Saudi leaders wish Pakistan’s Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after he tested positive for COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
“We have learned of the news of your infection with the new coronavirus, and we send our best wishes for good health and wellness and a speedy recovery from this virus, and that you do not see any harm,” the king said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent Khan a similar cable, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and wellness, SPA said.
Saudi and Chadian foreign ministers sign cooperation agreement
They discussed areas of joint cooperation and regional and international developments
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Chadian counterpart Amine Abba Siddick in the capital Riyadh, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.
Following the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Abba Siddick signed a general agreement for cooperation between the two counties.
Saudi Arabia vaccinates 3 million against COVID-19
Health Ministry reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 277 recoveries, 7 deaths
Updated 22 March 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has vaccinated more than 3 million people against COVID-19, about 70 percent of those who have registered to receive the jab.
The Ministry of Health has continued to emphasize the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccines, amid queries and doubts that have pushed some in the Kingdom to opt out of getting the jabs.
At Sunday’s press conference ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly answered a series of frequently asked questions that included the postponement of pregnancy plans until after receiving the jab, blood donation, vaccine-related fatalities, whether the vaccine would be a requirement for travel or Umrah and other topics.
Al-Aly said there were no indications that the vaccines could have any effect on plans to get pregnant and that plans should go forward smoothly. He added that nursing mothers could also take the vaccines safely, while studies continued to be done on the possibility of providing the vaccine to expectant mothers and people in younger age groups.
Blood donors could also donate blood accordingly without any issues, the spokesman told the press conference.
With concerns about blood clots still strong in people’s minds after high-profile cases of foreign governments pausing or altering their vaccination programs over this health concern, Al-Aly reiterated that a causal link between blood clots and the vaccine had not been proven. There was no accurate or strong evidence that would indicate a correlation between the vaccines and thrombosis, he said, and the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the side effects.
On the subject of Umrah and travel, Al-Aly said that the vaccine was for everyone’s safety, especially when large crowds of people were involved, and authorities had not imposed any restrictions on travelers or pilgrims who had not been vaccinated.
For people who have received the vaccine, a post-jab survey on the Sehhaty app allows them to register any symptoms after the first or second dose.
The spokesman confirmed that no serious side effects had been noted other than what was expected — a slight fever, headache, nausea, chills or muscle pain. He added that no vaccine-related deaths had occurred, rejecting claims that a man had died due to complications after receiving a dose.
FASTFACTS
385,020 Total cases
374,412 Recoveries
6,609 Deaths
He went on to say that, with a high level of community awareness and compliance with precautionary measures and protocols, the current fluctuating rate in daily confirmed cases could go down.
For more than six weeks the Kingdom’s daily count has been in the 300s, while the number of patients in intensive care units continue to climb.
On Sunday the ministry reported 367 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 385,020. The Riyadh region had the highest case count with 165, followed by the Eastern Province with 74 and Makkah with 46 cases. Baha and Najran both reported two cases each.
With Sunday’s numbers, the number of active cases has risen to 3,999, 584 of which are in critical care. The number of recoveries increased to 374,412 on Sunday with the addition of 277 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There were seven new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,609.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.
They recorded 29,191 violations of the regulations within one week, according to a Ministry of Interior report. Riyadh recorded the highest number of breaches with 10,949 violations, followed by Makkah with 7,064 and the Eastern Province with 3,869.
The ministry called on people to stick to the rules.
The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance on Sunday temporarily shut down six mosques in five regions after a number of coronavirus cases were confirmed among worshippers.
Infections have led to 332 mosques being forced to temporarily close over the past 42 days, with 319 reopening after sanitization measures were completed.
Saudi Arabia in second place for adopting and integrating CSR practices in MENA region
The survey found that there is a reasonable level of CSR awareness as well as a moderately positive attitude towards the concept in Saudi Arabia, with results finding 41 percent of respondents familiar with CSR
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: A new study has shown that Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading country in adopting and integrating corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices.
Cicero & Bernay Public Relations, a major regional communications agency in partnership with YouGov, an international research and data analytics group, published the first regional CSR survey report, ranking the Kingdom second in adoption and integration of CSR in businesses. Egypt topped the list.
Some 219 C-suite executives and corporate leaders from across the region were picked due to their contribution to their respective sectors, including government, aviation, automotive, banking and finance, construction and real estate, healthcare, and transport. The respondents were asked a series of CSR-related questions that were revisited in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
With CSR increasing in the corporate world — making a significant impact in the Kingdom’s business landscape — the survey found that CSR is a necessity, not a mere luxury. Policymakers with an understanding of how firms adopt CSR issues are improving policy formulation as it is being considered a key component in the culture of corporate governance and the regulatory frameworks and guidelines.
The survey found that there is a reasonable level of CSR awareness as well as a moderately positive attitude towards the concept in Saudi Arabia, with results finding 41 percent of respondents familiar with CSR. Of the executives surveyed, 90 percent possessed an intrinsic understanding of the scope of CSR and 58 percent deemed it integral for their business.
HIGHLIGHT
With CSR increasing in the corporate world — making a significant impact in the Kingdom’s business landscape — the survey found that CSR is a necessity, not a mere luxury.
“The UAE and the Kingdom emerged as leaders in CSR implementation and incorporation, and while familiarity with CSR regionally has always been of note, the report consolidated how the value of giving is ingrained in the region on a cultural level and not an attribute that needed to be adopted,” said Ahmad Itani, founder and CEO of C&B and chairman of PRCA MENA.
Stephan Shakespeare, CEO of YouGov, said: “This report represents a milestone that underpins the emphasis on CSR across regional sectors and industries. We are delighted and proud to unveil the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading regional position in the integration of CSR. The demonstration of responsible business practices towards employees, stakeholders and customers was apparent throughout the findings, and we look forward to the continued growth of CSR across the MENA region to influence and inspire its global counterparts.”
For job seekers, an organization being socially responsible matters. It was marked as an important criterion — Saudi Arabia showed the highest average of executives (70 percent) who agree or strongly agree that CSR activities are important when considering opting for a job or rejecting it. Overall, 92 percent of executives in the Kingdom are upbeat about the impact of CSR.
Mawhiba prepares Saudi team to compete in ISEF 2021 competition
For the fifteenth year in a row, some of Saudi Arabia's most talented students will participate in the event
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: For the fifteenth year in a row, some of Saudi Arabia’s most talented students will participate in one of the most important global scientific competitions with the help of King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2021) will be held in Washington, DC in May, and 35 Saudi students will compete alongside 2,000 others from 75 countries.
This week, a workshop to prepare the students for ISEF 2021 was attended by winners of the Ibdaa 2021 fair from 10 educational departments, where they were provided with the necessary tools and skills to perform at the competition.
The workshop included specialized classes to review the scientific projects they will be presenting, train students in public speaking and presentation skills, and educate them in conducting individual interviews with members of the scientific committee and the jury at ISEF 2021.
In addition, enriching lectures were given by a group of Mawhiba alumni, who had previously participated and represented the Kingdom in ISEF contests.
A number of experts in various disciplines were appointed by Mawhiba to supervise the students to boost their performance levels and morale. Supervisors focused discussions on methodology behind projects, variables, data collection and analysis mechanisms, statistical modelling, and the results reached by each student.
SPEEDREAD
• The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair will be held in Washington DC in May, and 35 Saudi students will compete alongside 2,000 others from 75 countries.
• The ISEF is the largest fair for competing in pre-university scientific research held annually in the US. Finalists compete for nearly $5 million in awards, prizes and scholarships.
Supervisors and students will agree on a plan to develop their research through experiments or analysis of additional data during the coming period before it is finally submitted to the ISEF.
Saudi students have won 48 grand prizes and 27 special prizes at ISEF contests in the past, eight of which were won in 2020. Of these eight, five were grand prizes and three were special prizes. The Mawhiba Foundation also presented special annual international awards in the competition, with 79 awards given to 97 students from 20 countries.
The ISEF is the largest fair for competing in pre-university scientific research held annually in the US. Finalists compete for nearly $5 million in awards, prizes and scholarships.
Each year more than 1,800 ninth through twelfth graders earn the right to compete by winning a top prize at an affiliated local, regional, state or national science fair.
Anime competition sees artists imagine NEOM lifestyle in 2050
Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Misk Foundation, focuses on producing animations, manga comics and video games with creative and positive content
Updated 22 March 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions has announced a special design competition for artists to design future products for the emerging city of NEOM.
In collaboration with NEOM, the competition, announced last Wednesday, will give artists the chance to design innovative solutions for the future residents of NEOM, a Saudi $500 billion megacity development project on the Kingdom’s northwest coast.
The competition is open to all drawing enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and Japan aged between 13 and 35.
The three winning designs, to be announced on April 18, will be featured in season two of the “Future’s Folktales” series in 2022. Winners will also gain access to a six-week intensive course in character design delivered by international experts.
“At Manga Productions, we believe in the importance of empowering talents and creating opportunities for them to develop their creativity,” Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said on Twitter.
He added that the competition comes as part of efforts to export Saudi culture and creativity around the world through the “Future’s Folktales” anime series.
The series is the first Saudi animated show that links the past with the future. It is a joint production between Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions and Japan’s TOEI Animation.
The first season was released in 2020 in 13 episodes that celebrated the richness of Arabic and Saudi culture, language, heritage and values.
It gained 100 million views worldwide across 32 platforms and channels in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, the UK and US.
However, the second season of the series will use NEOM as a central location. Artists are invited to imagine the life of citizens in the futuristic city in 2050 and design unique props, including phones, micro-drones and gym equipment. Those taking part in the competition must explain the innovation behind their devices and why they are useful.
According to Bukhary, the partnership with NEOM supports the goal of Manga Productions to inspire future generations to be part of the development of the megacity and build a brighter future.
Aisha Al-Maghlouth, a young Saudi artist from the Eastern Province, said that the challenge of the competition stimulates creativity. “The idea behind the competition is very smart. It supports more than one creative category at the same time,” she told Arab News.
“I am excited to see the creative designs, which I am sure will be impressive,” Al-Maghlouth said, adding: “And I am willing to be one of them.”
The 24-year-old artist said that many hidden local talents have yet to be discovered by the public, and that competitions are one way of supporting and sponsoring future Saudi creatives.
Mohammed Al-Zabeedi, a Saudi private sector worker, said: “With NEOM being one of the most important projects in the Kingdom, it’s no surprise that it will be reaching out to local talents to help develop their products.
“Such competitions can have different objectives, but the strongest reason is to help the local talent contribute to a project made mainly for Saudis, as per the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the fruits of which our children will enjoy, and it’s this generation that will be developing it.”
Al-Zabeedi’s brother, Khalid, 37, said: “Though it might just be a competition to some, Saudi Arabia is moving at a fast pace, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, and we’re a part of that positive transformation.”
The level of transparency and outreach is “unlike anything before,” he added, describing the competition as something that “allows Saudis to build their own future.”
He said: “Who knows what things will look like in 2050? But one thing is for sure — whether it is a Saudi product or a Japanese one, this is for the greater good for everyone who is looking forward to seeing what NEOM is all about.”
Judges will evaluate each submission based on the artists’ ability to communicate their design concepts, innovation and creativity, as well as overall aesthetic details and product safety.
Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Misk Foundation, focuses on producing animations, manga comics and video games with creative and positive content.
The company works as a pioneer in creative content development, offering innovative products to build and enable the ambitions of young creatives.
More information about the competition is available at neomxmanga.com