Harper’s Bazaar celebrates Saudi mother-daughter duos for Mother’s Day

DUBAI: This Mother’s Day, fashion and lifestyle magazine Harper’s Bazaar is celebrating local Saudis by asking mothers and daughters to write a letter of love and thanks to each other.
From the outset of its launch in Saudi Arabia, the magazine has aimed to support and encourage local talent.
In addition to the women featured in the letters, photographers Abdullah Al-Musharraf and Haneen Majdy are also based in the Kingdom.
“The bond between mother and daughter is magical the world over, but Harper’s Bazaar Saudi wanted to explore the special kind of closeness that this relationship enjoys in the Middle East, where family often comes first,” Olivia Phillips, group editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, told Arab News.
“It was also important for us to celebrate that kind of relationship while uplifting and platforming the many and multifaceted voices of local Saudi women, whose letters of love and gratitude were not only poetic but truly meaningful, too.”
The series features Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini; Reema Al-Shubaily and her mother Aseel Al Zamil and Yara Alnamlah and her mother Amani Al-Ayed.
This letter features content creator Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini, who is a makeup artist.
In the letter, Mahmoudi listed the things she learnt from her mom that she is thankful for. “You taught me to be creative from when I was a little girl: I loved how we used to bake and decorate cakes together, create handmade cards, and coordinate doll patterns and clothes,” said Mahmoudi.
Zaini also wrote about her experiences and memories of Mahmoudi and thanked her for her love and support. “I love our work together, and how we cooperate during our photo sessions — you adding your fashion touches and me taking care of the make-up; we both complement each other so well.”
Both mother and daughter are fashion designers. Al-Zamil co-owns a fashion brand, Aseel Collection, while Al-Shubaily has her own brand Reema Abayas.
Both mother and daughter were invited to Paris by Franco-Saudi friendship association Generation 2030 to attend fashion shows and interact with other designers.
In the letter, Al-Shubaily said to her mother: “I recall when we both were selected to represent Saudi designers in Paris, your presence next to me was the greatest gift of all. You are always my first inspiration, and I’m lost for words to describe the happiness and pride I feel when you wear one of my designs and I feel joy when I wear one of yours, your artistry highlighting the sophistication, elegance and femininity of the women wearing your clothes.”
Al-Zamil said: “Despite our work in the same industry, I feel proud to see your creative designs and nuances differ from mine. I admire your adventurous character and your love of beauty. I believe that your designs perfectly represent you, which makes me wear every one of your pieces like a badge of honour.”
Alnamlah is a Saudi beauty influencer, content creator, and student of architecture.
In the letter, she said: “You are my soul, my home, my wealth and nourishment, my refuge and comfort, my hope, my faith — you are my whole being. You have influenced my personality since I was a child, instilled in me a deep sense of loving life, and taught me how to interact with others — no matter how challenging.”
While Al-Ayed added: “I love how we’ve become the closest of friends through a relationship that is based on dialogue and respect; that is inspired by harmony and the shared ideas that bring us closer given our work as architecture student and interior designer, and I am amazed by your passion for art and creativity.”