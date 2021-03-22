You are here

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects
The Saudi Cabinet last week unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects
  • The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

The Register of Privatization Projects is as a comprehensive central database of documents related to privatization projects, Hani Al-Sayegh, director general of strategic communication and marketing at the National Center for Privatization, told Al Eqtisadiah. It aims to share knowledge about privately financed schemes while also protecting confidential information related to specific projects, Al-Sayegh added.
The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures.
“Due to the pandemic impact, we have continued to activate virtual meetings, and are now preparing to schedule activities with the private sector as soon as the precautionary measures are lifted and within the health requirements,” Al-Sayegh said.
The Saudi Cabinet last week unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries in a move aimed at boosting the private sector’s involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan
  • The strategy aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams from the existing 133 billion dirhams
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE aims to increase its industrial revenues to 300 billion dirhams ($81.68 billion) over 10 years.
Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the plan on Twitter.
The strategy aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams from the existing 133 billion dirhams, they said.
It will be led by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
‘Make It In The Emirates’ — the UAE’s industrial identity to support domestic manufacturing, was also launched on Monday.
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for Gulf states to accelerate their diversification plans while at the same time reducing their reliance on imports.

Topics: Dubai UAE

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
Updated 55 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
  • Saudi Arabia is accelerating plans to use private finance to deliver big ticket infrastructure projects
Updated 55 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s privatization push has taken another step forward with plans to build a massive SR3.1 billion ($825 million) desalination plant with French utilities giant ENGIE.
The Yanbu-4 IWP plant is the Kingdom’s first seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant to be developed using clean energy as a public-private-partnership (PPP) structure. It will create 500 direct and indirect jobs — with at least two in five of them going to Saudis.
The Kingdom’s Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) said on Monday it had reached financial close on the project. The consortium comprises France-headquartered ENGIE (40 percent), Saudi-based Nesma (30 percent) and Mowah (30 percent.
“Our objective will be to create local jobs, support in increasing foreign direct investment, diversifying the economy, and harnessing the global expertise of ENGIE into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Turki Al-Shehri, CEO of ENGIE in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is accelerating plans to use private finance to deliver big ticket infrastructure projects that would have previously been finance from central funds.
The desalination project includes the first water pipeline in Saudi Arabia developed under the PPP structure and will achieve one of the most competitive specific power consumption levels in the Kingdom, SWPC said.
It was awarded as a BOO (build, own and operate) contract with a concession term of 25 years with commercial operation expected in the last quarter of 2023.
Located west of Madinah on the Red Sea coast, it will have a capacity of 450,000 cubic meters of water per day.
The project will utilize reverse osmosis technology to supply potable water to the cities of Makkah and Madinah. T
It will include solar energy units generating 20 MW of power to reduce grid electricity consumption throughout the desalination process, as well as water storage tanks designed to maintain a capacity of two operational days.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says
  • Uncertainty remains over the forthcoming season with the pandemic continuing
  • Middle East recovery would initially be driven by regional and short-haul travel
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

RAS AL KHAIMAH: Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia is optimistic about this year’s summer travel period, expecting more borders to reopen as more people are inoculated against the coronavirus.
Uncertainty remains over the forthcoming season with the pandemic continuing and some governments saying it was too early to ease border restrictions that have badly hit airlines.
“I expect a good summer subject (to the fact that) we don’t get hit with surprises of a third wave or something of that nature,” Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali told reporters at an industry conference in the United Arab Emirates.
“Of course people will not go on holidays if they have to quarantine for two weeks but if it’s open they will,” he said.
Ali said the Middle East recovery would initially be driven by regional and short-haul travel, with pent-up demand to visit friends and family and to go on holiday.
Business travel would take longer to recover, he said.
Ali said it was too early to say if the airline would return to profitability this year after reporting a 192.1 million dirham ($52.30 million) loss in 2020. The airline did, however, make a 20 million dirham fourth quarter profit.
“We are comfortable as a business that we can go through this pandemic, as long as it takes, and get out of it in a very good and strong position,” he said.
Ali said the airline had no current plans to raise debt but discussions with the UAE government about state assistance were continuing.
“A request has been put in for support if need be. That need be has not happened yet. The company is doing well,” Ali said, adding that the airline had no plans to change aircraft order or delivery plans with Airbus.

Topics: Air Arabia tourism aviation transportation

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets
  • Gross margins also improved over the year, a trend reflected by the wider food retailing sector
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reported a 31 percent jump in net profit last year as food demand surged during lockdowns.

Profit rose to about SR451 million ($120.1 million) as overall sales rose by 7.9 percent to SR8.8 billion.

The growth in sales was “driven by high demand to buy food and grocery supplies during the closure periods imposed by the government to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak during the first half of the year," the company said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange.

However sales dipped in the second half as restrictions eased.

Gross margins also improved over the year, a trend reflected by the wider food retailing sector.

Still, the company said that its real estate activity was negatively affected during the first half of the year, as it granted discounts and exemptions to tenants as compensation for closure periods.
Saudi food groups have emerged as one of the regional retail bright spots over the last year as people stocked up on essential food items as lockdowns limited the potential to eat out at restaurants.
Last week Saudi food giant Savola reported a 92 percent jump in 2020 profits driven by rising demand for frozen foods.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months
  • The surge highlights the national banking system’s “robust financial solvency,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE central bank recorded a net increase of 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) in the national banking system’s international reserves in the  three months through January 2021.
The new figure brings the country’s total reserves to over 519 billion  dirhams at the end of January 2021, which represented a 2.3 percent increase from November 2020.
The surge highlights the national banking system’s “robust financial solvency,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said in a statement carried by WAM.
It is still expected to rise in the coming months, the statement read.

Topics: UAE

