  Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees

Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees

Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees
KSrelief has established a vaccination center for children. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees
KSrelief has established a vaccination center for children. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees
KSrelief has established a vaccination center for children. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees

Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees
  Saudi Arabia has been ranked fifth in the world, and first in the Arab world, for provision of humanitarian aid
Updated 24 March 2021
SPA

AMMAN: The clinics operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide healthcare to Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in Jordan.
On Tuesday, 1,795 patients visited the clinics with different health issues. The general medicine department received 159 patients and the internal medicine clinic treated 570 patients with diabetics, hypertension and asthma. The pediatric department received 46 patients. The center provides free consultation and medicines to all patients.
KSrelief has also established a vaccination center for children.
Saudi Arabia has been ranked fifth in the world, and first in the Arab world, for provision of humanitarian aid.
To date, the center has implemented 74 educational projects, valued at $181.3 million in Yemen, Syria and Somalia and for the benefit of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, Bangladesh and other countries of the world.
The center has an online donation platform for all its relief programs, through which donors can create personal accounts that provide them with access to the programs they wish to support and donate to them using credit cards and electronic payment mechanisms. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Ball is in the Houthis' court, says envoy as world welcomes Saudi peace plan for Yemen

Ball is in the Houthis’ court, says envoy as world welcomes Saudi peace plan for Yemen
Updated 24 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Ball is in the Houthis’ court, says envoy as world welcomes Saudi peace plan for Yemen

Ball is in the Houthis’ court, says envoy as world welcomes Saudi peace plan for Yemen
  Kingdom's permanent representative to the UN welcomes the 'overwhelmingly positive' response to initiative
  If the rebels 'care for the Yemeni people, then they should come forward and negotiate in good faith,' he adds
Updated 24 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Tuesday welcomed the “overwhelmingly positive” international reaction to the Kingdom’s plan to end the war in Yemen and said the “ball is in the Houthis’ court.”
“We have had statements of support from numerous countries and from their missions here in New York,” Al-Mouallimi said during an exclusive interview with Arab News.
“We’ve had a statement of support from the (UN) secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) personally, and we have been receiving more and more indications of support from all concerned parties.
“So it has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to being able to translate that momentum into action on the ground, and into steps that the Houthis will be willing to take in response to the international call for peace.”
Foreign minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan announced the Saudi peace initiative on Monday. It calls for a UN-supervised nationwide ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to civilian air traffic, and the resumption of negotiations to reach a political resolution to the long-running conflict.
Al-Mouallimi said his country expects the international community to send a clear message to the Houthi rebels that they must avoid “procrastination and looking for excuses.”
He added: “The only party that will be hurt as a result of any delay in the peace process is going to be the Yemeni people. And if (the Houthis) care for the Yemeni people, then they should come forward and negotiate in good faith with their Yemeni partners in the national government and … try to reach an equitable solution that includes all components of the Yemeni people.
“The ball is in the Houthis’ court. They need to come out clearly and accept the Saudi initiative. They need to come clean and not give priority to the interests of outside parties, but rather to the interest of the Yemeni people. That’s where the ball lies and that’s where we are waiting to see if we have a partner for peace or not.”
Al-Mouallimi declined to speculate about possible options should the Houthis fail to respond in good faith, stating that such a discussion at this time would not be consistent with the spirit of the peace plan.
“What we are trying to do is to achieve a positive response to this initiative to get support, widespread support, for it internationally and hopefully to emphasize the positive aspects and move forward,” he said.
“We don’t want to use statements that may be conceived or perceived as threats or ultimatums because we think that the Houthis should come willingly and should come positively to the negotiating table.”
Earlier on Tuesday Guterres thanked the Kingdom for its support of UN peace efforts and urged all sides to take this opportunity to pursue peace by working with his special envoy, Martin Griffiths, on ways to proceed “in good faith and without preconditions.”
The UN chief also reiterated that “all actors and stakeholders must do their utmost to facilitate an immediate agreement that brings Yemen back to a path toward peace.”
Praise and support for the Saudi initiative, along with calls on the Houthis to agree a ceasefire and take part in negotiations to end the conflict, has poured in from around the world, including the EU, the UK, the US and Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon's factions to agree new government as soon as possible

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible
  He said Kingdom will always stand with the Lebanese people during meeting with President Michel Aoun
  Lebanon welcomes Kingdom's new peace initiative for Yemen
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Tuesday called on Lebanese politicians to set aside their differences in the national interest and speed up efforts to form a new government, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He also stressed the importance of adhering to UN Security Council resolutions that call for the “disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon,” including Hezbollah, and for the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence to be respected.
“We stress the Kingdom’s respect and commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and particularly the need to expedite the formation of a government capable of achieving the security, stability and prosperity that the Lebanese people aspire to,” Bukhari said following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
It came a day after the latest attempt by Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri to end five months of political deadlock resulted in failure when they were once again unable to agree the formation of a new government. Meanwhile, Lebanon continues to face a growing financial crisis, mounting debt and a plummeting currency. The crisis was exacerbated by the massive explosion in August last year that destroyed Beirut’s port and surrounding areas.
Bukhari said he told Aoun that Saudi Arabia will always stand with the people of Lebanon, and that the Kingdom’s vision for Lebanon is based on the fundamental principles of Saudi foreign policy, which is to respect the sovereignty of all states and not interfere in their internal affairs.
“Lebanon’s sovereignty is historic and was achieved through the struggles of the Lebanese people, and we respect this sovereignty,” he said.
During their meeting, which took place at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Bukhari and Aoun also reviewed and discussed a number of recent developments, SPA reported. 
Lebanon welcomed the peace initiative to end the war in Yemen that was unveiled on Monday by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and wished “the Kingdom success and for peace to prevail in the Arab and international worlds.”

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Michel Aoun Walid Bukhari

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel's 21st anniversary

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
The emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives. (Social media)
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
  SpaceToon is widely known for introducing anime to the region
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: SpaceToon, the TV channel that shaped an entire generation, celebrated its 21st birthday last week. Social media was awash with loving, emotional tributes to the Arab region’s favorite cartoon network.

The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.
Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000, and has since established a firm foothold in the region’s pop culture sphere and cemented itself in the hearts of viewers. Today, the channel broadcasts in more than 22 countries worldwide, and streams online to many more.
SpaceToon is most widely known for being the region’s introduction to anime, or Japanese animated cartoons. Dubbed in Arabic, with re-recorded versions of theme songs, the channel introduced Arab audiences to some of their most beloved cartoons, such as “Pokemon,” “Grendizer,” “The Adventures of Sindbad” and “Detective Conan.”
Rayyan Al-Mousa, 28, said: “The first thing I would do when school was over was run to the TV hoping to catch my favorite shows in time.
“SpaceToon introduced me to anime, and I grew up watching ‘Pokemon,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Digimon,’ all of which I still love to this day. I still collect the merchandise from those series.”

The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us.

Rayyan Al-Mousa

He added: “It’s a little cheesy to say so, but those shows shaped the way I looked at the world. They taught me the values of resilience, patience and never giving up. Even though I watch them in Japanese now, every so often I will go back to the Arabic dub for the nostalgia factor.”
For many other fans of the channel, the emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives.
Reem Al-Mansour, 31, also grew up watching SpaceToon, and recalled the show “Ana Wa Akhi” (My Brother and I), the heart-wrenching tale of two young brothers who lose their mother in a car accident and have to find a way to go on living without her.

“My own mother passed away when I was quite young,” Al-Mansour said. “And I saw many of my own struggles mirrored in the show. ‘Ana Wa Akhi’ really helped me get through those dark days, coping with my new responsibilities, and even helped me come to terms with my sense of loss. I still feel emotional when I hear the theme song.”
Despite the ongoing changes in the way we watch TV, SpaceToon has managed to adapt to new norms by providing streaming services, a YouTube channel and an online schedule documenting when shows will air.
In May last year, SpaceToon announced a new partnership with the MBC group’s streaming service, Shahid, to bring their exclusive content to the platform, joining the ranks of other leading children’s entertainment providers, such as Disney and Fox.
Al-Mousa, like many SpaceToon fans, welcomed the change, and expressed his happiness that future generations will be able to enjoy the same shows he once did.
“This will make the content available to so many younger people, and maybe some day I’ll be able to share the shows of my youth with my own children,” he told Arab News.
Today’s generation also has an appetite for nostalgic paraphernalia from old shows, leading to a surge in demand.
Pinnizer, a Saudi company that specializes in retro pins, has an entire collection dedicated to cartoons of the past, such as “Treasure Island,” “Sindbad,” “Maroko,” and other classic SpaceToon shows. Pinnizer’s owner, Labeed Assidmi, told Arab News that his retro pins were some of the most highly demanded products on his online shop.
Similarly, Arab News’ own exclusive interview with Mangaka Go Nagai in 2019, where he discussed the possibility of a “Grendizer” revival upon discovering the anime’s popularity in the region, sparked renewed interest in the much-loved 70s classic.
“The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us,” said Al-Mansour.
“Shabab Almostaqbal (The Youth of the Future). SpaceToon’s belief in us helped us believe in ourselves. I doubt that anyone from the generation that grew up watching that channel could possibly say otherwise.”

Topics: Space Toon

Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue

The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue

The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
  The five-day exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions in region
  RSNF in Western Fleet also participate in joint exercise with Indonesian counterparts
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the Sudanese Navy continued their Astronomy 4 joint military exercise on Tuesday at the Western Fleet’s King Faisal Naval Base, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said.
Brig. Gen. Hazza Al-Mutairi, the commander of the exercise, said it includes a number of elements, including procedures for enforcing the right to visit and inspect suspicious ships, combat training in built-up areas, and methods for storming buildings.

The exercises also features target practice using primary and secondary weapons, and combat patrols involving marines and navy special forces units from both sides.
The five-day exercise, which began on Sunday, comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region as a result of escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by militias aligned with Iran.
Meanwhile, RSNF in the Western Fleet participated in joint crossover exercises with their Indonesian counterpart in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces participate in a joint exercise with their Indonesian counterparts in the Red Sea. (Twitter/@modgovksa)

The exercise included combat and operational scenarios featuring naval ships and vertical aircraft, and was aimed at raising the level of combat capabilities in maritime operations, the defense ministry said.
“The exercise also aimed to exchange expertise between the two navies and develop their capabilities,” it added.

Topics: Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Saudi Arabia Sudan Sudanese Navy Indonesia Red Sea Western Fleet Marine exercise

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Health has reassured people that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contains parts of the inactivated virus. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
  Health Ministry reassures public about vaccines' safety
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all public transport workers in Saudi Arabia after May 13, the Transport General Authority said on Tuesday.

Workers will be required to be vaccinated in order to protect public health and curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In the event of noncompliance, the authority added, a negative PCR test result would be required every seven days at the facility’s expense.
The Ministry of Sports also issued similar directives to all gyms and sports centers in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia recorded 410 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 385,834.
There are 4,051 active cases and the number of critical care patients is rising. There are 617 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 22 in the past 24 hours.
Riyadh reported the highest number of new cases with 159, the Eastern Province had 80 cases and Makkah had 71. Baha reported one case.
There were 366 further recoveries, taking the total number to 375,165, and there were five more deaths. Saudi Arabia’s death toll is now 6,618.

The Ministry of Health has reassured people that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contains parts of the inactivated virus.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and there have been 53,823 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to over 14.7 million.
Also on Tuesday, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 11 mosques in four regions after coronavirus cases were confirmed among worshippers.
It has closed 347 mosques within 44 days, 332 of which reopened after the completion of sanitization procedures and other steps to ensure visitor safety.

Topics: Coronavirus Oxford-AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech

