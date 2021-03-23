You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment
A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a chemists shop in London on June 16, 2020. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment
  • Scientist: ‘It’s clear that dexamethasone has had a big impact’
  • UK’s National Health Service estimates 1 million lives saved globally
Arab News

LONDON: Dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, has been hailed as a lifesaver in the fight against COVID-19, with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) saying it has saved the lives of an estimated 1 million people globally.

The world’s largest randomized COVID-19 drug trial commenced in March 2020 to evaluate the suitability of a suite of different drugs to help hospitalized patients with the virus.

Just under 100 days after the program commenced, it found that dexamethasone — a cheap, widely available generic steroid — was shown to cut the risk of death by a third for COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and by almost a fifth for patients requiring oxygen therapy.

“It’s clear that dexamethasone has had a big impact,” said Peter Horby, an infectious disease specialist at Oxford University.

The latest estimates on lives saved by the drug are understood to be based on a study published in the journal Nature Communications in February, which assessed that some 12,000 lives in Britain would have been saved by the drug between July and December 2020. 

The researchers said if this was applied globally, it would translate to about 650,000 lives saved over the same period.

Dr. Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals in England, said: “As the science progresses at pace, this is a good lesson for how we can turn cutting-edge research into prompt action to best respond to the next phase of the pandemic, including supporting people who experience long-term symptoms from the disease.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated
  • As of April 6, secondary school students will return to classrooms
  • Denmark has previously announced plans for the introduction of a “corona passport,” which will serve as a crucial part of the reopening
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown for the last three months, says it will reopen most of society once everyone over 50 years old are vaccinated.
In an announcement late Monday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unveiled the plan for a return to normal which will see schools and universities, shops, restaurants and bars, libraries, museums and cinemas gradually reopen over a period of two months.
“With a few exceptions, Danish society should be open when everyone over the age of 50 has been vaccinated,” set to be done by the end of May, she said.
As of April 6, secondary school students will return to classrooms, albeit every other week, while the Scandinavian country reopened primary schools in February.
In the country of 5.8 million inhabitants, the numbers of new cases are one fourth of what was recorded in December when the government decided to lock down, in contrast to other European countries currently seeing rising cases again.
“We will proceed with caution. We can open up more now in Denmark, in contrast to several other countries, where the third wave of corona is a reality,” Mette Frederiksen stressed.
Denmark has previously announced plans for the introduction of a “corona passport,” which will serve as a crucial part of the reopening.
Set up as a smartphone application, the “corona passport” certifies that the holder has had a negative test in the last 72 hours, a vaccination or has recently recovered from Covid-19, conferring immunity to the disease.
Paper certificates are also being distributed to vaccinated Danes or those who have tested negative but do not have a smartphone.
Starting on April 6, the passports will be required for people wanting to go to hairdressers, and for when outdoor service of food and drinks resumes on April 21.
Likewise for restaurants which are scheduled to open on May 6 and then a slew of other activites when most businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 21.
However, the government remained vague on when major sporting and cultural events could see audiences return, of particular interest as Denmark will host some of the football matches in the European Championship in late June.
In Denmark, 5.4 percent of the population has currently been fully vaccinated and 10.9 percent has received a first dose.
The country still has the AstraZeneca jab on hold pending further investigation of reports of side effects, which has slowed the vaccination rollout.

Topics: Coronavirus

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Fifteen people have so far been confirmed dead and 400 are still missing in the huge blaze at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the United Nations said Tuesday.
“What we have seen in this fire is something we have never seen before in these camps. It is massive. It is devastating,” Johannes van der Klaauw, the UN Refugee Agency’s representative in Bangladesh, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Dhaka.
“We have so far confirmed 15 people dead, 560 injured, 400 are still missing and at least 10,000 shelters have been destroyed. That means at least 45,000 people are being displaced and for whom we now seek provisional shelter.”

Topics: UN Rohingya camp fire

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record
  • Odisha says will run out of vaccines after March 30
  • India administers record 3.2 million vaccine doses in past 24 hours, reports 40,715 new infections, 199 deaths
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s eastern state of Odisha might have to stop its coronavirus vaccination drive for four days because of a shortage of doses, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters, even as overall inoculations hit a record on Tuesday.
India’s COVID-19 case load has risen to 11.69 million amid a second surge of infections, leading many states to ask the government to replenish vaccine stocks so they can cover more people faster. India has reported the third-highest total of coronavirus cases after the United States and Brazil.
India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has donated or sold more than 60 million doses to 76 countries, compared with nearly 48 million doses given at home, leading to criticisms of its vaccine diplomacy. If supply tightens at home, many countries reliant on India for doses could also suffer.
The sudden surge in demand is piling pressure on vaccine makers the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production. SII has already delayed further shipments of the AstraZeneca shot to the United Kingdom, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.
In a letter to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated March 22, P.K. Mohapatra, Odisha’s additional chief secretary for health, warned the state only had enough doses to run its vaccination drive until March 30. It is expecting another batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, locally known as Covishield, only on April 2.
“We will have no vaccines for 4 days,” he said. “Hence, adequate doses of Covishield vaccine may be supplied in time so as to continue uninterrupted vaccination drive in our state. Your urgent attention is drawn to the above issue.”
Odisha has nearly 44 million people and its capital Bhubaneswar is located about 360 km (224 miles) southwest of Kolkata.
The federal health ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Odisha’s letter.

RECORD VACCINATION
Despite the looming vaccination slowdown in Odhisa, overall injections have climbed to a daily record, with the health ministry reporting 3.2 million doses were administered in the past 24 hours. India launched its campaign in the middle of January, later than the United States, Britain and China.
India’s total vaccinations are the third highest in the world after the US and China, though per capita it is ranked lower, according to the Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations website.
The country wants to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.
Other Indian states, including Rajasthan, have also flagged a supply crunch, even though the federal government has for now advised limiting vaccinations to the elderly and people above 45 suffering from other health conditions.
Many states have sought to expand their vaccination campaigns to cover all adults because infections have risen since late February after the economy fully reopened and as most people still go without masks and flout social distancing advice.
Some states have also administered doses to a small number of people outside the prioritized groups to avoid vaccine wastage as vials need to be consumed within four hours after opening.
About 6.5% of coronavirus vaccine doses in India are going to waste, the health ministry said last week, making it vital for health workers to coordinate the flow of recipients.
India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with its richest state Maharashtra, home to the country’s financial capital of Mumbai, accounting for more than 60% of the total. Deaths rose by 199 to 160,166.

Topics: India vaccine COVID-19 AstraZeneca Pfizer Pandemic Coronavirus

Thousands evacuated in Australia’s worst floods in nearly half a century

Thousands evacuated in Australia’s worst floods in nearly half a century
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

Thousands evacuated in Australia's worst floods in nearly half a century

Thousands evacuated in Australia’s worst floods in nearly half a century
  • Almost 20,000 people evacuated
  • Around 40% of population under severe weather warnings
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian authorities issued fresh flood warnings and evacuation orders on Tuesday as torrential rains again pummelled several parts of the country, sweeping away homes, roads and livestock in the worst downpour in more than half a century.
The national weather agency posted weather warnings in every mainland state or territory but one, affecting around 10 million people in the country of 25 million, across an area the size of Alaska.
“The rain and flood situation does remain dynamic and extremely complex,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.
No deaths were reported, but thousands of people have been rescued by emergency services in recent days. Authorities have ordered about 22,000 people to be ready to flee their homes, potentially joining around 18,400 people who have already been evacuated.
Images shared on social media showed bridges washed away, stranded animals and submerged homes in New South Wales, the most populous and worst affected state.
One video showed a container truck ramming into a bridge, causing structural damage, while another showed a car swept off a road by raging floodwaters in neighboring Queensland.
Other photos captured mass swarms of spiders and snakes as the creatures sought to escape the fast-moving flood waters.
In NSW, a fourth straight day of heavy rain was expected to combine with a coastal trough and increase the deluge overnight on Tuesday, even as the main city Sydney saw a reprieve by late afternoon.
Thousands of people who live along the Hawkesbury River, a major waterway about 60km (37 miles) north of Sydney, were told to be ready to evacuate.
Dave Murray, a landscaper from North Richmond, on the Hawkesbury, filmed with a head-mounted camera from his jetski as he rescued his neighbor’s 10 cows by forcing them to swim about 300 meters through floodwater five meters deep.
“I knew they could swim because I’ve done it before, but I didn’t realize they could swim as good as that,” Murray said by telephone.
Emergency workers used inflatable rafts and even some surf boats, usually reserved for beach rescues, to reach stranded locals, Reuters footage showed.
Alicia Pitt was rescued along with her family from their holiday cabin on the Hawkesbury River.
“We’ve got a place on the other side of the river and we just came over to move our van onto high ground and were trapped on the other side of the river, with the landslides, so we’ve been there for a couple of days,” Pitt told Reuters.
Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main water supply, began overflowing on Saturday and was expected to keep doing so for another week. The summer before, amid drought and bushfires, the same dam fell below half its water catchment, triggering severe water restrictions.

LOGISTICS LAG
Authorities began coordinating with supermarkets to ship groceries to people who could not get to a store, Federal Emergency Management minister David Littleproud said.
Grocery chain Coles Group Ltd. planned to deliver essentials to stores near the Hawkesbury on Tuesday. Rival grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said it closed several stores due to staff safety concerns and warned of delivery delays as trucks were re-routed to avoid flooded roads.
Coal deliveries to Port of Newcastle, north of Sydney, the world’s biggest coal export port, were halted earlier because flooding shut rail lines.
On Tuesday, the country’s biggest independent coal miner, Whitehaven Coal Ltd, said it was forced to stop shiploading at the port due to structural faults, while weather-related port restrictions were slowing ship movements.
The company said road flooding may also stop staff driving to work and cut its forecast coal sales to a range of 18.5 million to 19 million tons, from a range of 19 million to 20 million previously.

Topics: Australia floods Humanitarian crisis evacuation

Biden administration to ‘recognize’ Armenian genocide: sources

Biden administration to ‘recognize’ Armenian genocide: sources
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Biden administration to 'recognize' Armenian genocide: sources

Biden administration to ‘recognize’ Armenian genocide: sources
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

The United States President Joe Biden will “recognize” the Armenian genocide caused by the Ottoman government during World War I, US media reported Tuesday.

“As I’ve heard from the White House, that President Biden is going to recognize the 1915 killing of Armenians under the Ottomans’ rule as a genocide,” American political scientist Ian Bremer said on GZERO Media.

This step would make Biden the first US president to recognize the genocide of Armenians under Ottoman rule.

Bremer said that “Biden promised during his campaign that he would make the move if elected,” pointing out that Vice President Kamala Harris was co-sponsor of the Senate decision to recognize the genocide of Armenians in 2019.

The genocide has been recorded by historians as the systematic killing and deportation of Armenians by the Turks of the Ottoman Empire during World War I. By the early 1920s, when the massacres and deportations finally ended, between 600,000 and 1.5 million Armenians were reportedly dead.

Earlier this week a bipartisan coalition of nearly 40 lawmakers led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez urged Biden to officially recognize the genocide.

In their letter they said: “the administration is committed to promoting respect for human rights and ensuring such atrocities are not repeated… A critical part of that is acknowledging history.”

During his presidential campaign, Biden commemorated Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day last year.

“It is particularly important to speak these words and commemorate this history at a moment when we are reminded daily of the power of truth, and of our shared responsibility to stand against hate — because silence is complicity,” he said.  

“If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words ‘never again’ lose their meaning,” he said.

