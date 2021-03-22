You are here

  • Home
  • Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
1 / 2
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after rising US bond yields pulled stocks lower, dampening enthusiasm driven by the Federal Reserve's promise of low interest rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
2 / 2
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nenqh

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
  • Turkish lira skids as Erdogan dumps central banker
  • Yen makes modest gains, eyes on Japanese retail investors
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY, Australia: Asian markets faced a fresh stress test on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira lifted the safe-haven yen and blunted risk appetite, although the fallout so far looked to be relatively contained.
The dollar was trading almost 15% higher on the lira at 8.3000 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey’s hawkish central bank governor with a like-minded critic of high interest rates.
“Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Agbal, who had sought to instil some price stability and perception of Bank independence, now raises question as to whether the new Governor will look to lower rates while still aim to fight higher inflation,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.
The uncertainty was enough to see Nikkei futures ease to 29,280, pointing to an opening drop from the cash close on Friday of 29,792.
Nasdaq futures dipped 0.3% and S&P 500 futures 0.2%. June futures for Treasury 10-year notes edged up just 1 tick, suggesting there was no broad rush to safety.
Investors are still struggling to deal with the recent surge in US bond yields, which has left equity valuations for some sectors, particularly tech, looking stretched.
Bonds had another wobble on Friday when the Federal Reserve decided not to extend a capital concession for banks, which could lessen their demand for Treasuries.
The damage was limited, however, by the Fed’s promise to work on the rules to prevent strains in the financial system.
Monday’s tumble in the lira saw the yen firm modestly, with notable gains on the euro and Australian dollar . That in turn dragged the euro down slightly on the dollar to $1.1880.
After an initial slip, the dollar soon steadied at 108.86 yen, while the dollar index was a shade higher at 92.080 .
Also lifting the yen were concerns Japanese retail investors that have built long lira positions, a popular trade for the yield-hungry sector, might be squeezed out, so triggering another round of lira selling.
Still, analysts at Citi doubted that episode would lead to widespread pressure on emerging markets, noting the last time the lira slid in 2020, there was little spillover.
“In terms of impact on other parts of the high-yielding EM, we believe that will be quite limited,” Citi said in a note.
There was little sign of safe-haven demand for gold, which eased 0.3% to $1,739 an ounce.
Oil prices fell anew, having shed almost 7% last week as concerns about global demand prompted speculators to take profits on long positions after a long bull run.
Brent was off 29 cents at $64.24 a barrel, while US crude lost 24 cents to $61.18 per barrel.

Topics: Turkish lira

Related

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Business & Economy
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Global markets rebound as rate hike worries fade
Business & Economy
Global markets rebound as rate hike worries fade

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
  • Naci Agbal was replaced as Turkish central bank chief by former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu at the weekend
  • Agbal was only appointed during an economic team overhaul that in November to halt a steep Turkish currency slide
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: The Turkish lira collapsed more than 17 percent Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country’s market-friendly central bank chief.
The currency fell to as low as 8.47 per US dollar in early trade Monday, having closed at 7.22 at the end of last week, after Naci Agbal was replaced by former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu at the weekend.
It later recovered slightly to sit at 8.09.
While a presidential decree on Friday did not explain why Agbal had been removed, it came just a day after the bank hiked interest rates more than two percentage points to 19 percent as it looked to fight inflation.
Kavcioglu has written columns for a pro-government newspaper heavily criticizing Agbal’s propensity to raise rates.
Analysts say the new central banker subscribes to Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that higher interest rates cause inflation.
Most economists believe it slows inflation down by raising the cost of doing business.
Agbal was only appointed during an economic team overhaul that Erdogan engineered in November to halt a steep Turkish currency slide.
The lira had by then fallen to 8.5 per dollar from 5.9 at the start of 2020 as past central bank managers kept interest rates low while inflation picked up.
Investors took fright at Friday’s move, which has thrown the independence of the bank into question and raised fears of a new bout of financial turbulence in the country.
“Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Agbal, who had sought to instil some price stability and perception of Bank independence, now raises questions as to whether the new Governor will look to lower rates while still aim to fight higher inflation,” said National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril.

Topics: Turkish lira

Related

Turkish Central Bank governor changes for the third time in two years
Business & Economy
Turkish Central Bank governor changes for the third time in two years
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
Business & Economy
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills
Updated 22 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills
  • Governments resort to financing budget deficits by offering bonds and treasury bills as debt instruments, and public banks are their largest buyers. •Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments, with maturities ranging from three months to a year
Updated 22 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt on Sunday issued treasury bills worth EGP19 billion ($1.21 billion) on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

Governments resort to financing budget deficits by offering bonds and treasury bills as debt instruments, and public banks are their largest buyers.

Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments, with maturities ranging from three months to a year.

On its website the Central Bank of Egypt confirmed that the value of the first offering amounted to EGP11 billion for a period of 91 days, while the second offering would be EGP8 billion for a period of 266 days.

Central bank revenues from loans and balances with banks, in addition to the proceeds from treasury bills and bonds, rose from EGP26.51 billion to a record EGP145.387 billion during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, compared to EGP118.875 billion for the year before that. 

Financial statements showed that the central bank increased its revenues from loans and bank balances to EGP18.7 billion at the end of June 2019, compared to EGP11.6 billion pounds at the end of June 2018.

NBE expansion plans

National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is looking to launch a subsidiary bank in South Sudan and a branch in Saudi Arabia, deputy chairman Yehia Abou El-Fettouh has said.

In an official statement, El-Fettouh said that NBE had obtained the necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch an affiliated bank in South Sudan with about $30 million in capital, adding that approval will soon be granted by South Sudan.

The Central Bank of Egypt also granted NBE permission to open a branch in Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that requirements by regulatory authorities in the Kingdom are being finalized.

El-Fettouh said that NBE seeks to consolidate its presence in emerging markets, especially in Africa, which is within the framework of Egypt’s goal to improve economic and commercial relations in the region.

Topics: Central Bank of Egypt

Related

Special Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism
Special Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer
Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer. (AFP)
Updated 21 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer
  • The delegation’s visit, which took place from March 18-21, also looked at health measures in Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels, tourism facilities, museums and archaeological sites
Updated 21 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Charter flights from Italy to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort town and other tourist destinations will resume in summer, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, Eng Ahmed Youssef has said.

In a meeting held in Sharm El-Sheikh with an Italian delegation of 140 tourism and travel agency figures, Youssef discussed ways to promote Egyptian tourism in Italy and promoted joint cooperation between the two countries.

Members of the Italian delegation praised Egypt’s tourism industry and its archaeological treasures.

The delegation’s visit, which took place from March 18-21, also looked at health measures in Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels, tourism facilities, museums and archaeological sites.

Youssef said that the trip included well-known industry figures and several bloggers, and was part of the authority’s marketing initiative.

Topics: Italy Egypt

Related

Special Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion
Business & Economy
Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion
Special Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
Middle-East
Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
  • UAE move follows Dubai lead in October
  • Comes amid increased regional competition
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The federal cabinet of the UAE approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.
The UAE has taken several measures to attract wealthy foreigners as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices have hit its economy, particularly that of business and tourism hub Dubai.
Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that a new work visa would cover such professional workers. He added the cabinet had also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.
“We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents,” he said.
Residence for foreigners, who make up a majority of the UAE’s 9 million population, had thus far been mainly linked to employment inside the country, with workers sponsoring families.

Topics: real estate Dubai economy

Related

Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone
Business & Economy
Dubai allows crypto businesses to set up in free zone

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
  • October handover for residential units
  • Hotel to open in the summer
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-story landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is set to be fully handed over by October, Nakheel said.
The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from 1.7 million dirhams ($463,000).
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.
Soaring 240 meters above the world-famous island, the iconic building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, the Dubai developer said in a statement on Sunday.
“The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai,” said Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel.
The global pandemic has created fierce competition between Dubai developers to promote their projects amid a growing overhang of supply in the emirate.
The Palm Tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences with the 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer.
The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-story rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes The View observation deck, opening soon, as well as AURA Sky Pool, featuring one of the world’s highest infinity pools, and SUSHISAMBA, which will both open later this year.

 

Related

Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale

Latest updates

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
Biden pushes back amid mounting crisis over border
Biden pushes back amid mounting crisis over border
Poll shows plunge in Europeans’ trust in AstraZeneca jab
Poll shows plunge in Europeans’ trust in AstraZeneca jab
Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.