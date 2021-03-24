You are here

  • Home
  • Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says
1 / 3
Officials monitor the container ship Ever Green ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. (Suez Canal Authority via Reuters)
Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says
2 / 3
The container ship Ever Green sits with its bow stuck into the wall on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says
3 / 3
Bloomberg reported it had caused a build-up of more than 100 ships seeking to transit the canal. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zkxmz

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says
  • Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given impeded all traffic across the waterway as excavation trucks struggled to dig it out
  • The Suez Canal, dug more than 150 years ago, is one of the world’s most important trade routes
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the fastest shipping route from Europe to Asia is expected to resume soon, port agent GAC said on Wednesday.
The 400-meter, 224,000-ton Ever Given was stranded on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.
About 30% of global container ship traffic passes through the canal each day, carrying everything from fuel to consumer goods. The main alternative route for ships traveling between Asia and Europe, around the African cape, takes a week longer to navigate.
Pictures posted on social media had appeared to show the ship positioned diagonally across the canal, blocking its full width. Photos shared by the SCA showed a digger removing earth and rock from the bank of the canal around the ship’s bow.
About 12% of world trade by volume passes through the canal, and it is a major source of hard currency for Egypt.
Tracking maps had shown the ship grounded in the southernmost stretch of the waterway, between the Great Bitter Lake and the Red Sea port of Suez.
At least 30 ships were blocked to the north of the Ever Given, and three to the south, local sources said. Several dozen ships could also be seen grouped around the northern and southern entrances to the canal.
GAC said on Wednesday on its website that 15 other ships in the northbound convoy behind the Ever Given were detained at anchorages waiting for the canal to be cleared. A southbound convoy was also blocked.

Topics: suez canal trade transportation Egypt

Related

Special Egypt says commercial routes that threaten Suez Canal will not affect revenues
Middle-East
Egypt says commercial routes that threaten Suez Canal will not affect revenues
Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage
Middle-East
Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID
  • The coronavirus pandemic has had a mixed impact on the insurance sector
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi insurers dominated earnings on Wednesday with a number of industry players reporting losses as fierce competition in the sector combined with the impact of the pandemic.
United Cooperative Assurance swung to a net loss of SR15.9 million in 2020 while Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance full-year losses widened by 28 percent to SR39.4 million.

United Cooperative Assurance also reported a loss of SR15.9 million.
However Jeddah-based Aljazira Takaful Taawuni was among the groups that bucked the downward trend as profit rose 6 percent to SR40 million.
The Gulf insurance sector is defined by a large number of small operators which analysts say is ripe for consolidation.
“With the relatively large number of insurers in the region, some of which are small or posting losses, we expect to see further capital raising and consolidation, particularly in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia where regulators may introduce higher capital requirements,” S&P said in a report last month.

It added that ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a mixed impact on the insurance sector. On one level the loss of jobs and the departure of hundreds of thousands of workers from the region has hit the number of premiums being written.

On the flip side, the pandemic has generated the need for new health policies while claims in areas such as motor insurance have declined sharply as more people worked from home and kept the car in the driveway.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Insurance

Related

Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator
Business & Economy
Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator
Bupa Arabia launches health insurance program for elderly parents
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia launches health insurance program for elderly parents

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
  • It found that the first construction phase of the Kuwait Metro would cost KD4 billion ($13.2 billion) if implemented by the government
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait would save billions of dollars if it built its planned metro using private finance instead of using traditional procurement, according to the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP).It conducted a study comparing the life cost of the massive project if it was built through a public-private partnership compared to a traditionally tendered approach, the Al Anba newspaper reported.
It found that the first construction phase of the Kuwait Metro would cost KD4 billion ($13.2 billion) if implemented by the government with an additional KD1.3 billion for operation and maintenance annually for a period of 30 years.
But a public-private partnership (PPP) approach would involve a first phase cost of KD3.476 billion, in addition to KD934.8 million for operation and maintenance annually for a period of 30 years.
The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects said the comparison was important in establishing the financial feasibility of the project.
The Kuwait Metro was originally envisaged as a PPP project with construction due to start in 2017, but it has suffered a series of setbacks.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Business & Economy
Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale
  • The value of the sukuk issuance has yet to be determined
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arabian Centres Company, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest retail groups, plans to sell dollar-denominated Islamic bonds.
The value of the sukuk  issuance has yet to be determined, the company said in a Tadawul filing on Wednesday, adding it will be based on market conditions, funding requirements, and strategy.
The Saudi group operates 21 shopping centers across the Kingdom.
In 2019, Arabian Centres issued a $500 million sukuk as it revealed plans for a massive expansion that will run until 2024.
The sukuk had a tenor of five years.
The lifestyle and entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a renaissance, following a raft of social and political reforms.

That has in turn spurred investment in the retail sector.

Topics: Arabian Centers Saudi Arabia Finance

Related

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
Business & Economy
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
Arabian Centers to raise $747m in IPO
Business & Economy
Arabian Centers to raise $747m in IPO

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator
Updated 24 March 2021
Agencies

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator
  • Infrastructure sharing in the telecom industry is not unusual, and is carried out mainly to improve coverage and reduce expenditure
Updated 24 March 2021
Agencies

DUBAI: Plans to unify the telecom towers of Saudi operators Zain and Mobily have been approved by the Kingdom’s communications authority.
The Communications and Information Technology Commission gave the green light to the deal, which involves forming a consortium to buy the towers owned by the pair, and merge them into one.
The consortium consists of Zain KSA, Mobily, and Raidah Investment Company, according to a Tadawul filing.
The two operators signed an initial agreement in July last year, outlining the tower merger, saying it was “to achieve maximum efficiency while improving the communication and information technology system.”
Infrastructure sharing in the telecom industry is not unusual, and is carried out mainly to improve coverage and reduce expenditure.

Topics: Zain Mobily Telecom Saudi Arabia

Related

Zain KSA profits drop 46%
Business & Economy
Zain KSA profits drop 46%
Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020
Corporate News
Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal
  • It represents the first agreement of its kind for the UK and will deepen existing UK-UAE trade and investment ties that were worth £32 billion in 2019
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company have struck a £1 billion ($1.38 billion) life sciences deal.
It represents the first agreement of its kind for the UK and will deepen existing UK-UAE trade and investment ties that were worth £32 billion in 2019, the pair said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The partnership will involve an initial £800 million commitment from Mubadala to invest in UK life sciences over five years. It will be deployed alongside the UK’s £200m Life Sciences Investment Program announced last year.
“The UAE is an important trading partner for the UK and home to some of the world’s largest and most experienced investment companies,” said UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. “It’s fantastic that we are collaborating more closely in the industries of tomorrow like science, tech and green growth, so we can build back better and deliver an investment-led, jobs-led recovery from coronavirus.”
The life sciences industry generates £80 billion turnover a year within the UK and employs more than 250,000 people. The sector is rapidly gaining in global prominence amid the race to roll out vaccines to tackle the pandemic.

Mubadala said it would help to connect UK industries to research and innovation initiatives across its global portfolio spanning more than 50 countries.

The investments of the sovereign fund are focused on innovation and technology-led sectors, including composite manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, biotech and urban mobility.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app

Latest updates

Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims
Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims
Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID
Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID
A taste of Greece: Saudi Arabia’s go-to spots for Greek cuisine
Instagram/@okto.sa
Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ quits trial, says expects no justice
Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ quits trial, says expects no justice
PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.