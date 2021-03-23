You are here

HRW slams indiscriminate Houthi fire on civilian areas

HRW slams indiscriminate Houthi fire on civilian areas
HRW called on the Houthis to halt its indiscriminate firing into heavily populated civilian areas. (File/AFP)
HRW slams indiscriminate Houthi fire on civilian areas

HRW slams indiscriminate Houthi fire on civilian areas
  • Rights group condemns ‘shocking disregard for well-being, safety of civilians’
  • ‘Houthi forces have committed serious abuses … throughout the conflict’
LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has been “indiscriminately” firing artillery and missiles into heavily populated areas in Yemen’s Marib governorate since February, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

It said the artillery barrages had caused mass displacement of people and exacerbated Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

HRW called on the Houthis to halt its indiscriminate firing into heavily populated civilian areas.

“Houthi forces have committed serious abuses and shown a shocking disregard for the well-being and safety of civilians throughout the conflict,” said Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at HRW.

“The Houthis’ indiscriminate artillery and rocket attacks toward populated areas in Marib have put displaced persons and local communities at severe risk.”

Yemen’s government said the Houthis had fired 10 ballistic missiles toward Marib in February.

Aid workers said Houthi artillery — which is known to be supplied by Iran — hit several camps for displaced people in the governorate in February, including Al-Zour, Lafj Al-Melh, Thanat Al-Sawabin and Thanat Al-Haial. The rocket strikes on the crowded camps sparked a new wave of people fleeing to Marib city.

Missile attacks have continued into March, with two incidents being reported by local media to have caused civilian deaths and huge damage to vital infrastructure.

Topics: Houthis

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials
Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials
  • Meeting was ‘long and very productive,’ diplomatic sources tell Arab News
Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Cooperation in the fight against illegal migration, training security staff and monitoring of land, port and airport borders was discussed by the Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino and Interior Minister Khaled Mazen of the new Unity Government of Libya.

People traffickers have thrived amid lawlessness since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gadafi’s regime, making the North African country a main conduit for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy and other European countries.

Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News that Buccino had a “long and very productive meeting” with Mazen and the Undersecretary for Immigration Mohamed Al-Shaibani.

The same sources said that Mazen invited Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese to visit Tripoli “soon, in order to proceed on an immediate high-level follow up.”

The meeting follows the visit of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday to Libyan President Mohamed Menfi and the vice president of the Libyan Presidential Council.

Di Maio was the first member of an EU government to visit Tripoli since the formation of Libya’s new government on March 10.

The body is charged with bringing the war-torn country towards national elections on Dec. 24, and has been granted confidence by the House of Representatives in Sirte.

Mazen said in a statement that he “appreciated the approach of the Italian Government during the developments of the Libyan dossier, along with Italy’s support to the Government of national unity which aims to build a real democracy in view of the year-end elections.”

In an interview to the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, the President of the Libyan Parliament Aguila Saleh stressed that “cooperation with Italy is very important as it is the closest European state to Libya and there are so many common interests between the two states. This cooperation must be enhanced.”

Topics: Libya

'We don't want war' with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

'We don't want war' with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy
  • Abiy stressed that his country “did not want war” with their neighbor
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict.
“Ethiopia also has many problems, and we are not ready to go to battle. We don’t need war. It is better to settle it in a peaceful manner,” Abiy told parliament in remarks translated into English for a live TV broadcast.
He stressed later that his country “did not want war” with their neighbor.

Topics: Renaissance Dam

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate
Updated 23 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate
  • Report: Iran-backed militia’s educational materials ‘are rife with violence, imagery of death’
  • ‘Extremist education has always been a focal point of the Houthis’ agenda since the movement’s inception,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 23 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia is using graphic violent imagery, including pictures of dead children, in educational materials to condition young Yemenis to support violence and hate the US, Saudi Arabia and Jews, according to a new report.

“Houthi educational materials are rife with violence and imagery of death, irrespective of the age of the target audience,” said the report, released on Tuesday by education watchdog IMPACT-se.

Images of dead children, for example, are used “to portray the Houthis’ enemies as monstrous and inhumane.”

Adversaries of the Houthis, in particular countries participating in the Saudi-led coalition’s military campaign against the group, are “presented as an inhuman, absolute evil.”

The report found that through magazines such as their signature publication Jihad, the Houthis are indoctrinating young Yemenis into an overtly violent and radical ideology.

“The Houthi materials grossly violate the ideal of peacemaking, entirely dismissing peace as an option in international conflict resolution, and condemning those who advocate for it as cowardly, foolish or traitorous,” IMPACT-se said. 

“Instead, violent jihad, sacrifice in battle, and supporting the war effort in any way possible is held up as an ideal and a central virtue.”

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, told Arab News: “Extremist education has always been a focal point of the Houthis’ agenda since the movement’s inception.”

He warned that this kind of education is likely to cause serious harm to the children exposed to it.

“Exposure to violence harms children’s emotional and psychological development, and presents an increased risk of developing school-related problems, including mental health issues and learning disabilities,” Sheff said.

“Children are easily influenced and impressionable — that’s why societies protect them from harm. But equally, children can be radicalized through extremist educational materials. That’s clearly the intent here,” he added.

“They may also experience many of the same symptoms as children who are victims of violence themselves. The authors of this material wouldn’t be unaware of the trauma these images can engender.”

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers
  • Arrivals must make their booking via the Sahala platform
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Passengers arriving in Oman are required to quarantine in hotels and other isolation centers starting March 29 from 2 p.m., as part of the country’s new COVID-19 measures, local daily Times of Oman reported on Tuesday.
Arrivals must make their booking via the Sahala platform, the Civil Aviation Authority said.
Airlines are also obliged to check that the booking made by the passenger is confirmed on the platform.
Earlier in February, the Sultanate released a new set of coronavirus rules including the closure of beaches, parks and leisure spaces.
It also warned that anyone entering Oman, through land, sea or air, must undergo institutionalized isolation at their own expense, as authorities have caught individuals breaching home quarantine.
The total number of infections in the country has reached 151,528 with 139,442 recoveries and 1,629, the Ministry of Health reported.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said that a recent peace proposal offered by Saudi Arabia to the Houthi militia would reveal to Yemenis which party refuses to end the war.   

Abdulmalik, who heads the UN-recognized government in Aden, said the proposal puts the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a real confrontation with the people of Yemen. 

“[They] face a real confrontation with the Yemeni people and the international community, to expose those who reject all peace efforts and insist on the continuation of war,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. 

He added that his government will not be an obstacle to any real and serious efforts for peace that the Yemeni people have been seeking. 

Abdulmalik also praised Saudi efforts to bring peace and end the war according to the three references of the locally agreed and internationally supported political solution represented by the Gulf Initiative and the UN resolution  2216.

Topics: Yemen war Saudi Arabia

