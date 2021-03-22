Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects

The Register of Privatization Projects is as a comprehensive central database of documents related to privatization projects, Hani Al-Sayegh, director general of strategic communication and marketing at the National Center for Privatization, told Al Eqtisadiah. It aims to share knowledge about privately financed schemes while also protecting confidential information related to specific projects, Al-Sayegh added.
The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures.
“Due to the pandemic impact, we have continued to activate virtual meetings, and are now preparing to schedule activities with the private sector as soon as the precautionary measures are lifted and within the health requirements,” Al-Sayegh said.
The Saudi Cabinet last week unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries in a move aimed at boosting the private sector’s involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s economy.
