5 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s third-highest total after the United States and Brazil. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance is leading to the latest surge.
The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people by August. But only 44 million have been vaccinated so far, 7.4 million of them partially.

Topics: India Coronavirus

