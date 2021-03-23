You are here

China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US

China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guilin on March 22, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Wang and Lavrov accused the US of interference in other countries’ affairs and urged it to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement
  • Russia and China both maintain close relations with Tehran
BEIJING: The foreign ministers of China and Russia displayed unity at their meeting Tuesday amid criticism and Western sanctions against them over human rights.
Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov rejected outside sniping at their authoritarian political systems and said they were working to further global progress on issues from climate change to the coronavirus pandemic.
At their initial meeting in the southern Chinese city of Nanning on Monday, Wang and Lavrov accused the US of interference in other countries’ affairs and urged it to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, something that President Joe Biden’s new administration has approached cautiously. Russia and China both maintain close relations with Tehran.
The two officials continued that rhetoric at a news conference on Tuesday, where Wang sharply criticized coordinated sanctions brought by the European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States against Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region.
“Countries should stand together to oppose all forms of unilateral sanctions,” Wang said. “These measures will not be embraced by the international community.”
China says members of the Uyghur and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang have voluntarily taken part in job training and de-radicalization courses, denying charges that more than 1 million have been locked up in prison-like reeducation camps where they are forced to reject their native culture and pledge loyalty to the ruling Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping. Media outlets, foreign governments and activist groups say abuses, including forced labor and coerced birth control, are ongoing.
China responded immediately Monday to the EU’s move by imposing sanctions on 10 European individuals and four institutions that it said had damaged China’s interests and “maliciously spread lies and disinformation.” They were barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao and banned from engaging in financial dealings with Chinese institutions.
Xinjiang had experienced anti-government violence, but Beijing claims its massive security crackdown brought peace in recent years.
China and Russia were rivals for leadership of the communist world during the Cold War but have built a strong relationship in recent years based on opposition to the U.S-led liberal order and cooperation in military affairs, technology and trade in natural resources. China’s ruling Communist Party allows no political opposition and keeps a tight hold on civil society, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin has cracked down heavily on citizens calling for a more open system.
Russia has been under Western sanctions for years over its seizure of the Crimea, support for separatists in western Ukraine and attacks on government critics.
The new EU sanction system imposed on China is similar to the Magnitsky Act — Obama-era legislation that authorizes the US government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets and ban them from entering the United States.
China and the US held contentious talks in Hawaii last week while US-Russia relations took a severe hit on Thursday after Putin shot back at Biden’s description of him as a killer.

The United States President Joe Biden will “recognize” the Armenian genocide caused by the Ottoman government during World War I, US media reported Tuesday.

“As I’ve heard from the White House, that President Biden is going to recognize the 1915 killing of Armenians under the Ottomans’ rule as a genocide,” American political scientist Ian Bremer said on GZERO Media.

This step would make Biden the first US president to recognize the genocide of Armenians under Ottoman rule.

Bremer said that “Biden promised during his campaign that he would make the move if elected,” pointing out that Vice President Kamala Harris was co-sponsor of the Senate decision to recognize the genocide of Armenians in 2019.

The genocide has been recorded by historians as the systematic killing and deportation of Armenians by the Turks of the Ottoman Empire during World War I. By the early 1920s, when the massacres and deportations finally ended, between 600,000 and 1.5 million Armenians were reportedly dead.

Earlier this week a bipartisan coalition of nearly 40 lawmakers led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez urged Biden to officially recognize the genocide.

In their letter they said: “the administration is committed to promoting respect for human rights and ensuring such atrocities are not repeated… A critical part of that is acknowledging history.”

During his presidential campaign, Biden commemorated Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day last year.

“It is particularly important to speak these words and commemorate this history at a moment when we are reminded daily of the power of truth, and of our shared responsibility to stand against hate — because silence is complicity,” he said.  

“If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words ‘never again’ lose their meaning,” he said.

  • Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the King Soopers store and two more outside on the ground
BOULDER, Colorado: A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.
Boulder police Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll at a news conference Monday night, fighting back tears.
The suspect was getting medical treatment and there was no further threat to the public, authorities said. Officers had escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if he was the suspect.
The officer who was killed was Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010, Herold said.
Victims’ families were still being notified so their names weren’t released, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.
“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County, and in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state and federal authorities,” Dougherty said.
Yamaguchi said police were still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado.
Dean Schiller told The Associated Press that he had just left the supermarket when he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”
Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.
Law enforcement vehicles and officers massed outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters landed on the roof. Some windows at the front of the store were broken.
At one point, authorities said over a loudspeaker that the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.”
Sarah Moonshadow told the Denver Post that two shots rang out just after she and her son, Nicolas Edwards, finished buying strawberries. She said she told her son to get down and then “we just ran.”
Once they got outside, she said they saw a body in the parking lot. Edwards said police were speeding into the lot and pulled up next to the body.
“I knew we couldn’t do anything for the guy,” he said. “We had to go.”
James Bentz told the Post that he was in the meat section when he heard what he thought was a misfire, then a series of pops.
“I was then at the front of a stampede,” he said.
Bentz said he jumped off a loading dock out back to escape and that younger people were helping older people off of it.
One person was taken from the shooting scene to Foothills Hospital in Boulder, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted a statement that his “heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community.”
Police had told people to shelter in place amid a report of an “armed, dangerous individual” about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the grocery store but said at the news conference later that it wasn’t related to the shooting.
The FBI said it’s helping in the investigation at the request of police.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.
In a statement, the King Soopers chain offered “thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation. We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.”
Kevin Daly, owner of Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria Restaurant a block or so from the supermarket, said he was in his shop when he saw police cars arriving and shoppers running from the grocery store. He said he took in several people to keep them warm, and others boarded a bus provided by Boulder police and were taken away.

Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Five people are feared dead and at least 20,000 Rohingya have fled a huge blaze engulfing shanty homes at refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said Monday, in the third fire to hit the settlements in four days.
Nearly one million of the Muslim minority from Myanmar -- many of whom fled a military crackdown in their homeland in 2017 -- live in cramped and squalid conditions at the camps in the Cox's Bazar district.
Officials said the fire apparently started in one of the 34 camps -- which span about 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) of land -- before spreading to three other camps, with refugees fleeing the shanties with whatever belongings they could carry.
Thick columns of smoke could be seen billowing from blazing shanties in video shared on social media, as hundreds of firefighters and aid workers battled the flames and pulled the refugees to safety.
"It is a massive fire. At least 20,000 people fled their homes as the fire spread," Cox's Bazar administrator, Mamunur Rashid, told AFP.
"We doused the fire in one place and it spreads to other places."
Gazi Salahuddin, a police inspector, said the fire was doused at around midnight and officers have heard that five people including three children and two women have died from the fire.
"We heard five people have died from the fire and their bodies are in the camps," Salahuddin told AFP, adding police can't put out any statement unless they recovered the bodies.

Salahuddin said the fire was intially small and confined to a narrow strip, but it grew and raced to other camps after gas cylinders used for cooking exploded.
Officials told AFP a preliminary assessment found that more than 900 shanties -- home to about 7,400 refugees -- had been gutted, with the blaze still burning.
Mohammad Yasin, a Rohingya helping with the firefighting, told AFP the blaze raged for more than ten hours after it started and was the worst he had seen since 2017.
A Save the Children volunteer, Tayeba Begum, said "people were screaming and running here and there (and) children were also running scattered crying for their family".
It was the third blaze to hit the camps in four days, fire brigade official Sikder, who only goes by one name, told AFP.
Two separate fires at the camps on Friday destroyed scores of shanties, officials said then.
Sikder said the cause of the fires were not yet known.
Two big blazes had also hit the camps in January, leaving thousands homeless and gutting four UNICEF schools.
Amnesty International's South Asia campaigner, Saad Hammadi, tweeted that the "frequency of fire in the camps is too coincidental, especially when outcomes of previous investigations into the incidents are not known and they keep repeating".
The government has meanwhile been pushing for the refugees to relocate to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal, saying the camps were too crowded.
So far, 13,000 Rohingya have been moved to the flood-prone island that critics say is in the path of deadly cyclones.

  • The resumption of talks after last summer’s crisis between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean arose following mediation by Germany and the US
  • Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has accepted an invitation from his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Ankara on April 14
ATHENS: Greece and Turkey remain at loggerheads over the delimitation of their maritime zones, diplomats said, after the conclusion of the latest round of exploratory talks last week in Athens between officials and experts from each country’s foreign ministry.

Ankara stuck to its traditional strategy of raising all issues considered disputes with Greece, even questioning the sovereignty of various Greek islands or requesting their demilitarization.

“This has been a common feature of Turkey’s tactics in exploratory talks with Greece since their inception” Petros Liacouras, professor of international law at the University of Piraeus, told Arab News.

“Each time bilateral relations were going through difficult times and tensions were running high, Turkey kept bringing (up) the sovereignty of Greek islands, and (putting) their demilitarization on the table.”

Liacouras said Turkey’s foreign policy is today heavily influenced by the Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar.

“This is a factor which has brought the aforementioned issues back to the front line in the exploratory talks” he said.

The resumption of talks after last summer’s crisis between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean arose following mediation by Germany and the US.

Greek officials who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, though, were pessimistic on the prospect of a positive outcome, given Turkish insistence on splitting areas of the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean while maintaining a hard stance on the expansion of Greek territorial waters.

However, Athens believes that exploratory talks remain the ideal format to keep diplomatic channels open while not engaging in formal negotiations.

“Exploratory talks allow each side to learn (about) the other and search for common ground,” Liacouras said. “If they manage to reach an understanding on some preliminary aspects, this will ease the burden before the two sides start formal negotiations on the delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone.”

Turkey tried, before the latest round of exploratory talks, to change their nature by framing them as “consultative talks” in a bid to solidify a negotiating framework, Greek diplomatic sources said. In the past, both foreign ministries would issue identical statements announcing the next round of exploratory talks.

Additionally, Ankara proposed that Ibrahim Kalin, senior diplomatic advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would visit Athens and participate in the talks, having been present during previous discussions.

However, Athens insisted that such a move would add unnecessary tension to an already fragile situation.

The Greek government remains committed to a successful outcome to the talks — a message that was passed on to the Turkish delegation on behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, meanwhile, accepted an invitation from his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Ankara on April 14. However, a possible trilateral meeting between Dendias, Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was postponed.

Keeping as many diplomatic channels as possible open is one of the core pillars of Greece’s strategy.

The second pillar concerns EU-Turkey relations. Athens welcomed a report prepared by the European Commission, and the high representative on foreign policy, Josep Borrell, which was presented to EU foreign ministers on March 22 in Brussels.

The report treads a delicate balance between offering some diplomatic carrots to Ankara, such as the modernization of an EU-Turkey customs union, while keeping open the possibility for more restrictive measures (even in sectors such as energy and tourism) if Turkey insists on provocations against the EU and its member states, with Dendias saying the report should have specifically mentioned Ankara’s “casus belli” threats against Greece.

UK accused of housing asylum seekers in ‘squalid’ properties

  • Vulnerable refugees moved at short notice, in some cases more than once
  • People being left without access to funds for weeks: Charities
LONDON: The UK Home Office has been accused of placing vulnerable asylum seekers in squalid accommodation at short notice with no money, in some cases for weeks at a time.

The Home Office last month began “accelerating” the removal of 9,500 asylum seekers from hotels across the country to designated housing, but many say the conditions are unfit for human habitation, and they have been forced to wait weeks for money to live on.

Charities have described the process, known as Operation Oak, as “shambolic,” adding that people are also being moved multiple times, and that coronavirus disease protocols are not being observed by the private companies contracted to carry out the work.

One Kurdish man told The Independent that his family had been informed at 8 p.m. that they would be moving the next morning. They were transported to Birmingham from London, before being relocated to Ipswich.

“The first thing we noticed when we walked in was the bad smell. The kitchen was covered in grease all over the stove and the walls, and the cupboards were very unstable. The toilet was so dirty. The heater wasn’t working,” he said, adding that he was told a week after they arrived that it would take 25 days for the issues to be addressed, but that nothing had happened since then.

The Independent said it had received complaints about squalid conditions in Liverpool and Cardiff, and reports of people being moved multiple times were widespread.

Charities have raised alarms over delays in financial assistance being delivered to asylum seekers, with Refugee Action saying it is aware of 26 individuals who had been moved recently with no access to funds, including a mother with a new-born baby.

Leyla Williams, deputy director of community center West London Welcome, said the circumstances could cause intense distress for many asylum seekers.

“Identified potential victims of trafficking and modern slavery are expected to get into cars in which the driver refuses to tell them where they are being taken. Children are removed from their communities and schools without warning, their teachers and friends left wondering what has happened to them,” she added.

“People aren’t tested for (COVID-19) before they are moved to shared housing, and pandemic travel restrictions appear not to have applied to the Home Office. On arrival, people find housing in shocking states of disrepair.”

UK Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said: “The government has a statutory duty to provide accommodation to asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute. We have provided free, safe and secure accommodation throughout the pandemic.”

Jenni Halliday, contract director for asylum accommodation at Serco, one of the largest private contractors, told The Independent: “Our teams are responding in the timescales required to address problems, and I am proud of the care and professionalism that they are demonstrating in these difficult times.”

