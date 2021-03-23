You are here

Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75 percent in historic 12-month run

Despite the free fall on March 23, 2020, there has now been a 76.1 percent surge for the S&P 500 and a shocking return to record heights. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Despite the free fall on March 23, 2020, there has now been a 76.1 percent surge for the S&P 500 and a shocking return to record heights. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 23 March 2021
AP

Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75 percent in historic 12-month run

Despite the free fall on March 23, 2020, there has now been a 76.1 percent surge for the S&P 500 and a shocking return to record heights. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Five trends that helped shape the market over the last year, the best 365-day stretches for the S&P 500 since before World War II
Updated 23 March 2021
AP

NEW YORK: It was one year ago that the terrifying free fall for the stock market suddenly ended, ushering in one of its greatest runs.

On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 fell 2.9 percent. In all, the index dropped nearly 34 percent in about a month, wiping out three years’ worth of gains for the market.

That turned out to be the bottom, even though the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the ensuing months and the economy sank deeper into recession. Massive amounts of support for the economy from the Federal Reserve and Congress limited how far stocks would fall. The market recovered all its losses by August.

As time passed, the quick development of coronavirus vaccines helped stocks shoot even higher. So did growing legions of first-time investors, who suddenly had plenty of time to get into the market using free trading apps on their phones.

It all led to a 76.1 percent surge for the S&P 500 and a shocking return to record heights. This run looks to be one of the, if not the, best 365-day stretches for the S&P 500 since before World War II. Based on month-end figures, the last time the S&P 500 rose this much in a 12-month stretch was in 1936, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

All the furious movement has also raised worries that stock prices may have gone too far, too fast. Here’s a look at five trends that helped shape the market over the last year:

TWO BULL MARKETS IN ONE

Wall Street’s big rally actually had two distinct stages. Early on, Big Tech stocks and winners of the suddenly stay-at-home economy pulled the market higher. Amazon benefited as people shopped more online, Apple hoovered up sales as more people worked from home and Zoom Video Communications surged as students and adults started meeting online. Tech stocks as a group are the market’s biggest by value, so their gains helped make up for weakness across other sectors as the economy continued to struggle.

Since last autumn, though, excitement for an economic liftoff has caused a more widespread upturn. Banks, energy producers and smaller companies whose profits would be the biggest beneficiaries of a stronger economy have led the way, as coronavirus vaccines roll out and Washington delivers even more financial aid. Those gains are also picking up the slack for technology stocks, which have lost momentum as interest rates rise on worries about higher inflation.

FIRST-TIME INVESTORS JOIN, AND THE GAME DOESN’T STOP

Stuck at home with little to do, people looked for ways to use some dollars that might have otherwise been spent on a movie, restaurant meal or vacation. Many turned to the stock market via their phones, as trading apps made it easy to buy and sell shares with a few taps, commission free.

Clients under the age of 40 accounted for 35 percent of trading last month at Charles Schwab, nearly double the rate of two years earlier. Accounts less than a year old are doing more trading in total at Charles Schwab than accounts that have been around more than 10 years.

Many of those traders have been using money they got as stimulus payments from the U.S. government. The Robinhood trading app popular with many novice investors saw an increase in the percentage of deposits of exactly $1,200 or $2,400 after the government sent out checks for those amounts last spring, just after the stock market hit bottom, for example. A new round of government payments — $1,400 to individuals — is underway.

Social media has only amplified the trend, as traders talk on Reddit, Twitter and elsewhere about what stocks to buy. They’ve been helping to push up the stock market broadly, but their influence is most evident in what have come to be known as “meme stocks.” GameStop surged 1,625 percent in January, for example, even though the video game retailer has struggled financially. The gains for GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other meme stocks defied gravity — and, in the opinion of nearly every professional investor on Wall Street, common sense.

A SPAC-TACULAR BOOM RAISES CONCERNS

The frenzy around stocks has raised worries along Wall Street that prices may have shot too high. Much of the criticism is focused on how much faster stock prices climbed than corporate profits.

Another potential signal of too much greed and not enough fear: Investors are so hungry for the next big thing that they’re pouring billions of dollars into investments, before they even know what the money could go toward. These investments are called special-purpose acquisition companies, though they’re better known by their acronym, SPACs. Armed with cash raised from investors, SPACs look for privately held companies to buy so that the company can easily list its stock on an exchange.

Last year, SPACs raised $83.4 billion, more than six times the prior year. They’ve already surpassed that level in less than three months this year.

A GLOBAL RECOVERY

The coronavirus really knows no geographic boundaries. As it devastated populations and economies around the world, global financial markets sustained sharp losses.

The recovery has also been worldwide. Stocks from China, South Korea and other emerging markets as a group are up almost the exact same percentage as the S&P 500 since March 23, 2020. Japan's Nikkei 225 index is also up a similar amount.

European markets have been lagging, although their performance is much better when seen in dollar terms instead of euros. Worsening infection rates are raising worries of a “third wave” on the continent and are forcing governments to bring back some restrictions on daily life. But the hope is that the continued rollout of vaccines will get economies and trade back to normal across the world.

WHO’S GETTING LEFT BEHIND?

Even with so many first-time investors joining the market, not everyone is benefiting from rising stocks. Only a little more than half of all U.S. households owned stocks in 2019, whether by day-trading stocks or holding an S&P 500 index fund in a 401(k) account.

Likewise, not every stock has participated in the market's run higher over the last year. A handful of stocks within the S&P 500 are actually lower, headlined by Gilead Sciences, which is down 9.8 percent. The stock soared early in the pandemic as its remdesivir drug became a treatment for COVID-19 but fell back in part on concerns about upcoming patent expirations.

Other early stock winners of the pandemic have also tailed off since the market took off a year ago, including Clorox, whose disinfecting wipes became like currency, and Spam-maker Hormel Foods.

Topics: business economy stocks

‘Retail here to stay’ says CEO of Saudi conglomerate Alhokair

‘Retail here to stay’ says CEO of Saudi conglomerate Alhokair
Updated 38 min 26 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

‘Retail here to stay’ says CEO of Saudi conglomerate Alhokair

‘Retail here to stay’ says CEO of Saudi conglomerate Alhokair
  • COVID store closures fail to dent retail giant, as big expansion plans on the cards
Updated 38 min 26 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdul Aziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) announced earlier this month a partnership with shopping center operator Arabian Centers Company (ACC) to acquire a majority stake in UK-based e-commerce platform Vogacloset, in a deal worth SR68.85 million ($18.36 million).

With Saudi consumers stuck at home due to coronavirus travel restrictions and physical malls shut at various periods over the last 12 months, it is no wonder Alhokair is keen to buy into the Kingdom’s surging e-commerce sector.

In fact, in its full year report for 2020, it recorded a 311 percent surge in online activity in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Despite this ambitious entry into cyberspace, Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, confidently told Arab News that in-store shopping is not going anywhere and remains a healthy business sector for the company, despite the events of the last year.

“Retail is here to stay,” Moukarzel said. “It is a cultural thing; it is an entertainment destination and family destination above all.”

And the statistics prove him right. Despite the challenging year, when overall revenue for 2020 was down 1.6 percent year-on-year to SR5.342 billion, resulting in a loss of SR681 million, earnings per square meter was up 3 percent to SR124 and revenue per hour was up 7 percent to SR980.

Moukarzel is putting money behind his big words, with Alhokair planning to open about 57 food and beverage (F&B) outlets in the next 12 to 16 months and eyeing at least another 50 stores in the fashion, cosmetics and beauty, sports goods, and leisure space. And, on top of that, the company will also finalize acquisitions and franchise rights in the gadgets, electronics and multimedia space.

Retail outlets closed in the Kingdom on March 16 last year, and reopened and shut again at various stages throughout the year, but Alhokair took several steps to maintain its business balance. The company benefited from the government’s SANED program, which covered 60 percent of wages for 70 percent of its Saudi staff. In addition, Alhokair managed to secure rent relief from its landlords for the closure periods.

“2020 was tough, but there were also opportunities. It made us think of how can we evolve as an organization, how can we change, and be more agile and resilient,” Moukarzel said.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair.

He said that the Saudi retail market opened up faster than most markets in the region and internationally, too, especially after the government allowed stores to partially open in Ramadan (June) for six-hour slots during the lucrative shopping season.

As part of its strategy, Alhokair also revamped its network of 1,580 store locations across 13 countries. While 308 non-performing stores have been closed since January 2019, 58 new outlets have opened in more attractive locations.

Across the company’s international markets, revenue was up 1.1 percent overall. While some markets such as Kazakhstan and the US were down 22 percent and 13 percent, respectively, others prospered, such as Georgia, which was up 15 percent, Egypt (up 12 percent) and Azerbaijan (up 7 percent).

“During the COVID-19 period, we were successful in launching several mono-brand sites, and several products almost on every multi-brand platform in the Middle East,” said Moukarzel.

The sites include Aldo and Mango, while the company also launched online versions of Zara Fashion and Zara Home, on top of seven brands operated by Spain’s Inditex, which are exclusive to Alhokair in Saudi Arabia and other markets such as Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan. It also launched its own Aleph online store for Apple premium reseller products.

“The one thing that retailers can do better is to understand that the Saudi customers are expecting better services, better experiences … that is complemented with omnichannel online capability,” Moukarzel said.

As part of its deal to acquire Vogacloset, ACC and Alhokair will also pump $12 million into the e-commerce site to develop its presence in Saudi Arabia. Established in London in 2013, Vogacloset sells European fast fashion and beauty products to Arab customers. Since 2015 its sales have grown by 70 percent and in 2020 it attracted 12 million unique users across the Middle East, with more than half shopping from the Kingdom.

According to a Tadawul listing by Alhokair, Vogacloset’s revenue rose from SR58 million in 2018 to SR266 million in 2020. As a result, it went from a net loss of SR240,000 in 2018 to a net profit of SR10.94 million last year. Moukarzel said: “If I recall, when I first joined this company two years ago, online was actually a threat and a challenge. Today with all the progress that we’ve made, I would look at it as a great opportunity that would drive growth and help provide a better experience for customers.”

Established in 1990, Alhokair operates 472,100 square meters of retail space across 81 brands in its portfolio, and has plans to expand even further. 

“As part of our strategy, we have geared toward diversifying the business and getting ourselves into more categories in the retail space, such as leisure, gadgets, electronics, on top of F&B,” Moukarzel said.

Alhokair acquired the Saudi rights for 10 international F&B brands from the Food and Entertainment Co. Ltd. for SR340 million over a year ago. “This gives us a new angle to the business and diversifies our focus. We are also looking at adding more exciting F&B concepts into our portfolio,” Moukarzel added.

During the last 12 months, Alhokair added brands like Kiko in the cosmetics space and Decathlon in the sports and leisure sector. The first Decathlon in the Kingdom will be a 3,500 square meter store in the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.

“We are always exploring every interesting brand that has future potential, is ‘omni-chanellable’, ‘Instagramable’, and has potential in the Saudi market,” Moukarzel said, adding that he aims to add another two to three international brands in the coming weeks.

With their financial year starting in April, Moukarzel said it will be a year focused on getting back to normal “slowly but surely.”

He added: “With Ramadan around the corner and restrictions recently lifted, we can only be optimistic about the future.

“It would be interesting to see how fast the market goes back to normal... [Saudi Arabia] is set for an amazing growth story.”

Topics: Fawaz Alhokair Arabian Centers Company

Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan

Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan

Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan
  • Sri Lanka’s economy was already reeling from the deadly 2019 Easter bombings, with the coronavirus epidemic and lockdowns further weighing on growth
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka and China have signed a $1.5 billion currency swap deal, the island nation’s central bank said Tuesday, as it struggles with a major foreign exchange crisis and debt repayments.

Colombo had been negotiating for months to secure credit from China — its largest single source of imports — as the island’s foreign reserves plummet amid the pandemic.

Chinese influence in the South Asian nation has been growing in recent years, through loans and projects under its vast Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, raising concerns among regional powers and Western nations.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the three-year swap arrangement for 10 billion yuan with the People’s Bank of China was “with a view to promoting bilateral trade and direct investment for economic development of the two countries.” Officials said talks were also under way to secure another $700 million from the China Development Bank.

Sri Lanka’s economy was already reeling from the deadly 2019 Easter bombings, with the coronavirus epidemic and lockdowns further weighing on growth.

The economy contracted by a record 3.9 percent last year.

Foreign reserves fell to $4.5 billion in February from $8.0 billion a year ago, despite Sri Lanka banning the import of luxury goods and vehicles as well as some food commodities.

Under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa between 2005 and 2015, Colombo borrowed billions from China, accumulating a mountain of debt for expensive infrastructure projects.

Rajapaksa returned to power as prime minister in 2019, after his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president.

Sri Lanka was forced to hand over its strategic Hambantota port on a 99-year lease to a Chinese company in 2017 after Colombo said it was unable to service the $1.4 billion debt from Beijing used to build it.

Topics: Sri Lanka

German lockdown increases fears of more bankruptcies

German lockdown increases fears of more bankruptcies
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

German lockdown increases fears of more bankruptcies

German lockdown increases fears of more bankruptcies
  • The number of new infections in Germany rose by 7,485 on Tuesday to 2.674 million
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The HDE association of retailers said 54 percent of fashion stores faced the danger of insolvency after 100 days of lockdown.

“After one year with coronavirus, the situation for many retailers is desperate. There is no longer any hope of surviving this crisis economically,” HDE president Stefan Genth said.

After talks that lasted into the early hours of Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would extend its lockdown until April 18 and called on citizens to stay home and reduce contacts as much as possible for five days from April 1.

The number of new infections in Germany rose by 7,485 on Tuesday to 2.674 million, while another 250 people died, bringing the death toll to 74,964. The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days rose to 108 from 107 on Monday.

Genth said the government was operating with “tunnel vision” by only focusing on the number of cases per 100,000 people, rather than other metrics and the fact retailers have taken many steps to limit the risk of infection while shopping. “The risk of infection during shopping is low,” he said.

The HDE said the decision to close supermarkets on the Thursday before Easter would be counterproductive as it would mean the stores would be fuller on the Wednesday and Saturday.

The Association of the German Motor Trade (ZDK) also attacked the extension and tightening of the lockdown.

“Politicians must not shut down our country any longer,” ZDK president Juergen Karpinski told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe, warning of a wave of bankruptcies.

“If car dealerships contribute practically nothing to infections, how is their closure supposed to help contain the virus?“

Topics: Germany lockdown

Saudi Arabia issues 40,500 fines for tax violations in first quarter

Saudi Arabia issues 40,500 fines for tax violations in first quarter
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 40,500 fines for tax violations in first quarter

Saudi Arabia issues 40,500 fines for tax violations in first quarter
  • Saudi General Authority for Zakat and Tax said that the fines related to a number of different kinds of violations
  • Some Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, have started to introduce value added tax to boost revenues
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi officials have issued some 40,500 fines for tax violations so far this year.

The Saudi General Authority for Zakat and Tax said that the fines related to a number of different kinds of violations, Al Arabiya reported.

There are more than 1.3 million registered taxpayers in the Kingdom according to the authority’s website.

Governments worldwide are cracking down on tax evasion after public finances took a hammering during the pandemic.

Some Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, have started to introduce value added tax to boost revenues and reduce public sector finance reliance on oil revenues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Authority for Zakat and Tax Value Added Tax

Saudi Aramco offers China partnership in energy transition

Saudi Aramco has pledged a 50-year partnership with China in energy and closer co-operation to develop new technologies to combat climate change. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Saudi Aramco has pledged a 50-year partnership with China in energy and closer co-operation to develop new technologies to combat climate change. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Updated 23 March 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco offers China partnership in energy transition

Saudi Aramco has pledged a 50-year partnership with China in energy and closer co-operation to develop new technologies to combat climate change. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
  • Saudi Arabia also sees big potential in supplying China’s requirements for refined products and petrochemicals
Updated 23 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has pledged a 50-year partnership with China in energy and closer co-operation to develop new technologies to combat climate change.

Speaking at the 2021 China Development Forum, Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said: “Ensuring the continuing security of China’s energy needs remains our highest priority – not just for the next five years but for the next 50 and beyond.

“To help China meet its innovation, modernization, and sustainability goals, Aramco’s Research Center in Beijing is already working with Chinese universities and companies in areas such as cleaner engine-fuel systems of the future, catalytic crude-to-chemicals technology, and focusing heavily on reducing and removing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Saudi Arabia also sees big potential in supplying China’s requirements for refined products and petrochemicals, as well as new fuel technologies.

READ MORE

Saudi Aramco was the only consistently profitable oil company among the world’s leading producers in 2020, a year characterized as “unprecedented and difficult” by Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser. Click here to read more.

“Additional collaboration is likely on blue hydrogen from hydrocarbon resources and low carbon products; blue ammonia; synthetic fuels; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and materials science,” Nasser said.

China is the world’s biggest energy importer, and Saudi Arabia is already one of its biggest suppliers of crude oil.

“As a new era begins, we look forward to contributing even more to China’s economic development and common prosperity. Every step of the way we aim to be side-by-side with our Chinese partners, delivering these strategic, value-adding, parallel priorities,” he said.

President Xi Jinping announced last year that China was aiming to become a “net zero” energy economy by 2060.

Nasser said: “We appreciate that sustainable energy solutions are crucial to a faster and smoother global energy transition. So are realistic roadmaps and practical priorities.

“One priority is developing new energy infrastructure, fixing the technical and economic challenges new sources of energy face. But realistically this will take some time since there are few alternatives to oil in many areas,” the Aramco CEO said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Aramco China energy

45thanniversary

