You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’
The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rg2d

Updated 24 March 2021
AFP

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’
  • Six years of civil war has left Yemen’s weak health care system in ruins
  • Most clinics are ill-equipped to determine causes of death, and many fear the real toll is far higher
Updated 24 March 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Yemen’s coronavirus committee urged the government Tuesday to declare a public health “state of emergency” after a surge in infections in the war-torn country.
Six years of civil war has left Yemen’s weak health care system in ruins, and this week the country reported more than 100 cases in a day, much higher than figures at the beginning of the year.
It has officially recorded some 3,500 cases of COVID-19 including 771 deaths since the pandemic began, but testing is scant.
Most clinics are ill-equipped to determine causes of death, and many fear the real toll is far higher.
The Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus is linked to the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, which has been battling Iran-backed Houthi militia since 2014.
The committee called on the government to “declare a (public) health state of emergency in all provinces, prepare health centers and hospital, and provide medical staff with personal protective equipment.”
The committee called for the implementation of a “partial curfew” and for the closure of wedding halls, shopping centers and mosques outside of prayer times.
The Houthis, who control much of the north including the capital Sanaa, do not report any cases from areas under their control.
The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, which has been pushed to the brink of famine.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s war, which the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Related

Yemen to require COVID-19 test for travelers into the country
Middle-East
Yemen to require COVID-19 test for travelers into the country
Special Yemen government takes new steps to beat COVID-19
Middle-East
Yemen government takes new steps to beat COVID-19

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya
Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya
  • Wang Yi stresses importance of supporting efforts of the regional states regarding Syria and Yemen
Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday unveiled a five-point initiative for security and stability in the Middle East to Al Arabiya.

The minister, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, told the channel that China called for “mutual respect among the countries of the Middle East.”

Yi stressed the importance of supporting the efforts the regional states regarding the Syria and Yemen files.

The minister expressed China’s support for the Saudi initiative to resolve the conflict in Yemen, stressing that it reflects Riyadh’s resolve to address the Yemeni crisis. He also hoped to implement that initiative as soon as possible.

The Saudi peace initiative includes a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links with the territories held by the Houthi group in Yemen.

The Chinese minister also discussed the Palestinian and Israeli issue, and called for a two-state solution, stressing that his country would send invitations to Palestinian and Israeli personalities for a dialogue in China.

He also stressed that China called for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, adding, “the efforts of the countries of the region must be supported to ensure that they are free of nuclear weapons.”

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Chinese minister is expected to meet his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Nayef Al-Hajraf, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He is expected to discuss matters of common interest, and ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region
Enter
keywords
Topics: China

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring
  • Several measures aimed at accelerating the emirate’s growth and development
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has approved several measures aimed at accelerating the emirate’s growth and development.

Among the resolutions that were given the go-signal include a complete government restructuring, the creation of three chambers of commerce and the five-year plan to raise Dubai trade to $544.59 billion from $381.21 billion.

“We will continue to launch initiatives in new economic sectors, take advantage of fresh growth and innovation opportunities and help people tap into their highest potential and talent,” Sheikh Mohammed said in statement reported by state news agency WAM.

“We have directed a complete restructuring of the Government of Dubai to be more agile, efficient and adaptive to the rapidly-changing world as we enter a new phase.”

Dubai Chamber will be chaired by Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair; the Dubai Chamber of International Trade by Sultan bin Sulayem and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy by Omar Al-Olama.

The new chambers will be the key drivers in establishing new sectors in the city and raising Dubai’s role in global trade, the Dubai ruler said.

“Members of the new Dubai chambers will spearhead our strategy to achieve our futuristic economic vision, and we expect major regional and international accomplishments over the next phase,” he said.

Topics: Dubai UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

Related

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
Business & Economy
Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Business & Economy
Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise
  • The national platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration can be found at https://vaccine.jo
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A number of 30,223 people registered on the Jordanian national platform to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, state news agency Petra reported.

The national platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration can be found at https://vaccine.jo. The website lists the registration steps for both Jordanians and non-Jordanians.

Jordanian officials at the forefront of COVID-19 pandemic management said a total of 734,811 people have registered on the platform, which was launched in December last year, with the largest percentage to receive the immunization aged 60 and over.

The Jordan health ministry reported 92 new deaths and 9,003 new cases overnight, bringing the death toll to 6,077.

A third of the new cases recorded were in Amman alone, with the current number of active cases at 99,760.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs
Middle-East
Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs
Jordan to receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year
Middle-East
Jordan to receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has passed away aged 75. 

Sheikh Hamdan is the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.   

The Dubai ruler posted a picture of Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter, adding: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return…May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”

For 50 years, Sheikh Hamdan has held the position of Minister of Finance in the UAE since the formation of its first government following the declaration of the federation in 1971.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for international development. 

Topics: UAE Dubai

Related

UAE to invest $10bn with Indonesia sovereign wealth fund
Business & Economy
UAE to invest $10bn with Indonesia sovereign wealth fund

UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians

UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
Updated 24 March 2021

UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians

UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
Updated 24 March 2021
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union met virtually Tuesday to discuss relaunching their long-stalled effort to get Israel and the Palestinians to negotiate a two-state solution to their decades-old conflict.
A brief statement from the four Mideast mediators, known as the Quartet, said envoys discussed returning “to meaningful negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution, including tangible steps to advance freedom, security and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis, which is important in its own right.”
There have been no substantive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians since 2014, and the two sides are fiercely divided over the core issues of the conflict.
The United Nations sent out the statement on the Quartet discussion after polls closed in Tuesday’s Israeli election. Exit polls indicated there was no clear winner, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate uncertain and signaling continued political deadlock in Israel.
In late January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there were “reasons to hope” for progress toward ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after years of inaction. He said the United Nations would explore all initiatives to facilitate “a true peace process” based on the two-state solution.
Clearly referring to the former US administration, without naming then president Donald Trump, Guterres said “we were completely locked down in a situation in which there was no progress visible.”
The Trump administration provided unprecedented support to Israel, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv, slashing financial assistance for the Palestinians and reversing course on the illegitimacy of Israeli settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians.
For more than three decades, the Palestinians have sought an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but imposed a crippling blockade when the Palestinian militant group Hamas seized power from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ forces in 2007.
Israel has annexed east Jerusalem — a step that is not internationally recognized — and has said it has no intention of dismantling any of its West Bank settlements, which the United Nations says are illegal under international humanitarian law. Nearly 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, in addition to more than 200,000 in east Jerusalem.
The peace plan unveiled by Trump in February 2020 envisioned a disjointed Palestinian state that turned over key parts of the West Bank to Israel, siding with Israel on key contentious issues including borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements. It was vehemently rejected by the Palestinians.
Soon after US President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, his administration announced that it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of Trump’s cutoff and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution.
Secretary-General Guterres made clear in January that Biden’s more even-handed approach opened the possibility of Quartet meetings previously blocked by the US, as well as broader peace efforts.
The Quartet was established in 2002 and has been criticized for its failure to get either Israel or the Palestinian Authority to change their policies and negotiate an end to their conflict.
Tuesday’s statement by the Quartet envoys did not mention any future steps.
It did say the envoys discussed “the situation on the ground, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic, the unsustainable disparity in economic development between Israelis and Palestinians, and the need for the parties to refrain from unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve.”

Latest updates

A taste of Greece: Saudi Arabia’s go-to spots for Greek cuisine
Instagram/@okto.sa
Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ quits trial, says expects no justice
Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ quits trial, says expects no justice
PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan becomes first Arab character in Free Fire videogame
Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan becomes first Arab character in Free Fire videogame
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.