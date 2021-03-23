You are here

  • Home
  • Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye

Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye

Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye
Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday and was feeling fine and planning a regular workday Wednesday according to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bqqn

Updated 3 sec ago
AP

Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye

Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye
  • Putin is feeling fine after getting the shot and is planning a regular workday Wednesday, said spokesman Dmitry Peskov
  • Only 6.3 million people, or 4.3% of Russia's 146-million population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine
Updated 3 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday out of sight of the cameras, his spokesman said, prompting questions about whether the gesture will boost comparatively low immunization rates in Russia.
Dmitry Peskov said Putin is feeling fine after getting the shot and is planning a regular workday Wednesday.
He explained earlier Tuesday that the president would get the vaccine out of the public eye because “when it comes to getting vaccinated on camera, he has never supported that, he doesn’t like that.”
Peskov wouldn’t reveal whether Putin would go to a vaccination facility or the shot would be brought to him in his office or residence, saying only that “it will done in a way that would the least affect” Putin’s working schedule.
Putin announced that he would get vaccinated at a government meeting the day before.
The statement came several months after widespread immunization against COVID-19 kicked off in Russia. Kremlin critics have argued that Putin’s reluctance to get vaccinated was contributing to the already existing public hesitancy about the vaccine.
Only 6.3 million people, or 4.3% of Russia’s 146-million population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. It lags behind a number of other countries in terms of the vaccination rate. Surveys by Russia’s top independent pollster, Levada Center, have shown that the number of Russians reluctant to get vaccinated with the domestically developed Sputnik V shot has grown in recent months — to 62% in February from 58% in December.
Pressed by reporters over whether Putin should get vaccinated on camera in order to boost slow vaccination rates, Peskov argued that Russians “will hear” about the president’s vaccination and that Putin is already doing “a lot” for promoting the vaccination campaign.
“The president ... dedicates a rather significant time in his working hours to events, discussions, meetings related to vaccination, production of vaccines and so on. So the president does a lot for propaganda of the vaccines,” Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman refused to reveal which of the three vaccines authorized for use in Russia Putin will receive, saying only that all three are “absolutely good, reliable, effective.”
Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three received the authorization before completing advanced trials experts say are necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocol.
However, a recent study in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it’s still unclear whether the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease. No data on efficacy of the two other vaccines have been released.
Russia has been actively marketing Sputnik V abroad, despite the slow rollout at home and limited production capacities. Dozens of countries have approved the use of Sputnik V, and many signed deals with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the vaccine to get shipments of the shot.
The fund said Tuesday it has submitted a request for Sputnik V to be part of the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. The shot first needs to be endorsed by the World Health Organization, which is still in the process of reviewing data provided by Russia.
Exporting the vaccines has not been without delays and some questioned whether Moscow had the capacity to deliver on its promises. In Russia, state media and government officials boasted about the international success of the shot that came despite initial criticism of Sputnik V’s hasty introduction.
Peskov said Sputnik V was “so sought-after” that Russia’s production “can’t cope with the demand from abroad.”

Topics: President Vladimir Putin COVID-19 vaccinations

Related

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths
World
Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths

Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa
Updated 25 min 15 sec ago
AP

Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa
  • Police say Alissa is a naturalized US citizen from Syria
  • Shooter's brother says his sibling was anti-social and paranoid
Updated 25 min 15 sec ago
AP

BOULDER, United States: Police on Tuesday identified the 21-year-old suspect accused of killing 10 people - including a policeman - in a hail of bullets at a Colorado supermarket, marking the United States' second mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of deadly massacres.
The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, stormed the King Soopers outlet in Boulder armed with an assault-style rifle and a handgun and wearing a tactical vest, all of which were recovered after Monday's shooting, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police. The affidavit also said law enforcement databases show Alissa purchased an AR-15 type of assault rifle on March 16.
Alissa was released from a hospital, where he was treated for a leg wound suffered in an exchange of gunfire with responding police, and transported to county jail on Tuesday afternoon to await an initial court appearance on murder and other charges. His criminal history shows a single charge for third-degree assault in 2018, according to the affidavit.
Authorities said they were confident he acted alone, though they did not offer any details on what might have motivated him to open fire at the store, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.
"It would be premature for us to draw any conclusions at this time," Michael Schneider, the agent in charge of the FBI's field office in Denver, said at a news briefing.
The 10 victims range in age from 20 to 65 and include Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force. Talley, 51, was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.
Police identified the nine other victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikky Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
Monday's attack, which began around 2:40 p.m., drew hundreds of police officers to the scene and sent terrified shoppers and employees fleeing for safety amid the sound of gunfire.
Colorado has been the site of some of the most shocking episodes of gun violence in U.S. history, including the 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora and the 1999 rampage at Columbine High School near Littleton.
The latest bloodshed came only six days after a gunman went on a killing spree on March 16 in the Atlanta area, fatally shooting eight people at three day spas before he was arrested.
"My heart aches today," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday. "Flags had barely been raised back to full-mast after the tragic shooting in Atlanta that claimed eight lives, and now a tragedy here close to home at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores."
The two mass shootings are likely to intensify pressure on President Joe Biden to fulfill his campaign pledge to enact tougher gun limits. But legislation to ban assault weapons and tighten background checks have stalled amid Republican opposition in Congress.
"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. "This is not and should not be a partisan issue."
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leaders in Congress, both said on Tuesday that the violence again underscored the need for stricter gun laws.
Biden also ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims; they had just been raised at sunset on Monday after having been lowered following the Atlanta killings.
Details about Alissa were slowly emerging on Tuesday. He is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Syria, according to two U.S. law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.
Ali Aliwi Alissa, the alleged shooter's 34-year-old brother, told The Daily Beast that his sibling was anti-social and paranoid.
Alissa graduated from Arvada West High School in May 2018, according to Cameron Bell, a spokeswoman for the school district. Records show he was on the wrestling team during two seasons ending in 2018, she said.
An archived Facebook page that appeared to belong to Ahmad Alissa said he was interested in computer science and kickboxing. The page, which uses the name Ahmad Al Issa, features a picture of a young man in a wrestling match who resembles the suspect's mug shot.
The page, which was taken down soon after Alissa's name was disclosed, also says he studied computer engineering at Metropolitan State University of Denver and was in the Class of 2022.
The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Witnesses in Colorado described a chaotic and frightening scene inside the store during Monday's attack.
Ryan Borowski, 37, went in looking for something to satisfy a sugar craving. He had picked out a 12-pack of soda and a bag of chips when he heard shots ring out, sending him scurrying for the store's back exit.
"It was pretty terrifying," he said. "Fastest fire drill I've ever been in."

Topics: Syria Colorado US Boulder

Related

Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket
World
Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket
Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community
World
Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: London police arrested a man on suspicion of explosive substance and terrorism offences, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.
A 53-year old man was detained on Monday on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.
On Tuesday "he was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism", it said in a statement.
"Specialist officers remain at the property to carry out searches. There is a cordon in place," the police force added.

Topics: London London police Metropolitan Police

Related

Update London police questioning suspect in Westminster 'terrorist' incident
World
London police questioning suspect in Westminster 'terrorist' incident
Facebook taps London police to track terror livestreams
Media
Facebook taps London police to track terror livestreams

Common cold blocks coronavirus infections: Study

Common cold blocks coronavirus infections: Study
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Common cold blocks coronavirus infections: Study

Common cold blocks coronavirus infections: Study
  • Since the pandemic began, scientists have asked how Sars-CoV-2, the agent behind coronavirus, will fare in a world of virus battles
  • Dr. Pablo Murcia: ‘Sars-CoV-2 never takes off, it is heavily inhibited by rhinovirus. This is absolutely exciting’
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The virus behind the common cold is effective at preventing entry by coronavirus and purging it from the cells of the human body, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Glasgow in the UK.

Some viruses fight one another to become the first to infect the body, and scientists say rhinovirus, the infectious agent that can cause common colds, beats coronavirus in the race.

When a virus enters the body, it can either allow other pathogens to enter, or block further entry as a survival mechanism. Influenza almost always follows the latter strategy, scientists have said.

Since the pandemic began, scientists have asked how Sars-CoV-2, the agent behind coronavirus, will fare in a world of virus battles. 

But because of the prevalence of social distancing and other health measures worldwide, and the subsequent decline in virus infections, scientists have found it difficult to observe the phenomenon. 

But as part of the new study, scientists deployed a replica of the body’s airways and infected it with Sars-CoV-2 and rhinovirus, allowing them to closely observe the interaction between the two.

The team found that if rhinovirus and Sars-CoV-2 are released at the same time, the former proves successful, shutting down the competition. Even with a 24-hour headstart, Sars-CoV-2 is neutralized by rhinovirus activity. 

Dr. Pablo Murcia from the Glasgow team told BBC News: “Sars-CoV-2 never takes off, it is heavily inhibited by rhinovirus. This is absolutely exciting because if you have a high prevalence of rhinovirus, it could stop new Sars-CoV-2 infections.”

Later findings showed that rhinovirus triggered immune responses inside infected cells, blocking the ability of Sars-CoV-2 to clone itself as an infection method. But the human body will still become infected once the common cold fades. 

Murcia said: “Vaccination, hygiene measures and the interaction between viruses could lower the incidence of Sars-CoV-2 heavily, but the maximum effect will come from vaccination.”

Prof. Lawrence Young of Warwick Medical School said the study suggests “that this common infection could impact the burden of coronavirus … particularly over the autumn and winter months when seasonal colds are more frequent.”

Topics: Coronavirus common cold rhinovirus

Related

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
World
COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
Common cold cases rise as temperatures fall
Food & Health
Common cold cases rise as temperatures fall

Blinken commends ‘bravery and sacrifice’ on second anniversary of Daesh defeat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Blinken commends ‘bravery and sacrifice’ on second anniversary of Daesh defeat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
  • US Secretary of State warns mission to destroy terror group is ‘far from complete’
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh.

However, Blinken said the mission to eradicate Daesh was “far from complete,” and the US and its global partners must continue to maintain pressure on the remnants of the terror group in the Middle East.

“Two years ago, the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, together with our local partners, liberated all territory controlled by Daesh in Iraq and Syria, a major milestone in the effort to ensure the terrorist group’s enduring defeat,” he said.

“We commend the bravery and sacrifice of the Iraqi Security Forces, the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the hard-fought battles against Daesh. We continue to work alongside these partner forces to maintain pressure on Daesh remnants.”

Blinken also said that nearly 8 million displaced people in the region had returned to their homes and had “begun rebuilding their lives” with the help of coalition stabilization support.

“Since the defeat of Daesh’s fraudulent territorial ‘caliphate,’ the 83-member global coalition has continued its efforts to disrupt Daesh’s ability to organize, plan attacks, and recruit and radicalize online,” he said.

“We have removed key Daesh leaders, and continue to pursue those remaining to prevent their resurgence and bring them to justice.

“The global coalition remains united in its determination to see this enemy destroyed and will continue its efforts against the group in Iraq, Syria, and other countries. The US is firmly committed to the global coalition and to the lasting defeat of Daesh.”

Topics: Iraq Syria Daesh US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Iraq, South Korea discuss development projects post-Daesh destruction 
Middle-East
Iraq, South Korea discuss development projects post-Daesh destruction 
Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib video
Media
Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
World
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
Middle-East
‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Updated 23 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
  • Sea Watch: We are accused of having rescued too many people. The alternative: Letting 363 people drown, as EU authorities are turning a blind eye
  • Italy is a major gateway to Europe for migrants, even though the sea route between North Africa and Sicily is one of the most dangerous in the world
Updated 23 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian authorities have detained a German migrant rescue ship that docked in the Sicilian port of Augusta with 385 migrants rescued off Libya on March 3.

The Sea-Watch 3 was placed in administrative detention after a coast guard inspection found a number of irregularities onboard, the German NGO denounced.

The ship is authorized to carry a maximum of 22 people, while it carried nearly 400 people onboard, the coast guard said. 

“This is absurd. When we next find migrants at sea with their lives at danger, should we tell them ‘we are sorry, we cannot take you because we would break the Italian coast guard rules?’ No such rule can be applied when lives must be saved,” a Sea Watch spokesman told Arab News.

“We are accused of having rescued too many people. The alternative: Letting 363 people drown, as EU authorities are turning a blind eye, not showing any efforts to closing the rescue gap,” the NGO wrote in a tweet.

Sea Watch has filed an appeal against the detention with an administrative court in Catania.

The Italian coast guard has previously blocked humanitarian NGO vessels, a move that the organizations say is unwarranted and the result of political pressure.

The Sea-Watch 3 was detained a few months ago over administrative and safety issues. An administrative court in Palermo ordered its release after two weeks.

In a statement, the Italian coast guard said that the ship had been detained because it violated rules of navigational safety, fire prevention, environmental protection and crew training rules.

Italy is a major gateway to Europe for migrants, even though the sea route between North Africa and Sicily is one of the most dangerous in the world.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly 530,000 migrants have arrived off the coast of Italy since early 2015, including 6,000 this year.

Since January this year, 232 migrants have died or disappeared during the Mediterranean crossing to Italy or Malta, up from 983 in 2020, the UN agency said.

Topics: Italy Sea-Watch 3 migrants

Related

German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court
World
German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court
German rescue captain to sue Italy’s Salvini over migrant comments
World
German rescue captain to sue Italy’s Salvini over migrant comments

Latest updates

Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye
Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine — out of the public eye
Polls close after Israel’s fourth election in two years
Polls close after Israel’s fourth election in two years
Houthis stuck in Marib military quagmire, experts say
Houthis stuck in Marib military quagmire, experts say
Envoy hails Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in achieving UN’s water goals
Envoy hails Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in achieving UN’s water goals
Turkey on tenterhooks for Biden’s decision on Armenian genocide recognition
Turkey on tenterhooks for Biden’s decision on Armenian genocide recognition

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.