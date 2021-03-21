You are here

  • Home
  • Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo

Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo

Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo
Nawal El-Saadawi died aged 89 on March 21, 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2h23r

Updated 36 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo

Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo
  • The author of over 55 books — as well as physician and psychiatrist — was briefly jailed by the late president Anwar Sadat
  • Saadawi was renowned for her fiery denunciation of FGM, which she was subjected to when only six years old
Updated 36 min 21 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s famed writer Nawal El-Saadawi, who died Sunday aged 89, spent a lifetime vexing politicians and clerics with her fight against the oppression of women and religious taboos.
The author of over 55 books — as well as physician and psychiatrist — was briefly jailed by the late president Anwar Sadat and also condemned by Al-Azhar, Egypt’s highest Sunni Muslim authority.
The outspoken author and trained physician campaigned against women wearing the veil, inequality in Islamic inheritance rights between men and women, polygamy and female genital mutilation (FGM).
She died in a Cairo hospital after a long battle against illness.
On Saturday, Saadawi’s daughter called on the state to pay for her exorbitant medical bills after she sustained a hip fracture.
“I don’t care about academic critics, or people who write critical reviews. I was never much recognized by them or by the government,” the radical feminist herself told AFP in 2015.
“Young men and women across Egypt and outside have showered immense love and recognition on me,” said Saadawi, whose books were translated into more than 30 languages — among them her long-banned treatise “Women and Sex.”
Saadawi was renowned for her fiery denunciation of FGM, which she was subjected to when only six years old.
“Since I was a child that deep wound left in my body has never healed,” she wrote in an autobiography.
In a wide-ranging 2015 interview with Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, she lamented the creeping conservativism of her country.
“Something has happened over the last 45 years. The brains of women and men have been ruined, ruined!” she said.
Saadawi, who married and divorced three times, has also lashed out at religious taboos and opposed Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, which she accused of hijacking the country’s 2011 revolution.
She was among the tens of thousands of protesters in Cairo’s Tahrir Square demanding the ouster of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak during the revolt.
Mubarak’s fall was followed by the tumultuous one-year presidency of Islamist Muhammad Mursi, Egypt’s first freely elected leader, who was ousted by the army in 2013.
Saadawi has said Egypt was better off without “religious fundamentalists” in power.
In contrast, she repeatedly heaped praise upon army chief-turned-president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to the consternation of her many acolytes in activist circles.
Saadawi’s frank views repeatedly landed her in hot water with the authorities, and she was jailed for three months when Sadat imprisoned several intellectuals in 1981.
Her time in Qanatir women’s prison served as the literary inspiration for the taboo-shattering novel “Women at Point Zero.”
The “three taboos: sex, religion and power,” animated her intellectual oeuvre, she once told AFP.
She was also a target of militants.
Her name was on death lists that included Egyptian Nobel literature laureate Naguib Mahfouz, who was stabbed and wounded in an assassination attempt in 1994.
“This refusal to criticize religion... This is not liberalism. This is censorship,” she boldly proclaimed in The Guardian.
In 1993, because of threats, Saadawi moved to Duke University in the US state of North Carolina, where she was a writer-in-residence in the Asian and African languages department for three years.
She returned to Egypt and in 2005 ran for president but abandoned her bid after accusing security forces of not letting her hold rallies.
In 2007, she was condemned by Al-Azhar for her play “God Resigns at the Summit Meeting” on the allegation that it insulted Islam.
She again left Egypt, returning two years later.
Saadawi, who had two children, said: “I can describe my life as a life devoted to writing, although I am a doctor. In spite of all the obstacles, I kept writing.”

Topics: Nawal El-Saadawi

Related

Special Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Middle-East
Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Egypt to implement raft of family planning measures and services
Middle-East
Egypt to implement raft of family planning measures and services

Jews in gulf region to receive shipment of matzos ahead of Passover

Jews in gulf region to receive shipment of matzos ahead of Passover
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Jews in gulf region to receive shipment of matzos ahead of Passover

Jews in gulf region to receive shipment of matzos ahead of Passover
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jewish communities in the Gulf region will be getting 650 pounds of matzah imported ahead of Passover, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.  

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities will arrange delivering the cracker traditionally served on Passover to Jews in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. 

The body, established in February to oversee Jewish necessities, will also provide Passover materials to American troops in the region.

“It is very exciting to see such demand for Passover programming in the Gulf this year,” said Rabbi Elie Abadie, a Jewish leader in the UAE, was quoted by the newspaper as saying. 

Jewish culture and practices began growing in some gulf countries, especially after two countries in the region, the UAE and Bahrain, have normalized ties with Israel.

It is reported that options for kosher dining in the UAE began growing, as well as the numbers of tourists visiting the country since the deal was made.

Topics: Jews Gulf Passover

Related

Dubai hotel claims kosher food first
Business & Economy
Dubai hotel claims kosher food first

Twitter users horse around as Kendall Jenner appears to imitate Emirati pop star Ahlam

Arab Twitter users are convinced that Kendall Jenner is imitating Emirati superstar Ahlam Al-Shamsi in new photoshoot. Instagram
Arab Twitter users are convinced that Kendall Jenner is imitating Emirati superstar Ahlam Al-Shamsi in new photoshoot. Instagram
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Twitter users horse around as Kendall Jenner appears to imitate Emirati pop star Ahlam

Arab Twitter users are convinced that Kendall Jenner is imitating Emirati superstar Ahlam Al-Shamsi in new photoshoot. Instagram
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab Twitter users are in a spin over a new photo of Kendall Jenner from the KKW Fragrance campaign because the shoot is quite similar to one that Emirati pop star Ahlam Al-Shamsi pulled off — horse and all.

After releasing KKW Fragrance collaborations with Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kylie, Kim Kardashian is finally teaming up with half-sister Kendall to create a line of three scents inspired by Jenner’s love of horses. Kardashian announced the news on the fragrance’s official Instagram page via a series of campaign photos that saw Jenner posing alongside a majestic black horse. 

Many Arab Twitter users saw a stark resemblance between Jenner and the Emirati singer, who also recently posed with a gorgeous stallion for her latest music video for “Tamarod” off of her “Fadwa Oyounak” album. In addition to the horse, both women wore their chestnut hair in long, loose waves and opted for all black ensembles.

“Kendall Jenner appears to be imitating Arab artist Ahlam,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another agreed, writing: “Even the hair itself.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user posted a side-by-side photo of US singer Jennifer Lopez and Ahlam wearing a similar dress, and stated “Kendall isn’t the only one imitating an Arab artist.”

It’s not the first time one of the Jenner siblings has trended on social media for bearing an uncanny resemblance to an Arab superstar.

Recently, Kylie Jenner set social media aflame when her feline-inspired photo shoot for Kylie Cosmetics became one of the biggest memes on Arab Twitter.

Many users took it upon themselves to Photoshop her campaign images into mixtape covers similar to those released by Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram, Sherine and Haifa Wehbe.

Topics: Kendall Jenner Ahlam Al-shamsi

White House says Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

White House says Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
  • “It’s very windy outside,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said
  • At 78, Biden is the oldest person ever to assume the US presidency
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor.
“It’s very windy outside,” said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling. “He is doing 100 percent fine.”
She did not say whether Biden had been checked by a traveling physician after the episode.

READ MORE

#PresidentHarris trends after Vice President Kamala Harris commits fat faux-pas at Joe Biden’s first press conference. Click here for more.

Boarding a flight to Atlanta, where he was to speak to the Asian-American community about a shooting there this week, Biden stumbled slightly about halfway up the 25 or so stairs, recovered, then stumbled again and briefly went down on one knee, according to video footage.
The president appeared to rub his left knee before getting back up, then completed the stairs at a slower pace. He stopped at the top of the stairs, turned around and offered a crisp salute.
In late November, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with one of his dogs.
At 78, Biden was the oldest person ever to assume the presidency when he entered the White House on Jan. 20.

Topics: US President Joe Biden Air Force One

Related

#PresidentHarris trends after VP commits fat faux-pas at Joe Biden’s first press conference
Offbeat
#PresidentHarris trends after VP commits fat faux-pas at Joe Biden’s first press conference
Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic
World
Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Gaddafi’s superyacht to go green

Gaddafi’s superyacht to go green
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Gaddafi’s superyacht to go green

Gaddafi’s superyacht to go green
  • Designer seeks to make it world’s first zero-emission high-speed luxury yacht
  • ‘There is something nice about taking something so notorious and turning it into a showcase for green technology’
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The superyacht formerly owned by Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi is getting a green makeover – of the environmental, not philosophical, kind.

British designer Rory Coase will lead the Che Guevara’s transformation, pledging to give it a new lease of life as the world’s first zero-emission high-speed luxury yacht.

His ambition is to install hydrogen fuel cells and an electrically driven pod propulsion unit beneath the hull.

Alongside the environmentally friendly redesign, it will also receive a new name: Hydrogen Viking.

The green tagline would have meant something completely different to its former owner Gaddafi, who famously set out his political theory in the “Green Book,” and turned Libya’s flag entirely green during his 42-year rule. The design was abandoned after his overthrow and death in 2011.

The boat had been used by his footballer son Al-Saadi as a “party boat,” Coase told Boat International, and the Norway-based building team had received it in very poor condition. The boat was badly damaged when it hit a reef in Malta in 2012. 

“There was a big jacuzzi on the aft deck. When the boat hit the reef, the jacuzzi smashed right through the glass doors into the interior and flooded the entire thing,” Coase told The Times.

“Things like Gaddafi’s toilet remain, so we will hopefully be putting that online and selling it for a share in the project,” he added.

“There is something nice about taking something that was so notorious and turning it into a modern, forward-thinking, Scandinavian showcase for green technology.”

Topics: Muammar Gaddafi Che Guevara Hydrogen Viking

Related

New revelations show how close Libya came to peaceful transition
Middle-East
New revelations show how close Libya came to peaceful transition
Special Qaddafi’s son Saif Al-Islam to run for Libya presidency
Middle-East
Qaddafi’s son Saif Al-Islam to run for Libya presidency

Previous Markle blog post suggests she lied to Oprah about never wanting to be a princess: report

Previous Markle blog post suggests she lied to Oprah about never wanting to be a princess: report
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Previous Markle blog post suggests she lied to Oprah about never wanting to be a princess: report

Previous Markle blog post suggests she lied to Oprah about never wanting to be a princess: report
  • Meghan blogged about being She-Rah rather than a Cinderella princess
  • The former actor said she never really knew much about the royals before marrying her prince
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Meghan Markle, who said in her Oprah Winfrey interview that she never considered what it would be like to marry a prince, blogged about dreaming of being a princess, a new report says.

Citing blogs she wrote seven years ago, the Sun on Sunday revealed that Markle had fantasized about becoming a princess long before tying the knot with British royal, Prince Harry, in May, 2018. 

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ Markle wrote in 2014, while noting the “pomp” surrounding Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding three years earlier.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” Markle said in her blog.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” she added.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Markle said.

However, the 39-year-old former actress told Oprah Winfrey that she had no clue about the British royal family before marrying into it.

“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Markle said. Talk about the royals “wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home,” she said.

Winfrey replied, “But you were certainly aware of the royals.”

Markle replied, “Yeah, of course.’’

However, Markle claimed she never researched or even “looked up (Harry) online” after she met him.

Winfrey asked, “So you didn’t have a conversation with yourself or talking to your friends or thinking about what it’s like to marry a prince, who is Harry — who you had fallen in love with — and what it would to be a part of that family? You didn’t give it a lot of thought?

Markle replied, “No. We thought about what we thought it might be.”

According to the New York Post’s Page Six column, a former longtime friend said that Markle had always wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0,” while royal biographer Andrew Morton has written that the duchess cried watching the funeral of her husband’s mother on TV in 1997.

 

Topics: Meghan Markle British royals She-Rah He-Man

Related

#PresidentHarris trends after VP commits fat faux-pas at Joe Biden’s first press conference
Offbeat
#PresidentHarris trends after VP commits fat faux-pas at Joe Biden’s first press conference
Aptly called “London taxi,” the vehicle launched in February and is being trialled at Dubai International Airport. (Dubai Media Office) video
Offbeat
WATCH: Eco-friendly London taxi arrives in Dubai

Latest updates

Why won’t Twitter ban Khamenei when it permanently suspended Trump?
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform. (AN Design)
Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo
Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo
John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup
John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup
Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.