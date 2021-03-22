You are here

Married 66 years, husband and wife die minutes apart of COVID-19

Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries. (Sarah Milewski via AP)
Updated 22 March 2021
AP

  • Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries
  • Their 67th wedding anniversary would have been last weekend
AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries, working in the Caribbean and Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida.
They complemented each other — he the bookworm, she outgoing and charismatic. One without the other seemed unthinkable.
So when they died minutes apart of COVID-19 this month at a Palm Beach County hospice, it may have been a hidden blessing, their only child, Sarah Milewski, said — even if it was a devastating double loss for her. Her father was 88, her mom 92. Their 67th wedding anniversary would have been this weekend.
“It is so precious, so wonderful, such a heartwarming feeling to know they went together,” Milewski said, then adding, “I miss them.”
Bill Ilnisky grew up in Detroit, deciding at 16 to devote his life to God, Milewski said. He headed to Central Bible College, an Assemblies of God school in Springfield, Missouri. He preached at nearby churches and needed a piano player. Friends suggested Esther Shabaz, a fellow student from Gary, Indiana. They fell in love.
“When my dad proposed, he told her, ‘Esther, I can’t promise you wealth, but I can promise you lots of adventure,’” Milewski said. “She had a lot, a lot of adventure.”
After graduation and their wedding, Bill Ilnisky opened churches in the Midwest. In the late-1950s, the Ilniskys took congregants to Jamaica for a mission, fell in love with the island, and stayed on to run a church in Montego Bay for a decade.
It was during that time they adopted Milewski, then 2, from a Miami foster home. In 1969, the family moved from Jamaica to Lebanon, where Bill Ilnisky ministered to college students and taught. His wife started an outreach center and had a Christian rock band.
“At that time, Lebanon was an amazing country — gorgeous,” Milewski said.
But in 1975, civil war broke out between Christian and Muslim factions, and Beirut, the nation’s capital, became a battleground. Twice, bombs exploded outside their apartment — the first knocking Milewski out of bed, the second slamming her father to the ground.
“My mom thought he was dead,” Milewski said. “My mom and I went and hid in the bathroom all night, crying and praying.” The next morning, bullet holes pocked the walls of apartments on every floor except theirs.
“We attributed that to prayer,” she said.
They fled in 1976 when US Marines evacuated Americans, catching the last plane out.
Shortly after their return to the States, Bill Ilnisky became pastor at Calvary Temple in West Palm Beach, later renamed Lighthouse Christian Center International. His wife started Esther Network International, aimed at teaching children to pray.
Tom Belt, a retired missionary in Oklahoma City, was a teenager at Calvary Temple when the couple arrived. He said Bill Ilnisky’s tales of missionary work whetted his desire to travel.
Belt said the Ilniskys “were very accommodating, believed in others and very forgiving.”
Bill Ilnisky retired three years ago and while physically healthy for a late octogenarian, had some dementia. His wife still ran her prayer network and did Zoom calls.
When the pandemic hit last year, the couple took precautions, Milewski said. Her mother stayed home and had groceries delivered, but Bill Ilnisky occasionally went out.
“He couldn’t take it,” his daughter said. “He needed to be around people.”
Sarah Milewski and her husband visited her parents on Valentine’s Day, her mother’s birthday. A few days later, her mom became ill, and not long after the couple were diagnosed with the virus and hospitalized.
While the prognosis was initially good, the disease overtook them. The decision was made Feb. 27 to put them in hospice. Jacqueline Lopez-Devine, chief clinical officer at Trustbridge hospice, said in her 15 years working with the dying, no couple had arrived together. She said there was no hesitation about putting them in the same room for their final days.
Because of the virus, Milewski said her goodbyes through a window, a microphone carrying “I love you” to her parents’ bedside. They looked like they did when sleeping, her father lying on the right side, her mother facing him. He would nod as Milewski spoke; her mom tried to speak but couldn’t.
“It was horrible,” Milewski said.
At 10:15 a.m. on March 1, Esther Ilnisky died. Fifteen minutes later, her husband followed.
“They were always, always together,” Milewski said. “So in sync.”

Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo

Arab author, women’s rights icon Nawal El-Saadawi dies in Cairo
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

  • The author of over 55 books — as well as physician and psychiatrist — was briefly jailed by the late president Anwar Sadat
  • Saadawi was renowned for her fiery denunciation of FGM, which she was subjected to when only six years old
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s famed writer Nawal El-Saadawi, who died Sunday aged 89, spent a lifetime vexing politicians and clerics with her fight against the oppression of women and religious taboos.
The author of over 55 books — as well as physician and psychiatrist — was briefly jailed by the late president Anwar Sadat and also condemned by Al-Azhar, Egypt’s highest Sunni Muslim authority.
The outspoken author and trained physician campaigned against women wearing the veil, inequality in Islamic inheritance rights between men and women, polygamy and female genital mutilation (FGM).
She died in a Cairo hospital after a long battle against illness.
On Saturday, Saadawi’s daughter called on the state to pay for her exorbitant medical bills after she sustained a hip fracture.
“I don’t care about academic critics, or people who write critical reviews. I was never much recognized by them or by the government,” the radical feminist herself told AFP in 2015.
“Young men and women across Egypt and outside have showered immense love and recognition on me,” said Saadawi, whose books were translated into more than 30 languages — among them her long-banned treatise “Women and Sex.”
Saadawi was renowned for her fiery denunciation of FGM, which she was subjected to when only six years old.
“Since I was a child that deep wound left in my body has never healed,” she wrote in an autobiography.
In a wide-ranging 2015 interview with Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, she lamented the creeping conservativism of her country.
“Something has happened over the last 45 years. The brains of women and men have been ruined, ruined!” she said.
Saadawi, who married and divorced three times, has also lashed out at religious taboos and opposed Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, which she accused of hijacking the country’s 2011 revolution.
She was among the tens of thousands of protesters in Cairo’s Tahrir Square demanding the ouster of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak during the revolt.
Mubarak’s fall was followed by the tumultuous one-year presidency of Islamist Muhammad Mursi, Egypt’s first freely elected leader, who was ousted by the army in 2013.
Saadawi has said Egypt was better off without “religious fundamentalists” in power.
In contrast, she repeatedly heaped praise upon army chief-turned-president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to the consternation of her many acolytes in activist circles.
Saadawi’s frank views repeatedly landed her in hot water with the authorities, and she was jailed for three months when Sadat imprisoned several intellectuals in 1981.
Her time in Qanatir women’s prison served as the literary inspiration for the taboo-shattering novel “Women at Point Zero.”
The “three taboos: sex, religion and power,” animated her intellectual oeuvre, she once told AFP.
She was also a target of militants.
Her name was on death lists that included Egyptian Nobel literature laureate Naguib Mahfouz, who was stabbed and wounded in an assassination attempt in 1994.
“This refusal to criticize religion... This is not liberalism. This is censorship,” she boldly proclaimed in The Guardian.
In 1993, because of threats, Saadawi moved to Duke University in the US state of North Carolina, where she was a writer-in-residence in the Asian and African languages department for three years.
She returned to Egypt and in 2005 ran for president but abandoned her bid after accusing security forces of not letting her hold rallies.
In 2007, she was condemned by Al-Azhar for her play “God Resigns at the Summit Meeting” on the allegation that it insulted Islam.
She again left Egypt, returning two years later.
Saadawi, who had two children, said: “I can describe my life as a life devoted to writing, although I am a doctor. In spite of all the obstacles, I kept writing.”

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Marwa Elselehdar. (Supplied)
Updated 22 March 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

  • Captain tells how she overcame challenges of a male-dominated profession
  • Elselehdar is working on a ship for the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Marwa Elselehdar has become the first woman to work as a sea captain in Egypt.

As a little girl, Elselehdar always loved the sea and enjoyed swimming.

She enrolled in the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt and joined the International Transport and Logistics Department, but she was more drawn to the curriculum that was being taught to her brother in the Department of Maritime Transport and Technology.

The department was limited to men, but she still submitted an application to join and was eventually accepted, becoming the first Egyptian woman to study in this department.

Elselehdar’s brother and mother supported her dream of becoming the first female captain in Egypt. Her father, while more apprehensive because of the difficulties in the field, did not object to her studies. She thus began the formalities to join the department, and her unique request was submitted to the president of the academy for consideration.

The president called for research in maritime law to verify the possibility of issuing a captain’s license to her, since it was the first case of its kind. After making sure that the law did not pose restrictions, examinations began.

Elselehdar passed the physical and medical tests, as well as personal interviews, proving her ability to be in control and manage diverse situations, and she joined the department like any other student.

I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges.

Marwa Elselehdar

“I started my journey in the department as the only woman among 1,200 students. I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges, and I graduated in 2013,” she said.

After her graduation, Elselehdar joined the crew of the AIDA IV ship, with the rank of the second officer.

At the time of the opening ceremony of the new Suez Canal, she applied to register as part of the crew that would lead the AIDA IV in the celebrations. Her request was accepted, and she prepared with her colleagues for the ceremony.

On the day of the ceremony, she led the AIDA IV — the first ship to cross the new shipping route — as the youngest and first Egyptian female captain to cross the Suez Canal.

Elselehdar has been working in the field for 10 years. She explained that the percentage of women in similar maritime positions does not exceed 2 percent worldwide, adding that being the first Egyptian woman in this regard was a great honor for her and noting that many girls followed her example and entered the field after her.

In 2017, Elselehdar was honored on Women’s Day by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

She expressed her pride in this honor, seeing it not only as a form of appreciation from the state for what she has done but also as a demonstration of the state’s interest in empowering Egyptian women and placing them in leadership positions. Recently, Egyptian women have started participating in many occupations that were traditionally male-dominated.

The Encyclopedia of Arab-African Economic Integration chose Elselehdar among the top 20 Arab women in terms of achievement.

Elselehdar said that the boat she is now working on is owned by the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety, affiliated with the Egyptian government and managed by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

“Unlike fast flights, cruises can be long and arduous and can take up to a month or more. Of course, on these trips, I am the only woman among my fellow men.

“In the beginning, it was somewhat difficult, but we later became one team, and we split tasks equally. And because of the length of these trips, we all become like siblings,” she added.

Now almost 30 years old, Elselehdar dreams of obtaining a master’s degree and a Ph.D. She also hopes that marriage and having a family will not hinder her career.

 

Jews in gulf region to receive shipment of matzos ahead of Passover

Jews in gulf region to receive shipment of matzos ahead of Passover
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Jewish communities in the Gulf region will be getting 650 pounds of matzah imported ahead of Passover, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.  

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities will arrange delivering the cracker traditionally served on Passover to Jews in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. 

The body, established in February to oversee Jewish necessities, will also provide Passover materials to American troops in the region.

“It is very exciting to see such demand for Passover programming in the Gulf this year,” said Rabbi Elie Abadie, a Jewish leader in the UAE, was quoted by the newspaper as saying. 

Jewish culture and practices began growing in some gulf countries, especially after two countries in the region, the UAE and Bahrain, have normalized ties with Israel.

It is reported that options for kosher dining in the UAE began growing, as well as the numbers of tourists visiting the country since the deal was made.

Twitter users horse around as Kendall Jenner appears to imitate Emirati pop star Ahlam

Arab Twitter users are convinced that Kendall Jenner is imitating Emirati superstar Ahlam Al-Shamsi in new photoshoot. Instagram
Arab Twitter users are convinced that Kendall Jenner is imitating Emirati superstar Ahlam Al-Shamsi in new photoshoot. Instagram
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Arab Twitter users are convinced that Kendall Jenner is imitating Emirati superstar Ahlam Al-Shamsi in new photoshoot. Instagram
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab Twitter users are in a spin over a new photo of Kendall Jenner from the KKW Fragrance campaign because the shoot is quite similar to one that Emirati pop star Ahlam Al-Shamsi pulled off — horse and all.

After releasing KKW Fragrance collaborations with Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kylie, Kim Kardashian is finally teaming up with half-sister Kendall to create a line of three scents inspired by Jenner’s love of horses. Kardashian announced the news on the fragrance’s official Instagram page via a series of campaign photos that saw Jenner posing alongside a majestic black horse. 

Many Arab Twitter users saw a stark resemblance between Jenner and the Emirati singer, who also recently posed with a gorgeous stallion for her latest music video for “Tamarod” off of her “Fadwa Oyounak” album. In addition to the horse, both women wore their chestnut hair in long, loose waves and opted for all black ensembles.

“Kendall Jenner appears to be imitating Arab artist Ahlam,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another agreed, writing: “Even the hair itself.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user posted a side-by-side photo of US singer Jennifer Lopez and Ahlam wearing a similar dress, and stated “Kendall isn’t the only one imitating an Arab artist.”

It’s not the first time one of the Jenner siblings has trended on social media for bearing an uncanny resemblance to an Arab superstar.

Recently, Kylie Jenner set social media aflame when her feline-inspired photo shoot for Kylie Cosmetics became one of the biggest memes on Arab Twitter.

Many users took it upon themselves to Photoshop her campaign images into mixtape covers similar to those released by Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram, Sherine and Haifa Wehbe.

White House says Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
  • “It’s very windy outside,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said
  • At 78, Biden is the oldest person ever to assume the US presidency
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor.
“It’s very windy outside,” said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling. “He is doing 100 percent fine.”
She did not say whether Biden had been checked by a traveling physician after the episode.

Boarding a flight to Atlanta, where he was to speak to the Asian-American community about a shooting there this week, Biden stumbled slightly about halfway up the 25 or so stairs, recovered, then stumbled again and briefly went down on one knee, according to video footage.
The president appeared to rub his left knee before getting back up, then completed the stairs at a slower pace. He stopped at the top of the stairs, turned around and offered a crisp salute.
In late November, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with one of his dogs.
At 78, Biden was the oldest person ever to assume the presidency when he entered the White House on Jan. 20.

