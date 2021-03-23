Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees

AMMAN: The clinics operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide healthcare to Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in Jordan.
On Tuesday, 1,795 patients visited the clinics with different health issues. The general medicine department received 159 patients and the internal medicine clinic treated 570 patients with diabetics, hypertension and asthma. The pediatric department received 46 patients. The center provides free consultation and medicines to all patients.
KSrelief has also established a vaccination center for children.
Saudi Arabia has been ranked fifth in the world, and first in the Arab world, for provision of humanitarian aid.
To date, the center has implemented 74 educational projects, valued at $181.3 million in Yemen, Syria and Somalia and for the benefit of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, Bangladesh and other countries of the world.
The center has an online donation platform for all its relief programs, through which donors can create personal accounts that provide them with access to the programs they wish to support and donate to them using credit cards and electronic payment mechanisms.
