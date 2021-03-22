You are here

Harper's Bazaar celebrates Saudi mother-daughter duos for Mother's Day

This Mother's Day, Harper's Bazaar is celebrating local Saudis by asking mothers and daughters to write a letter of love and thanks to each other.
This Mother’s Day, Harper’s Bazaar is celebrating local Saudis by asking mothers and daughters to write a letter of love and thanks to each other. (Supplied)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Harper’s Bazaar celebrates Saudi mother-daughter duos for Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Harper’s Bazaar is celebrating local Saudis by asking mothers and daughters to write a letter of love and thanks to each other. (Supplied)
  Saudi mothers and daughters share letters of love and thanks
DUBAI: This Mother’s Day, fashion and lifestyle magazine Harper’s Bazaar is celebrating local Saudis by asking mothers and daughters to write a letter of love and thanks to each other.

From the outset of its launch in Saudi Arabia, the magazine has aimed to support and encourage local talent.

In addition to the women featured in the letters, photographers Abdullah Al-Musharraf and Haneen Majdy are also based in the Kingdom.

“The bond between mother and daughter is magical the world over, but Harper’s Bazaar Saudi wanted to explore the special kind of closeness that this relationship enjoys in the Middle East, where family often comes first,” Olivia Phillips, group editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, told Arab News.

“It was also important for us to celebrate that kind of relationship while uplifting and platforming the many and multifaceted voices of local Saudi women, whose letters of love and gratitude were not only poetic but truly meaningful, too.”

The series features Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini; Reema Al-Shubaily and her mother Aseel Al Zamil and Yara Alnamlah and her mother Amani Al-Ayed.




Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini. (Supplied)

This letter features content creator Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini, who is a makeup artist.

In the letter, Mahmoudi listed the things she learnt from her mom that she is thankful for. “You taught me to be creative from when I was a little girl: I loved how we used to bake and decorate cakes together, create handmade cards, and coordinate doll patterns and clothes,” said Mahmoudi.

Zaini also wrote about her experiences and memories of Mahmoudi and thanked her for her love and support. “I love our work together, and how we cooperate during our photo sessions — you adding your fashion touches and me taking care of the make-up; we both complement each other so well.”




Reema Al-Shubaily and her mother Aseel Al-Zamil. (Supplied)

Both mother and daughter are fashion designers. Al-Zamil co-owns a fashion brand, Aseel Collection, while Al-Shubaily has her own brand Reema Abayas.

Both mother and daughter were invited to Paris by Franco-Saudi friendship association Generation 2030 to attend fashion shows and interact with other designers.

In the letter, Al-Shubaily said to her mother: “I recall when we both were selected to represent Saudi designers in Paris, your presence next to me was the greatest gift of all. You are always my first inspiration, and I’m lost for words to describe the happiness and pride I feel when you wear one of my designs and I feel joy when I wear one of yours, your artistry highlighting the sophistication, elegance and femininity of the women wearing your clothes.”

Al-Zamil said: “Despite our work in the same industry, I feel proud to see your creative designs and nuances differ from mine. I admire your adventurous character and your love of beauty. I believe that your designs perfectly represent you, which makes me wear every one of your pieces like a badge of honour.”




Yara Alnamlah and her mother Amani Al-Ayed. (Supplied)

Alnamlah is a Saudi beauty influencer, content creator, and student of architecture.

In the letter, she said: “You are my soul, my home, my wealth and nourishment, my refuge and comfort, my hope, my faith — you are my whole being. You have influenced my personality since I was a child, instilled in me a deep sense of loving life, and taught me how to interact with others — no matter how challenging.”

While Al-Ayed added: “I love how we’ve become the closest of friends through a relationship that is based on dialogue and respect; that is inspired by harmony and the shared ideas that bring us closer given our work as architecture student and interior designer, and I am amazed by your passion for art and creativity.”

Topics: media Mother's Day Saudi Arabia Harper's Bazaar

DUBAI: In spring last year, an Edelman survey found that a whopping 89 percent of consumers across 11 markets want brands to shift money and resources to building products that help people meet pandemic-related challenges.

Although this statistic is new, the sentiment is not.

Over the last few years, more and more consumers are becoming “belief buyers,” meaning that they are more likely to buy — and stay loyal to — brands that align with their beliefs.

With close to 80 percent of consumers being women, gender balance in advertising has emerged as a crucial factor for brands and a key connection point for belief buyers.

Notable campaigns such as Nike’s “What Are Girls Made Of?” And Always’ “Like A Girl” have caught the attention of both brands and consumers.

An organization that has made equality and inclusion one of its core brand-building pillars is consumer goods multinational Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Always’ Gender Redefining Campaigns

Like A Girl

Girls Can

Generation of Firsts

New Brave

Born Brave

“The reality is we want to be inclusive across the spectrum; whether that’s about people of determination or with regards to race and gender,” said Deepa Vaidyanathan, P&G senior communications director.

Under the umbrella of equality and inclusion, P&G held its We See Equal summit last month focusing on gender equality.

One of the panels at the summit focused on “rewriting gender stories,” and featured Vaidyanathan; Thea Skelton, festival director of Cannes Lions’ regional awards show Dubai Lynx; and Haya Sawan, a Saudi fitness advocate and founder of the SheFit Gym in Jeddah.

Arab News spoke with Vaidyanathan about gender equality, stereotypes and the fair representation of men and women in advertising.

The true meaning of gender balance

All too often, “woke” advertising is focused on empowering women or portraying them in unconventional roles. Another equally important facet of gender balance is the portrayal of men in non-stereotypical and non-toxic roles, especially in the male personal care category. The equal representation of both genders in other categories such as household products and baby care is also important.

Deepa Vaidyanathan, P&G senior communications director.

“If you don’t change the gender narrative for men as well, you really don’t make an impact on the gender narrative for women,” said Vaidyanathan. It is important to correct the “alpha male stereotype” and reimagine how brands showcase men in their communications, she added.

In 2019, P&G’s male grooming brand Gillette changed its 30-year old tagline “The Best A Man Can Get” to “The Best Men Can Be” in a bid to tackle toxic masculinity.

In other categories, P&G is making an effort to feature men equally in their communication. For instance, Ariel’s “Share the Load” campaign shed light on the unequal distribution of household chores.

Pampers’ “It Takes Two” talked about the role of a father based on an insight that revealed 84 percent of fathers believe that taking care of a baby is primarily a mother’s job.

When it comes to brands like Pampers or Ariel that are not gender-specific, Vaidyanathan said: “We’re thinking about the consumer both from the point of view of a man and a woman, and therefore ensuring that our brands, in themselves, are gender-neutral.”

She added: “It’s a deliberate effort to feature men and women equally in the stories that we’re telling.”

The business case for advertising with a purpose

“We (P&G) talk about being a force for good and a force for growth and we want to do the right thing, and we believe the right thing will lead to the growth of the business,” said Vaidyanathan.

However, it is not uncommon for audiences to react negatively to ads that try to tackle social issues or send out an unconventional message. Gillette’s tagline change sparked online fury, with several commentators calling for P&G to post an apology and threatening to boycott the brand.

However, P&G did not back down. “If you are breaking stereotypes or questioning certain social conditioning, it is because there are people perpetuating it or it has existed for a long time,” said Vaidyanathan.

“Therefore, you almost expect that there will be certain people or groups of people that may not be in agreement with what you call out. And that’s fine because we have to stand by our values and principles.”

These values and principles have served P&G well from both a business and an equity perspective.

“We find that when we are taking a stand for or against certain issues, consumers tend to reward us with their choice and loyalty,” said Vaidyanathan.

Always’ marketing campaigns in the Middle East, starting with “Girls Can” and then “Generation of Firsts,” followed by “New Brave” and “Born Brave,” have managed to changed the game when it comes to the brand’s equity, she added.

The confidence in the brand’s values also comes from extensive research in understanding the deeper motivations and needs of consumers, and how they tie back to a certain product category.

“It all starts with the consumer, and knowing that’s our rudder, we know that we will always be going in the right direction.”

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year
Updated 22 March 2021

Reuters
Reuters

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year
  • The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc. said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post.

Topics: Facebook

Why won’t Twitter ban Khamenei when it permanently suspended Trump?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform. (AN Design)
Why won't Twitter ban Khamenei when it permanently suspended Trump?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform. (AN Design)
  • Twitter took action last year against ex-president Donald Trump by adding fact-checking and violence labels to his tweets and eventually suspending his account @realDonaldTrump permanently on January 8
  • On March 18, Twitter wrote in a blog post that it is “calling for public input” on its approach to world leaders
DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform.

These accounts, in languages including Persian, English, and Spanish, regularly post content that would – and should – violate Twitter’s policies.

In January, an account linked to Khamenei’s personal office posted a graphic threatening “revenge” while appearing to depict former President Trump under the shadow of a looming airstrike, which was retweeted by one of Khamenei’s personal accounts. Following public backlash, Twitter suspended the account that posted the tweet but not the personal account.

 

 

It said it suspended the account due to a violation of its policy against fake accounts.

“The justification that Twitter reportedly gave for why it shut down that particular account but not others was not just unpersuasive, it was preposterous,” David Weinberg, Washington director for international affairs of the US-based anti-hate organization Anti-Defamation League (ADL), told Arab News.

“For one thing, it was followed by and frequently retweeted by other central Khamenei accounts (which were not suspended). It had also been allowed to promote all kinds of problematic content for half a year until then. So, why all of a sudden did it get removed – just a day or two after posting material that was incitement to violence?” he said.

Following the incident, ADL wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calling to deplatform all accounts linked to Khamenei without delay for repeated violations of Twitter’s rules that prohibit incitement to hatred and violence.

The letter gave examples of how Khamenei’s tweets have continually violated three specific policies – Glorification of Violence, Hateful Conduct and COVID-19 Misleading Information – and urged Twitter to suspend the associated accounts.

Signed by ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt, the letter ends:

“But given that you have already suspended an American president from your platform earlier this month, and just removed one of Khamenei’s many Twitter accounts for its blatant and threatening violations of Twitter’s policies, that standard must urgently be applied to Khamenei’s panoply of other Twitter accounts, which so clearly pose a danger to public safety and routinely violate Twitter’s terms of service.”

Twitter took action last year against ex-president Donald Trump by adding fact-checking and violence labels to his tweets and eventually suspending his account @realDonaldTrump permanently on January 8.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” it said.

However, when US Senate Commerce Chair Roger Wicker asked Dorsey in a hearing last year about tweets from Khamenei that “glorified violence,” Dorsey defended the decision to keep them unlabeled on the platform.

He said, “We did not find those to violate our terms of service because we considered them ‘saber rattling,’ which is part of the speech of world leaders in concert with other countries.”

Weinberg commented: “The lesson over and over again from modern human history, as I read it, is that when a fanatical dictator responsible for the slaughter of thousands of his own citizens, as well as horrific violence, and calls for genocide against the other, says what they’re going to do, the international community needs to take that seriously; not just dismiss it as tough talk or posturing or playing to a domestic audience.”

 

 

He went on to add that sometimes when “murderous fanatics” say they’re going to commit genocide or eliminate countries or “demonize entire religions and nations of people,” it is genuine.

“It is an expression of their genuine worldview and their genuine intent.”

It was around the same time that Twitter had put labels on Trump’s tweets about widespread fraud in voting by mail and other tweets that it said violated its policies “regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

Replying to the Senator about the double standards of labeling Trump’s tweets but not those of other world leaders, Dorsey said, “We saw the confusion it might encourage and we labeled it accordingly. The goal of our labeling is to provide more context, to connect the dots so people can have more information so they can make decisions for themselves.”

On March 18, Twitter wrote in a blog post that it is “calling for public input” on its approach to world leaders.

“Politicians and government officials are constantly evolving how they use our service, and we want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation.”

It said that it is consulting with human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics and has released a public survey in 14 languages including Arabic, English, Spanish and Farsi.

“Ultimately, our aim is to have a policy that appropriately balances fundamental human rights and considers the global context in which we operate,” the post said.

Critics are asking why Twitter does not apply the same policies to all users whether they are private citizens or world leaders.

“Twitter should enforce its terms of service for all users, whether private citizen, elected official or unelected tyrant. Propagating hate, glorifying terrorism and encouraging Holocaust denial should get you kicked off Twitter permanently,” Weinberg said in an ADL blog post titled “Twitter Must De-Platform Iran’s Supreme Leader.”

While there certainly is public interest in being able to have free access to a broad array of information, “it is not in the public interest to have companies providing a platform for incitement to hatred and violence,” he told Arab News.

 

 

Furthermore, the public interest argument ignores the fact that “heads of states have their own ways to get their message out” from their own websites and media outlets to proxy organizations.

“To suggest that Khamenei needs to have a Twitter account so people can know his hateful and murderous messages is not just not serving the public interest, but it ignores the fact that he has many other avenues for spreading his propaganda,” said Weinberg.

This argument also misses the fact there is heavy censorship on Twitter within Iran.

“The main thing in terms of information in the public interest, as relates to the Iranian people, is that they should have free access to the Internet, which their government does not permit them to.”

A hearing titled “Disinformation Nation: Social Media’s Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation” by the Energy and Commerce Committee, scheduled for March 25, marks the start of a new inquiry on misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify.

Topics: Media Matters Iran Twitter Ali Khamenei

Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib

Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib
Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib

Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib
  • Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya reporter pelted with stones and called ‘infidel’ in Al-Hawl camp
  • Camp, which houses Daesh wives and children, increasingly seen as extremist incubator 
RIYADH: Children at a refugee camp in Syria housing Daesh families threatened to kill a television journalist for being an “infidel.”

Rola Al-Khatib, who works for Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya Arabic channels, approached the children in Al-Hawl camp in Kurdish controlled north-eastern Syria.

Footage published by Al-Hadath on Saturday showed the children hurling insults at the reporter, calling her an infidel and pelting her and her camera crew with stones.

Al-Khatib, who is Lebanese and based in Dubai, was reporting on conditions in the increasingly lawless camp housing 60,000 people - mostly women and children.

When she saw the children she approached them but they refused to talk with her.

“I’m not carrying a gun or anything, I just want to talk to you, why do you say I’m infidel?” Al-Khatib asked. 

“You should wear hijab before we talk to you,” one of them said. 

“What you are wearing is not hijab, not this color, it’s not black.”

When she asked them what they would do in this situation when they grow up, they replied immediately: “We will kill you, we have prepared killings for infidels.”

Al-Khatib told the MBC Egypt show Al-Hekaya with Amr Adib that the camp houses children from 60 different countries who are being raised with extremist views.

She said while Daesh may have been defeated militarily in Syria and Iraq, the ideology remains.

Experts have warned that Al-Hawl has become an incubator for extremism.

It is home to mostly foreign families of Daesh fighters who were displaced in the final battles against the group.

Dozens of people have been murdered this year at the camp which is run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. 

Topics: Rola Al-Khatib AL HADATH Al Arabiya Al-Hawl refugee camp

VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People

VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People

VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
  Under the appointment Elke van Tienen will join the VMLY&R Commerce Global Executive Committee
DUBAI: Advertising group WPP’s creative commerce agency, VMLY&R Commerce, has promoted Chief People Officer (EMEA) Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People with immediate effect. She will continue to be based in the UK.

Under the appointment Tienen will join the VMLY&R Commerce Global Executive Committee.

“Elke’s exceptional expertise in creating empathetic, people-first initiatives, along with her intuitive empathy, make her perfect casting to this global role,” said Global CEO Beth Ann Kamnikow.

With more than 15 years’ experience as a talent professional, Tienen has created and delivered talent initiatives such as The Incubator, a work experience program offering students from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to operate as a mini agency; #CreativeComeBack, in partnership with Creative Equals, a returners program fast-tracking women back into the creative industry; and Pitch Your Passion, a quarterly contest that spotlights employees’ inspirational side-hustles.

“This year has brought about a renewed focus on the human element of talent management. I am excited to work with the team to set the global agenda on the future of work and employee experience where well-being is top priority,” said Tienen.

Last year, WPP announced the merger of its Geometry and VMLY&R global businesses to form VMLY&R Commerce, a new end-to-end “creative commerce company”.

The newly formed agency is led by Kaminkow, previously the global CEO of Geometry.

Since the formation of the new entity, Kamnikow has made several moves including the promotion of Debbie Ellison to Global Chief Digital Officer and Manuel Bordé to Global Chief Creative Officer.

Tienen will work in collaboration with VMLY&R Global Chief People Officer Ronnie Felder to create a connected culture for its 12,000 employees around the world.

