HRW slams indiscriminate Houthi fire on civilian areas

LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has been “indiscriminately” firing artillery and missiles into heavily populated areas in Yemen’s Marib governorate since February, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

It said the artillery barrages had caused mass displacement of people and exacerbated Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

HRW called on the Houthis to halt its indiscriminate firing into heavily populated civilian areas.

“Houthi forces have committed serious abuses and shown a shocking disregard for the well-being and safety of civilians throughout the conflict,” said Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at HRW.

“The Houthis’ indiscriminate artillery and rocket attacks toward populated areas in Marib have put displaced persons and local communities at severe risk.”

Yemen’s government said the Houthis had fired 10 ballistic missiles toward Marib in February.

Aid workers said Houthi artillery — which is known to be supplied by Iran — hit several camps for displaced people in the governorate in February, including Al-Zour, Lafj Al-Melh, Thanat Al-Sawabin and Thanat Al-Haial. The rocket strikes on the crowded camps sparked a new wave of people fleeing to Marib city.

Missile attacks have continued into March, with two incidents being reported by local media to have caused civilian deaths and huge damage to vital infrastructure.